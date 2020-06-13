297 Apartments for rent in Sun City, AZ

Apartment List
Sun City
Sun City
10 Units Available
Natura Villas
10847 W Olive Ave, Sun City, AZ
1 Bedroom
$1,105
839 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,195
982 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,530
1106 sqft
Pet-friendly apartments have ceiling fans and efficient appliances. Hang out at the cyber cafe and coffee bar, or meet up with friends at the sand volleyball court. Located just steps from several restaurants.

Sun City
Sun City
1 Unit Available
10917 W Wedgewood Dr
10917 West Wedgewood Drive, Sun City, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$1,695
1886 sqft
Newly Remodeled with Modern Touches. Quartz Countertops, Finished garage, all Modern "Wood Look" Tile throughout. Full Patio with Gutters. Must see to appreciate. Call or Text Dan 623-512-2525 to view or Apply Online at Time2Rent.com

Sun City
Sun City
1 Unit Available
10339 W Desert Forest Circle
10339 West Desert Forest Circle, Sun City, AZ
2 Bedrooms
$1,350
1683 sqft
Take a look at this 2 bed 2 bath home located in Sun City! This is an upgraded popular D35 model on a large corner lot with a north/south exposure. Extended front patio as well as a large rear covered patio.

Sun City
Sun City
1 Unit Available
19017 N PALO VERDE Drive
19017 North Palo Verde Drive, Sun City, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$2,700
2150 sqft
Yes, this home is available! Beautiful executive home in the heart of northern Sun City! This is not one of those seasonal rentals just thrown together with garage sale furnishings.

Sun City
Sun City
1 Unit Available
11108 W TIFFANY Court
11108 West Tiffany Court, Sun City, AZ
2 Bedrooms
$2,500
1311 sqft
Very nice seasonal home in the heart of Sun City! Offering all the home amenities for a comfortable stay, close to everything! 2 bedrooms and 2 baths, flat screen TVs in the spacious living room and every bedroom.

Sun City
Sun City
1 Unit Available
17411 N APPALOOSA Drive
17411 North Appaloosa Drive, Sun City, AZ
2 Bedrooms
$2,500
1160 sqft
Very nice seasonal rental! Neat and clean! Enjoy the vast array of Sun City amenities! This spacious 2 bedroom, 2 bath, with nice, functional floor plan and all tile.

Sun City
Sun City
1 Unit Available
11625 N COGGINS Drive
11625 North Coggins Drive, Sun City, AZ
2 Bedrooms
$2,700
1714 sqft
Take a look at this beautiful upgraded seasonal rental, on the course, in the heart of Sun City! Spacious, all tile, 2br/2ba has a huge front living room, quaint family room adjoining the large upgraded gourmet kitchen, and formal dining area too!

Sun City
Sun City
1 Unit Available
11811 N Sun Valley Drive
11811 North Sun Valley Drive, Sun City, AZ
2 Bedrooms
$2,600
1420 sqft
Very nice seasonal home (55+) in the heart of Sun City, close to shopping, sports events and the recreation centers! Spacious floor plan consisting of front living room, inviting rear family room overlooking the golf course view! Functional

Sun City
Sun City
1 Unit Available
9613 W COTTONWOOD Drive
9613 West Cottonwood Drive, Sun City, AZ
2 Bedrooms
$2,550
1998 sqft
Great seasonal rental (this season or next season)! Enjoy Sun City amenities now! This spacious 2 bedroom, 2 bath, (almost 2000sf), with nice, functional floor plan.

Sun City
Sun City
1 Unit Available
18601 N WELK Drive
18601 North Welk Drive, Sun City, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$2,800
2150 sqft
Beautiful executive home on the 2nd tee, Willow Creek Golf course for lease in very desirable Sun City location! Just a short distance to the loop 101, Peoria Sports Complex and the Arrowhead Town Center Mall! Inside, enjoy a large 3 bedroom home

Sun City
Sun City
1 Unit Available
10814 W EL CAPITAN Circle
10814 West El Capitan Circle North, Sun City, AZ
2 Bedrooms
$2,500
995 sqft
Take a look at this very nice, updated & well cared for beauty! Inviting front porch, decorative security screen & glass paneled entry door.

Sun City
Sun City
1 Unit Available
13622 N 98TH Avenue
13622 North 98th Avenue, Sun City, AZ
2 Bedrooms
$1,215
1180 sqft
Wonderful patio home in 55+ community: all new interior paint, brand new carpet, new water heater. Two spacious bedrooms, both with walk in closets. Gated covered front porch.

Sun City
Sun City
1 Unit Available
10536 W SNEAD Drive
10536 West Snead Drive, Sun City, AZ
2 Bedrooms
$2,500
1368 sqft
Very nice seasonal 2br/2ba home (55+) in the heart of Sun City, close to shopping, sports events and the recreation centers! Spacious floor plan consisting of front living room, inviting family room and galley-style kitchen.

Sun City
Sun City
1 Unit Available
13611 N TAN TARA Point
13611 North Tan Tara Point, Sun City, AZ
2 Bedrooms
$3,500
1941 sqft
Now renting this fully furnished home on Viewpoint Lake. Enjoy your morning coffee or evening overlooking the water or dinner at sunset.

Sun City
Sun City
1 Unit Available
10421 W Salem Drive
10421 West Salem Drive, Sun City, AZ
2 Bedrooms
$1,395
1149 sqft
No Application Fees! You must be 55+ years of age to live in this community. Very nice 2 bedroom, 1 bathroom Sun City home. This home is currently fully furnished but can also be rented unfurnished.

Sun City
Sun City
1 Unit Available
10438 W MOUNTAIN VIEW Road
10438 West Mountain View Road, Sun City, AZ
2 Bedrooms
$2,500
1541 sqft
Lovely seasonal rental with 2 large bedrooms, formal dining area and Arizona room. Home has all linens, kitchen is fully stocked, cable and wi-fi available.

Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
1 Unit Available
11408 W Hutton Drive
11408 West Hutton Drive, Sun City, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$1,350
1368 sqft
Great clean and move in ready now in East Surprise. Don't deal with Grand avenue, easy and quicker access to 101 and rest of the valley. Cute home with large master, full master bath and walk in closet. Nice sized back yard. Sorry, no pets.

Sun City
Sun City
1 Unit Available
11006 W CANTERBURY Drive
11006 West Canterbury Drive, Sun City, AZ
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
1236 sqft
Drive up to this low maintenance front yard. Enter into this spacious floorplan. This home has been freshly painted and all new tiled floors. The Arizona room is enclosed so that provides much more living area. 2 good sized bedrooms and 2 baths.

Sun City
Sun City
1 Unit Available
10001 W THUNDERBIRD Boulevard W
10001 West Thunderbird Boulevard, Sun City, AZ
2 Bedrooms
$1,100
1318 sqft
FRESHLY PAINTED, BRAND NEW WOOD- LIKE FLOORS THROUGH MUCH OFTHE PROPERTY. THIS IS AN EXCELLENT 2 BEDROOM TOWNHOME THAT IS READY FOR NEW OCCUPANTS. ALMOST NEW SELF CLEANING OVEN/RANGE AND REFRIGERATOR.

Sun City
Sun City
1 Unit Available
11002 W GRANADA Drive
11002 West Granada Drive, Sun City, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$1,800
1226 sqft
Experience the serene Sonoran Desert from the comfort of this updated 2-bedroom, 2-bath vacation rental located within 10 minutes of 10 prestigious golf courses.

Sun City
Sun City
1 Unit Available
17406 N COTTONWOOD Drive
17406 North Cottonwood Drive, Sun City, AZ
2 Bedrooms
$1,195
918 sqft
This wonderful 55 and older residence is nestled in a quiet neighborhood just off of Bell in Sun City.

Sun City
Sun City
1 Unit Available
9807 W Mockingbird Drive
9807 West Mockingbird Drive, Sun City, AZ
2 Bedrooms
$2,500
1827 sqft
GREAT SEASONAL RENTAL, SLEEPS UP TO 6 PEOPLE & HAS EVERYTHING YOU NEED! Enjoy all that Sun City has to offer! This spacious 2 bedroom, 2 bath has over 2100 sq ft of living space with an additional room to entertain or optional guest room w/ pull

Sun City
Sun City
1 Unit Available
9720 W BRIARWOOD Circle
9720 West Briarwood Circle, Sun City, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$1,600
1832 sqft
Beautiful Single Family Home in the over 55 community of Sun City.

Sun City
Sun City
1 Unit Available
14038 N LAKEFOREST Drive
14038 North Lakeforest Drive, Sun City, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$1,550
1745 sqft
Move in ready. Very well maintained 3 bed, 2 bath home with 2 car garage. Adult Community. Open and Spacious Floorplan. Bonus Room with cozy brick fireplace. Sitting area out front and covered patio out back with fenced yard. Rec fees extra.

Median Rent in Sun City

Last updated May 2020
The median rent for a 1 bedroom apartment in Sun City is $891, while the median rent for a 2 bedroom apartment is $1,110.
Studio
$733
1 Bed
$891
2 Beds
$1,110
3+ Beds
$1,615
City GuideSun City
Sun City is a retirement community in the Valley of the Sun. In fact, there are requirements when it comes to wisdom and maturity if you want to move here. Okay, there are just minimum age restrictions, so bring ID 'cause we're sure you don't look old enough to retire!

Sun City is an unincorporated town in Phoenix with about 39,000 residents. The median age in this area is 75 years old, and that's not a coincidence; this is a retirement community for sure. As you can probably guess from the name, the climate is hot and sunny for about eight months of the year. Then from November until about February, it's slightly less sunny, and maybe cold enough for a thin jacket. So if you want to leave a life of snow-shoveling behind when you retire, Sun City is a great area to look for places to rent.

Looking for Property Rentals in Sun City

The cost of living in this area is slightly lower than average -- great if you're a pensioner! Prices for one-bedroom apartments in Sun City start at about $600 a month, while house rentals with two to four bedrooms are about $1000.

Although only about 14 percent of residents rent here, the vacancy rate is about 18 percent. Your search for rental apartments in Sun City shouldn't take too long, and you'll have lots of options. Just take note that most homes were built in the 1970s, although you can surely find a newer place if that's what you prefer.

When to look for a rental:

In Arizona, you'll have to compete with "snowbirds" to get a rental property. Snowbirds are out-of-towners who flock to the warmth of this state when it gets too cold to bear in their own area. Since they tend to be older and retired, they can tie up the rental market for months at a time. Finding a rental in this town will be tough as the temperature drops. As long as you look for rentals when it's warmer (like most of the year!), you have a chance of finding one. After all, who wants to move when it's 120 degrees out?? Oh wait, you do? Carry on then.

What to bring on your apartment search:

Just the usual one month's worth of pay stubs and rental history should do. Oh yeah, you also have to show you are gettin' older since you or a household member needs to be 55 or over. The other residents of your household have to be at least 19 years old to live in Sun City. You might have a better shot at renting a place here if you can show you are kind to the elderly. That means you should leave any raucous roommates behind, since Sun City residents don't take too kindly to college parties. If they did, they'd live in Tempe or Tucson instead!

Sun City Neighborhoods

Sun City has a good combination of both suburban and urban neighborhoods. Each is unique in size, age, and price of housing. Check out some of the areas in this town:

Westbrook Village: This is an urban neighborhood within short walking distance to at least three golf courses and a dog park. You'll find lots of small, pet-friendly apartments here, as well as houses and town homes. Unfortunately, the rental prices are about double what you'll find in most parts of Sun City.

W. Lancaster Dr. and N. 99th Dr: The homes in this urban area are a little older but more affordable. Plus, the vacancy rate is higher than Sun City's already high average, making it easier for you to find a place. There are many studios and small apartments, with some houses and mobile homes mixed in.

N. Boswell Blvd. and W. Bell Rd: This is another urban area where walking and even riding your bike is a possibility when you want to go to one of the nearby golf courses. The rent is more affordable here, and you have lots of small apartments and town homes to choose from.

N. 107th Ave. and Lake Pleasant Rd: This is a more suburban part of Sun City that consists of mostly newer, large houses and mobile homes. Take note that it's not as walkable as other areas and has few apartment buildings to choose from.

N .99th Ave. and N. Bolivar Dr: You'll find lots of small apartments, town homes, and houses here. Though it's urban and near shopping centers, most residents who are still employed commute to work by car, with some driving at least an hour each way.$

Tips on Getting Around Sun City

Like most of Arizona, Sun City caters to commuters, so you will find it best to have a car here if you still plan to work. There are also lots of shuttles and cabs available for hire. After all, many residents here have medical appointments, tee times, and other important activities they need help getting to if they don't drive. Or step out of the box: the light rail in Phoenix provides transportation around the Valley of the Sun.

One fun fact about Sun City is that the high number of golf courses means lots of people use golf carts to get around. If you don't have far to go, investing in your own golf cart may be wise. Just don't expect to take it on the freeway!

If you're ready to settle down and surround yourself with people who are about your age, Sun City may be right for you. Even if you're as young as 19 and simply feel like an old soul, you just might fit in as long as you plan to live with someone who is 55+. In fact, this is the perfect way to justify living with dear old mom and dad past your college years!

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

How much is rent in Sun City?
In Sun City, the median rent is $733 for a studio, $891 for a 1-bedroom, $1,110 for a 2-bedroom, and $1,615 for a 3-bedroom. For more information on rental trends in Sun City, check out our monthly Sun City Rent Report.
What colleges and universities are located in or around Sun City?
Some of the colleges located in the Sun City area include Arizona State University-Tempe, GateWay Community College, Mesa Community College, Rio Salado College, and Paradise Valley Community College. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.
What cities do people live in to commute to Sun City?
Some of the nearby cities that people commute to Sun City from include Phoenix, Mesa, Scottsdale, Chandler, and Tempe.

