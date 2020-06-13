121 Apartments for rent in Glendale, AZ

Glendale, AZ Neighborhoods

Glendale is broken down into 6 districts, each with their own individual spirit. The housing here is just as diverse as the population and its residents have a wide range of options available to fit every need and tickle every fancy.

Barrel District: Apartment homes and condos are as abundant as the cacti around this part of Glendale. A cost efficient part of town, the Barrel is full of parks, golf courses and outdoor space for you to run, stretch, play, and generally do all those things you tell yourself you’ll do to work off the triple-decker burger you just ate in order to rationalize the fact that you just ate a triple-decker burger. Barrel is the most central district in Glendale, making it an ideal location for those who are moving to retire or who like to spend their weekends on the putting green. Apartments here can start as low as $395 (one bedroom) and homes here range from one level to split level and typically feature moderately-sized backyards.

Yucca District: This is where you’ll find downtown Glendale and Westgate- the shopping, sports, business and tourist area of the city. It’s the largest district in here, so naturally your living arrangement options are pretty open. If you’re looking to drop a few dollars (By “few,” of course, we mean “many”), there are new luxury apartments just minutes from Phoenix; but if you’re looking to snag an older home with some character and charm in historic downtown Glendale, you have a ton of options as well. You’ll have access to entertainment and the 101 for an easy commute, making the area ideal for college students (proximity to University of Phoenix), young working professionals, sports fans and those who think they’re still hip enough for that downtown vibe.

Ocotillo District: The heart of old Glendale is located in Ocotillo, as well as many residential neighborhoods like Rancho Viejo, Fairview crossing (newer homes) and Orchard Glen. Housing here is mostly comprised of single-family homes, townhomes and apartments, so (big surprise) your housing options are wide. The cost of living here is pretty moderate.

Cholla District: A true suburban neck of the woods, er, desert, the Cholla district is filled with nice, quiet communities. Apartments here tend to offer residents a bit of luxury living, but there are also plenty of options for those looking to pinch a penny or two. The homes are also a bit larger for single-family homes and also a bit newer, like, 80s and 90s new. Don't fret though, these homes don’t look like the architectural equivalent of Color Me Badd (Unless, you know, you’re into that sort of thing).

Cactus District: If you were one of the people we said would fit perfectly in the downtown area (young professionals, college students and sports fans) but can’t afford to live there, you should consider the Cactus. We’re talking about the Cactus district’s offering of accessibility to downtown without the price tag or busyness. The neighborhoods are a good option for the single man or woman who plans to relocate on their own. Additionally, because this district borders the Barrel, Ocotillo and Yucca, residents can take advantage of the parks, nightlife and activities that every part of Glendale has to offer.

Sahuaro District: Located right near the Loop 101 for easy commuting access, this district features many single-family homes and condos perfect for, well, single families and condo-dwellers. One thing to note about these homes is that while the yards are large (though not “in charge,” as the saying suggests), they are often covered in pebbles rather than lawn due to the dry climate. If you can find a rental home with a big green lawn, you have hit the Glendale jackpot. The area is extremely residential and a great spot for those relocating.

Some apartments include most or all of your utilities in the cost of the apartment rental, essentially saving you the trouble of paying for water (for the lawn) and electricity (for the cool air that is subsequently relocated to/around your face). Because of the weather (hot, in case you forgot that this is a desert), outdoor activity is huge in Glendale and many of the apartment communities offer sundecks, outdoor grilling areas and pools.