Apartment List
/
AZ
/
phoenix
/
apartments with balcony
Last updated June 13 2020 at 12:40 AM

739 Apartments for rent in Phoenix, AZ with balcony

Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come with restri... Read Guide >
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
10 Units Available
Accolade Apartment Homes
220 W Bell Rd, Phoenix, AZ
1 Bedroom
$890
720 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,040
923 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,470
1319 sqft
Close to Fountain Square Mall for convenient shopping. Updated one- to three-bedroom units have granite counters, extra storage and laundry hookups. Community features sports courts, gym, pool and clubhouse. Pets welcome.
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
6 Units Available
Arezzo Apartment Homes
7205 W McDowell Rd, Phoenix, AZ
2 Bedrooms
$1,335
1198 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,580
1385 sqft
Easy access to I-10 in these luxury 2-3 bedroom apartments. Thoughtful features like garbage disposal, ceiling fans and more. Playground and pool for fun. Dogs and cats allowed.
Verified

1 of 34

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
12 Units Available
Mirador
1550 E Thunderbird Rd, Phoenix, AZ
1 Bedroom
$1,085
778 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
1020 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,470
1201 sqft
Located in Phoenix, AZ, amenities include 24-hour maintenance, a heated pool, a fitness centers, walking trails, a gated entrance, online rent payments, views of the gold course and mountains, and more.
Verified

1 of 26

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
$
12 Units Available
Cala Paradise Valley
12211 N Paradise Village Pkwy S, Phoenix, AZ
1 Bedroom
$945
614 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,060
854 sqft
Located within walking distance from Paradise Valley Mall for convenient shopping and dining. Pet-friendly community features a pool and on-site laundry. Recently renovated 1-2 bedroom apartments include extra storage space and a patio or balcony.
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
21 Units Available
Indigo Creek
14221 N 51st Ave, Phoenix, AZ
1 Bedroom
$985
771 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,265
1046 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,540
1154 sqft
Pet-friendly apartments with well-maintained landscaped grounds, excellent schools within walking distance and entertainment options like Jumpstreet, just a few minute's drive away. Walk-in closets, washer and dryer in unit, plush carpets and fully equipped kitchens.
Verified

1 of 29

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
12 Units Available
Parc South Mountain
3400 East Southern Avenue, Phoenix, AZ
1 Bedroom
$1,255
726 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,445
1037 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,745
1244 sqft
BRAND NEW APARTMENT HOME
Verified

1 of 17

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
42 Units Available
The Angela
2727 East Camelback Road, Phoenix, AZ
Studio
$1,599
593 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,931
755 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,856
1251 sqft
TOUR YOUR WAY. Meet your new community, on your terms. Our doors are open by appointment-only for self-guided tours. Additionally, virtual tours via video chat are still available.
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
Ahwatukee
24 Units Available
Sedona Ridge
5010 E Cheyenne Dr, Phoenix, AZ
1 Bedroom
$1,158
778 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,234
1115 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Newly renovated with hardwood floors and updated appliances. Luxury homes with patios and balconies overlooking a heated outdoor swimming pool. Fun spa and fitness center. Pet-friendly property. Custom two-tone paint and stylish interiors.
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
Ahwatukee
8 Units Available
Lore South Mountain
13021 S 48th St, Phoenix, AZ
Studio
$850
550 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,025
730 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,223
960 sqft
Located in the Ahwatukee Foothills. Apartments include in-unit laundry, a patio or balcony, and a fully equipped kitchen. Community has a tennis court, a pool and a coffee bar.
Verified

1 of 51

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
$
Pierson Place
7 Units Available
The Icon on Central
77 W Coolidge St, Phoenix, AZ
1 Bedroom
$1,029
641 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,250
976 sqft
Pet-friendly community in Uptown. Features a pool, on-site laundry, walk-in closets and covered parking. Light rail station is across the street, and many restaurants are within walking distance.
Verified

1 of 40

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
$
5 Units Available
Morada West
6161 W McDowell Rd, Phoenix, AZ
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,260
895 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
TOUR YOUR WAY. Meet your new community, on your terms. Our doors are open by appointment-only for self-guided tours. Additionally, virtual tours via video chat are still available.
Verified

1 of 26

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
$
Downtown Phoenix
73 Units Available
The Stewart
800 N Central Ave, Phoenix, AZ
Studio
$1,480
552 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,695
882 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,473
1301 sqft
A stunning 19-story apartment community with mid-century appeal and historic DTPHX roots, The Stewart offers you an unparalleled vertical living experience stitched into the urban fabric of Roosevelt Row.
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
2 Units Available
Maryland Greens
749 E Maryland Ave, Phoenix, AZ
1 Bedroom
$899
553 sqft
Luxury community features pool, on-site laundry and guest parking. Residents live in units with air conditioning, bathtubs, and ceiling fans throughout. Great location close to Arizona Center, Chase Field and U.S. Airways Center.
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
$
East Morningside
5 Units Available
VIA 21
4111 N 21st St, Phoenix, AZ
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,374
1016 sqft
Chic pet-friendly complex featuring pool, gym and a WiFi-equipped clubhouse. Recently renovated units have plank-style flooring, private patios or balconies, and fireplaces. Shopping options abound at the nearby Camelback Colonnade and Biltmore Fashion Park.
Verified

1 of 40

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
$
Central Avenue Corridor
21 Units Available
Broadstone Osborn
240 West Osborn Road, Phoenix, AZ
Studio
$1,245
675 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,435
750 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,785
1035 sqft
TOUR YOUR WAY. Meet your new community, on your terms. Our doors are open by appointment-only for self-guided tours. Additionally, virtual tours via video chat are still available.
Verified

1 of 26

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
La Mancha
8 Units Available
Cielo
8222 N 19th Ave, Phoenix, AZ
Studio
$761
455 sqft
1 Bedroom
$882
567 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,199
829 sqft
***At this time, we are conducting tours by appointment only. Please call/text or email to request a tour.
Verified

1 of 17

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
6 Units Available
Mountain View Casitas
1130 E Grovers Ave, Phoenix, AZ
2 Bedrooms
$1,029
934 sqft
All two-bedroom units with fireplaces, whirlpool tubs, and walk-in closets. On-site amenities include pool, hot tub and dog park. Property is close to I-17, Loop 101, Desert Ridge Marketplace, and Turtle Rock Park.
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
60 Units Available
Desert Club
6901 E Chauncey Ln, Phoenix, AZ
1 Bedroom
$1,150
778 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,470
1131 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,900
1327 sqft
Furnished units that come with in-unit laundry, cooking range and dishwasher. Spacious floor plans. Pet-friendly community with a dedicated business center, garage, fitness center and hot tub facilities.
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
$
20 Units Available
Alanza Place Apartment Homes
1121 N 44th St, Phoenix, AZ
1 Bedroom
$1,103
847 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,365
1143 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Vibrant apartment complex in East Phoenix feature built-in bookshelves, ceramic tile and crown molding for added elegance. Laundry in unit, walk-in closets and open floor plans. 24-hour fitness center and beautiful community pool.
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
10 Units Available
The Venue On Camelback
1930 E Camelback Rd, Phoenix, AZ
Studio
$807
398 sqft
1 Bedroom
$882
629 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,245
966 sqft
The Colonnade Apartments are located in Phoenix's Camelback Corridor. This pet-friendly community offers pools, a spa and several laundry centers. Units provide granite counters, garbage disposals, air conditioning and walk-in closets.
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
Tramonto
24 Units Available
Ironhorse at Tramonto
34807 N 32nd Dr, Phoenix, AZ
1 Bedroom
$1,136
841 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,259
1015 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,640
1322 sqft
Great location for commuting, close to I-17, the Loop 303 and Carefree Highway. Community is pet-friendly and has clubhouse, spa and package receiving. Homes feature dishwasher, disposal and quartz countertops.
Verified

1 of 49

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
45 Units Available
Biltmore at Camelback
2625 E Camelback Rd, Phoenix, AZ
Studio
$1,340
659 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,343
769 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,543
952 sqft
Community includes putting green, wine room and pool. Units include hardwood floors, walk-in closets and laundry. Located close to fine dining options, hiking at Camelback Mountain and shopping.
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
9 Units Available
Sanctuary on 22nd
8530 N 22nd Ave, Phoenix, AZ
1 Bedroom
$875
670 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,150
949 sqft
Easy access to I-17 or the light rail. 1-2 bedroom units with oversized balconies, linen closets and fireplaces. Fitness center, basketball court and yoga facilities for active residents.
Verified

1 of 47

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
14 Units Available
Montelano
8330 N 19th Ave, Phoenix, AZ
1 Bedroom
$785
698 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,135
964 sqft
Montelano offers quality and comfort in Phoenix, AZ. We offer eight different floor plans and exceptional amenities with recent upgrades. Work up a sweat at our fitness center, or cool down in our beautiful pool surrounded by palm trees.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with balcony in Phoenix, AZ

Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come with restrictions.

Before signing a lease, ask about how many people can be on the balcony at once. Also, ask about whether you’re allowed to store a bike or other items.

You’ll also want to know about any maintenance schedules. Using your balcony as storage could result in fines and intervention from your property management.

Keep in mind that not all balconies are created equally. You may discover the views of the parking area are less than optimal or reduce your overall privacy.

Balconies can also get messy with debris, foliage, dirt, and pollen depending on your location. Renters are typically responsible for any clean-up and basic balcony upkeep.

Regardless of the issues to keep in mind, balconies are usually a big win for Phoenix renters. Ask about apartments on higher floors for the best views.

Similar Pages

Phoenix 1 BedroomsPhoenix 2 BedroomsPhoenix 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsPhoenix 3 BedroomsPhoenix Accessible ApartmentsPhoenix Apartments under $700Phoenix Apartments under $800
Phoenix Apartments with BalconyPhoenix Apartments with GaragePhoenix Apartments with GymPhoenix Apartments with Hardwood FloorsPhoenix Apartments with Move-in SpecialsPhoenix Apartments with ParkingPhoenix Apartments with Pool
Phoenix Apartments with Washer-DryerPhoenix Cheap PlacesPhoenix Dog Friendly ApartmentsPhoenix Furnished ApartmentsPhoenix Luxury PlacesPhoenix Pet Friendly PlacesPhoenix Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Mesa, AZScottsdale, AZChandler, AZTempe, AZ
Glendale, AZGilbert, AZPeoria, AZSurprise, AZ
Avondale, AZGoodyear, AZCasa Grande, AZPrescott, AZ

Nearby Neighborhoods

AhwatukeeDowntown PhoenixCentral Avenue Corridor
Mountain Park RanchArcadiaArcadia Lite
Desert RidgeLakewood

Apartments Near Colleges

GateWay Community CollegeParadise Valley Community College
Phoenix CollegeArizona State University-Tempe
Mesa Community College