GateWay Community College
Last updated July 15 2020 at 10:49 AM
54 Apartments For Rent Near GateWay Community College
Broadstone Grand
1003 West Washington Street, Tempe, AZ
Studio
$1,335
671 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,425
806 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,875
1098 sqft
TOUR YOUR WAY. Meet your new community, on your terms. Our doors are open by appointment-only for self-guided tours. Additionally, virtual tours via video chat are still available.
Papago Vista
Oxford
3777 East McDowell Road, Phoenix, AZ
1 Bedroom
$1,085
712 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,325
927 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,515
1112 sqft
Intimate apartment community situated on beautifully landscaped grounds. Close to Old Town Scottsdale, Papago Park and Arizona State University. Communal amenities include a state-of-the-art fitness center and spa. Assigned parking available.
Modena
815 N 52nd St, Phoenix, AZ
1 Bedroom
$1,005
593 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,205
937 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,745
1152 sqft
Resort-style homes in sunny Phoenix, near Papago Golf Course and Papago Park. Six sparkling swimming pools, four relaxing spas and 24-hour fitness center. Ceiling fans and air conditioning in apartments.
Ascent at Papago Park
4950 E Van Buren St, Phoenix, AZ
1 Bedroom
$1,196
771 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,320
960 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,631
1361 sqft
Minutes from Sky Harbor Airport and area dining. Resort-style pool with ramada, yoga studio and fitness studio. Modern interiors with private balconies and patios. Resort-style living in a pet-friendly community.
Sky Harbor
Mandarina Luxury Apartment Homes
5402 E Washington St, Phoenix, AZ
1 Bedroom
$1,090
708 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,250
985 sqft
Modern apartments with breakfast bars, cherry cabinetry, and spectacular views. Community offers a spa, gym, and cafe. Conveniently located near the Phoenix Zoo, Papago Park, and Marquee Theatre. Minutes from the Red Mountain Freeway.
Alanza Place Apartment Homes
1121 N 44th St, Phoenix, AZ
1 Bedroom
$1,201
847 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,315
1143 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Vibrant apartment complex in East Phoenix feature built-in bookshelves, ceramic tile and crown molding for added elegance. Laundry in unit, walk-in closets and open floor plans. 24-hour fitness center and beautiful community pool.
The Urban
3601 E McDowell Rd, Phoenix, AZ
Studio
$825
535 sqft
1 Bedroom
$985
639 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,175
791 sqft
Luxurious Phoenix apartment surrounded by attractions, shopping, schools and restaurants. Community features a fitness center with free weights, on-site maintenance and package center. Units have full-size washer/dryer, private balconies and ceiling fans.
CIRQ 44
111 N Dupont Cir, Phoenix, AZ
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,125
780 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,613
1136 sqft
Studio, one-, and two-bedroom apartments with open layouts and luxurious cabinetry, vinyl plank flooring, and stainless steel appliances. Private balconies, state-of-the-art gym, and pet playground.
Proximity at Papago
1010 N 48th St, Phoenix, AZ
1 Bedroom
$899
620 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$999
720 sqft
This community provides easy access to Papago Golf Course and Walmart Supercenter. It's also pet-friendly with covered parking and a swimming pool. Units have extra large closets and a full array of appliances.
Cofco Center
Palazzo Townhomes
886 N Cofco Center Ct, Phoenix, AZ
1 Bedroom
$1,365
813 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,520
1221 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Luxury residence in the vicinity of Phoenix airport. Apartments have fireplace, patio, hardwood floors and more. The green and pet-friendly complex has a pool, gym and business center to suit all needs.
The Elton
2420 N 24th St, Phoenix, AZ
Studio
$850
281 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,250
750 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Let nothing hold you back. At The Elton, we offer welcoming studio residences that keep up with your busy lifestyle as well as your budget. Enjoy furnished or unfurnished units, a refreshing swim in the pool or grill something fresh on the BBQ.
Red Rox Villas
5401 E Van Buren St, Phoenix, AZ
1 Bedroom
$1,125
622 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
1093 sqft
Walkable to Papago Park and all its amenities. Recently renovated with hardwood floors, granite counters and fireplace. Shared amenities include pool, gym, courtyard and community garden. Dogs and cats allowed.
Arcadia Walk
2606 N 44th St, Phoenix, AZ
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$940
573 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,390
818 sqft
Located on North 44th Street, just yards from East Thomas Road. Stylish homes with balcony, walk-in closets and private laundry amenities. Idyllic community includes a pool, a courtyard and a cafe.
Riverwalk
5345 E Van Buren St, Phoenix, AZ
1 Bedroom
$1,295
783 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,539
1057 sqft
Luxurious community amenities include pool, sand volleyball and clubhouse. Residents live in units with laundry, granite counters and patio/balcony. Lush landscaping throughout community. Less than five minutes from Tempe and Sky Harbor Airport.
Papago Crossing
4530 E McDowell Rd, Phoenix, AZ
1 Bedroom
$895
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,156
1240 sqft
Situated in Phoenix, AZ close to Pierce Park and the Phoenix Zoo. Residents enjoy units with laundry, patio and hardwood floors. Luxury community boasts pool, playground, on-site laundry and more.
Residences at 4225
4225 E McDowell Rd, Phoenix, AZ
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,124
771 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,355
1084 sqft
Modern homes with designer finishes and extra storage. Enjoy a gym, community garden, and pool on site. Online portal for resident payment convenience. Close to McDowell Plaza for shopping and dining. By Hohokam Expressway.
East 3434
3434 E McDowell Rd, Phoenix, AZ
1 Bedroom
$875
685 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,050
825 sqft
Welcome to East 3434 Apartments, where you can enjoy features and amenities that provide the perfect combination of comfort and convenience.
Oak Tree
3620 E McDowell Rd, Phoenix, AZ
1 Bedroom
$897
635 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,150
920 sqft
Stop by and take a look at one of our large, spacious floor plans. Here at The Rise on McDowell, you are close to shopping, dining, entertainment and more. Call today to make an appointment and you'll see why you can stop looking and start living!
Horizons Apartments
1510 N 48th St, Phoenix, AZ
2 Bedrooms
$1,089
950 sqft
1510 N 48th Street - 108 Available 08/21/20 New Horizons Apts - Arcadia 2 Bed 2 Bath! - - Gated Community! - 950 Square Feet! - Individual Climate Control - Wood Look Flooring - New Appliances (Oven, Fridge, & Dishwasher) - Large Living Areas -
Encore Tessera
4713 E Van Buren St, Phoenix, AZ
1 Bedroom
$1,250
799 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,546
1128 sqft
We are now accepting self-guided via scheduled appointments and virtual tours. Please schedule yours today!
Citrus Acres
Tides at 38th
2929 North 38th Street, Phoenix, AZ
1 Bedroom
$925
450 sqft
Beautifully Remodeled 1 Bed 1 Bath in Great Phoenix Location! #22 - HOT DEAL!! LOW MOVE IN! LIMITED TIME OFFER!! IMMEDIATE MOVE IN AVAILABLE!! Second floor 1 bedroom 1 bath unit comes completely remodeled including new flooring throughout,
Courtney Village
4848 E Roosevelt St, Phoenix, AZ
1 Bedroom
$1,041
878 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,175
1172 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,683
1295 sqft
Luxury apartments in a country village setting. Spacious units feature granite counters and in-unit laundry. Clubhouse, sauna and pool. Near Red Mountain Freeway access and local transit. Pet friendly.
Monterra
1333 N 24th St, Phoenix, AZ
Studio
$1,025
507 sqft
1 Bedroom
$897
687 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,164
994 sqft
The pet-friendly apartment community features a 24-hour gym, a pool and Jacuzzi. Apartments within the gated community boast in-unit laundry. Excellent location near Arizona State University and all major freeways. Phoenix Light Rail is nearby.
Monterey Village
4707 E McDowell Rd, Phoenix, AZ
Studio
$789
400 sqft
1 Bedroom
$829
529 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$989
833 sqft
Convenient location, minutes from ASU, downtown Phoenix, and downtown Tempe. Community features 24-hour maintenance, parking, and on-site laundry. Residents enjoy units with walk-in closets, patio/balcony, ceiling fan, and dishwasher.