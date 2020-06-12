212 Apartments for rent in Paradise Valley, AZ📍
Few neighborhoods live up to their wildly decadent names but Paradise Valley, located north of Scottsdale, has to be one of the exceptions. With a population of 12,820 (2010 U.S. Census) residents enjoy the proximity of a stunning mountain desert landscape interspersed with towering Saguaro cacti, making you think you might be in the middle of a cowboy film set.
If you're thinking of taking the plunge and heading off to live in rental apartments in Paradise Valley then there are a few important details you should take into consideration before making that vital move. One thing to know is that with an average of 7.3 inches of yearly rainfall, you'll have to go to great lengths to stay hydrated in this dry, arid climate.
And we're not kidding about the heat. Summer temperatures reach peaks of 118 degrees Fahrenheit in July, something to consider when choosing your move-in date at apartment complexes. Paradise Valley is also 24.2% renter-occupied, which means there is less availability than you might expect. This means that despite the heat, competition will still be fierce, so be sure to get on your apartment search and claim your spot as soon as you find one that speaks to you.
There are a number of neighborhoods in Paradise Valley, so be sure and scour thoroughly before settling down in this aptly named Arizona enclave. Just make sure you don't mind the heat, and you'll love living in any of these beautiful communities.
Camelback Lands: Prestigious homes in this gated community nestle alongside the world famous Phoenician Resort near Camelback Mountain.
Clearwater Hills: Located on the eastern slopes of Phoenix Mountain Preserve, residents of Clearwater Hills enjoy living on hillside lots of at least one acre.
Finisterre: Located off E. Lincoln Drive, this premier gated community is named after the Spanish word for "finite land". Once behind the gates, you'll find exclusive homes situated around 12 cul-de-sacs.
Jokake Camelback: This developing neighborhood is located over 5 acres of prime real estate located in the shadows of Camelback Mountain. Great views of Phoenix city lights are guaranteed.
La Place Du Sommet: Named after the French translation for "place at the top," La Place Du Sommet is perched on the slopes of Mummy Mountain and is designated the highest place you can live in the city.
Mockingbird Lane Estates: Located in one of the premier communities in Paradise Valley, residents of Mockingbird Lane Estates live in a diverse selection of homes.
Tatum Canyon: Homes in Tatum Canyon were built between 1976 and 2004 and represent some of the most exclusive real estate in the area. Residents enjoy views of Mummy Mountain to the east and the McDowell Mountains in the distance.
Residents enjoy a huge choice of 13 grocery stores within a one-mile radius alongside 20 food and drink establishments to choose from. There are six fitness centers within a one-mile radius of the town center. Most surprisingly, for an area like this, you'll find the median rental rate for 2 bedroom apartments for rent is less than the Phoenix average. The cost of living in Paradise Valley is just a shade higher than the national average -- a small price to pay when you want to rent an apartment in this beautiful environment.
If you live in Paradise Valley, you also will find you're not short on entertainment. Golfers love the Cambelback Golf Club, one of the best in the region. Hiking is a standout in the Phoenix Mountains Preserve. Like great dining? You can find it here, too! Check out local favorites like Remington's Restaurant and Lounge or the elegant Elements Restaurant.