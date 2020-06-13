/
/
tolleson
Last updated June 13 2020 at 11:39 AM
134 Apartments for rent in Tolleson, AZ📍
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
4 Units Available
Christopher Todd Communities At Country Place
2500 S 99th Ave, Tolleson, AZ
1 Bedroom
$1,202
668 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,378
1022 sqft
Christopher Todd Communities is proud to announce 154 new luxury Farmhouse-style one and two bedroom single-level rental homes located on the border of Phoenix in Tolleson.
Results within 1 mile of Tolleson
Last updated June 13 at 10:16am
32 Units Available
Aventura
10350 W McDowell Rd, Avondale, AZ
1 Bedroom
$1,084
800 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,274
1029 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Great location close to I-10, with easy access to downtown. Units offer dishwasher, in-unit laundry, patio/balcony and ceiling fans. Community includes pool, parking, gym, hot tub and clubhouse.
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
Harbor Shores
12 Units Available
Zinc Apartments
2005 North 103rd Drive, Avondale, AZ
1 Bedroom
$1,175
720 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,330
1057 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,620
1188 sqft
Your desert oasis awaits! Experience an unparalleled lifestyle at Zinc Apartments in Avondale.
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
14 Units Available
Bolero
7725 W McDowell Rd, Phoenix, AZ
Studio
$965
483 sqft
1 Bedroom
$965
656 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,170
847 sqft
Pet-friendly apartments with stainless steel kitchen appliances, in-unit laundry and hardwood floors. Swimming pool and outdoor grill. Carport and garage parking spaces. Convenient location off I-10.
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
10 Units Available
Oceana
1700 N 103rd Ave, Avondale, AZ
1 Bedroom
$1,100
685 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,245
901 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,620
1071 sqft
Walking distance to Gateway Pavilions shops and restaurants, with ready access to I-10. These one- to three-bedroom units have bright interiors with in-unit W/D and upgraded counters. Open-concept floor plan. Playground, fire pit, spa, BBQs.
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
3 Units Available
Del Mar Apartments
8550 W McDowell Rd, Phoenix, AZ
1 Bedroom
$1,100
745 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,300
1043 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Welcome home to Del Mar Apartments. Our remarkable apartments in Phoenix, AZ are located near Interstate 10 and the 101 Expressway. You are just minutes from the best dining, shopping, and entertainment that Phoenix has to offer.
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
27 Units Available
West Town Court
8400 W Virginia Ave, Phoenix, AZ
1 Bedroom
$1,076
732 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,325
937 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,625
1344 sqft
Modern apartments have hardwood floors, sophisticated black kitchen appliances and ceiling fans. Get work done in the business center or hang out in the clubhouse. Close to bus routes on Thomas Road and 83rd Avenue.
Last updated June 13 at 07:31am
1 Unit Available
9004 W. Watkins St.
9004 West Watkins Street, Phoenix, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
2025 sqft
Tenant Occupied - Available for Move In Mid July - 3 bedroom, 2.5 bathroom home with a large living area and Den. Ceiling fans through out, neutral carpet and paint and Tile in all the right places.
Last updated June 13 at 11:38am
Estrella Park
1 Unit Available
10506 West Toronto Way
10506 West Toronto Way, Phoenix, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$1,395
1310 sqft
BEAUTIFUL HOME! 99th. Ave.
Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
Durango Park
1 Unit Available
11201 W DAVIS Lane
11201 West Davis Lane, Avondale, AZ
5 Bedrooms
$1,800
2208 sqft
5 bedroom single story house for rent!! this open floor plan house is beautiful and is in good condition and ready for you to just move in. It comes with a brand new refrigerator and newly landscaped.
Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
CW Ranch
1 Unit Available
11277 W BUCHANAN Street
11277 West Buchanan Street, Avondale, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$6,500
1446 sqft
Fully Furnished Rental ~ This home rents on a short and longterm basis. Rates vary seasonally ~ High Season $3950/month ~ Low Season $1750/month ~ You will find everything you need in this home during your stay.
Last updated June 13 at 11:38am
Roosevelt Park
1 Unit Available
10863 West Washington Street
10863 West Washington Street, Avondale, AZ
4 Bedrooms
$1,799
2525 sqft
Beautiful and bright! Welcome to this spacious 2-story Avondale home with 4 bed, 2.5 bath with a ideal layout and relaxing pool.
Last updated June 13 at 11:38am
Sheely Farms
1 Unit Available
9540 West Monte Vista Road
9540 West Monte Vista Road, Phoenix, AZ
2 Bedrooms
$1,195
1380 sqft
Come See This Immaculate Move In Ready 2 Bed + Den, 2 Bath 1,380 sq. ft. Home! Conveniently Located off of 91st. Ave.
Last updated June 13 at 11:38am
1 Unit Available
7044 West Garfield Street
7044 West Garfield Street, Phoenix, AZ
2 Bedrooms
$949
654 sqft
Adorable 2 Bedroom 1 Bath property in Phoenix at 67th Ave and I10 with NO HOA! Ready for Immediate Move In! Neutral colors throughout, tile flooring, ceiling fans, and cozy kitchen! Eat in Kitchen features a plethora of all white cabinets, and TONS
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
8520 W Sonora Street
8520 West Sonora Street, Phoenix, AZ
4 Bedrooms
$1,429
1608 sqft
LIFE SIMPLIFIED Coming soon! THIS HOME IS CURRENTLY BEING ENJOYED BY ANOTHER RESIDENT BUT WILL BE AVAILABLE SHORTLY. PLEASE RESPECT THEIR PRIVACY AND DO NOT DISTURB.
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
10039 W Hess Street
10039 West Hess Street, Phoenix, AZ
4 Bedrooms
$1,549
1869 sqft
LIFE SIMPLIFIED Coming soon! THIS HOME IS CURRENTLY BEING ENJOYED BY ANOTHER RESIDENT BUT WILL BE AVAILABLE SHORTLY. PLEASE RESPECT THEIR PRIVACY AND DO NOT DISTURB.
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
8736 W Cypress Street
8736 West Cypress Street, Phoenix, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$1,449
1135 sqft
LIFE SIMPLIFIED Coming soon! THIS HOME IS CURRENTLY BEING ENJOYED BY ANOTHER RESIDENT BUT WILL BE AVAILABLE SHORTLY. PLEASE RESPECT THEIR PRIVACY AND DO NOT DISTURB.
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Sanctuary
1 Unit Available
11015 W. Elm Ln.
11015 West Elm Lane, Avondale, AZ
4 Bedrooms
$1,495
1824 sqft
BEAUTIFUL 2 STORY HOME IN AVONDALE! - WELCOME HOME! BEAUTIFUL 4 BEDROOM 3 BATH ROOM HOME IN SANCTUARY IN AVONDALE.
Last updated June 7 at 07:18am
Sheely Farms
1 Unit Available
9422 W Terri Lee Dr
9422 West Terri Lee Drive, Phoenix, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$1,250
1380 sqft
3 Bedrooms And 2 Bathroom. Tile in all the right places, carpet in the bedrooms. Kitchen features granite counters, eat in kitchen, refrigerator, range/oven and dishwasher.
Last updated April 8 at 07:31am
1 Unit Available
9025 W Toronto Way
9025 West Toronto Way, Phoenix, AZ
4 Bedrooms
$1,495
2025 sqft
This perfect 4 Bedroom 2.5 Bathroom is perfect for anyone. Newly remodeled and rent ready. 2 car garage and beautiful kitchen and master bedroom!
Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
Sanctuary
1 Unit Available
10874 W Locust Lane
10874 West Locust Lane, Avondale, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$1,499
1768 sqft
LIFE SIMPLIFIED Take a look at this beautiful home featuring 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, and approximately 1,768 square feet. Enjoy the freedom of a virtually maintenance free lifestyle while residing in a great community.
Results within 5 miles of Tolleson
Last updated June 13 at 07:04am
14 Units Available
Pillar at Westgate
6610 N 93rd Ave, Glendale, AZ
1 Bedroom
$1,070
772 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,241
1364 sqft
Luxurious apartments with open layouts. Enjoy in-unit laundry. Onsite amenities include a pool and hot tub, business center, and grill station. Near Gila River Arena and University of Phoenix Stadium.
Last updated June 13 at 07:04am
15 Units Available
Newport Apartments
1333 N Dysart Rd, Avondale, AZ
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$935
612 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,025
844 sqft
Kitchen with breakfast bar and all appliances. Hardwood and carpet floors, in-unit laundry and walk-in closets. Amenities include swimming pool, dog park, clubhouse and carport. Gym, hot tub and pets are welcome.
Last updated June 13 at 06:28am
4 Units Available
Ventana Palms
7021 W McDowell Rd, Phoenix, AZ
1 Bedroom
$965
708 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,102
936 sqft
Close to shops, dining and entertainment. Residents live in units with laundry, patio/balcony and extra storage. Community amenities include clubhouse, courtyard, gym, playground and pool.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
In Tolleson, the median rent is $824 for a studio, $1,001 for a 1-bedroom, $1,247 for a 2-bedroom, and $1,815 for a 3-bedroom. For more information on rental trends in Tolleson, check out our monthly Tolleson Rent Report.
Some of the colleges located in the Tolleson area include Arizona State University-Tempe, GateWay Community College, Mesa Community College, Rio Salado College, and Paradise Valley Community College. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.
Some of the nearby cities that people commute to Tolleson from include Phoenix, Mesa, Scottsdale, Chandler, and Tempe.
