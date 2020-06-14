Apartment List
/
AZ
/
phoenix
/
apartments with garage
Last updated June 14 2020 at 2:35 AM

363 Apartments for rent in Phoenix, AZ with garage

Phoenix apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run. Weather, break-ins, and daily stru... Read Guide >
Verified

1 of 11

Last updated June 14 at 12:06am
$
7 Units Available
Retreat at the Raven by Mark-Taylor
3606 E Baseline Rd, Phoenix, AZ
1 Bedroom
$1,319
879 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,364
1098 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Beautiful and convenient, this development features units with gourmet kitchens, oversized closets, 9-foot ceilings and open floor plans. The community provides a 24-hour fitness center, pet-friendly amenities and outdoor gazebos.
Verified

1 of 30

Last updated June 14 at 12:04am
$
Central Avenue Corridor
37 Units Available
The Thomas at Midtown
200 E Thomas Rd, Phoenix, AZ
1 Bedroom
$1,185
736 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,715
1202 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
New apartment community in the heart of Phoenix, steps from bus and light rail. Walk to dining, entertainment, shopping. On-site beer garden, fenced dog run and dog wash, demonstration kitchen. One- and two-bedroom units.
Verified

1 of 43

Last updated June 14 at 02:16am
$
Westown
5 Units Available
Covington Park Apartments
2902 W Sweetwater Ave, Phoenix, AZ
1 Bedroom
$865
711 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,105
981 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,315
1248 sqft
Luxury one-, two- and three-bedroom homes in Phoenix, just west of Arizona State Route 210. Units have electric kitchens with microwaves and ceiling fans. Business center, fitness center and community park.
Verified

1 of 27

Last updated June 14 at 02:16am
$
Downtown Phoenix
23 Units Available
Cortland Fillmore
601 W Fillmore St, Phoenix, AZ
1 Bedroom
$1,238
820 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,623
1294 sqft
Pet-friendly and green community with great walking score and spacious layouts. Ample storage, in-unit laundry and gourmet kitchen islands. Enjoy modern comforts like bike storage and a coffee bar.
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated June 14 at 02:16am
Mountain Park Ranch
14 Units Available
San Paulo
14625 S Mountain Pkwy, Phoenix, AZ
1 Bedroom
$1,081
806 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,270
1053 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,540
1374 sqft
Stunning views and luxury amenities make your new home perfect. Prime location, with easy access to freeways and entertainment with pool, hot tub, tennis court and more located right at home. Elegant, spacious interiors.
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated June 14 at 02:16am
Willo
22 Units Available
Muse
1616 N Central Ave, Phoenix, AZ
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,369
840 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,657
1092 sqft
The Muse in Phoenix offers the finest in urban resort-style living. A gorgeous pool lets you enjoy the sun on the weekends, and the apartments feature modern updates like new countertops, cabinetry and flooring.
Verified

1 of 49

Last updated June 14 at 02:16am
25 Units Available
Seven
19800 N 7th St, Phoenix, AZ
1 Bedroom
$1,017
747 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,309
930 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,729
1256 sqft
Uniquely designed homes reminiscent of colorful modern art. Stunningly luxurious with impressive amenities: 24-hour gym, hot tub, refreshing pool, coffee bar and more. Interiors are spacious and include in-unit laundry and air conditioning.
Verified

1 of 13

Last updated June 14 at 01:30am
$
Booker T. Washington
24 Units Available
Capital Place by Mark-Taylor
11 S 12th St, Phoenix, AZ
Studio
$963
615 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,050
780 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,283
1106 sqft
Luxury community offers residents 24-hour gym, pool, internet cafe and game room. Units feature laundry, patio/balcony and granite counters. Located in the heart of Phoenix, close to the 12th Street light rail stop.
Verified

1 of 11

Last updated June 14 at 01:14am
$
33 Units Available
Spectra on 7th South
20425 North 7th Street, Phoenix, AZ
1 Bedroom
$1,029
749 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,189
958 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,440
1387 sqft
Smart style meets cool comfort at Spectra on 7th. Our bright and breezy North Phoenix community in Deer Valley was tailored for your relaxation.
Verified

1 of 51

Last updated June 14 at 12:47am
$
91 Units Available
The Link PHX
330 E Pierce St, Phoenix, AZ
Studio
$1,365
465 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,915
756 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,290
996 sqft
In-person tours are now available - by appointment only! Schedule your tour today and ask our leasing team how you can receive Two Months Free! Limited time offer. Exclusions apply.
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
Central Avenue Corridor
20 Units Available
Mozaic at Steele Park
411 E Indian School Rd, Phoenix, AZ
1 Bedroom
$1,100
726 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,230
1035 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,730
1355 sqft
Pet-friendly living near Steele Indian School Park. 1-3 bedroom homes with full laundry and fireplaces. Community amenities include BBQ, coffee bar, hot tub, 24-hour maintenance and convenient e-payments.
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
13 Units Available
Bolero
7725 W McDowell Rd, Phoenix, AZ
Studio
$965
483 sqft
1 Bedroom
$965
656 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,235
847 sqft
Pet-friendly apartments with stainless steel kitchen appliances, in-unit laundry and hardwood floors. Swimming pool and outdoor grill. Carport and garage parking spaces. Convenient location off I-10.
Verified

1 of 37

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
$
29 Units Available
Aspire Pinnacle Peak
24250 N 23rd Ave, Phoenix, AZ
1 Bedroom
$1,095
893 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,255
1088 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,590
1470 sqft
Near Norterra Shopping Center and I-17. Recently renovated units feature laundry, dishwashers and lots of storage. Fun community offers fire pit and pool for outdoor fun, pool table and media room indoors.
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
6 Units Available
Arezzo Apartment Homes
7205 W McDowell Rd, Phoenix, AZ
2 Bedrooms
$1,335
1198 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,575
1385 sqft
Easy access to I-10 in these luxury 2-3 bedroom apartments. Thoughtful features like garbage disposal, ceiling fans and more. Playground and pool for fun. Dogs and cats allowed.
Verified

1 of 41

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
8 Units Available
The Trend at 51 Apartment Homes
1615 E Georgia Ave, Phoenix, AZ
Studio
$1,165
543 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,235
753 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Airy studios and 1-2 bedroom apartments near Piestewa Freeway. High ceilings and hardwood floors. Pet-friendly community with shuffleboard, fire pit, pool and gym. Bike storage available.
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
2 Units Available
Cobalt on 32nd Street
18350 N 32nd St, Phoenix, AZ
1 Bedroom
$1,360
969 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
These newly renovated homes have stylish cabinetry, track lighting and extra storage room. Close to I-17 for easy accessibility. Pet-friendly gated community with concierge services.
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
Mountaingate
32 Units Available
Monte Viejo
2220 E Beardsley Rd, Phoenix, AZ
Studio
$933
535 sqft
1 Bedroom
$914
639 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,242
822 sqft
A pet-friendly community that offers view of the mountains. Units feature modern kitchens, private balconies, walk-in closets and modern cabinetry for convenient living. Smoke-free units available.
Verified

1 of 34

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
$
East Evergreen
90 Units Available
Portrait at Hance Park
1313 North 2nd Street, Phoenix, AZ
1 Bedroom
$1,244
777 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,922
1193 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Our office is open! Please help us practice social distancing and schedule your time with us. Visits are by appointment only until further notice. Virtual Tours are available.
Verified

1 of 17

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
42 Units Available
The Angela
2727 East Camelback Road, Phoenix, AZ
Studio
$1,599
593 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,931
755 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,856
1251 sqft
TOUR YOUR WAY. Meet your new community, on your terms. Our doors are open by appointment-only for self-guided tours. Additionally, virtual tours via video chat are still available.
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
$
Downtown Phoenix
19 Units Available
CityScape Residences
11 S Central Ave, Phoenix, AZ
Studio
$1,525
663 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,540
892 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,485
1286 sqft
Superb, classy location perched above the four-star boutique Hotel Palomar. Luxury features include spectacular views, designer apartment finishes, and access to the third-floor Hotel Palomar pool and Luster Bar.
Verified

1 of 26

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
$
Downtown Phoenix
73 Units Available
The Stewart
800 N Central Ave, Phoenix, AZ
Studio
$1,480
552 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,695
882 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,473
1301 sqft
A stunning 19-story apartment community with mid-century appeal and historic DTPHX roots, The Stewart offers you an unparalleled vertical living experience stitched into the urban fabric of Roosevelt Row.
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
13 Units Available
Crestone at Shadow Mountain
3033 E Thunderbird Rd, Phoenix, AZ
1 Bedroom
$1,239
689 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,340
1003 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,719
1147 sqft
Apartments have been recently updated. Indoor racquetball court and well-equipped gym available to residents. Phoenix Mountains Reserve and Venturoso Park mere miles away. Convenient for commuters with proximity to Piestewa Freeway.
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
60 Units Available
Desert Club
6901 E Chauncey Ln, Phoenix, AZ
1 Bedroom
$1,265
778 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,465
1131 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,900
1327 sqft
Furnished units that come with in-unit laundry, cooking range and dishwasher. Spacious floor plans. Pet-friendly community with a dedicated business center, garage, fitness center and hot tub facilities.
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
Tramonto
24 Units Available
Ironhorse at Tramonto
34807 N 32nd Dr, Phoenix, AZ
1 Bedroom
$1,136
841 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,259
1015 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,640
1322 sqft
Great location for commuting, close to I-17, the Loop 303 and Carefree Highway. Community is pet-friendly and has clubhouse, spa and package receiving. Homes feature dishwasher, disposal and quartz countertops.
City Guide for Phoenix, AZ

"Come to this land of sunshine, to this land where life is young. Where the wide, wide world is waiting, the songs that will now be sung. Where the golden sun is flaming tnto warm, white shining day, and the sons of men are blazing their priceless right of way." (Margaret Rowe Clifford - "Arizona").

Phoenix is nestled in the low desert valley of Southern Arizona amongst saguaro cacti and a whole lotta mountains. In fact, nearly any which way you look from within Phoenix limits you’ll have a beautiful view of the mountains that ring the greater metropolitan area with some of the more local mountains spruced in between. Read: it’s pretty. Also read: you’ll probably want a room with a view and/or balcony, let’s help you navigate the apartment landscape shall we?

Having trouble with Craigslist Phoenix? Can't find that special apartment for rent on Apartment Finder or Zillow? Apartment List is here to help! See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with garage in Phoenix, AZ

Phoenix apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run.

Weather, break-ins, and daily struggles to find a space can take a toll financially and physically. Remember that even cities in mild climates experience issues like salt air, tornadoes, hail, falling branches from storms, and other issues.

It’s also possible to score an auto insurance reduction if you park in a garage. Ask your insurance provider about any deals or discounts that could trim money off the cost of your monthly bill.

Before signing a lease, ask the landlord or property manager about any restrictions on garage use. It’s important to know if there are enough spaces for tenants and visitors and what happens if the garage is full. If you’re moving into an apartment inside a home, ask about any conditions on its use and if storage is allowed.

Similar Pages

Phoenix 1 BedroomsPhoenix 2 BedroomsPhoenix 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsPhoenix 3 BedroomsPhoenix Accessible ApartmentsPhoenix Apartments under $700Phoenix Apartments under $800
Phoenix Apartments with BalconyPhoenix Apartments with GaragePhoenix Apartments with GymPhoenix Apartments with Hardwood FloorsPhoenix Apartments with Move-in SpecialsPhoenix Apartments with ParkingPhoenix Apartments with Pool
Phoenix Apartments with Washer-DryerPhoenix Cheap PlacesPhoenix Dog Friendly ApartmentsPhoenix Furnished ApartmentsPhoenix Luxury PlacesPhoenix Pet Friendly PlacesPhoenix Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Mesa, AZScottsdale, AZChandler, AZTempe, AZ
Glendale, AZGilbert, AZPeoria, AZSurprise, AZ
Avondale, AZGoodyear, AZCasa Grande, AZPrescott, AZ

Nearby Neighborhoods

AhwatukeeDowntown PhoenixCentral Avenue Corridor
Mountain Park RanchArcadiaArcadia Lite
Desert RidgeLakewood

Apartments Near Colleges

GateWay Community CollegeParadise Valley Community College
Phoenix CollegeArizona State University-Tempe
Mesa Community College