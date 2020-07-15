60 Apartments For Rent Near Rio Salado College

/
Rio Salado College
12 Units Available
Downtown Tempe
Emerson Mill Avenue by Mark-Taylor
101 W 5th St, Tempe, AZ
Studio
$1,749
519 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,736
778 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,300
1158 sqft
Downtown Tempe location within walking distance to shops, dining and entertainment. 1-2 bedroom apartments with garbage disposal, large closets and granite counters. Community has large pool, internet cafe and 24-hour gym. Pet-friendly.
26 Units Available
Skywater At Town Lake
601 W Rio Salado Pkwy, Tempe, AZ
Studio
$1,355
814 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,418
826 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,932
1371 sqft
Spacious air conditioned units with hardwood floors, granite countertops and stainless steel appliances. Just across the street from Tempe Art Center and Beach Park. Electric vehicle charging station for residents.
28 Units Available
Downtown Tempe
Novel Rio
701 West Rio Salado Parkway, Tempe, AZ
Studio
$1,299
592 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,499
722 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,899
1225 sqft
TOUR YOUR WAY. Meet your new community, on your terms. Our doors are open by appointment-only for self-guided tours. Additionally, virtual tours via video chat are still available.
15 Units Available
Downtown Tempe
The Local Apartments by Mark-Taylor
750 S. Ash Ave, Tempe, AZ
1 Bedroom
$1,499
730 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,805
1191 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$3,799
1563 sqft
Warm Welcomes. Native Soul. The Local celebrates everything special about the city we love: Tempe's history, culture, music and people. It's home to thoughtful amenities and a warm, welcoming spirit.
11 Units Available
Riverside
THE TIDES AT DOWNTOWN TEMPE
615 S Hardy Dr, Tempe, AZ
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,050
800 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
You can't beat living mere minutes from Chase Field Stadium, ASU, and Phoenix Sky Harbor Airport. Bamboo style flooring, flat fee utilities, included refrigerator, and spectacular community amenities make these a cut above the rest.
9 Units Available
Lakeside Drive by Mark-Taylor
500 West First Street, Tempe, AZ
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,625
859 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,675
1170 sqft
Luxury community features a lounge and pool house, fitness center and community study room. Modern apartments have gourmet kitchens with gas cooktops, Energy Star Appliance package and tile backsplashes.
3 Units Available
Downtown Tempe
Residences on Farmer
615 S Farmer Ave, Tempe, AZ
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,650
1075 sqft
Situated in the Farmer Arts District. Within walking distance to light rail. Apartments boast large windows, quartz countertops, energy-efficient lights, stainless steel appliances and an in-unit laundry. On-site fitness center and bike storage station.
13 Units Available
Riverside
Tides on 5th
805 W Brown St, Tempe, AZ
Studio
$830
317 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,064
470 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,089
788 sqft
Affordable apartments a stone's throw from the airport and the Phoenix Zoo. Recently renovated units contain walk-in closets and air conditioning. Pet-friendly community has on-site laundry. Across the street from Jaycee Park.
2 Units Available
Sunset
Dolce Villagio
1001 West 2nd Street, Tempe, AZ
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$2,700
1694 sqft
Dolce Villagio Lofts is at the epicenter of all things Tempe, come experience small community living with very large comforts. Our spacious 2 and 3 bedroom lofts are why you come and the convenience is why you will stay.
13 Units Available
Riverside
Riverside
625 W 1st St, Tempe, AZ
Studio
$925
400 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,145
650 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,225
850 sqft
Convenient location in the heart of Tempe, Arizona. Luxury community features 24-hour gym, carport, and pool. Residents enjoy units with dishwasher, extra storage, air conditioning and washer-dryer hookup.
4 Units Available
Aria on Mill
2430 S Mill Ave, Tempe, AZ
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,310
1000 sqft
Landscaped apartment community close to Arizona State University and Downtown Tempe. Fully equipped kitchen and spacious patio or balcony in every apartment. On-site spa, fitness center, swimming pool and laundry. Reserved covered car parking available.
3 Units Available
Holdeman
Parkside Apartments
1801 S Cutler Dr, Tempe, AZ
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$835
690 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Air-conditioned and upgraded units come ready for cable. Complex offers swimming pool, fitness center, laundry center and covered parking. On-site maintenance. Less than 20 minutes to downtown Phoenix.
1 Unit Available
Sunset
South Bank
1007 W 1st St, Tempe, AZ
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,025
708 sqft
Located just blocks from Tempe Center for the Arts, Tempe Beach Park and Centerpoint on Mill shopping center. Tenants have access to 24-hour maintenance, pool and laundry facility. Kitchens feature all appliances.
1 Unit Available
Sunset
Salado Springs
242 S Beck Ave, Tempe, AZ
1 Bedroom
$1,230
615 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Salado Springs Apartments in Tempe, AZ are conveniently located near Arizona State University and Sky Harbor Airport. A modern southwestern exterior is paired with updated interiors for great southwestern living.
21 Units Available
Ponderosa Ranch
4839 S Darrow Dr, Tempe, AZ
1 Bedroom
$970
625 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,155
788 sqft
Modern apartments with laundry and air conditioning in each unit. Community features include gym, hot tub and guest parking. Walking distance to the Arizona Mills Mall, plus easy access to the I-10 and I-60.
7 Units Available
San Portella
2155 S 55th St, Tempe, AZ
1 Bedroom
$1,376
823 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,650
1124 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Welcome to San Portella, an upscale apartment community in beautiful Tempe, Arizona that is unlike any other. We have created a unique atmosphere of luxury, style, and comfort to fit every lifestyle.
17 Units Available
Galleria Palms
1600 W La Jolla Dr, Tempe, AZ
1 Bedroom
$1,140
659 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,235
942 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,570
1133 sqft
We are now accepting in-person tours via scheduled appointments only. Virtual tours are also available for your convenience—Schedule yours today!
Contact for Availability
Riverside
Hidden Glen
818 W 3rd St, Tempe, AZ
2 Bedrooms
$725
600 sqft
Our location offers the convenience of a city location in a quiet community with beautiful large trees, lush landscaping, and quick access to all the area has to offer.
1 Unit Available
Downtown Tempe
701 W Rio Salado Parkway
701 W Rio Salado Pkwy, Tempe, AZ
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,149
1123 sqft
SIX WEEKS FREE RENT!* New luxury community at Tempe Town Lake! Contemporary dual-master split floor plan features pool and courtyard views, oversized windows, private balcony, Nest Thermostat, keyless entry, wide-plank flooring, quartz counters,
1 Unit Available
Sunset
1200 W University Dr Apt 2002
1200 West University Drive, Tempe, AZ
1 Bedroom
$1,345
940 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Gorgeous Modern loft right on University ready to rent today.
1 Unit Available
Riverside
510 W University Dr Unit 215
510 West University Drive, Tempe, AZ
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,595
1091 sqft
3 Bed/2 Bath condo in Downtown Tempe, close to ASUâ?¦This condo has newer carpet and tile in all the right places. Ceiling fans in every room. Washer/Dryer/Refrigerator included. This home is clean and ready for its new tenant.
1 Unit Available
Holdeman
1351 W 16th St
1351 West 16th Street, Tempe, AZ
5 Bedrooms
$3,400
2141 sqft
1351 W 16th St Available 08/01/20 FULLY REMODELED 5 BEDROOM HOME! 3 MASTER SUITES! GRANITE COUNTERS! - AVAILABLE 8/1/2020! Enormous 2,200 SF, 5 bedroom, 4 bath home.
1 Unit Available
Holdeman
1730 South Parkside Drive
1730 S Parkside Dr, Tempe, AZ
4 Bedrooms
$3,000
1600 sqft
Located a mile from campus, close to ASU. Kitchen and bathrooms Remodeled. 50" wall mounted HDTV included! The kitchen includes stainless steel appliances and granite countertops.
1 Unit Available
Gililland
1315 West 9th Street
1315 West 9th Street, Tempe, AZ
4 Bedrooms
$3,000
1600 sqft
4 Bedroom 3 Bath house less than a mile from ASU. Newly remodeled stainless steel appliances included including washer and dryer. Water/Sewer/Trash included in rent. High end remodel granite countertops new cabinets and wood look tile floors.