121 Apartments for rent in Glendale, AZ

Arrowhead Ranch
O'neil Ranch
Verified

1 of 12

Last updated June 13 at 07:04am
14 Units Available
Pillar at Westgate
6610 N 93rd Ave, Glendale, AZ
1 Bedroom
$1,070
772 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,241
1364 sqft
Luxurious apartments with open layouts. Enjoy in-unit laundry. Onsite amenities include a pool and hot tub, business center, and grill station. Near Gila River Arena and University of Phoenix Stadium.
Verified

1 of 30

Last updated June 13 at 10:16am
$
Pioneer
13 Units Available
Greentree Apartments
5959 W Greenway Rd, Glendale, AZ
1 Bedroom
$964
635 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,407
900 sqft
Recently remodeled townhouses. Water, trash, tax, basic cable and internet included in rental price. Beautiful landscaping throughout the community. Great location near Cactus High School, Pioneer Elementary School and Paseo Neighborhood Park.
Verified

1 of 12

Last updated June 13 at 10:16am
$
26 Units Available
Paseo Park
5205 W Thunderbird Rd, Glendale, AZ
1 Bedroom
$865
623 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,125
960 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Great location, just off Thunderbird Plaza. Apartments are newly renovated with laundry and patio or balcony. Community features garage, BBQ grills, clubhouse, pool and parking.
Verified

1 of 13

Last updated June 13 at 07:11am
66 Units Available
Christopher Todd Communities At Stadium
9999 W Missouri Ave, Glendale, AZ
1 Bedroom
$1,305
668 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,625
1022 sqft
Introducing Christopher Todd Communities At Stadium, located on 99th Avenue and Cardinals Way in Phoenix, which is under construction and slated to open this fall.
Verified

1 of 14

Last updated June 13 at 06:03am
54 Units Available
Olive Tree Apartments
6201 W Olive Ave, Glendale, AZ
1 Bedroom
$725
511 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$965
756 sqft
Near Route 60 in the Country Hollow neighborhood. Two pools and hot tubs for the community. Beautiful French doors, new flooring and all new appliances in many apartments. Close to restaurants and shopping.
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
$
22 Units Available
Copper Falls
5151 North 95th Avenue, Glendale, AZ
1 Bedroom
$1,225
755 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,550
1024 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,775
1315 sqft
BRAND NEW LUXURY APARTMENTS NOW OPEN IN GLENDALE! Schedule a self-guided or virtual tour today! Experience modern, unparalleled, luxury, living at its finest.
Verified

1 of 35

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
$
5 Units Available
Paseo 51
5215 W Peoria Ave, Glendale, AZ
1 Bedroom
$920
605 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$995
580 sqft
Spacious units with modern design. Glass front ovens, fluorescent lighting, walk-in closets and extra storage. At the corner of W. Peoria and N. 51st, close to Castles ~n~ Coasters.
Verified

1 of 22

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
$
21 Units Available
Adobe Ridge
4545 W Beardsley Rd, Glendale, AZ
1 Bedroom
$1,166
954 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,177
1190 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,844
1426 sqft
Modern complex with pool and 24-hour gym that accepts credit cards and e-payments. Close to I-17 and the Arrowhead Towne Center. The Wet 'n' Wild water park is mere minutes away.
Verified

1 of 30

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
$
13 Units Available
Solis at Towne Center
17600 N 79th Ave, Glendale, AZ
1 Bedroom
$1,164
705 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,275
1036 sqft
Located at Bell Road near Arrowhead Towne Center, Solis at Towne Center is near Loop 101. Units include amenities like hardwood floors, air conditioning, ceiling fans, and dishwashers.
Verified

1 of 31

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
12 Units Available
Glen Brae
4949 W Northern Ave, Glendale, AZ
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$845
618 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,145
864 sqft
Comfortable homes with breakfast bars, plush carpeting, and private patios/balconies. Tenants have access to a playground, on-site laundry, and pool. Close to Manistee Ranch Park. By Northern Lights Shopping Center. Near Grand Avenue.
Verified

1 of 14

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
13 Units Available
Spring Meadow
10030 N 43rd Ave, Glendale, AZ
1 Bedroom
$900
567 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$955
848 sqft
Newly remodeled apartments near downtown Glendale and close to I-17 and 101. One- and two-bedroom units with spacious floor plans, walk-in closets and private balconies. Community features pool, spa and fitness center.
Verified

1 of 7

Last updated June 13 at 06:08am
$
Arrowhead Ranch
2 Units Available
Laguna at Arrowhead Ranch by Mark-Taylor
20251 N 75th Ave, Glendale, AZ
1 Bedroom
$1,085
762 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,274
998 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Located close to I-69 and the airport. Each apartment includes washers and dryers, walk-in closets, and a patio or balcony. The community includes a pool, fitness center and a hot tub. Short drive to Lansing.
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated June 13 at 07:10am
$
Arrowhead Ranch
8 Units Available
San Lagos by Mark-Taylor
5901 W Behrend Dr, Glendale, AZ
1 Bedroom
$1,054
931 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,300
1100 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,535
1474 sqft
Residents of this community enjoy marble vanities, oak cabinetry and upgraded GE appliances. Shared amenities include picnic areas, a sauna and 24-hour fitness center. The Citadelle Plaza and Highland Lakes School are nearby.
Verified

1 of 13

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
$
5 Units Available
Serena Park
8546 N 59th Ave, Glendale, AZ
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$925
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
If you’re searching for an apartment to rent in Glendale, Arizona, then look no further! Serena Park Apartments is perfectly situated in the heart of Glendale, a city rich in art and culture.
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
9 Units Available
Reserve at Arrowhead
7701 W Saint John Rd, Glendale, AZ
1 Bedroom
$1,145
810 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,255
1098 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,620
1285 sqft
Located in the heart of Glendale, steps from the New River trail. Luxurious units feature laundry, garbage disposal and patio/balcony. Community offers access to pool, volleyball court, garage and hot tub.
Verified

1 of 16

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
Thunderbird Palms-Hickory Shadows
2 Units Available
Rosewood
5150 W Eugie Ave, Glendale, AZ
1 Bedroom
$975
600 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
TOUR YOUR WAY. Meet your new community, on your terms. Our doors are open by appointment-only for self-guided tours. Additionally, virtual tours via video chat are still available.
Verified

1 of 53

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
Arrowhead Ranch
2 Units Available
Strayhorse Apartments
20707 N 67th Ave, Glendale, AZ
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,535
1012 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Pet-friendly community features swimming pools, beautiful landscaping and putting green. Units feature walk-in closets, dishwasher, fireplace and garbage disposal. Located in the heart of Glendale, close to parks.
Verified

1 of 38

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
15 Units Available
Artessa
7100 W Grandview Rd, Glendale, AZ
1 Bedroom
$1,225
865 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,345
1126 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,800
1338 sqft
Near Skunk Creek Trail and shopping. Recently renovated one- to three-bedroom apartments with loads of storage. Pets welcome; dog park on site. Gym, yoga, pool and more.
Verified

1 of 17

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
$
15 Units Available
Sierra Canyon
17500 N 67th Ave, Glendale, AZ
1 Bedroom
$1,044
891 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,358
1207 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,745
1359 sqft
Modern apartments feature convenient in-unit laundry and walk-in closets. Pet-friendly apartments allow cats and dogs. Located right next to the popular Skunk Creek Trail.
Verified

1 of 38

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
$
Arrowhead Ranch
15 Units Available
Velaire at Aspera
7700 W. Aspera Boulevard, Glendale, AZ
1 Bedroom
$1,202
755 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,553
1024 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,848
1281 sqft
Luxurious units offer residents laundry, granite counters and dishwasher. Community includes parking garage, pool and gym. Convenient location, close to the New River and freeways for commuters.
Verified

1 of 55

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
14 Units Available
Meadow Glen Apartments
4201 W Union Hills Dr, Glendale, AZ
1 Bedroom
$972
688 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,088
901 sqft
Meadow Glen is located in downtown Glendale, just off I-17 and outside of North Phoenix. Units are pet-friendly and feature in-unit laundry, fireplaces, extra storage, and microwaves.
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
$
Arrowhead Ranch
5 Units Available
SageStone
6233 W Behrend Dr, Glendale, AZ
1 Bedroom
$1,139
818 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,309
1019 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Located right off Loop 101 and I-17. Pet-friendly property with spacious floor plan within master-planned community. Minutes from Thunderbird Park, with horseback riding and hiking opportunities. Garages provided. Recently renovated with updated appliances and balconies.
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated June 13 at 12:29am
18 Units Available
Zone Luxe Apartments
9450 W Cabela Dr, Glendale, AZ
Studio
$1,360
852 sqft
1 Bedroom
$984
763 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,299
1156 sqft
Zone Luxe provides the atmosphere of a calming oasis, allowing residents to prioritize individual needs and desires while leaving the frenetic and fast-paced world behind.
Verified

1 of 8

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
8 Units Available
Aspire Glendale
4529 W Ocotillo Rd, Glendale, AZ
1 Bedroom
$855
684 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,107
876 sqft
Excellent location close to Glendale Ave. and the Phoenix Wickenburg Highway. Units are remodeled and feature air conditioning, washer and dryer, and oversized closets. Community offers covered parking, on-site maintenance and pool.

Median Rent in Glendale

Last updated May 2020
The median rent for a 1 bedroom apartment in Glendale is $945, while the median rent for a 2 bedroom apartment is $1,178.
Studio
$778
1 Bed
$945
2 Beds
$1,178
3+ Beds
$1,714
City GuideGlendale
Developed by cowboys and ranchers, the once quiet town of Glendale, Arizona is now an urban oasis in the middle of the desert. When people think of Arizona, they may envision retirement communities, cacti and tumbleweeds; Glendale takes pride in disproving this notion. Though it started as a vegetable and livestock town with zero tolerance for alcohol, Glendale is now a diverse city that takes art and sport as seriously as it takes the idea of close-knit community life. Don’t worry; it also ...

With an average resident age of 30 years old, Glendale is the perfect for meeting the new Mr. or Mrs., right? To make matters better, the surrounding desert climate lends itself as the perfect backdrop to an active lifestyle. Sun? Check. Fun? Check. Only one question remains: “Why haven’t you moved here yet?”

Having trouble with Craigslist Glendale? Can't find that special apartment for rent on Apartment Finder or Zillow? Apartment List is here to help!

Glendale, AZ Neighborhoods

Glendale is broken down into 6 districts, each with their own individual spirit. The housing here is just as diverse as the population and its residents have a wide range of options available to fit every need and tickle every fancy.

Barrel District: Apartment homes and condos are as abundant as the cacti around this part of Glendale. A cost efficient part of town, the Barrel is full of parks, golf courses and outdoor space for you to run, stretch, play, and generally do all those things you tell yourself you’ll do to work off the triple-decker burger you just ate in order to rationalize the fact that you just ate a triple-decker burger. Barrel is the most central district in Glendale, making it an ideal location for those who are moving to retire or who like to spend their weekends on the putting green. Apartments here can start as low as $395 (one bedroom) and homes here range from one level to split level and typically feature moderately-sized backyards.

Yucca District: This is where you’ll find downtown Glendale and Westgate- the shopping, sports, business and tourist area of the city. It’s the largest district in here, so naturally your living arrangement options are pretty open. If you’re looking to drop a few dollars (By “few,” of course, we mean “many”), there are new luxury apartments just minutes from Phoenix; but if you’re looking to snag an older home with some character and charm in historic downtown Glendale, you have a ton of options as well. You’ll have access to entertainment and the 101 for an easy commute, making the area ideal for college students (proximity to University of Phoenix), young working professionals, sports fans and those who think they’re still hip enough for that downtown vibe.

Ocotillo District: The heart of old Glendale is located in Ocotillo, as well as many residential neighborhoods like Rancho Viejo, Fairview crossing (newer homes) and Orchard Glen. Housing here is mostly comprised of single-family homes, townhomes and apartments, so (big surprise) your housing options are wide. The cost of living here is pretty moderate.

Cholla District: A true suburban neck of the woods, er, desert, the Cholla district is filled with nice, quiet communities. Apartments here tend to offer residents a bit of luxury living, but there are also plenty of options for those looking to pinch a penny or two. The homes are also a bit larger for single-family homes and also a bit newer, like, 80s and 90s new. Don't fret though, these homes don’t look like the architectural equivalent of Color Me Badd (Unless, you know, you’re into that sort of thing).

Cactus District: If you were one of the people we said would fit perfectly in the downtown area (young professionals, college students and sports fans) but can’t afford to live there, you should consider the Cactus. We’re talking about the Cactus district’s offering of accessibility to downtown without the price tag or busyness. The neighborhoods are a good option for the single man or woman who plans to relocate on their own. Additionally, because this district borders the Barrel, Ocotillo and Yucca, residents can take advantage of the parks, nightlife and activities that every part of Glendale has to offer.

Sahuaro District: Located right near the Loop 101 for easy commuting access, this district features many single-family homes and condos perfect for, well, single families and condo-dwellers. One thing to note about these homes is that while the yards are large (though not “in charge,” as the saying suggests), they are often covered in pebbles rather than lawn due to the dry climate. If you can find a rental home with a big green lawn, you have hit the Glendale jackpot. The area is extremely residential and a great spot for those relocating.

Some apartments include most or all of your utilities in the cost of the apartment rental, essentially saving you the trouble of paying for water (for the lawn) and electricity (for the cool air that is subsequently relocated to/around your face). Because of the weather (hot, in case you forgot that this is a desert), outdoor activity is huge in Glendale and many of the apartment communities offer sundecks, outdoor grilling areas and pools.

No need for a horse with no name (Transportation):

Glendale drivers are reliant on Interstate 17, 10, Loops 101 and 303 to get them from point A to point B. These highways connect to nearby cities such as Phoenix and Peoria. For the most part, Loop 101 can bring you to major points in the city such as Westgate and the airport. Those looking for a little carpool action can take advantage of the HOV lane on their commute to downtown Glendale. Residents who are keener on owning a bus pass than a Buick (we can see why) can take advantage of Glendale’s bus systems. These give you a convenient way to get around the area, as well as connect you with light rail stations, which are also spread out through the Glendale area.

218,000 people can’t be wrong:

Life in Glendale is all about activity. Bike paths, art fairs and sporting events are just some of the things this desert city has in store; but the festivals are what really make Glendale stand out. At certain times of the year, residents can treat themselves to holiday festivals (Glendale Glitters in downtown Glendale), the Glendale Chocolate Festival (in February) and the Annual Glendale Jazz and Blues Festival. This city is committed to bringing communities and residents together. Trust that this Arizona town is no mirage. As home to major sports teams and with a reputation as “Arizona’s Antique Capital” – living in Glendale is about truly living. Now’s your chance to see what all the hubbub is about. Get out there, and happy hunting!

June 2020 Glendale Rent Report

Welcome to the June 2020 Glendale Rent Report. Glendale rents declined over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Glendale rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the metro, state, and nation.

View full Rent Report

June 2020 Glendale Rent Report

Welcome to the June 2020 Glendale Rent Report. Glendale rents declined over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Glendale rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the metro, state, and nation.

Glendale rents declined slightly over the past month

Glendale rents have declined 0.2% over the past month, but are up moderately by 2.6% in comparison to the same time last year. Currently, median rents in Glendale stand at $946 for a one-bedroom apartment and $1,178 for a two-bedroom. This is the second straight month that the city has seen rent decreases after an increase in March. Glendale's year-over-year rent growth leads the state average of 2.1%, as well as the national average of 0.8%.

    Rents rising across the Phoenix Metro

    Throughout the past year, rent increases have been occurring not just in the city of Glendale, but across the entire metro. Of the largest 10 cities that we have data for in the Phoenix metro, 9 of them have seen prices rise. Here's a look at how rents compare across some of the largest cities in the metro.

    • Gilbert has the most expensive rents in the Phoenix metro, with a two-bedroom median of $1,541; the city has also seen rent growth of 3.9% over the past year, the fastest in the metro.
    • Over the past year, Surprise is the only city in the metro that has seen rents fall, with a decline of 0.3%. Median two-bedrooms there cost $1,352, while one-bedrooms go for $1,085.
    • Phoenix proper has the least expensive rents in the Phoenix metro, with a two-bedroom median of $1,104; rents went down 0.2% over the past month but rose 2.3% over the past year.

    Glendale rents more affordable than many large cities nationwide

    As rents have increased moderately in Glendale, other large cities nationwide have seen rents grow more modestly, or in some cases, even decline. Glendale is still more affordable than most large cities across the country.

    • Rents increased slightly in other cities across the state, with Arizona as a whole logging rent growth of 2.1% over the past year. For example, rents have grown by 1.4% in Tucson.
    • Glendale's median two-bedroom rent of $1,178 is slightly below the national average of $1,194. Nationwide, rents have grown by 0.8% over the past year compared to the 2.6% rise in Glendale.
    • While Glendale's rents rose moderately over the past year, many cities nationwide saw decreases, including San Francisco (-1.0%), Denver (-0.4%), and Los Angeles (-0.1%).
    • Renters will find more reasonable prices in Glendale than most large cities. For example, San Francisco has a median 2BR rent of $3,071, which is more than two-and-a-half times the price in Glendale.

    For more information check out our national report. You can also access our full data for cities and counties across the U.S. at this link.

    City
    Median 1BR Rent
    Median 2BR Rent
    M/M Rent Growth
    Y/Y Rent Growth
    Phoenix
    $890
    $1,100
    -0.2%
    2.3%
    Mesa
    $920
    $1,150
    -0.1%
    3.4%
    Chandler
    $1,160
    $1,440
    -0.8%
    1.2%
    Glendale
    $950
    $1,180
    -0.2%
    2.6%
    Scottsdale
    $1,090
    $1,360
    -0.9%
    1.9%
    Gilbert
    $1,240
    $1,540
    -0.4%
    3.9%
    Tempe
    $970
    $1,210
    -0.8%
    1.4%
    Peoria
    $1,180
    $1,470
    -0.5%
    3.1%
    Surprise
    $1,080
    $1,350
    -0.2%
    -0.3%
    Avondale
    $1,030
    $1,280
    -0.6%
    1.4%
    Goodyear
    $1,180
    $1,470
    0
    4%
    Buckeye
    $980
    $1,230
    0.3%
    0.7%
    Casa Grande
    $810
    $1,010
    0.8%
    1.8%
    Sun City
    $890
    $1,110
    0
    1.1%
    Apache Junction
    $590
    $730
    0.1%
    1.5%
    El Mirage
    $780
    $970
    0
    -0.2%
    Fountain Hills
    $1,060
    $1,320
    -0.4%
    1.6%
    See More

    Methodology - Recent Updates:

    Data from private listing sites, including our own, tends to skew toward luxury apartments, which introduces sample bias when estimates are calculated directly from these listings. To address these limitations, we’ve recently made major updates to our methodology, which we believe have greatly improved the accuracy and reliability of our estimates.

    Read more about our new methodology below, or see a more detailed post here.

    Methodology:

    Apartment List is committed to making our rent estimates the best and most accurate available. To do this, we start with reliable median rent statistics from the Census Bureau, then extrapolate them forward to the current month using a growth rate calculated from our listing data. In doing so, we use a same-unit analysis similar to Case-Shiller’s approach, comparing only units that are available across both time periods to provide an accurate picture of rent growth in cities across the country.

    Our approach corrects for the sample bias inherent in other private sources, producing results that are much closer to statistics published by the Census Bureau and HUD. Our methodology also allows us to construct a picture of rent growth over an extended period of time, with estimates that are updated each month.

    Read more about our methodology here.

    About Rent Reports:

    Apartment List publishes monthly reports on rental trends for hundreds of cities across the U.S. We intend these reports to be a source of reliable information that help renters and policymakers make sound decisions, and we invest significant time and effort in gathering and analyzing rent data. Our work is covered regularly by journalists across the country.

    We are continuously working to improve our methodology and data, with the goal of providing renters with the information that they need to make the best decisions.

    Renter Confidence Survey

    Apartment List has released Glendale’s results from the third annual Apartment List Renter Satisfaction Survey. This survey, which drew on responses from over 45,000 renters, provides insight on what states and cities must do to meet the needs of 111 million American renters nationwide.

    "Glendale renters expressed general dissatisfaction with the city overall," according to Apartment List...

    View full Glendale Renter Survey

    Here’s how Glendale ranks on:

    C
    Affordability
    D
    Quality of schools
    C+
    Weather
    D
    Commute time
    D
    State and local taxes
    C
    Public transit
    C
    Pet-friendliness
    Overview of Findings

    Apartment List has released Glendale’s results from the third annual Apartment List Renter Satisfaction Survey. This survey, which drew on responses from over 45,000 renters, provides insight on what states and cities must do to meet the needs of 111 million American renters nationwide.

    "Glendale renters expressed general dissatisfaction with the city overall," according to Apartment List. "They gave most categories near average or below average scores."

    Key findings in Glendale include the following:

    • Glendale renters gave their city an F overall.
    • The highest-rated categories for Glendale were weather (C+), affordability (C), public transit (C) and pet friendliness (C).
    • The areas of concern to Glendale renters are jobs and career opportunities, safety and low crime rate and social life, which all received an F grade.
    • Glendale did relatively poorly compared to other cities in Arizona, including Tempe (A-), Scottsdale (A+) and Phoenix (B-).
    • Glendale did relatively poorly compared to similar cities nationwide, including Los Angeles, CA (C+), Austin, TX (A-) and Denver, CO (B+).
    • The top rated cities nationwide for renter satisfaction include Scottsdale, AZ, Irvine, CA, Boulder, CO and Ann Arbor, MI. The lowest rated cities include Tallahassee, FL, Stockton, CA, Dayton, OH, Detroit, MI and Newark, NJ.

    Renters say:

    • "Easy access to food and entertainment. It’s also right next to the freeway!" – Destiny
    • "It’s in the middle of all the excitement." – Jazzmin C.
    • "I love the Foothills library. Great place for the kids all year long." – Michelle T.
    • "I love the community activities in my town. There’s always something to do. But the crime is very bad in some areas, and real estate prices are going up, even for the bad parts of town." – Jessica M.

    For more information on the survey methodology and findings or to speak to one of our researchers, please contact our team at rentonomics@apartmentlist.com.

    View our national survey results here.

    Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

    How much is rent in Glendale?
    In Glendale, the median rent is $778 for a studio, $945 for a 1-bedroom, $1,178 for a 2-bedroom, and $1,714 for a 3-bedroom. For more information on rental trends in Glendale, check out our monthly Glendale Rent Report.
    What are the most popular neighborhoods in Glendale?
    Some of the most popular neighborhoods in Glendale include Arrowhead Ranch, and O'neil Ranch.
    How pet-friendly is Glendale?
    According to our Annual Renter Survey, Glendale received a letter grade of C for pet-friendliness.
    How good are the schools in Glendale?
    Glendale renters gave their city a letter grade of D when asked to rate their satisfaction with schools in the area. To see how Glendale did in other categories, check out the results of our Annual Renter Survey.
    What colleges and universities are located in or around Glendale?
    Some of the colleges located in the Glendale area include Midwestern University-Glendale, Glendale Community College, Arizona State University-Tempe, GateWay Community College, and Mesa Community College. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.
    What cities do people live in to commute to Glendale?
    Some of the nearby cities that people commute to Glendale from include Phoenix, Mesa, Scottsdale, Chandler, and Tempe.

