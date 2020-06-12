212 Apartments for rent in Paradise Valley, AZ

Apartment List
1 of 75

Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
1 Unit Available
9024 N KOBER Road
9024 North Kober Road, Paradise Valley, AZ
6 Bedrooms
$25,000
10049 sqft
This striking 2-acre estate underwent a massive remodel in 2018. The home has a bright, new, transitional feel while keeping the stately heritage from its original construction.

1 of 32

Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
Finisterre
1 Unit Available
6010 E NAUMANN Drive
6010 East Naumann Drive, Paradise Valley, AZ
5 Bedrooms
$27,500
11161 sqft
Experience Stately Living, in Paradise Valley's prestigious Guard Gated neighborhood, Finisterre. This 5 bedroom designer estate offers stunning views of Iconic Camelback and Mummy Mountain.

1 of 49

Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
1 Unit Available
6821 N 46TH Street
6821 North 46th Street, Paradise Valley, AZ
6 Bedrooms
$30,000
11001 sqft
Amazing gated 3.2 acre estate framing Camelback Mountain.

1 of 43

Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
1 Unit Available
5145 N 71ST Place
5145 North 71st Place, Paradise Valley, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$8,500
3511 sqft
CLASSIC CUSTOM HOME SITUATED CLOSE TO DOWNTOWN SCOTTSDALE. OPEN FLOOR PLAN OFFERING AN ENTERTAINING ENVIRONMENT.

1 of 106

Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
1 Unit Available
9322 N 71st Street
9322 North 71st Street, Paradise Valley, AZ
5 Bedrooms
$14,000
5440 sqft
Located in Fanfol Manor, this gated, paradise valley estate has been meticulously maintained & is the definition of luxury living.

1 of 8

Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
1 Unit Available
6902 E SUNNYVALE Road
6902 East Sunnyvale Road, Paradise Valley, AZ
1 Bedroom
$2,680
897 sqft
This one is a winner ... Perfect vacation rental for 2 or temporary relocation for a professional. Fully furnished 1 bedroom, 1 bath GUESTHOUSE in Paradise Valley.

1 of 28

Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
1 Unit Available
6001 E DONNA Circle
6001 East Donna Circle, Paradise Valley, AZ
5 Bedrooms
$17,000
6178 sqft
SHORT TERM VACATION RENTAL AND CORPORATE SHORT /LONG TERM RENTALThis Fully Furnished Beautiful home is the perfect Turnkey Vacation or Corporate Rental.

1 of 47

Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
Finisterre
1 Unit Available
6163 N 61ST Place
6163 North 61st Place, Paradise Valley, AZ
5 Bedrooms
$6,900
6431 sqft
Positioned on an extremely private & stunning interior lot in the guard-gated & highly desired development of Finisterre - one of the most coveted areas of Paradise Valley, this estate home has a split floor plan with 5 ensuite bedrooms & a separate

1 of 29

Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
1 Unit Available
5015 E DOUBLETREE RANCH Road
5015 East Doubletree Ranch Road, Paradise Valley, AZ
6 Bedrooms
$25,000
5074 sqft
SHORT TERM VACATION RENTAL AND CORPORATE SHORT /LONG TERM RENTALThis Fully Furnished Beautiful home is the perfect Turnkey Vacation or Corporate Rental.

1 of 37

Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
Mummy Mountain Park
1 Unit Available
5921 E QUARTZ MOUNTAIN Road
5921 East Quartz Mountain Road, Paradise Valley, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$5,500
1953 sqft
VIEWS, VIEWS, VIEWS! Perched high on Mummy Mountain and owned by the same family for many decades, this fabulous home is being offered as a furnished rental.

1 of 12

Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
1 Unit Available
6939 E SUNNYVALE Road
6939 East Sunnyvale Road, Paradise Valley, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$2,450
2152 sqft
Pristine and classic three bedroom PLUS den nestled in a multi-million dollar neighborhood in Paradise Valley.

1 of 45

Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
1 Unit Available
8302 N POCO CALLE --
8302 North Poco Calle, Paradise Valley, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$20,000
2769 sqft
This newly built modern retreat sits on 1.5 acres boasting views of MummyMountain, large lawn, covered gazebo with outdoor dining, and heated pool.

1 of 46

Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
Tatum Garden Estates
1 Unit Available
5116 E BERNEIL Drive
5116 East Berneil Drive, Paradise Valley, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$3,950
3602 sqft
AWESOME STATELY HOME SITUATED ON ACRE+ LOT IN THE HEART OF PARADISE VALLEY-CLOSE TO GREAT SHOPPING & RESTAURANTS*REMODELED 2018 INTERIOR-ALL NEWER TILE FLOORING, FRESH INTERIOR PAINT, LIGHT FIXTURES & GRANITE BATHROOM COUNTER TOPS!*WOOD FLOORING IN

1 of 24

Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
1 Unit Available
6524 E STALLION Road
6524 East Stallion Road, Paradise Valley, AZ
4 Bedrooms
$6,000
4800 sqft
This charming home designed by Jim Rogers and built by Nance Construction is for the sophisticated buyer who can appreciate quality craftsmanship and attention to detail.

1 of 29

Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
1 Unit Available
4854 E CAIDA DEL SOL Drive
4854 East Caida De Sol Drive, Paradise Valley, AZ
5 Bedrooms
$11,000
6620 sqft
Tenant just move at the end of May.Easy to show. Beautiful unfurnished Tuscan estate nestled in exclusive Paradise Valley. 5 bedrooms plus a multi purpose large bonus room. Beautiful home in an ideal area of Paradise Valley.

1 of 9

Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
1 Unit Available
4520 E INDIAN BEND Road
4520 East Indian Bend Road, Paradise Valley, AZ
6 Bedrooms
$9,500
3477 sqft
Experience ''Town and Country'' at its best! With captivating full views of Camelback Mountain, this spacious home is comfortably situated on a private elevated 0.

1 of 23

Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
1 Unit Available
9151 N KOBER Road
9151 North Kober Road, Paradise Valley, AZ
6 Bedrooms
$22,000
5148 sqft
Pandemic Fortress-2.5 Acres Hidden in PV. $500,000 in electronic controls and Metal Shutters for Dark Mode.

1 of 8

Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
1 Unit Available
4726 E LINCOLN Drive
4726 East Lincoln Drive, Paradise Valley, AZ
4 Bedrooms
$9,000
2940 sqft
Want to be near all the action while relaxing in your own private oasis and being inspired by Camelback? If so read on...

1 of 37

Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
1 Unit Available
5700 E MCDONALD Drive
5700 East Mcdonald Drive, Paradise Valley, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$15,000
6000 sqft
Located on the grounds of the world famous Sanctuary Resort, this home is one of the most stunning properties in the Valley. The soft contemporary remodeled home brings a sophistication & warmth while maximizing the phenomenal views.

1 of 50

Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
Stone Canyon
1 Unit Available
5718 N 54th Street
5718 North 54th Street, Paradise Valley, AZ
5 Bedrooms
$18,000
5413 sqft
Extraordinary estate nestled at the base of Camelback Mountain with dramatic mountain views, boasting an intimate picturesque scene of the famed ''Praying Monk''.

1 of 29

Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
1 Unit Available
5915 E CACTUS WREN Road
5915 East Cactus Wren Road, Paradise Valley, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$4,350
3024 sqft
FANTASTIC LEASE IN THE HEART OF PARADISE VALLEY! Gorgeous 360* mountain views! Huge yard w/sparkling pool! Updated all brand new Flooring, bathrooms & Fresh Paint! Extremely large master retreat w/ fireplace.

1 of 82

Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
1 Unit Available
8531 N 49TH Street
8531 North 49th Street, Paradise Valley, AZ
5 Bedrooms
$30,000
6832 sqft
Exceptional Short Term Lease in the heart of Paradise Valley. This prime location allows easy access to Scottsdale, Phoenix, airports, fine/casual dining and entertainment venues.

1 of 54

Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
1 Unit Available
6543 E INDIAN BEND Road
6543 East Indian Bend Road, Paradise Valley, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$8,000
5698 sqft
Spectacular VIEWS from this hillside home on Mummy Mountain. Enter through the gates of the exclusive community of Judson Estates. Every room in the home is filled with VIEWS of the Valley in this very private location.

1 of 48

Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
1 Unit Available
6316 E KEIM Drive
6316 East Keim Drive, Paradise Valley, AZ
4 Bedrooms
$21,500
5094 sqft
$21,500k Long term 25k- $35k short term.
City GuideParadise Valley
"When she was just a girl / She expected the world / But it flew away from her reach / So she ran away in her sleep / Dreamed of para- para- paradise / Para- para- paradise / Para- para- paradise" -- From "Paradise" by Coldplay

Few neighborhoods live up to their wildly decadent names but Paradise Valley, located north of Scottsdale, has to be one of the exceptions. With a population of 12,820 (2010 U.S. Census) residents enjoy the proximity of a stunning mountain desert landscape interspersed with towering Saguaro cacti, making you think you might be in the middle of a cowboy film set.

Moving to Paradise Valley

If you're thinking of taking the plunge and heading off to live in rental apartments in Paradise Valley then there are a few important details you should take into consideration before making that vital move. One thing to know is that with an average of 7.3 inches of yearly rainfall, you'll have to go to great lengths to stay hydrated in this dry, arid climate.

And we're not kidding about the heat. Summer temperatures reach peaks of 118 degrees Fahrenheit in July, something to consider when choosing your move-in date at apartment complexes. Paradise Valley is also 24.2% renter-occupied, which means there is less availability than you might expect. This means that despite the heat, competition will still be fierce, so be sure to get on your apartment search and claim your spot as soon as you find one that speaks to you.

Neighborhoods in Paradise Valley

There are a number of neighborhoods in Paradise Valley, so be sure and scour thoroughly before settling down in this aptly named Arizona enclave. Just make sure you don't mind the heat, and you'll love living in any of these beautiful communities.

Camelback Lands: Prestigious homes in this gated community nestle alongside the world famous Phoenician Resort near Camelback Mountain.

Clearwater Hills: Located on the eastern slopes of Phoenix Mountain Preserve, residents of Clearwater Hills enjoy living on hillside lots of at least one acre.

Finisterre: Located off E. Lincoln Drive, this premier gated community is named after the Spanish word for "finite land". Once behind the gates, you'll find exclusive homes situated around 12 cul-de-sacs.

Jokake Camelback: This developing neighborhood is located over 5 acres of prime real estate located in the shadows of Camelback Mountain. Great views of Phoenix city lights are guaranteed.

La Place Du Sommet: Named after the French translation for "place at the top," La Place Du Sommet is perched on the slopes of Mummy Mountain and is designated the highest place you can live in the city.

Mockingbird Lane Estates: Located in one of the premier communities in Paradise Valley, residents of Mockingbird Lane Estates live in a diverse selection of homes.

Tatum Canyon: Homes in Tatum Canyon were built between 1976 and 2004 and represent some of the most exclusive real estate in the area. Residents enjoy views of Mummy Mountain to the east and the McDowell Mountains in the distance.

Living in Paradise Valley

Residents enjoy a huge choice of 13 grocery stores within a one-mile radius alongside 20 food and drink establishments to choose from. There are six fitness centers within a one-mile radius of the town center. Most surprisingly, for an area like this, you'll find the median rental rate for 2 bedroom apartments for rent is less than the Phoenix average. The cost of living in Paradise Valley is just a shade higher than the national average -- a small price to pay when you want to rent an apartment in this beautiful environment.

If you live in Paradise Valley, you also will find you're not short on entertainment. Golfers love the Cambelback Golf Club, one of the best in the region. Hiking is a standout in the Phoenix Mountains Preserve. Like great dining? You can find it here, too! Check out local favorites like Remington's Restaurant and Lounge or the elegant Elements Restaurant.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

How much is rent in Paradise Valley?
The average rent price for Paradise Valley rentals listed on Apartment List is $15,190.
What colleges and universities are located in or around Paradise Valley?
Some of the colleges located in the Paradise Valley area include Arizona State University-Tempe, GateWay Community College, Mesa Community College, Rio Salado College, and Paradise Valley Community College. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.
What cities do people live in to commute to Paradise Valley?
Some of the nearby cities that people commute to Paradise Valley from include Phoenix, Mesa, Scottsdale, Chandler, and Tempe.

