212 Apartments for rent in Paradise Valley, AZ

Moving to Paradise Valley

If you're thinking of taking the plunge and heading off to live in rental apartments in Paradise Valley then there are a few important details you should take into consideration before making that vital move. One thing to know is that with an average of 7.3 inches of yearly rainfall, you'll have to go to great lengths to stay hydrated in this dry, arid climate.

And we're not kidding about the heat. Summer temperatures reach peaks of 118 degrees Fahrenheit in July, something to consider when choosing your move-in date at apartment complexes. Paradise Valley is also 24.2% renter-occupied, which means there is less availability than you might expect. This means that despite the heat, competition will still be fierce, so be sure to get on your apartment search and claim your spot as soon as you find one that speaks to you.