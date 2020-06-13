121 Apartments for rent in Glendale, AZ📍
With an average resident age of 30 years old, Glendale is the perfect for meeting the new Mr. or Mrs., right? To make matters better, the surrounding desert climate lends itself as the perfect backdrop to an active lifestyle. Sun? Check. Fun? Check. Only one question remains: “Why haven’t you moved here yet?”
Having trouble with Craigslist Glendale? Can't find that special apartment for rent on Apartment Finder or Zillow? Apartment List is here to help!
Glendale is broken down into 6 districts, each with their own individual spirit. The housing here is just as diverse as the population and its residents have a wide range of options available to fit every need and tickle every fancy.
Barrel District: Apartment homes and condos are as abundant as the cacti around this part of Glendale. A cost efficient part of town, the Barrel is full of parks, golf courses and outdoor space for you to run, stretch, play, and generally do all those things you tell yourself you’ll do to work off the triple-decker burger you just ate in order to rationalize the fact that you just ate a triple-decker burger. Barrel is the most central district in Glendale, making it an ideal location for those who are moving to retire or who like to spend their weekends on the putting green. Apartments here can start as low as $395 (one bedroom) and homes here range from one level to split level and typically feature moderately-sized backyards.
Yucca District: This is where you’ll find downtown Glendale and Westgate- the shopping, sports, business and tourist area of the city. It’s the largest district in here, so naturally your living arrangement options are pretty open. If you’re looking to drop a few dollars (By “few,” of course, we mean “many”), there are new luxury apartments just minutes from Phoenix; but if you’re looking to snag an older home with some character and charm in historic downtown Glendale, you have a ton of options as well. You’ll have access to entertainment and the 101 for an easy commute, making the area ideal for college students (proximity to University of Phoenix), young working professionals, sports fans and those who think they’re still hip enough for that downtown vibe.
Ocotillo District: The heart of old Glendale is located in Ocotillo, as well as many residential neighborhoods like Rancho Viejo, Fairview crossing (newer homes) and Orchard Glen. Housing here is mostly comprised of single-family homes, townhomes and apartments, so (big surprise) your housing options are wide. The cost of living here is pretty moderate.
Cholla District: A true suburban neck of the woods, er, desert, the Cholla district is filled with nice, quiet communities. Apartments here tend to offer residents a bit of luxury living, but there are also plenty of options for those looking to pinch a penny or two. The homes are also a bit larger for single-family homes and also a bit newer, like, 80s and 90s new. Don't fret though, these homes don’t look like the architectural equivalent of Color Me Badd (Unless, you know, you’re into that sort of thing).
Cactus District: If you were one of the people we said would fit perfectly in the downtown area (young professionals, college students and sports fans) but can’t afford to live there, you should consider the Cactus. We’re talking about the Cactus district’s offering of accessibility to downtown without the price tag or busyness. The neighborhoods are a good option for the single man or woman who plans to relocate on their own. Additionally, because this district borders the Barrel, Ocotillo and Yucca, residents can take advantage of the parks, nightlife and activities that every part of Glendale has to offer.
Sahuaro District: Located right near the Loop 101 for easy commuting access, this district features many single-family homes and condos perfect for, well, single families and condo-dwellers. One thing to note about these homes is that while the yards are large (though not “in charge,” as the saying suggests), they are often covered in pebbles rather than lawn due to the dry climate. If you can find a rental home with a big green lawn, you have hit the Glendale jackpot. The area is extremely residential and a great spot for those relocating.
Some apartments include most or all of your utilities in the cost of the apartment rental, essentially saving you the trouble of paying for water (for the lawn) and electricity (for the cool air that is subsequently relocated to/around your face). Because of the weather (hot, in case you forgot that this is a desert), outdoor activity is huge in Glendale and many of the apartment communities offer sundecks, outdoor grilling areas and pools.
Glendale drivers are reliant on Interstate 17, 10, Loops 101 and 303 to get them from point A to point B. These highways connect to nearby cities such as Phoenix and Peoria. For the most part, Loop 101 can bring you to major points in the city such as Westgate and the airport. Those looking for a little carpool action can take advantage of the HOV lane on their commute to downtown Glendale. Residents who are keener on owning a bus pass than a Buick (we can see why) can take advantage of Glendale’s bus systems. These give you a convenient way to get around the area, as well as connect you with light rail stations, which are also spread out through the Glendale area.
Life in Glendale is all about activity. Bike paths, art fairs and sporting events are just some of the things this desert city has in store; but the festivals are what really make Glendale stand out. At certain times of the year, residents can treat themselves to holiday festivals (Glendale Glitters in downtown Glendale), the Glendale Chocolate Festival (in February) and the Annual Glendale Jazz and Blues Festival. This city is committed to bringing communities and residents together. Trust that this Arizona town is no mirage. As home to major sports teams and with a reputation as “Arizona’s Antique Capital” – living in Glendale is about truly living. Now’s your chance to see what all the hubbub is about. Get out there, and happy hunting!
June 2020 Glendale Rent Report
Welcome to the June 2020 Glendale Rent Report. Glendale rents declined over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Glendale rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the metro, state, and nation.
Glendale rents declined slightly over the past month
Glendale rents have declined 0.2% over the past month, but are up moderately by 2.6% in comparison to the same time last year. Currently, median rents in Glendale stand at $946 for a one-bedroom apartment and $1,178 for a two-bedroom. This is the second straight month that the city has seen rent decreases after an increase in March. Glendale's year-over-year rent growth leads the state average of 2.1%, as well as the national average of 0.8%.
Rents rising across the Phoenix Metro
Throughout the past year, rent increases have been occurring not just in the city of Glendale, but across the entire metro. Of the largest 10 cities that we have data for in the Phoenix metro, 9 of them have seen prices rise. Here's a look at how rents compare across some of the largest cities in the metro.
- Gilbert has the most expensive rents in the Phoenix metro, with a two-bedroom median of $1,541; the city has also seen rent growth of 3.9% over the past year, the fastest in the metro.
- Over the past year, Surprise is the only city in the metro that has seen rents fall, with a decline of 0.3%. Median two-bedrooms there cost $1,352, while one-bedrooms go for $1,085.
- Phoenix proper has the least expensive rents in the Phoenix metro, with a two-bedroom median of $1,104; rents went down 0.2% over the past month but rose 2.3% over the past year.
Glendale rents more affordable than many large cities nationwide
As rents have increased moderately in Glendale, other large cities nationwide have seen rents grow more modestly, or in some cases, even decline. Glendale is still more affordable than most large cities across the country.
- Rents increased slightly in other cities across the state, with Arizona as a whole logging rent growth of 2.1% over the past year. For example, rents have grown by 1.4% in Tucson.
- Glendale's median two-bedroom rent of $1,178 is slightly below the national average of $1,194. Nationwide, rents have grown by 0.8% over the past year compared to the 2.6% rise in Glendale.
- While Glendale's rents rose moderately over the past year, many cities nationwide saw decreases, including San Francisco (-1.0%), Denver (-0.4%), and Los Angeles (-0.1%).
- Renters will find more reasonable prices in Glendale than most large cities. For example, San Francisco has a median 2BR rent of $3,071, which is more than two-and-a-half times the price in Glendale.
For more information check out our national report. You can also access our full data for cities and counties across the U.S. at this link.
Methodology - Recent Updates:
Data from private listing sites, including our own, tends to skew toward luxury apartments, which introduces sample bias when estimates are calculated directly from these listings. To address these limitations, we’ve recently made major updates to our methodology, which we believe have greatly improved the accuracy and reliability of our estimates.
Read more about our new methodology below, or see a more detailed post here.
Methodology:
Apartment List is committed to making our rent estimates the best and most accurate available. To do this, we start with reliable median rent statistics from the Census Bureau, then extrapolate them forward to the current month using a growth rate calculated from our listing data. In doing so, we use a same-unit analysis similar to Case-Shiller’s approach, comparing only units that are available across both time periods to provide an accurate picture of rent growth in cities across the country.
Our approach corrects for the sample bias inherent in other private sources, producing results that are much closer to statistics published by the Census Bureau and HUD. Our methodology also allows us to construct a picture of rent growth over an extended period of time, with estimates that are updated each month.
Read more about our methodology here.
About Rent Reports:
Apartment List publishes monthly reports on rental trends for hundreds of cities across the U.S. We intend these reports to be a source of reliable information that help renters and policymakers make sound decisions, and we invest significant time and effort in gathering and analyzing rent data. Our work is covered regularly by journalists across the country.
We are continuously working to improve our methodology and data, with the goal of providing renters with the information that they need to make the best decisions.
Renter Confidence Survey
Apartment List has released Glendale’s results from the third annual Apartment List Renter Satisfaction Survey. This survey, which drew on responses from over 45,000 renters, provides insight on what states and cities must do to meet the needs of 111 million American renters nationwide.
"Glendale renters expressed general dissatisfaction with the city overall," according to Apartment List...
Here’s how Glendale ranks on:
Apartment List has released Glendale’s results from the third annual Apartment List Renter Satisfaction Survey. This survey, which drew on responses from over 45,000 renters, provides insight on what states and cities must do to meet the needs of 111 million American renters nationwide.
"Glendale renters expressed general dissatisfaction with the city overall," according to Apartment List. "They gave most categories near average or below average scores."
Key findings in Glendale include the following:
- Glendale renters gave their city an F overall.
- The highest-rated categories for Glendale were weather (C+), affordability (C), public transit (C) and pet friendliness (C).
- The areas of concern to Glendale renters are jobs and career opportunities, safety and low crime rate and social life, which all received an F grade.
- Glendale did relatively poorly compared to other cities in Arizona, including Tempe (A-), Scottsdale (A+) and Phoenix (B-).
- Glendale did relatively poorly compared to similar cities nationwide, including Los Angeles, CA (C+), Austin, TX (A-) and Denver, CO (B+).
- The top rated cities nationwide for renter satisfaction include Scottsdale, AZ, Irvine, CA, Boulder, CO and Ann Arbor, MI. The lowest rated cities include Tallahassee, FL, Stockton, CA, Dayton, OH, Detroit, MI and Newark, NJ.
Renters say:
- "Easy access to food and entertainment. It’s also right next to the freeway!" – Destiny
- "It’s in the middle of all the excitement." – Jazzmin C.
- "I love the Foothills library. Great place for the kids all year long." – Michelle T.
- "I love the community activities in my town. There’s always something to do. But the crime is very bad in some areas, and real estate prices are going up, even for the bad parts of town." – Jessica M.
For more information on the survey methodology and findings or to speak to one of our researchers, please contact our team at rentonomics@apartmentlist.com.