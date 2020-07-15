/
ASU Tempe
163 Apartments For Rent Near ASU Tempe
Aura Watermark
420 North Scottsdale Road, Tempe, AZ
Studio
$1,349
585 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,525
840 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,905
1178 sqft
Set against the Tempe Town Lake setting, Aura Watermark reflects a refined living experience in one of Tempe’s most walkable neighborhoods.
Nexa
1221 E Apache Blvd, Tempe, AZ
Studio
$1,269
624 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,345
678 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,641
1000 sqft
This sophisticated, spa-inspired community features a resort-style pool and a fire pit. Open-concept apartments have high ceilings and accent lighting. Located near Hudson Park and multiple restaurants.
Camden Sotelo
615 E Weber Dr, Tempe, AZ
1 Bedroom
$1,359
880 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,529
1515 sqft
Camden Sotelo in Tempe, AZ offers large pet-friendly apartments in close proximity to the local Arizona State University. Close to the Talking Stick Resort, homes feature walk-in closets, internet access and granite counters.
San Marquis
577 E Baseline Rd, Tempe, AZ
1 Bedroom
$1,579
893 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,519
1248 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,099
1442 sqft
This property offers residents a clubhouse, cyber cafe, poolside cabanas and a gym. Units feature granite countertops, private patios/balconies and stainless steel appliances. The Lake Country Village Shopping Center is less than a mile away.
The Hyve by Mark-Taylor
1260 E University Dr, Tempe, AZ
Studio
$1,419
574 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,260
804 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,781
1145 sqft
A luxury community with many features, including a resort-like pool and sundeck, large clubhouse, fitness center, and outdoor fire pit. Apartments feature tech packages with NEST thermostats, vinyl plank flooring and granite countertops.
The Fleetwood
1275 E University Dr, Tempe, AZ
2 Bedrooms
$1,699
1174 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Apartment community in a prime location in Tempe close to nightlife and entertainment on Mill Avenue. Two- and three-bedroom apartment homes have open, airy design and luxury finishes.
Norte Town Lake
909 East Playa Del Norte Drive, Tempe, AZ
Studio
$1,354
659 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,564
720 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,785
1032 sqft
Our luxury apartments in Tempe, AZ are a masterpiece of refined living. Perfectly spacious, our layouts set the stage for a life of pure pampering.
The Cameron
2062 E. Cameron Way, Tempe, AZ
Studio
$1,430
556 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,550
740 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,139
1226 sqft
Tour Your Way! Virtual, Self-Guided and In-Person By Appointment Only Tours Available. Call us today for more information!
Tempe Metro by Mark-Taylor
1811 E Apache Blvd, Tempe, AZ
Studio
$1,034
514 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,064
752 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,579
974 sqft
Great location for commuters, just off light rail. Luxurious community offers hot tub, parking, pool, and clubhouse. Units feature in-unit laundry, dishwasher, extra storage, and garbage disposal.
Broadstone Grand
1003 West Washington Street, Tempe, AZ
Studio
$1,335
671 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,425
806 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,875
1098 sqft
TOUR YOUR WAY. Meet your new community, on your terms. Our doors are open by appointment-only for self-guided tours. Additionally, virtual tours via video chat are still available.
Downtown Tempe
Emerson Mill Avenue by Mark-Taylor
101 W 5th St, Tempe, AZ
Studio
$1,749
519 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,736
778 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,300
1158 sqft
Downtown Tempe location within walking distance to shops, dining and entertainment. 1-2 bedroom apartments with garbage disposal, large closets and granite counters. Community has large pool, internet cafe and 24-hour gym. Pet-friendly.
Skywater At Town Lake
601 W Rio Salado Pkwy, Tempe, AZ
Studio
$1,355
814 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,418
826 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,932
1371 sqft
Spacious air conditioned units with hardwood floors, granite countertops and stainless steel appliances. Just across the street from Tempe Art Center and Beach Park. Electric vehicle charging station for residents.
Downtown Tempe
Novel Rio
701 West Rio Salado Parkway, Tempe, AZ
Studio
$1,299
592 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,499
722 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,899
1225 sqft
TOUR YOUR WAY. Meet your new community, on your terms. Our doors are open by appointment-only for self-guided tours. Additionally, virtual tours via video chat are still available.
Camden Tempe
800 E Curry Rd, Tempe, AZ
1 Bedroom
$1,449
805 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,669
1178 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,099
1269 sqft
Luxurious community features fire pit, pool, pool table, shuffleboard and valet service. Residents enjoy units with hardwood floors, patio/balcony, laundry and dishwasher. Great location in Tempe, close to parks, restaurants and shopping.
Hughes Acres
1221 Broadway
1221 E Broadway Rd, Tempe, AZ
Studio
$1,139
738 sqft
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,599
1006 sqft
Resort-like setting with open concept floor plans, designer finishes and ample social space. Premier amenities include an entertainment lounge, pool and spa, state-of-the-art fitness facility and bike repair shop.
Downtown Tempe
The Local Apartments by Mark-Taylor
750 S. Ash Ave, Tempe, AZ
1 Bedroom
$1,499
730 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,805
1191 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$3,799
1563 sqft
Warm Welcomes. Native Soul. The Local celebrates everything special about the city we love: Tempe's history, culture, music and people. It's home to thoughtful amenities and a warm, welcoming spirit.
Metro 101
2177 East Apache Boulevard, Tempe, AZ
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,229
794 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,465
1083 sqft
TOUR YOUR WAY! We offer virtual, self-guided or in-person tours by appointment! Either way, we can't wait to meet you! Looking for a home that perfectly matches your lifestyle? Your search ends at Metro 101.
University Heights
OMNIA ON 8TH APARTMENT HOMES
1701 E 8th St, Tempe, AZ
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$965
540 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,060
812 sqft
Gated community with pool, covered parking and 24-hour maintenance. Washer and dryer in some units. Wood-like flooring in refurbished kitchens. Prime location between Highway 101 and Arizona State University's Tempe campus.
University Park
1015 E University Dr, Tempe, AZ
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,050
880 sqft
One Month Free On Select Apartments!
Riverside
THE TIDES AT DOWNTOWN TEMPE
615 S Hardy Dr, Tempe, AZ
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,050
800 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
You can't beat living mere minutes from Chase Field Stadium, ASU, and Phoenix Sky Harbor Airport. Bamboo style flooring, flat fee utilities, included refrigerator, and spectacular community amenities make these a cut above the rest.
Lakeside Drive by Mark-Taylor
500 West First Street, Tempe, AZ
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,625
859 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,675
1170 sqft
Luxury community features a lounge and pool house, fitness center and community study room. Modern apartments have gourmet kitchens with gas cooktops, Energy Star Appliance package and tile backsplashes.
Ten01
1001 E Playa Del Norte Dr, Tempe, AZ
Studio
$1,165
538 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,355
994 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,235
1160 sqft
Upscale apartment community close to the ASU campus and Tempe Marketplace. City views through floor-to-ceiling windows. Free beach cruiser and kayak sharing program, movie rentals and weekly fitness classes.
Vela
555 N. College Ave, Tempe, AZ
Studio
$1,220
543 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,364
805 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,085
1315 sqft
Easy access to the Red Mountain Freeway and a few blocks from the Salt River, just north of Tempe Town Lake. Wheelchair accessible, basketball court and putting green.
CityScape at Lakeshore
4630 S Lakeshore Dr, Tempe, AZ
1 Bedroom
$1,328
778 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,562
1065 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,736
1261 sqft
Beautiful apartments offer unique floor plans, appliances, fireplace and balcony. Luxurious landscaped grounds with an internet cafe, lounge, pool and gym. Central downtown city location, near shopping and entertainment districts. Pet friendly.