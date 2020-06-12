Apartment List
514 3 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Phoenix, AZ

514 3 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Phoenix, AZ






$
Arcadia Lite
7 Units Available
The Palms
4304 E Campbell Ave, Phoenix, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$1,839
1260 sqft
Great Campbell Ave location close to the Colonnade and Tower Plaza Malls. Large apartments with washer and dryer in unit and patio or balcony with amazing views of Echo Canyon Park. Pet-friendly and carports available.





$
Arcadia
11 Units Available
Ingleside
4502 E Indian School Rd, Phoenix, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$1,496
1198 sqft
Elegant and sophisticated decor. Minutes from Arcadia High School. Fabulous interiors with stainless steel appliances. BBQ area, basketball court, hot tub, and fitness center on-site. Large pool. Pet-friendly property with extra storage and fireplaces.





14 Units Available
Crestone at Shadow Mountain
3033 E Thunderbird Rd, Phoenix, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$1,714
1147 sqft
Apartments have been recently updated. Indoor racquetball court and well-equipped gym available to residents. Phoenix Mountains Reserve and Venturoso Park mere miles away. Convenient for commuters with proximity to Piestewa Freeway.





$
50 Units Available
Heritage at Deer Valley
3010 W Yorkshire Dr, Phoenix, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$1,365
1220 sqft
Situated on West Yorkshire Drive and near North 27th Avenue. Luxurious apartments with private in-unit laundry facilities, patio/balcony and a modern, fully fitted kitchen. Secure community has a clubhouse, putting green and volleyball.





$
11 Units Available
Saratoga Ridge
1450 E Bell Rd, Phoenix, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$1,427
1319 sqft
Community boasts a pool, playground, gym , volleyball court and clubhouse. Units have hardwood floors and stainless-steel appliances. Easy access to I-17 for commuters. Lots of dining and shopping options a block away.





15 Units Available
Sage Apartments
28425 N Black Canyon Hwy, Phoenix, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$1,808
1390 sqft
Sage Apartment Homes are new luxury apartments conceived with space and modernity in mind. Apartments feature open kitchens, high ceilings, and six-foot-tall fireplaces. Pet-friendly with private balconies.





14 Units Available
Verano Townhomes
13820 S 44th St, Phoenix, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$1,571
1260 sqft
Enjoy resort-style amenities in a gated community boasting a splash pad and whirlpool spa. Granite counters and stainless steel appliances in apartments. Proximity to I-10 a plus for commuters. Minutes from Chandler Fashion Center.





4 Units Available
Ironwood Estates
8930 W Monroe St, Phoenix, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$1,340
1200 sqft
Welcome home to Ironwood Estates in Phoenix, Arizona. We are located off of Arizona State Route 101 for easy access around town. Going shopping and finding entertainment will be a breeze with plenty of nearby options available.





Mountain Park Ranch
20 Units Available
Mountain Park Ranch
4221 E Ray Rd, Phoenix, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$1,611
1200 sqft
Recently upgraded apartments have ample kitchen space and convenient breakfast bars. Exercise in the on-site fitness center or head to nearby Sun Ray Park, which has excellent recreational amenities.





Phoenix Country Club
9 Units Available
The Heritage
1100 E Osborn Rd, Phoenix, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$1,518
1219 sqft
Located next to the Phoenix Country Club, featuring pool, courtyard, stunning clubhouse and grill area. Pet-friendly property. Recently renovated with hardwood floors, fireplaces and extra storage to make life comfortable and beautiful.





Lakewood
8 Units Available
Village at Lakewood
15815 S Lakewood Pkwy W, Phoenix, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$1,672
1200 sqft
Lakeside living has never looked so good! Recently upgraded homes in a natural setting with in-unit laundry, patio or balcony, and stylish flooring and finishes. Relax at the refreshing pool, hot tub or yoga room.





20 Units Available
Audere
1920 E Indian School Rd, Phoenix, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$1,805
1305 sqft
Audere Apartments is located at 1920 East Indian School Road Phoenix, AZ and is managed by Banner Property Management, a reputable property management company with verified listings on RENTCafe.





$
50 Units Available
Courtney Village
4848 E Roosevelt St, Phoenix, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$1,507
1295 sqft
Luxury apartments in a country village setting. Spacious units feature granite counters and in-unit laundry. Clubhouse, sauna and pool. Near Red Mountain Freeway access and local transit. Pet friendly.





9 Units Available
San Pedregal by Mark-Taylor
16601 N 12th St, Phoenix, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$1,385
1476 sqft
Community has lighted sand volleyball courts, pool with waterfalls, and poolside cabanas. Apartments include ceramic tile floors, wiring for alarms, and walk-in closets. Great location, close to Bell Towne Plaza and Lookout Mountain Preserve.





25 Units Available
The Bungalows on Jomax
27441 N BLACK CANYON HWY, Phoenix, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$1,750
1314 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at The Bungalows on Jomax in Phoenix. View photos, descriptions and more!





22 Units Available
Monterra
1333 N 24th St, Phoenix, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$1,386
1100 sqft
The pet-friendly apartment community features a 24-hour gym, a pool and Jacuzzi. Apartments within the gated community boast in-unit laundry. Excellent location near Arizona State University and all major freeways. Phoenix Light Rail is nearby.





9 Units Available
Esteban Park
5611 S 32nd St, Phoenix, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$1,562
1261 sqft
Recently renovated apartments feature modern interiors with in-unit laundry, walk-in closets, and gourmet kitchens with granite counters. A gym, a dog park, and a pool keep residents satisfied. Near I-10 and PDX for easy commuting.





6 Units Available
Arezzo Apartment Homes
7205 W McDowell Rd, Phoenix, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$1,580
1385 sqft
Easy access to I-10 in these luxury 2-3 bedroom apartments. Thoughtful features like garbage disposal, ceiling fans and more. Playground and pool for fun. Dogs and cats allowed.





10 Units Available
Accolade Apartment Homes
220 W Bell Rd, Phoenix, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$1,470
1319 sqft
Close to Fountain Square Mall for convenient shopping. Updated one- to three-bedroom units have granite counters, extra storage and laundry hookups. Community features sports courts, gym, pool and clubhouse. Pets welcome.





12 Units Available
Mirador
1550 E Thunderbird Rd, Phoenix, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$1,470
1201 sqft
Located in Phoenix, AZ, amenities include 24-hour maintenance, a heated pool, a fitness centers, walking trails, a gated entrance, online rent payments, views of the gold course and mountains, and more.





Mountain Park Ranch
9 Units Available
San Riva
2155 E Liberty Ln, Phoenix, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$1,560
1366 sqft
Located along E Liberty Lane and close to E Pecos Road. Modern apartments with patio or balcony, in-unit laundry and a fully equipped kitchen. Community includes a pool, a pool table and a coffee bar.





$
21 Units Available
San Milan by Mark-Taylor
6975 E Princess Dr, Phoenix, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$1,985
1456 sqft
Great location, close to WestWorld of Scottsdale and TPC Scottsdale. Residents enjoy units with dual-pane insulated windows, plush carpeting, and distressed plank flooring. Community has pool, pool with wet bar, and business center.





15 Units Available
Carlyle at South Mountain
5102 E. Piedmont Rd, Phoenix, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$1,450
1262 sqft
A resort-like community at the foothills of South Mountain Preserve. On-site amenities include a fitness center, four pools, and volleyball and basketball courts. In-home washers and dryers and private garages provided.





12 Units Available
Parc South Mountain
3400 East Southern Avenue, Phoenix, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$1,745
1244 sqft
BRAND NEW APARTMENT HOME

June 2020 Phoenix Rent Report

Welcome to the June 2020 Phoenix Rent Report. Phoenix rents declined over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Phoenix rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the metro, state, and nation.

June 2020 Phoenix Rent Report

June 2020 Phoenix Rent Report

Welcome to the June 2020 Phoenix Rent Report. Phoenix rents declined over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Phoenix rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the metro, state, and nation.

Phoenix rents declined slightly over the past month

Phoenix rents have declined 0.2% over the past month, but are up moderately by 2.3% in comparison to the same time last year. Currently, median rents in Phoenix stand at $886 for a one-bedroom apartment and $1,104 for a two-bedroom. This is the second straight month that the city has seen rent decreases after an increase in March. Phoenix's year-over-year rent growth leads the state average of 2.1%, as well as the national average of 0.8%.

    Rents rising across the Phoenix Metro

    Throughout the past year, rent increases have been occurring not just in the city of Phoenix, but across the entire metro. Of the largest 10 cities that we have data for in the Phoenix metro, 9 of them have seen prices rise. Here's a look at how rents compare across some of the largest cities in the metro.

    • Gilbert has the most expensive rents in the Phoenix metro, with a two-bedroom median of $1,541; the city has also seen rent growth of 3.9% over the past year, the fastest in the metro.
    • Over the past year, Surprise is the only city in the metro that has seen rents fall, with a decline of 0.3%. Median two-bedrooms there cost $1,352, while one-bedrooms go for $1,085.
    • Phoenix proper has the least expensive rents in the Phoenix metro, with a two-bedroom median of $1,104; rents fell 0.2% over the past month but rose 2.3% over the past year.

    Phoenix rents more affordable than many comparable cities nationwide

    As rents have increased moderately in Phoenix, other large cities nationwide have seen rents grow more modestly, or in some cases, even decline. Phoenix is still more affordable than most other large cities across the country.

    • Rents increased slightly in other cities across the state, with Arizona as a whole logging rent growth of 2.1% over the past year. For example, rents have grown by 1.4% in Tucson.
    • Phoenix's median two-bedroom rent of $1,104 is below the national average of $1,194. Nationwide, rents have grown by 0.8% over the past year compared to the 2.3% rise in Phoenix.
    • While Phoenix's rents rose moderately over the past year, many cities nationwide saw decreases, including San Francisco (-1.0%), Denver (-0.4%), and Los Angeles (-0.1%).
    • Renters will find more reasonable prices in Phoenix than most similar cities. For example, San Francisco has a median 2BR rent of $3,071, which is more than two-and-a-half times the price in Phoenix.

    For more information check out our national report. You can also access our full data for cities and counties across the U.S. at this link.

    City
    Median 1BR Rent
    Median 2BR Rent
    M/M Rent Growth
    Y/Y Rent Growth
    Phoenix
    $890
    $1,100
    -0.2%
    2.3%
    Mesa
    $920
    $1,150
    -0.1%
    3.4%
    Chandler
    $1,160
    $1,440
    -0.8%
    1.2%
    Glendale
    $950
    $1,180
    -0.2%
    2.6%
    Scottsdale
    $1,090
    $1,360
    -0.9%
    1.9%
    Gilbert
    $1,240
    $1,540
    -0.4%
    3.9%
    Tempe
    $970
    $1,210
    -0.8%
    1.4%
    Peoria
    $1,180
    $1,470
    -0.5%
    3.1%
    Surprise
    $1,080
    $1,350
    -0.2%
    -0.3%
    Avondale
    $1,030
    $1,280
    -0.6%
    1.4%
    Goodyear
    $1,180
    $1,470
    0
    4%
    Buckeye
    $980
    $1,230
    0.3%
    0.7%
    Casa Grande
    $810
    $1,010
    0.8%
    1.8%
    Sun City
    $890
    $1,110
    0
    1.1%
    Apache Junction
    $590
    $730
    0.1%
    1.5%
    El Mirage
    $780
    $970
    0
    -0.2%
    Fountain Hills
    $1,060
    $1,320
    -0.4%
    1.6%
    See More

    Methodology - Recent Updates:

    Data from private listing sites, including our own, tends to skew toward luxury apartments, which introduces sample bias when estimates are calculated directly from these listings. To address these limitations, we’ve recently made major updates to our methodology, which we believe have greatly improved the accuracy and reliability of our estimates.

    Read more about our new methodology below, or see a more detailed post here.

    Methodology:

    Apartment List is committed to making our rent estimates the best and most accurate available. To do this, we start with reliable median rent statistics from the Census Bureau, then extrapolate them forward to the current month using a growth rate calculated from our listing data. In doing so, we use a same-unit analysis similar to Case-Shiller’s approach, comparing only units that are available across both time periods to provide an accurate picture of rent growth in cities across the country.

    Our approach corrects for the sample bias inherent in other private sources, producing results that are much closer to statistics published by the Census Bureau and HUD. Our methodology also allows us to construct a picture of rent growth over an extended period of time, with estimates that are updated each month.

    Read more about our methodology here.

    About Rent Reports:

    Apartment List publishes monthly reports on rental trends for hundreds of cities across the U.S. We intend these reports to be a source of reliable information that help renters and policymakers make sound decisions, and we invest significant time and effort in gathering and analyzing rent data. Our work is covered regularly by journalists across the country.

    We are continuously working to improve our methodology and data, with the goal of providing renters with the information that they need to make the best decisions.

