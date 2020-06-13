Apartment List
Last updated June 13 2020 at 10:20 AM

211 Apartments for rent in Avondale, AZ

Coldwater Springs
Harbor Shores
Last updated June 13 at 07:04am
15 Units Available
Newport Apartments
1333 N Dysart Rd, Avondale, AZ
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$935
612 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,025
844 sqft
Kitchen with breakfast bar and all appliances. Hardwood and carpet floors, in-unit laundry and walk-in closets. Amenities include swimming pool, dog park, clubhouse and carport. Gym, hot tub and pets are welcome.
Last updated June 13 at 10:16am
32 Units Available
Aventura
10350 W McDowell Rd, Avondale, AZ
1 Bedroom
$1,084
800 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,274
1029 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Great location close to I-10, with easy access to downtown. Units offer dishwasher, in-unit laundry, patio/balcony and ceiling fans. Community includes pool, parking, gym, hot tub and clubhouse.
Last updated June 13 at 10:16am
48 Units Available
Bella Mirage
3800 North El Mirage Road, Avondale, AZ
1 Bedroom
$964
758 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,251
1107 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,578
1311 sqft
We are temporarily ceasing in-person tours with prospective residents. Virtual tours are available. Call us today for more information! You've found the perfect place with luxurious apartment features and a community bursting with amenities.
Last updated June 13 at 06:13am
15 Units Available
Rio Santa Fe
13015 W Rancho Santa Fe Blvd, Avondale, AZ
1 Bedroom
$1,005
781 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,230
1029 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,485
1235 sqft
Beautiful apartment homes feature hardwood floors, walk-in closets and balcony. Community offers 24-hour maintenance, clubhouse, gym, pool. Near Nexcare health care, grocery and local transit. Less than 20 miles from downtown Phoenix.
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
Harbor Shores
12 Units Available
Zinc Apartments
2005 North 103rd Drive, Avondale, AZ
1 Bedroom
$1,175
720 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,330
1057 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,620
1188 sqft
Your desert oasis awaits! Experience an unparalleled lifestyle at Zinc Apartments in Avondale.
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
Coldwater Springs
23 Units Available
Coldwater Springs
12115 W Van Buren St, Avondale, AZ
1 Bedroom
$1,006
730 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,235
1089 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,515
1241 sqft
Apartment community in the West Valley with access to I-10, Loop 101, and downtown Phoenix. Minutes from upscale dining, shopping, entertainment, sporting events. One-, two- and three-bedrooms with gourmet kitchen, spacious closets, in-unit laundry.
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
10 Units Available
Oceana
1700 N 103rd Ave, Avondale, AZ
1 Bedroom
$1,100
685 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,245
901 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,620
1071 sqft
Walking distance to Gateway Pavilions shops and restaurants, with ready access to I-10. These one- to three-bedroom units have bright interiors with in-unit W/D and upgraded counters. Open-concept floor plan. Playground, fire pit, spa, BBQs.
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
10 Units Available
Edgewater
102 S 4th Ave, Avondale, AZ
1 Bedroom
$1,130
602 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,225
756 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,365
1105 sqft
Luxurious apartments include air conditioning, balcony or patio, and dishwasher. Community features beautiful landscaping, pool and picnic area with barbecue. Located in the heart of Avondale close to shopping, schools and restaurants.
Last updated June 12 at 04:22pm
5 Units Available
Sedona Peaks
12721 W Buckeye Rd, Avondale, AZ
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,355
1034 sqft
Virtual/Facetime Tours Offered! Call for details. Sedona Peaks is proud to offer resort-style apartments in Avondale, Arizona, with scenic, breathtaking views of the Estrella Mountain Range. In unit laundry offered in all units.
Last updated June 13 at 07:09am
6 Units Available
Las Casitas
1408 N Central Ave, Avondale, AZ
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,295
993 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,470
1156 sqft
1408 Casitas at Palm Valley offers 1-3 bedroom floor plans that are guaranteed to fit your lifestyle, needs & budget. Each of our floor plans offer modern features that were picked with renter in mind.
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
$
1 Unit Available
Income Restricted - Avondale Haciendas
910 S Dysart Rd, Avondale, AZ
1 Bedroom
$400
540 sqft
Welcome to Avondale Haciendas in Avondale, Arizona. You will be very comfortable in your new home at our convenient location.

Last updated June 13 at 07:31am
Crystal Gardens
1 Unit Available
10963 W Sheridan St
10963 West Sheridan Street, Avondale, AZ
4 Bedrooms
$2,050
2390 sqft
Enjoy and relax living lakeside! This home features newer interior paint.

Last updated June 13 at 07:31am
Coldwater Springs
1 Unit Available
11905 W Jackson St
11905 West Jackson Street, Avondale, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$2,250
1524 sqft
A wonderful 3 bedroom, 2 bath home with a 2 car garage and RV Gate. The home has a private pool and was built in 2002 and is on the Coldwater Creek Golf Course.

Last updated June 13 at 07:31am
Cambridge Estates
1 Unit Available
12236 W Pima St
12236 West Pima Street, Avondale, AZ
4 Bedrooms
$1,595
2235 sqft
4 bedrooms + 2.5 Bathrooms plus a den/office downstairs and HUGE loft upstairs (see floorplans). Wood-Looking Vinyl Plank and Carpet. Peninsula Kitchen, includes refrigerator, range, built-in microwave, and dishwasher.

Last updated June 13 at 07:31am
North Old Town
1 Unit Available
601 N. 4th St # D
601 North 4th Street, Avondale, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$1,375
1144 sqft
This stunning townhouse is ready for you to call home. It features tile flooring downstairs and in all 3 bathrooms, custom paint and an updated kitchen with stainless steel appliances and granite counters.

Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
Coldwater Springs
1 Unit Available
11902 W JEFFERSON Street
11902 West Jefferson Street, Avondale, AZ
4 Bedrooms
$1,550
1669 sqft
SUPER-CLEAN, 4 BEDROOM/2 BATH IN HIGHLY-DESIRED COLDWATER SPRINGS, CORNER-LOT~NEWER FLOORING~BRAND-NEW INTERIOR PAINT~NEWER LIGHTING/PLUMBING FIXTURES~SEPARATE LVG RM, FAMILY GREATROOM~TRUE-FOUR-BEDROOM w/HUGE MASTER-SUITE~THIS ONE WON'T LAST!!!

Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
Harbor Shores
1 Unit Available
10827 W FILLMORE Street
10827 W Fillmore St, Avondale, AZ
4 Bedrooms
$1,995
2210 sqft
*BRAND NEW BUILD FOR RENT* OR RENT TO OWN*SHORT TERM LEASE OPTIONS AVAILABLE* Over 2200 Sf! Great floor plan with large master bedroom with his & her closets and a 2nd bedroom split from all bedrooms with it's own bath and large walk in closet! 2

Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
Glenhurst
1 Unit Available
518 S 117TH Drive
518 South 117th Drive, Avondale, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$1,495
1495 sqft
Your new home is here! Wonderful, 3 bed/2bath, plus a spacious den all within walking distance to a school, the community pool, bike trails, & parks! Cool, tile floors and neutral-tone carpeted bedrooms, all with ceiling fans.

Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
Durango Park
1 Unit Available
11388 W MOUNTAIN VIEW Drive
11388 West Mountain View Drive, Avondale, AZ
4 Bedrooms
$1,395
1741 sqft
LOW MOVE-IN COSTS!!! Deposits starting at $350 O.A.C **** Beautiful two-story home located in the desirable community of Durango Park. Home features a great floor plan with large living areas.

Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
Durango Park
1 Unit Available
11201 W DAVIS Lane
11201 West Davis Lane, Avondale, AZ
5 Bedrooms
$1,800
2208 sqft
5 bedroom single story house for rent!! this open floor plan house is beautiful and is in good condition and ready for you to just move in. It comes with a brand new refrigerator and newly landscaped.

Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
CW Ranch
1 Unit Available
11277 W BUCHANAN Street
11277 West Buchanan Street, Avondale, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$6,500
1446 sqft
Fully Furnished Rental ~ This home rents on a short and longterm basis. Rates vary seasonally ~ High Season $3950/month ~ Low Season $1750/month ~ You will find everything you need in this home during your stay.

Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
Garden Lakes
1 Unit Available
11018 W POINSETTIA Drive
11018 West Poinsettia Drive, Avondale, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$1,700
1591 sqft
Immaculate, Lake Front, FULLY FURNISHED rental home in gorgeous Garden Lakes. Bright and inviting ambiance, highlighted by the vaulted ceilings, earth tone tile and decor niches. Great kitchen with updated decor and appliances.

Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
Harbor Shores
1 Unit Available
2017 N 106TH Drive
2017 North 106th Drive, Avondale, AZ
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
1311 sqft
Open floor plan with 2 bedrooms 2 baths, with den, or study!! Phoenix Stadium 5 minutes away. Beautiful gated community with pool and Jacuzzi. Great location 1/10 and 101 location.

Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
Crystal Gardens
1 Unit Available
10736 W GRANADA Road
10736 West Granada Road, Avondale, AZ
4 Bedrooms
$1,625
1870 sqft
Great property on the lake. Neutral colors and lots of space. Split floor plan.Roomy kitchen and large master bath. Fireplace and entertainment nitch in great room.

Median Rent in Avondale

Last updated May 2020
The median rent for a 1 bedroom apartment in Avondale is $1,029, while the median rent for a 2 bedroom apartment is $1,282.
Studio
$847
1 Bed
$1,029
2 Beds
$1,282
3+ Beds
$1,867

June 2020 Avondale Rent Report

Welcome to the June 2020 Avondale Rent Report. Avondale rents declined over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Avondale rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the metro, state, and nation.

View full Rent Report

Welcome to the June 2020 Avondale Rent Report. Avondale rents declined over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Avondale rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the metro, state, and nation.

Avondale rents decline sharply over the past month

Avondale rents have declined 0.6% over the past month, but have increased slightly by 1.4% in comparison to the same time last year. Currently, median rents in Avondale stand at $1,030 for a one-bedroom apartment and $1,283 for a two-bedroom. This is the second straight month that the city has seen rent decreases after an increase in March. Avondale's year-over-year rent growth lags the state average of 2.1%, but exceeds the national average of 0.8%.

    Rents rising across the Phoenix Metro

    Throughout the past year, rent increases have been occurring not just in the city of Avondale, but across the entire metro. Of the largest 10 cities that we have data for in the Phoenix metro, 9 of them have seen prices rise. Here's a look at how rents compare across some of the largest cities in the metro.

    • Gilbert has the most expensive rents in the Phoenix metro, with a two-bedroom median of $1,541; the city has also seen rent growth of 3.9% over the past year, the fastest in the metro.
    • Over the past year, Surprise is the only city in the metro that has seen rents fall, with a decline of 0.3%. Median two-bedrooms there cost $1,352, while one-bedrooms go for $1,085.
    • Phoenix proper has the least expensive rents in the Phoenix metro, with a two-bedroom median of $1,104; rents decreased 0.2% over the past month but were up 2.3% over the past year.

    Avondale rents more affordable than many large cities nationwide

    As rents have increased slightly in Avondale, other large cities nationwide have seen rents grow more quickly. Avondale is still more affordable than most large cities across the country.

    • Rents increased slightly in other cities across the state, with Arizona as a whole logging rent growth of 2.1% over the past year. For example, rents have grown by 1.4% in Tucson.
    • Avondale's median two-bedroom rent of $1,283 is above the national average of $1,194. Nationwide, rents have grown by 0.8% over the past year compared to the 1.4% increase in Avondale.
    • While Avondale's rents rose slightly over the past year, many cities nationwide saw decreases, including San Francisco (-1.0%), Denver (-0.4%), and Los Angeles (-0.1%).
    • Renters will find more reasonable prices in Avondale than most large cities. For example, San Francisco has a median 2BR rent of $3,071, which is more than twice the price in Avondale.

    For more information check out our national report. You can also access our full data for cities and counties across the U.S. at this link.

    City
    Median 1BR Rent
    Median 2BR Rent
    M/M Rent Growth
    Y/Y Rent Growth
    Phoenix
    $890
    $1,100
    -0.2%
    2.3%
    Mesa
    $920
    $1,150
    -0.1%
    3.4%
    Chandler
    $1,160
    $1,440
    -0.8%
    1.2%
    Glendale
    $950
    $1,180
    -0.2%
    2.6%
    Scottsdale
    $1,090
    $1,360
    -0.9%
    1.9%
    Gilbert
    $1,240
    $1,540
    -0.4%
    3.9%
    Tempe
    $970
    $1,210
    -0.8%
    1.4%
    Peoria
    $1,180
    $1,470
    -0.5%
    3.1%
    Surprise
    $1,080
    $1,350
    -0.2%
    -0.3%
    Avondale
    $1,030
    $1,280
    -0.6%
    1.4%
    Goodyear
    $1,180
    $1,470
    0
    4%
    Buckeye
    $980
    $1,230
    0.3%
    0.7%
    Casa Grande
    $810
    $1,010
    0.8%
    1.8%
    Sun City
    $890
    $1,110
    0
    1.1%
    Apache Junction
    $590
    $730
    0.1%
    1.5%
    El Mirage
    $780
    $970
    0
    -0.2%
    Fountain Hills
    $1,060
    $1,320
    -0.4%
    1.6%
    See More

    Methodology - Recent Updates:

    Data from private listing sites, including our own, tends to skew toward luxury apartments, which introduces sample bias when estimates are calculated directly from these listings. To address these limitations, we’ve recently made major updates to our methodology, which we believe have greatly improved the accuracy and reliability of our estimates.

    Read more about our new methodology below, or see a more detailed post here.

    Methodology:

    Apartment List is committed to making our rent estimates the best and most accurate available. To do this, we start with reliable median rent statistics from the Census Bureau, then extrapolate them forward to the current month using a growth rate calculated from our listing data. In doing so, we use a same-unit analysis similar to Case-Shiller’s approach, comparing only units that are available across both time periods to provide an accurate picture of rent growth in cities across the country.

    Our approach corrects for the sample bias inherent in other private sources, producing results that are much closer to statistics published by the Census Bureau and HUD. Our methodology also allows us to construct a picture of rent growth over an extended period of time, with estimates that are updated each month.

    Read more about our methodology here.

    About Rent Reports:

    Apartment List publishes monthly reports on rental trends for hundreds of cities across the U.S. We intend these reports to be a source of reliable information that help renters and policymakers make sound decisions, and we invest significant time and effort in gathering and analyzing rent data. Our work is covered regularly by journalists across the country.

    We are continuously working to improve our methodology and data, with the goal of providing renters with the information that they need to make the best decisions.

    Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

    How much is rent in Avondale?
    In Avondale, the median rent is $847 for a studio, $1,029 for a 1-bedroom, $1,282 for a 2-bedroom, and $1,867 for a 3-bedroom. For more information on rental trends in Avondale, check out our monthly Avondale Rent Report.
    What are the most popular neighborhoods in Avondale?
    Some of the most popular neighborhoods in Avondale include Coldwater Springs, and Harbor Shores.
    What colleges and universities are located in or around Avondale?
    Some of the colleges located in the Avondale area include Estrella Mountain Community College, Arizona State University-Tempe, GateWay Community College, Mesa Community College, and Rio Salado College. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.
    What cities do people live in to commute to Avondale?
    Some of the nearby cities that people commute to Avondale from include Phoenix, Mesa, Scottsdale, Chandler, and Tempe.

