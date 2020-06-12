441 2 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Phoenix, AZ

Apartment List
Verified

1 of 6

Last updated June 12 at 12:25pm
Central Avenue Corridor
6 Units Available
Clarendon Park
222 W Clarendon Ave, Phoenix, AZ
2 Bedrooms
$1,300
739 sqft
Located close to shopping, golf and dining in the heart of downtown Phoenix. Residents can take advantage of covered lot, pool and extra storage. Units have walk-in closets, garbage disposal and dishwasher.
Verified

1 of 27

Last updated June 12 at 12:23pm
$
Downtown Phoenix
24 Units Available
Cortland Fillmore
601 W Fillmore St, Phoenix, AZ
2 Bedrooms
$1,623
1294 sqft
Pet-friendly and green community with great walking score and spacious layouts. Ample storage, in-unit laundry and gourmet kitchen islands. Enjoy modern comforts like bike storage and a coffee bar.
Verified

1 of 34

Last updated June 12 at 12:23pm
$
50 Units Available
Courtney Village
4848 E Roosevelt St, Phoenix, AZ
2 Bedrooms
$1,249
1172 sqft
Luxury apartments in a country village setting. Spacious units feature granite counters and in-unit laundry. Clubhouse, sauna and pool. Near Red Mountain Freeway access and local transit. Pet friendly.
Verified

1 of 27

Last updated June 12 at 02:13pm
9 Units Available
Greenspoint at Paradise Valley
4202 E Cactus Rd, Phoenix, AZ
2 Bedrooms
$1,233
943 sqft
Upscale, affordable accommodations with hardwood floors, washer/dryer hookups and patios or balconies in units. Community boasts a business center, courtyard, clubhouse, pool and hot tub. Next to Paradise Valley Mall and Stonecreek Golf Club.
Verified

1 of 26

Last updated June 12 at 02:13pm
22 Units Available
Renaissance Apartments
13421 N 43rd Ave, Phoenix, AZ
2 Bedrooms
$1,052
964 sqft
Beautiful 1-2 bedroom units with fireplace, walk-in closet, and in-unit washer and dryer. Onsite amenities include gym, pool and hot tub. Close to I-17 and just minutes from Arizona State University and the Thunderbird Marketplace.
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated June 12 at 12:37pm
12 Units Available
Liv Ahwatukee
16025 S 50th St, Phoenix, AZ
2 Bedrooms
$1,589
1137 sqft
Always feel like you're on vacation with resort-style pool, elegantly designed social spaces, and convenient access to freeways and entertainment. Convenient in-unit laundry with gourmet kitchens, designer finishes, and patio or balcony.
Verified

1 of 29

Last updated June 12 at 12:16pm
18 Units Available
Arboretum at South Mountain
15251 S 50th St, Phoenix, AZ
2 Bedrooms
$1,281
1008 sqft
Recently updated apartments with granite counters and in-unit laundry. Residents have access to a media room, volleyball court, and fire pit. Easy access to I-10. Close to South Mountain Preserve for a quick nature getaway.
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated June 12 at 01:07pm
$
Mountain Park Ranch
18 Units Available
Mountainside Apartments
3625 E Ray Rd, Phoenix, AZ
2 Bedrooms
$1,399
1011 sqft
Close to South Mountain and Sun Ray Park. Quartz counters, hardwoods floors and walk-in closets. Pet friendly. Amenities include sports courts, gym, pool and hot tub. Clubhouse and playground.
Verified

1 of 44

Last updated June 12 at 12:58pm
$
13 Units Available
Arrive North Scottsdale
17950 N 68th St, Phoenix, AZ
2 Bedrooms
$1,212
932 sqft
Spacious, bright units feature in-unit laundry and extra storage. Modern community with carefully groomed grounds, concierge and internet cafe. Pet friendly. Scottsdale Airport and the Scottsdale Links are just a few miles away.
Verified

1 of 12

Last updated June 12 at 12:43pm
$
19 Units Available
Liv North Valley
31113 N North Valley Pkwy, Phoenix, AZ
2 Bedrooms
$1,369
1064 sqft
We don't just rent apartments. From the moment you walk through the front door you'll feel the comfort and security that makes our residents happy to call us home.
Verified

1 of 51

Last updated June 12 at 01:04pm
$
91 Units Available
The Link PHX
330 E Pierce St, Phoenix, AZ
2 Bedrooms
$2,290
996 sqft
In-person tours are now available - by appointment only! Schedule your tour today and ask our leasing team how you can receive Two Months Free! Limited time offer. Exclusions apply.
Verified

1 of 11

Last updated June 12 at 12:21pm
$
8 Units Available
Retreat at the Raven by Mark-Taylor
3606 E Baseline Rd, Phoenix, AZ
2 Bedrooms
$1,364
1098 sqft
Beautiful and convenient, this development features units with gourmet kitchens, oversized closets, 9-foot ceilings and open floor plans. The community provides a 24-hour fitness center, pet-friendly amenities and outdoor gazebos.
Verified

1 of 13

Last updated June 12 at 05:24am
4 Units Available
Madera at Metro
3161 W Cheryl Dr, Phoenix, AZ
2 Bedrooms
$1,090
970 sqft
True paradise-like living right off W. Peoria Ave. Well-landscaped, 24-hour maintenance community that's also pet-friendly. Modern appliances, including on-site laundry, garbage disposable, and dishwashers in suites. Onsite amenities include a sauna and pool.
Verified

1 of 61

Last updated June 12 at 02:13pm
Lakewood
9 Units Available
Santa Rosa
3425 E Chandler Blvd, Phoenix, AZ
2 Bedrooms
$1,439
1115 sqft
Recently renovated apartments with in-unit laundry, hardwood floors, stainless steel appliances and fireplaces. Private balcony or patio. Furnished units available. Park-like setting with courtyard, swimming pool and grills.
Verified

1 of 10

Last updated June 12 at 02:13pm
10 Units Available
Esteban Park
5611 S 32nd St, Phoenix, AZ
2 Bedrooms
$1,373
1068 sqft
Recently renovated apartments feature modern interiors with in-unit laundry, walk-in closets, and gourmet kitchens with granite counters. A gym, a dog park, and a pool keep residents satisfied. Near I-10 and PDX for easy commuting.
Verified

1 of 40

Last updated June 12 at 12:26pm
Arcadia
13 Units Available
Daybreak Gardens
5225 E Thomas Rd, Phoenix, AZ
2 Bedrooms
$1,019
805 sqft
Near downtown Phoenix, these garden apartment homes feature a lounging pool, outdoor dining and grilling areas, and carports. The interiors of the studio and one- to two-bedroom apartments offer the options of dens or patios.
Verified

1 of 11

Last updated June 12 at 01:03pm
$
33 Units Available
Spectra on 7th South
20425 North 7th Street, Phoenix, AZ
2 Bedrooms
$1,195
958 sqft
Smart style meets cool comfort at Spectra on 7th. Our bright and breezy North Phoenix community in Deer Valley was tailored for your relaxation.
Verified

1 of 46

Last updated June 12 at 12:58pm
Downtown Phoenix
13 Units Available
Linear
295 E Roosevelt St, Phoenix, AZ
2 Bedrooms
$1,795
1103 sqft
Recently opened residential community in Phoenix's downtown art district. Rooftop deck with city views, a pool, yoga classes, and a pet washing station. Units feature washers/dryers and hardwood flooring.
Verified

1 of 30

Last updated June 12 at 12:35pm
$
Central Avenue Corridor
38 Units Available
The Thomas at Midtown
200 E Thomas Rd, Phoenix, AZ
2 Bedrooms
$1,715
1202 sqft
New apartment community in the heart of Phoenix, steps from bus and light rail. Walk to dining, entertainment, shopping. On-site beer garden, fenced dog run and dog wash, demonstration kitchen. One- and two-bedroom units.
Verified

1 of 6

Last updated June 12 at 01:05pm
$
21 Units Available
San Milan by Mark-Taylor
6975 E Princess Dr, Phoenix, AZ
2 Bedrooms
$1,599
1171 sqft
Great location, close to WestWorld of Scottsdale and TPC Scottsdale. Residents enjoy units with dual-pane insulated windows, plush carpeting, and distressed plank flooring. Community has pool, pool with wet bar, and business center.
Verified

1 of 10

Last updated June 12 at 12:18pm
$
44 Units Available
Zazu Apartments
1502 East Osborn Road, Phoenix, AZ
2 Bedrooms
$1,278
1119 sqft
Live in Phoenix's Central Biltmore area in style! Zazu's superior lifestyle is nested in a beautifully landscaped gated community, with outstanding amenities both inside your home and surrounding neighborhood hotspots.
Verified

1 of 29

Last updated June 12 at 12:26pm
Mountain Park Ranch
20 Units Available
Mountain Park Ranch
4221 E Ray Rd, Phoenix, AZ
2 Bedrooms
$1,259
1000 sqft
Recently upgraded apartments have ample kitchen space and convenient breakfast bars. Exercise in the on-site fitness center or head to nearby Sun Ray Park, which has excellent recreational amenities.
Verified

1 of 37

Last updated June 12 at 12:26pm
$
29 Units Available
Aspire Pinnacle Peak
24250 N 23rd Ave, Phoenix, AZ
2 Bedrooms
$1,255
1088 sqft
Near Norterra Shopping Center and I-17. Recently renovated units feature laundry, dishwashers and lots of storage. Fun community offers fire pit and pool for outdoor fun, pool table and media room indoors.
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated June 12 at 12:26pm
Sunnyslope
15 Units Available
Trailside at Hermosa Pointe
10002 N 7th St, Phoenix, AZ
2 Bedrooms
$1,165
1096 sqft
Situated at the base of North Mountain with sweeping views of the area. Designer apartments feature gourmet kitchens, washer/dryer and cozy wood-burning fireplace. Community has three pools and a fitness center.

June 2020 Phoenix Rent Report

Welcome to the June 2020 Phoenix Rent Report. Phoenix rents declined over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Phoenix rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the metro, state, and nation.

View full Rent Report

Phoenix rents declined slightly over the past month

Phoenix rents have declined 0.2% over the past month, but are up moderately by 2.3% in comparison to the same time last year. Currently, median rents in Phoenix stand at $886 for a one-bedroom apartment and $1,104 for a two-bedroom. This is the second straight month that the city has seen rent decreases after an increase in March. Phoenix's year-over-year rent growth leads the state average of 2.1%, as well as the national average of 0.8%.

    Rents rising across the Phoenix Metro

    Throughout the past year, rent increases have been occurring not just in the city of Phoenix, but across the entire metro. Of the largest 10 cities that we have data for in the Phoenix metro, 9 of them have seen prices rise. Here's a look at how rents compare across some of the largest cities in the metro.

    • Gilbert has the most expensive rents in the Phoenix metro, with a two-bedroom median of $1,541; the city has also seen rent growth of 3.9% over the past year, the fastest in the metro.
    • Over the past year, Surprise is the only city in the metro that has seen rents fall, with a decline of 0.3%. Median two-bedrooms there cost $1,352, while one-bedrooms go for $1,085.
    • Phoenix proper has the least expensive rents in the Phoenix metro, with a two-bedroom median of $1,104; rents fell 0.2% over the past month but rose 2.3% over the past year.

    Phoenix rents more affordable than many comparable cities nationwide

    As rents have increased moderately in Phoenix, other large cities nationwide have seen rents grow more modestly, or in some cases, even decline. Phoenix is still more affordable than most other large cities across the country.

    • Rents increased slightly in other cities across the state, with Arizona as a whole logging rent growth of 2.1% over the past year. For example, rents have grown by 1.4% in Tucson.
    • Phoenix's median two-bedroom rent of $1,104 is below the national average of $1,194. Nationwide, rents have grown by 0.8% over the past year compared to the 2.3% rise in Phoenix.
    • While Phoenix's rents rose moderately over the past year, many cities nationwide saw decreases, including San Francisco (-1.0%), Denver (-0.4%), and Los Angeles (-0.1%).
    • Renters will find more reasonable prices in Phoenix than most similar cities. For example, San Francisco has a median 2BR rent of $3,071, which is more than two-and-a-half times the price in Phoenix.

    For more information check out our national report. You can also access our full data for cities and counties across the U.S. at this link.

    City
    Median 1BR Rent
    Median 2BR Rent
    M/M Rent Growth
    Y/Y Rent Growth
    Phoenix
    $890
    $1,100
    -0.2%
    2.3%
    Mesa
    $920
    $1,150
    -0.1%
    3.4%
    Chandler
    $1,160
    $1,440
    -0.8%
    1.2%
    Glendale
    $950
    $1,180
    -0.2%
    2.6%
    Scottsdale
    $1,090
    $1,360
    -0.9%
    1.9%
    Gilbert
    $1,240
    $1,540
    -0.4%
    3.9%
    Tempe
    $970
    $1,210
    -0.8%
    1.4%
    Peoria
    $1,180
    $1,470
    -0.5%
    3.1%
    Surprise
    $1,080
    $1,350
    -0.2%
    -0.3%
    Avondale
    $1,030
    $1,280
    -0.6%
    1.4%
    Goodyear
    $1,180
    $1,470
    0
    4%
    Buckeye
    $980
    $1,230
    0.3%
    0.7%
    Casa Grande
    $810
    $1,010
    0.8%
    1.8%
    Sun City
    $890
    $1,110
    0
    1.1%
    Apache Junction
    $590
    $730
    0.1%
    1.5%
    El Mirage
    $780
    $970
    0
    -0.2%
    Fountain Hills
    $1,060
    $1,320
    -0.4%
    1.6%
    See More

    Methodology - Recent Updates:

    Data from private listing sites, including our own, tends to skew toward luxury apartments, which introduces sample bias when estimates are calculated directly from these listings. To address these limitations, we’ve recently made major updates to our methodology, which we believe have greatly improved the accuracy and reliability of our estimates.

    Read more about our new methodology below, or see a more detailed post here.

    Methodology:

    Apartment List is committed to making our rent estimates the best and most accurate available. To do this, we start with reliable median rent statistics from the Census Bureau, then extrapolate them forward to the current month using a growth rate calculated from our listing data. In doing so, we use a same-unit analysis similar to Case-Shiller’s approach, comparing only units that are available across both time periods to provide an accurate picture of rent growth in cities across the country.

    Our approach corrects for the sample bias inherent in other private sources, producing results that are much closer to statistics published by the Census Bureau and HUD. Our methodology also allows us to construct a picture of rent growth over an extended period of time, with estimates that are updated each month.

    Read more about our methodology here.

    About Rent Reports:

    Apartment List publishes monthly reports on rental trends for hundreds of cities across the U.S. We intend these reports to be a source of reliable information that help renters and policymakers make sound decisions, and we invest significant time and effort in gathering and analyzing rent data. Our work is covered regularly by journalists across the country.

    We are continuously working to improve our methodology and data, with the goal of providing renters with the information that they need to make the best decisions.

