The Townhomes at Biltmore

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet ceiling fan extra storage fireplace hardwood floors ice maker in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets stainless steel oven Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly coffee bar gym parking pool bbq/grill hot tub online portal

Townhomes at Biltmore is conveniently located on Camelback Road just west of 35th Place in the heart of the Camelback Corridor. Biltmore Fashion Park, Scottsdale Fashion Square, Old Town Scottsdale, prestigious resorts, world class golf courses, Echo Mountain Park and fantastic Arcadia restaurants are all just minutes away.

Our luxury gated community offers spacious one, two and three bedroom townhomes with open concept living, designer finishes, wood style flooring, fully equipped gourmet kitchens, breakfast bars, additional storage, walk-in closets and a full sized washer and dryer in every home. Relax on your personal patio or balcony overlooking lush fruit trees, enjoy the lap style pool, therapy spa and so much more! Come by today to see our amazing location and your new luxurious home.