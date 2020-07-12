/
486 Apartments for rent in Arcadia Lite, Phoenix, AZ
Domus by Mark-Taylor
4445 N 36th St, Phoenix, AZ
Studio
$1,190
542 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,450
776 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
The Arcadia Village Shopping Center and Arizona Canal Trail are just a short drive from this community. There's an on-site fitness center, swimming pool and hot spa. Units feature floor-to-ceiling windows and floating hardwood floors.
Arcadia Villa
3915 E Camelback Rd, Phoenix, AZ
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$965
735 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,280
1000 sqft
Located within the Biltmore area, Arcadia Villa in Phoenix, AZ sits close to the stunning Phoenix Mountain Reserve and offers residents recently renovated apartments with hardwood floors, bathtub and air conditioning. Amenities include on-site laundry.
The Palms
4304 E Campbell Ave, Phoenix, AZ
1 Bedroom
$1,286
801 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,465
1042 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,969
1260 sqft
Great Campbell Ave location close to the Colonnade and Tower Plaza Malls. Large apartments with washer and dryer in unit and patio or balcony with amazing views of Echo Canyon Park. Pet-friendly and carports available.
Cascades
3550 E Campbell Ave, Phoenix, AZ
Studio
$1,220
583 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,235
787 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,515
1316 sqft
On-site amenities include walk-in closets, private balcony or patio, pool, gym and stunning mountain views. Close to I-17, Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport and plenty of shopping venues at the Biltmore Mall and Camelback Colonnade.
Novella at Arcadia Townhomes
4402 N 36th St, Phoenix, AZ
2 Bedrooms
$3,400
1769 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$3,250
1781 sqft
A modern, newly built community with outstanding amenities. Apartments feature designer kitchens with shaker wood cabinetry and Samsung appliances. On-site fire pit, resort-like pool, and lounge seating. Located in a walkable community.
3427 E MINNEZONA Avenue
3427 East Minnezona Avenue, Phoenix, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$3,400
2322 sqft
Beautifully remodeled 3 Bedroom, 2.5 bathroom home near Phoenix's prestigious Biltmore area! Established, quiet neighborhood, corner lot. Close to EVERYTHING! Short distance to biking & running on canal. Amazing neighborhood restaurants.
Camelback Fountains
3235 East Camelback Road, Phoenix, AZ
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,750
1192 sqft
Excellent location in Phoenix. Minutes from Biltmore and Old Town Scottsdale. Quiet condo association with community pool steps from your door. Walking distance to many restaurants and shopping. Stainless steel appliances with washer/dryer in unit.
3737 E TURNEY Avenue
3737 East Turney Avenue, Phoenix, AZ
2 Bedrooms
$1,850
957 sqft
OUTSTANDING CHECK OUT THIS PRISTINE RENTAL Utilities included in rent amount And definitely cable Internet too! King size bed and a queen size bed plus a queen size sofa bedLuxurious memory foam mattressesStainless steel appliances granite
3841 E ELM Street
3841 East Elm Street, Phoenix, AZ
4 Bedrooms
$11,995
2279 sqft
THIS IS A SEASONAL FURNISHED RENTAL, RATES VARY BASED ON MONTHS OCCUPIED!!! Available for summer rates for April/May 2020!!! (Jan - Apr $11,995) (May, Oct - Dec $8,995) (June - Sept $6,500) Full furnished large corner lot home in highly sought-after
3825 E CAMELBACK Road
3825 East Camelback Road, Phoenix, AZ
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,000
950 sqft
THIS IS A SEASONAL FURNISHED RENTAL, RATES VARY BASED ON MONTHS REQUESTED.
3501 E. Campbell Ave
3501 East Campbell Avenue, Phoenix, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$2,395
1418 sqft
Phoenix 3 Bedroom Home - This great 3 bedroom home is in a great location. This 3 bedroom 2 bath home has lots of updating while keeping its charm of the area. This 3 bedroom has over 1400 sq. feet, updated kitchen and bathrooms.
3717 E GLENROSA Avenue
3717 East Glenrosa Avenue, Phoenix, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$2,800
1648 sqft
THIS HOME IS A SEASONAL FULLY FURNISHED RENTAL, RATES VARY BASED ON MONTHS OCCUPIED! Available Starting February 2021 (Dec - May $3,600 per month) (June - Nov. $28,00 per month).
4135 N 35TH Way
4135 North 35th Way, Phoenix, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$2,695
1700 sqft
Great 3 bed, 3 bath, 2 car garage PLUS a detached 4 pool room or bedroom w/ window air conditioner. Hard wood floors in living area and kitchen. Carpet in bedrooms. Great area - close to shopping, restaurants and Sky Harbor Airport.
4401 N 40TH Street
4401 North 40th Street, Phoenix, AZ
2 Bedrooms
$3,500
1024 sqft
THIS IS A SEASONAL FURNISHED RENTAL, RATES VARY BASED ON MONTHS LEASED! ($3,500 per month January - April) ($2,750 per month May, October - December) ($2,250 per month June - September) Leased through March 31st, 2019.
4233 North 42nd Street
4233 North 42nd Street, Phoenix, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$2,500
1600 sqft
3 bed 2 bath home located in a quaint Arcadia home on major cross streets 42nd St & Indian School Rd. 1600 sq. ft with updated tile & hardwood tile flooring all throughout the house and updated paining.
3226 E SELLS Drive
3226 East Sells Drive, Phoenix, AZ
4 Bedrooms
$4,800
3140 sqft
Gorgeous home in an unbelievable neighborhood! Can't beat this location, right in between the Biltmore and Arcadia. Walking distance from LGO, Postino Wine Bar and The Original Chop Shop.
Ava North and South
3426 N 32nd St, Phoenix, AZ
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,025
596 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,290
865 sqft
Welcome home to Ava North and Ava South. If you are looking for superb apartment home living in Phoenix, Arizona, you’ve come to the right place. We are conveniently near fantastic dining, shopping, and entertainment.
The Angela
2727 East Camelback Road, Phoenix, AZ
Studio
$1,550
593 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,931
755 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,599
1251 sqft
TOUR YOUR WAY. Meet your new community, on your terms. Our doors are open by appointment-only for self-guided tours. Additionally, virtual tours via video chat are still available.
Tides at 38th
2929 North 38th Street, Phoenix, AZ
1 Bedroom
$925
450 sqft
Beautifully Remodeled 1 Bed 1 Bath in Great Phoenix Location! #22 - HOT DEAL!! LOW MOVE IN! LIMITED TIME OFFER!! IMMEDIATE MOVE IN AVAILABLE!! Second floor 1 bedroom 1 bath unit comes completely remodeled including new flooring throughout,
Citrine
4900 N 44th St, Phoenix, AZ
1 Bedroom
$1,280
706 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,760
1064 sqft
Ten-minute drive to Camelback Esplanade. Residences come with hardwood floors, granite countertops and stainless steel appliances. Common amenities include a gym, hot tub, internet cafe, conference room, fire pit, pool and sauna. Pets welcome.
Cortland Biltmore
4114 N 28th St, Phoenix, AZ
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,346
659 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,658
1057 sqft
1-3 bedroom apartments near Los Olivos Park. Urban-style building with pool, gym, clubhouse and more. Dogs and cats welcome. Spacious apartments with stainless steel appliances.
Capri on Camelback
5115 N 40th St, Phoenix, AZ
Studio
$829
450 sqft
1 Bedroom
$947
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,182
992 sqft
Great location in Phoenix, nestled under Camelback Mountain. Units include granite counters, hardwood floors and patio/balcony. Residents enjoy communal amenities like 24-hour laundry, internet cafe and parking.
Biltmore at Camelback
2625 E Camelback Rd, Phoenix, AZ
Studio
$1,340
659 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,391
769 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,539
952 sqft
Community includes putting green, wine room and pool. Units include hardwood floors, walk-in closets and laundry. Located close to fine dining options, hiking at Camelback Mountain and shopping.
Ingleside
4502 E Indian School Rd, Phoenix, AZ
1 Bedroom
$1,140
768 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,512
999 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,875
1198 sqft
Elegant and sophisticated decor. Minutes from Arcadia High School. Fabulous interiors with stainless steel appliances. BBQ area, basketball court, hot tub, and fitness center on-site. Large pool. Pet-friendly property with extra storage and fireplaces.
