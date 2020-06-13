297 Apartments for rent in Sun City, AZ📍
Sun City is an unincorporated town in Phoenix with about 39,000 residents. The median age in this area is 75 years old, and that's not a coincidence; this is a retirement community for sure. As you can probably guess from the name, the climate is hot and sunny for about eight months of the year. Then from November until about February, it's slightly less sunny, and maybe cold enough for a thin jacket. So if you want to leave a life of snow-shoveling behind when you retire, Sun City is a great area to look for places to rent.
The cost of living in this area is slightly lower than average -- great if you're a pensioner! Prices for one-bedroom apartments in Sun City start at about $600 a month, while house rentals with two to four bedrooms are about $1000.
Although only about 14 percent of residents rent here, the vacancy rate is about 18 percent. Your search for rental apartments in Sun City shouldn't take too long, and you'll have lots of options. Just take note that most homes were built in the 1970s, although you can surely find a newer place if that's what you prefer.
When to look for a rental:
In Arizona, you'll have to compete with "snowbirds" to get a rental property. Snowbirds are out-of-towners who flock to the warmth of this state when it gets too cold to bear in their own area. Since they tend to be older and retired, they can tie up the rental market for months at a time. Finding a rental in this town will be tough as the temperature drops. As long as you look for rentals when it's warmer (like most of the year!), you have a chance of finding one. After all, who wants to move when it's 120 degrees out?? Oh wait, you do? Carry on then.
What to bring on your apartment search:
Just the usual one month's worth of pay stubs and rental history should do. Oh yeah, you also have to show you are gettin' older since you or a household member needs to be 55 or over. The other residents of your household have to be at least 19 years old to live in Sun City. You might have a better shot at renting a place here if you can show you are kind to the elderly. That means you should leave any raucous roommates behind, since Sun City residents don't take too kindly to college parties. If they did, they'd live in Tempe or Tucson instead!
Sun City has a good combination of both suburban and urban neighborhoods. Each is unique in size, age, and price of housing. Check out some of the areas in this town:
Westbrook Village: This is an urban neighborhood within short walking distance to at least three golf courses and a dog park. You'll find lots of small, pet-friendly apartments here, as well as houses and town homes. Unfortunately, the rental prices are about double what you'll find in most parts of Sun City.
W. Lancaster Dr. and N. 99th Dr: The homes in this urban area are a little older but more affordable. Plus, the vacancy rate is higher than Sun City's already high average, making it easier for you to find a place. There are many studios and small apartments, with some houses and mobile homes mixed in.
N. Boswell Blvd. and W. Bell Rd: This is another urban area where walking and even riding your bike is a possibility when you want to go to one of the nearby golf courses. The rent is more affordable here, and you have lots of small apartments and town homes to choose from.
N. 107th Ave. and Lake Pleasant Rd: This is a more suburban part of Sun City that consists of mostly newer, large houses and mobile homes. Take note that it's not as walkable as other areas and has few apartment buildings to choose from.
N .99th Ave. and N. Bolivar Dr: You'll find lots of small apartments, town homes, and houses here. Though it's urban and near shopping centers, most residents who are still employed commute to work by car, with some driving at least an hour each way.$
Like most of Arizona, Sun City caters to commuters, so you will find it best to have a car here if you still plan to work. There are also lots of shuttles and cabs available for hire. After all, many residents here have medical appointments, tee times, and other important activities they need help getting to if they don't drive. Or step out of the box: the light rail in Phoenix provides transportation around the Valley of the Sun.
One fun fact about Sun City is that the high number of golf courses means lots of people use golf carts to get around. If you don't have far to go, investing in your own golf cart may be wise. Just don't expect to take it on the freeway!
If you're ready to settle down and surround yourself with people who are about your age, Sun City may be right for you. Even if you're as young as 19 and simply feel like an old soul, you just might fit in as long as you plan to live with someone who is 55+. In fact, this is the perfect way to justify living with dear old mom and dad past your college years!