297 Apartments for rent in Sun City, AZ

Looking for Property Rentals in Sun City

The cost of living in this area is slightly lower than average -- great if you're a pensioner! Prices for one-bedroom apartments in Sun City start at about $600 a month, while house rentals with two to four bedrooms are about $1000.

Although only about 14 percent of residents rent here, the vacancy rate is about 18 percent. Your search for rental apartments in Sun City shouldn't take too long, and you'll have lots of options. Just take note that most homes were built in the 1970s, although you can surely find a newer place if that's what you prefer.

When to look for a rental:

In Arizona, you'll have to compete with "snowbirds" to get a rental property. Snowbirds are out-of-towners who flock to the warmth of this state when it gets too cold to bear in their own area. Since they tend to be older and retired, they can tie up the rental market for months at a time. Finding a rental in this town will be tough as the temperature drops. As long as you look for rentals when it's warmer (like most of the year!), you have a chance of finding one. After all, who wants to move when it's 120 degrees out?? Oh wait, you do? Carry on then.

What to bring on your apartment search:

Just the usual one month's worth of pay stubs and rental history should do. Oh yeah, you also have to show you are gettin' older since you or a household member needs to be 55 or over. The other residents of your household have to be at least 19 years old to live in Sun City. You might have a better shot at renting a place here if you can show you are kind to the elderly. That means you should leave any raucous roommates behind, since Sun City residents don't take too kindly to college parties. If they did, they'd live in Tempe or Tucson instead!