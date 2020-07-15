/
115 Apartments For Rent Near Phoenix College
Willo
Muse
1616 N Central Ave, Phoenix, AZ
Studio
$1,173
558 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,349
840 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,620
1092 sqft
The Muse in Phoenix offers the finest in urban resort-style living. A gorgeous pool lets you enjoy the sun on the weekends, and the apartments feature modern updates like new countertops, cabinetry and flooring.
Downtown Phoenix
The Stewart
800 N Central Ave, Phoenix, AZ
Studio
$1,460
552 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,665
882 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,473
1301 sqft
A stunning 19-story apartment community with mid-century appeal and historic DTPHX roots, The Stewart offers you an unparalleled vertical living experience stitched into the urban fabric of Roosevelt Row.
East Evergreen
Portrait at Hance Park
1313 North 2nd Street, Phoenix, AZ
1 Bedroom
$1,244
777 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,922
1193 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Our office is open! Please help us practice social distancing and schedule your time with us. Visits are by appointment only until further notice. Virtual Tours are available.
The Link PHX
330 E Pierce St, Phoenix, AZ
Studio
$1,355
465 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,850
756 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,410
996 sqft
In-person tours are now available - by appointment only! Schedule your tour today and ask our leasing team how you can receive Two Months Free! Limited time offer. Exclusions apply.
Downtown Phoenix
Roosevelt Row
330 E Roosevelt St, Phoenix, AZ
Studio
$1,375
669 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,510
825 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,895
1114 sqft
Contemporary homes with fully equipped kitchens and designer finishes. Dogs and cats allowed. Exercise at the gym and swim in the pool. Near bus stops along Roosevelt Street. By Arizona State University Downtown Phoenix campus.
Central Avenue Corridor
Parc Midtown
3993 North 3rd Avenue, Phoenix, AZ
Studio
$1,175
634 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,235
725 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,535
1104 sqft
Luxurious units have top-of-the-line appliances, upgraded features, and unique layouts. Located in Midtown Phoenix, close to coffee shops, light rail, and restaurants. Community includes fitness center, pool, and TV lounge.
Central Avenue Corridor
The Thomas at Midtown
200 E Thomas Rd, Phoenix, AZ
1 Bedroom
$1,295
736 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,650
1202 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,695
1930 sqft
New apartment community in the heart of Phoenix, steps from bus and light rail. Walk to dining, entertainment, shopping. On-site beer garden, fenced dog run and dog wash, demonstration kitchen. One- and two-bedroom units.
Central Avenue Corridor
The Station on Central
4140 N Central Ave, Phoenix, AZ
1 Bedroom
$1,065
811 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,480
1122 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,070
1378 sqft
Great location, close to Light Rail Route 41 Indian School and Central Stop. Community features BBQ grills, fitness center and clubhouse. Apartments have ceiling fans, walk-in closets, and washer and dryer.
Centra Midtown Phoenix
3601 N. Central Avenue, Phoenix, AZ
1 Bedroom
$1,295
731 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,810
1168 sqft
Get ready to raise your vibe and embark on a new chapter of your life at CENTRA Midtown Phoenix, a brand-new, modern apartment community in Midtown Phoenix.
Downtown Phoenix
The Met At 3rd at 3rd and Fillmore
200 E Fillmore St, Phoenix, AZ
Studio
$1,319
844 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,349
746 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,679
1140 sqft
Downtown Phoenix location near Symphony Hall, ASU, parks and numerous historical sites. Units with vaulted ceilings, travertine showers and slate flooring. The community features swimming pools and a hot tub.
Campus Vista
The Astor at Osborn by Mark-Taylor
3300 North 7th Avenue, Phoenix, AZ
Studio
$1,199
573 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,299
780 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,599
1117 sqft
The Astor on Osborn redefines luxury big-city living with a pet spa, resort-style pool, Club room with billiards and HDTVs, full entertainment kitchen, plus modern, spacious apartment interiors.
Central Avenue Corridor
Park on Central
4001 North Central Avenue, Phoenix, AZ
1 Bedroom
$1,325
785 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,725
1214 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,375
1462 sqft
A centrally-located complex, these apartments come in one-, two-, three-bedroom, and penthouse floorplans. Amenities include modern gray cabinets, stainless steel appliances, under-mount sinks and illuminated bathroom mirrors.
East Evergreen
Circa Central Avenue
1505 North Central Avenue, Phoenix, AZ
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,212
680 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,736
1052 sqft
Casual yet sophisticated. Urban yet intimate. Circa Central Avenue is the newest contemporary midrise residential development in Phoenix's central corridor, offering the perfect balance between work and play.
Zazu Apartments
1502 East Osborn Road, Phoenix, AZ
Studio
$936
520 sqft
1 Bedroom
$933
803 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,278
1119 sqft
Live in Phoenix's Central Biltmore area in style! Zazu's superior lifestyle is nested in a beautifully landscaped gated community, with outstanding amenities both inside your home and surrounding neighborhood hotspots.
Central Avenue Corridor
Broadstone Osborn
240 West Osborn Road, Phoenix, AZ
Studio
$1,285
675 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,435
750 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,693
1035 sqft
TOUR YOUR WAY. Meet your new community, on your terms. Our doors are open by appointment-only for self-guided tours. Additionally, virtual tours via video chat are still available.
Downtown Phoenix
Cortland Fillmore
601 W Fillmore St, Phoenix, AZ
1 Bedroom
$1,389
820 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,772
1294 sqft
Pet-friendly and green community with great walking score and spacious layouts. Ample storage, in-unit laundry and gourmet kitchen islands. Enjoy modern comforts like bike storage and a coffee bar.
Downtown Phoenix
Roosevelt Square
121 W Portland St, Phoenix, AZ
Studio
$982
616 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,191
713 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,510
1103 sqft
Welcome home to Roosevelt Square Apartment Homes, perfectly located in the arts district of downtown Phoenix.
Downtown Phoenix
Skyline Lofts
600 N 4th St, Phoenix, AZ
Studio
$1,220
716 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,320
926 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,975
1474 sqft
Luxury lofts near U of A Downtown campus and City of Phoenix Biomedical. Features granite counters, walk-in closets and more. Community is packed with amenities, including yoga, age room, gym. Pet friendly.
Central Avenue Corridor
The Curve at Melrose
4333 N 6th Dr, Phoenix, AZ
Studio
$1,215
694 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,245
770 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,539
1043 sqft
Minutes from the Melrose District. On-site amenities include a resort-style pool, fire pit, outdoor pool table and elevated lounge area. Spacious interiors with a mid-century, modern feel. Lots of storage and impressive views.
Pierson Place
Elevation on Central
4650 N Central Ave, Phoenix, AZ
Studio
$1,118
536 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,229
691 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,643
1038 sqft
Luxury living near Trophy campus, canal and trails. Community features pool with waterfall, gym, hot tub and clubhouse. Coffee bar and internet on-site. Enjoy kitchens with stainless steel appliances and granite counters.
Downtown Phoenix
Union at Roosevelt
888 N 1st Ave, Phoenix, AZ
Studio
$1,199
548 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,349
775 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,999
1270 sqft
Union @ Roosevelt sits in the heart of the highly revered Downtown Phoenix Art District! We offer unbeatable convenience with the Roosevelt Light Rail Station across the street, and food/beverage and entertainment just footsteps away! We proudly
Downtown Phoenix
Linear
295 E Roosevelt St, Phoenix, AZ
1 Bedroom
$1,500
791 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,855
1103 sqft
Recently opened residential community in Phoenix's downtown art district. Rooftop deck with city views, a pool, yoga classes, and a pet washing station. Units feature washers/dryers and hardwood flooring.
Central Avenue Corridor
Mozaic at Steele Park
411 E Indian School Rd, Phoenix, AZ
1 Bedroom
$1,045
726 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,230
1035 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,815
1355 sqft
Pet-friendly living near Steele Indian School Park. 1-3 bedroom homes with full laundry and fireplaces. Community amenities include BBQ, coffee bar, hot tub, 24-hour maintenance and convenient e-payments.
Downtown Phoenix
iLuminate
290 E Roosevelt St, Phoenix, AZ
Studio
$1,315
589 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,375
870 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,230
1093 sqft
Sophisticated luxury community in Downtown Phoenix. Enjoy the iLuminate Art Gallery and cyber cafe on-site. Air conditioned apartments with floor-to-ceiling windows, flush mount cabinetry, and wood-inspired flooring.