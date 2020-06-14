363 Apartments for rent in Phoenix, AZ with garage
1 of 11
1 of 30
1 of 43
1 of 27
1 of 20
1 of 23
1 of 49
1 of 13
1 of 11
1 of 51
1 of 20
1 of 21
1 of 37
1 of 21
1 of 41
1 of 21
1 of 24
1 of 34
1 of 17
1 of 24
1 of 26
1 of 20
1 of 21
1 of 24
"Come to this land of sunshine, to this land where life is young. Where the wide, wide world is waiting, the songs that will now be sung. Where the golden sun is flaming tnto warm, white shining day, and the sons of men are blazing their priceless right of way." (Margaret Rowe Clifford - "Arizona").
Phoenix is nestled in the low desert valley of Southern Arizona amongst saguaro cacti and a whole lotta mountains. In fact, nearly any which way you look from within Phoenix limits you’ll have a beautiful view of the mountains that ring the greater metropolitan area with some of the more local mountains spruced in between. Read: it’s pretty. Also read: you’ll probably want a room with a view and/or balcony, let’s help you navigate the apartment landscape shall we?
Having trouble with Craigslist Phoenix? Can't find that special apartment for rent on Apartment Finder or Zillow? Apartment List is here to help! See more
Phoenix apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run.
Weather, break-ins, and daily struggles to find a space can take a toll financially and physically. Remember that even cities in mild climates experience issues like salt air, tornadoes, hail, falling branches from storms, and other issues.
It’s also possible to score an auto insurance reduction if you park in a garage. Ask your insurance provider about any deals or discounts that could trim money off the cost of your monthly bill.
Before signing a lease, ask the landlord or property manager about any restrictions on garage use. It’s important to know if there are enough spaces for tenants and visitors and what happens if the garage is full. If you’re moving into an apartment inside a home, ask about any conditions on its use and if storage is allowed.