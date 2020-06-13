/
/
youngtown
Last updated June 13 2020 at 3:38 PM
195 Apartments for rent in Youngtown, AZ📍
1 of 8
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Agua Fria Ranch
1 Unit Available
11634 W Vogel Avenue
11634 West Vogel Avenue, Youngtown, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$1,549
1424 sqft
LIFE SIMPLIFIED Featuring sparkling pool! Coming soon! THIS HOME IS CURRENTLY BEING ENJOYED BY ANOTHER RESIDENT BUT WILL BE AVAILABLE SHORTLY. PLEASE RESPECT THEIR PRIVACY AND DO NOT DISTURB.
1 of 16
Last updated June 13 at 03:37pm
Youngtown
1 Unit Available
11375 N 112TH Drive
11375 North 112th Drive, Youngtown, AZ
2 Bedrooms
$1,090
1176 sqft
Great location in Youngtown. Near Loop 101, Grand, and the Cardinal Stadium. In the Peoria School district attending Country Meadows elementary and Kellis High School. The home features 2 bedrooms and 1 full bathroom.
1 of 19
Last updated June 13 at 03:37pm
Youngtown
1 Unit Available
13021 N 113th Avenue
13021 North 113th Avenue, Youngtown, AZ
1 Bedroom
$825
712 sqft
Age restricted 55 and older. Very nice, clean and located pool-side unit. Lovely quiet area and great location. This unit also includes additional storage space along with separate laundry room kept under lock and key.
Results within 1 mile of Youngtown
Verified
1 of 17
Last updated June 13 at 03:26pm
Sun City
11 Units Available
Natura Villas
10847 W Olive Ave, Sun City, AZ
1 Bedroom
$1,105
839 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,220
982 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,530
1106 sqft
Pet-friendly apartments have ceiling fans and efficient appliances. Hang out at the cyber cafe and coffee bar, or meet up with friends at the sand volleyball court. Located just steps from several restaurants.
1 of 12
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Sundial
1 Unit Available
11925 W. Bloomfield Rd.
11925 West Bloomfield Road, El Mirage, AZ
4 Bedrooms
$1,395
1832 sqft
Large 2 story 4 bedroom- El Mirage - RENTAL FEATURES 4 Bedrooms 2 Bathrooms New carpeting throughout the house Lots of windows offer natural light New bathroom vanities upstairs and down Master bathroom downstairs Separate toilet room in
1 of 13
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Sun City
1 Unit Available
10620 W Coggins Dr
10620 West Coggins Drive, Sun City, AZ
1 Bedroom
$1,050
879 sqft
Newly Renovated in 55+ Community! - Property Id: 294832 Cozy 1 bedroom, 1 bathroom condo in desirable Sun City. New laminate flooring, New dishwasher, new kitchen faucet, new granite counters, freshly painted, Kitchen has large pantry closet.
1 of 24
Last updated June 13 at 03:37pm
Sun City
1 Unit Available
11108 W TIFFANY Court
11108 West Tiffany Court, Sun City, AZ
2 Bedrooms
$2,500
1311 sqft
Very nice seasonal home in the heart of Sun City! Offering all the home amenities for a comfortable stay, close to everything! 2 bedrooms and 2 baths, flat screen TVs in the spacious living room and every bedroom.
1 of 21
Last updated June 13 at 03:37pm
Sun City
1 Unit Available
10814 W EL CAPITAN Circle
10814 West El Capitan Circle North, Sun City, AZ
2 Bedrooms
$2,500
995 sqft
Take a look at this very nice, updated & well cared for beauty! Inviting front porch, decorative security screen & glass paneled entry door.
1 of 20
Last updated June 13 at 03:37pm
Sun City
1 Unit Available
10536 W SNEAD Drive
10536 West Snead Drive, Sun City, AZ
2 Bedrooms
$2,500
1368 sqft
Very nice seasonal 2br/2ba home (55+) in the heart of Sun City, close to shopping, sports events and the recreation centers! Spacious floor plan consisting of front living room, inviting family room and galley-style kitchen.
1 of 15
Last updated June 13 at 03:37pm
1 Unit Available
8800 N 107TH Avenue
8800 North 107th Avenue, Peoria, AZ
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,800
1193 sqft
*VACATION RENTAL* Well-appointed 3 bedroom/2 bath furnished rental steps from spa/heated pool. Amazing access to West Valley sports venues - football, hockey, baseball. 1 king bed, 1 queen bed, 1 futon.
1 of 16
Last updated June 13 at 03:37pm
Sun City
1 Unit Available
11006 W CANTERBURY Drive
11006 West Canterbury Drive, Sun City, AZ
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
1236 sqft
Drive up to this low maintenance front yard. Enter into this spacious floorplan. This home has been freshly painted and all new tiled floors. The Arizona room is enclosed so that provides much more living area. 2 good sized bedrooms and 2 baths.
1 of 23
Last updated June 13 at 03:37pm
Sun City
1 Unit Available
12047 N SAINT ANNES Drive
12047 North Saint Anne's Drive, Sun City, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$3,000
1556 sqft
BEAUTIFUL REMODELED 3 BED 2 BATH VACATION RENTAL ON THE NORTH GOLF COURSE, TBOX #4, ALMOST A 1/2 ACRE LOT THAT HAS EXPANSIVE VIEWS OF THE GOLF COURSE BUT NO BALLS TO BEWARE OF.
1 of 29
Last updated June 13 at 03:37pm
Sun City
1 Unit Available
10801 W HOPE Drive
10801 West Hope Drive, Sun City, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$3,000
1308 sqft
VACATION RENTAL, 3 BEDROOM 2 BATH, GOLF COURSE LOT FABULOUS VIEWS, TOTAL REMODEL. NEW KITCHEN, GRANITE COUNTERS, BATHS, WALKIN SHOWER IN MASTER WITH BENCH. KING BED IN MASTER, QUEEN IN OTHER BEDROOMS.
1 of 17
Last updated June 13 at 03:37pm
Sun City
1 Unit Available
10806 W EL CAPITAN Circle
10806 West El Capitan Circle North, Sun City, AZ
2 Bedrooms
$2,300
1119 sqft
MOVE IN READY REMODELED HOME. NEW ROOF. NEW PAINT, NEW FLOORING. NEW GRANITE COUNTERTOP, FAUCET, AND DISHWASHER. NEW VANITY AND TOILET. 2 BED/2 BATH FULLY FURNISHED. OPEN FLOOR PLAN. SHASTA MODEL. DESERT LANDSCAPING FRONT AND BACK.
1 of 21
Last updated June 13 at 03:37pm
Sun City
1 Unit Available
11007 N Madison Drive
11007 North Madison Drive, Sun City, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$1,221
1574 sqft
Great Sun City golf course house with 3 bedrooms and 2 baths and large covered patio with fabulous views of Sun City's South golf course. Updated A/C and duel pane windows make this home an economical choice for Sun City Living.
1 of 19
Last updated June 13 at 03:37pm
Sun City
1 Unit Available
10840 W Crosby Drive
10840 West Crosby Drive, Sun City, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$2,700
1473 sqft
This is the cutest house on the south golf course!! Perfect snowbirds' nest that is ready for active living in Sun City. Fully furnished and ready to go. Tastefully decorated to please even the pickiest buyer.
1 of 19
Last updated June 13 at 03:38pm
Sun City
1 Unit Available
12076 North Pebble Beach Drive
12076 North Pebble Beach Drive, Sun City, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$1,200
1450 sqft
NEWLY RENOVATED!!! Must See in Sun City! A lovely 3 bed 2 bath right off Golf course in this adult community! Nice size kitchen and living room with neutral tile and granite counter-tops! Lots of windows with mini blinds for privacy! Master bedroom
1 of 3
Last updated June 13 at 03:38pm
Arizona Brisas
1 Unit Available
11779 West Corrine Drive
11779 West Corrine Drive, El Mirage, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$1,325
1208 sqft
Beautiful home tucked in El Mirage that truly will feel like your own! This home has light tiled flooring in main areas, carpeted bedrooms, all your basic kitchen appliances, neutral paint throughout, a huge backyard ready for gatherings and much
1 of 16
Last updated May 3 at 09:19am
Arizona Brisas
1 Unit Available
11777 W Dahlia Drive
11777 West Dahlia Drive, El Mirage, AZ
2 Bedrooms
$1,325
1208 sqft
LIFE SIMPLIFIED Coming soon! THIS HOME IS CURRENTLY BEING ENJOYED BY ANOTHER RESIDENT BUT WILL BE AVAILABLE SHORTLY. PLEASE RESPECT THEIR PRIVACY AND DO NOT DISTURB.
1 of 23
Last updated April 8 at 07:31am
1 Unit Available
11702 W. Poinsettia Dr.
11702 West Poinsettia Drive, El Mirage, AZ
4 Bedrooms
$1,295
1832 sqft
This large corner lot home in El Mirages Sundial neighborhood is spacious with large loft, master suite, 3 guest bedrooms and guest bath. Large kitchen with lots of counter space and cabinet space. Black modern appliances.
1 of 22
Last updated April 4 at 06:18am
1 Unit Available
8084 N 110TH Drive
8084 North 110th Drive, Peoria, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$1,600
1585 sqft
This beauty has an open floor plan, vaulted ceilings, new lvp, kitchen cabinets, granite counter tops, fresh paint. The family room opens into a den. Walk in closet and bay window in the master bedroom.
1 of 6
Last updated April 1 at 05:55am
Sundial
1 Unit Available
12011 W. Windrose
12011 West Windrose Drive, El Mirage, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$1,250
1238 sqft
El Mirage 3 bed, 2 bath, single story - El Mirage, Single level home with three bedrooms, two baths, two car garage, island in the kitchen. Desert landscaping in both the front and backyard.
Results within 5 miles of Youngtown
Verified
1 of 21
Last updated June 13 at 03:27pm
18 Units Available
Zone Luxe Apartments
9450 W Cabela Dr, Glendale, AZ
Studio
$1,360
852 sqft
1 Bedroom
$984
763 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,299
1156 sqft
Zone Luxe provides the atmosphere of a calming oasis, allowing residents to prioritize individual needs and desires while leaving the frenetic and fast-paced world behind.
Verified
1 of 27
Last updated June 13 at 03:26pm
$
15 Units Available
Zone Apartments
7455 N 95th Ave, Glendale, AZ
1 Bedroom
$1,250
927 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,425
1136 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,699
1303 sqft
Zone Apartments transforms the ordinary into the extraordinary with its fresh twist on modern urban living in historic Glendale, AZ. This newly renovated apartment community elevates your lifestyle as well as your heartbeat.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
The average rent price for Youngtown rentals listed on Apartment List is $1,150.
Some of the colleges located in the Youngtown area include Arizona State University-Tempe, GateWay Community College, Mesa Community College, Rio Salado College, and Paradise Valley Community College. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.
Some of the nearby cities that people commute to Youngtown from include Phoenix, Mesa, Scottsdale, Chandler, and Tempe.
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Phoenix, AZMesa, AZScottsdale, AZChandler, AZTempe, AZGlendale, AZGilbert, AZPeoria, AZSurprise, AZAvondale, AZ
Goodyear, AZCasa Grande, AZQueen Creek, AZBuckeye, AZFountain Hills, AZSun City, AZApache Junction, AZAnthem, AZEl Mirage, AZ