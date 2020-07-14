All apartments in Phoenix
Phoenix, AZ
The Townhomes at Biltmore
Last updated July 14 2020 at 3:56 AM

The Townhomes at Biltmore

3501 E Camelback Rd · (602) 497-3777
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Phoenix
Arcadia Lite
Apartments with Parking
Apartments with Pool
Pet Friendly Places
Location

3501 E Camelback Rd, Phoenix, AZ 85018
Arcadia Lite

Price and availability

VERIFIED 2 HRS AGO

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from The Townhomes at Biltmore.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
parking
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
ceiling fan
extra storage
fireplace
hardwood floors
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
oven
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
coffee bar
gym
parking
pool
bbq/grill
hot tub
online portal
Townhomes at Biltmore is conveniently located on Camelback Road just west of 35th Place in the heart of the Camelback Corridor. Biltmore Fashion Park, Scottsdale Fashion Square, Old Town Scottsdale, prestigious resorts, world class golf courses, Echo Mountain Park and fantastic Arcadia restaurants are all just minutes away.
Our luxury gated community offers spacious one, two and three bedroom townhomes with open concept living, designer finishes, wood style flooring, fully equipped gourmet kitchens, breakfast bars, additional storage, walk-in closets and a full sized washer and dryer in every home. Relax on your personal patio or balcony overlooking lush fruit trees, enjoy the lap style pool, therapy spa and so much more! Come by today to see our amazing location and your new luxurious home.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 3-12 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $50
Deposit: $500
Move-in Fees: $250 admin fee
Additional: Holding deposit $100
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
deposit: $250
fee: $250
rent: $35/month
Parking Details: Covered lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does The Townhomes at Biltmore have any available units?
The Townhomes at Biltmore doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does The Townhomes at Biltmore have?
Some of The Townhomes at Biltmore's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is The Townhomes at Biltmore currently offering any rent specials?
The Townhomes at Biltmore is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is The Townhomes at Biltmore pet-friendly?
Yes, The Townhomes at Biltmore is pet friendly.
Does The Townhomes at Biltmore offer parking?
Yes, The Townhomes at Biltmore offers parking.
Does The Townhomes at Biltmore have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, The Townhomes at Biltmore offers units with in unit laundry.
Does The Townhomes at Biltmore have a pool?
Yes, The Townhomes at Biltmore has a pool.
Does The Townhomes at Biltmore have accessible units?
No, The Townhomes at Biltmore does not have accessible units.
Does The Townhomes at Biltmore have units with dishwashers?
No, The Townhomes at Biltmore does not have units with dishwashers.
