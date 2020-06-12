243 Apartments for rent in Sun City West, AZ

/
1 of 20
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Sun City West
1 Unit Available
13035 W Butterfield DR
13035 West Butterfield Drive, Sun City West, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$1,295
1694 sqft
13035 W Butterfield DR Available 07/01/20 Very nice 3 bedroom 2 bath home in Sun City West (age restricted community) - Very nice 3 bedroom 2 bath home in Sun City West (age restricted community) with a very large enclosed patio.
1 of 15
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Sun City West
1 Unit Available
13146 W Paintbrush
13146 West Paintbrush Drive, Sun City West, AZ
2 Bedrooms
$3,000
2500 sqft
- No Cats Allowed (RLNE4076413)
1 of 11
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Sun City West
1 Unit Available
18011 N 134th Drive
18011 North 134th Drive, Sun City West, AZ
2 Bedrooms
$2,700
1416 sqft
Fully Furnished Vacation Rental in Sun City West - Great Sun City West location. 2 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms w/Den. This home has been freshly painted with new flooring, upgraded vanities and some new furnishings. Nice size lot. (RLNE1974287)
1 of 29
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Sun City West
1 Unit Available
13318 W Meeker Blvd
13318 West Meeker Boulevard, Sun City West, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$3,300
2319 sqft
Fully Furnished Vacation Rental in Sun City West - This 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom, beautifully furnished home is located on the Golf Course in Sun City West. It is a very spacious home with a nice family room and a living Room/dinning room combo.
1 of 33
Last updated June 13 at 07:31am
Sun City West
1 Unit Available
13602 W Caballero Dr
13602 West Caballero Drive, Sun City West, AZ
2 Bedrooms
$3,000
1336 sqft
As of 2/28/2020 the following months are still available: April through October 2020, and April through October 2021. Rental Rates: April $3,000 per month. September & October $2800/month. May, June, July and August $2,000 per month.
1 of 12
Last updated June 13 at 03:37pm
Sun City West
1 Unit Available
17602 N 134TH Drive
17602 North 134th Drive, Sun City West, AZ
2 Bedrooms
$2,500
1228 sqft
Great semi-remodeled 2 bedroom, 2 bath, seasonal rental! Sun City West at it's finest! This open floor plan home is located on a quiet street ready for you to enjoy Southwestern living at its best. Neutral tile and carpet throughout.
1 of 10
Last updated June 13 at 03:37pm
Sun City West
1 Unit Available
13059 W WESTGATE Drive
13059 West Westgate Drive, Sun City West, AZ
2 Bedrooms
$2,500
1738 sqft
Very nice furnished rental, 2 BR, 2 BA spacious home in the heart of beautiful Sun City West. Over 1700 sq ft, great floor plan, living room with adjoining formal dining area, and separate family room sitting area.
1 of 27
Last updated June 13 at 03:37pm
Sun City West
1 Unit Available
21746 N LIMOUSINE Drive
21746 North Limousine Drive, Sun City West, AZ
2 Bedrooms
$2,450
1161 sqft
Seasonal rental! Beautiful patio home/townhouse in popular, newer Sun City West neighborhood! 2 bedrooms and 2 baths, almost 1200 square feet, not you average dinky condo. Nicely furnished and flat screen TV's.
1 of 18
Last updated June 13 at 03:37pm
Sun City West
1 Unit Available
13535 W GEMSTONE Drive
13535 West Gemstone Drive, Sun City West, AZ
2 Bedrooms
$2,600
1428 sqft
Beautifully remodeled & expanded split-bdrm seasonal rental! - 42'' Kitchen cabinets, Corian, gorgeous stainless steel appliances. 6-panel doors, 2'' blade blinds T/O, popcorn removed, decorator colors, diagonal tile in public areas.
1 of 24
Last updated June 13 at 03:37pm
Sun City West
1 Unit Available
14668 W ANTELOPE Drive
14668 West Antelope Drive, Sun City West, AZ
2 Bedrooms
$2,450
1046 sqft
Enjoy all the amenities that Sun City West has to offer! Golf, pickle ball, clubs, crafts, pools, and tons of other things to do! Very nice, just the right size for your seasonal rental. Everything you need, home away from home.
1 of 24
Last updated June 13 at 03:37pm
Sun City West
1 Unit Available
22613 N VIA TERCERO --
22613 North via Tercero, Sun City West, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$2,900
2166 sqft
Beautiful golf course view home in luxurious Sun City West area!, Close to Peoria and Surprise Sport complexes, Arrowhead Town Center.
1 of 22
Last updated June 13 at 03:37pm
Sun City West
1 Unit Available
22310 N CHEYENNE Drive
22310 North Cheyenne Drive, Sun City West, AZ
2 Bedrooms
$2,650
1653 sqft
Great remodeled seasonal rental in the newer area of Sun City West. Vacation resort living at it's finest! This open floor plan home is located on a quiet cul-de-sac ready for you to enjoy Southwestern living at its best.
1 of 17
Last updated June 13 at 03:37pm
Sun City West
1 Unit Available
13635 W UTICA Drive
13635 West Utica Drive, Sun City West, AZ
2 Bedrooms
$2,450
1084 sqft
Beautiful vacation home in Sun City West, available for minimum 4 month seasonal rental! All utilities, expanded cable and internet included! Nicely furnished, 2 master bedrooms and 2 baths.
1 of 11
Last updated June 13 at 03:37pm
Sun City West
1 Unit Available
12606 W PARKWOOD Drive
12606 West Parkwood Drive, Sun City West, AZ
2 Bedrooms
$1,350
1577 sqft
Sanitized and vacant between tenants. Available to rent May 15, 2020 - September 29 at 1350. per month, reduced more than 2 months stay. Dec. $1850. (Oct. Nov. 2020 & Jan. Feb. Mar. Apr.
1 of 21
Last updated June 13 at 03:37pm
Sun City West
1 Unit Available
14218 W VIA MANANA --
14218 West via Mañana, Sun City West, AZ
2 Bedrooms
$1,515
1555 sqft
Welcome to your Arizona Sun City Oasis! Walk in to the living room with big windows looking out the Arizona Room and backyard. You will find plenty of storage in the 2 car garage as well as a nice work bench.
1 of 40
Last updated June 13 at 03:37pm
Sun City West
1 Unit Available
12423 W AURORA Drive
12423 West Aurora Drive, Sun City West, AZ
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$2,950
2257 sqft
*Enjoy this 3 bedroom, 2 bath with over 2200 SQ.
1 of 10
Last updated June 13 at 03:37pm
Sun City West
1 Unit Available
20402 N SKYLARK Drive
20402 North Skylark Drive, Sun City West, AZ
2 Bedrooms
$2,500
1171 sqft
Your vacation home is ready for you! Enjoy all that Sun City West has to offer, 4 state of the art recreation centers, 9 golf courses, restaurants and more! This lovely two bedroom home is comfortably furnished.
1 of 22
Last updated June 13 at 03:37pm
Sun City West
1 Unit Available
19830 N 146TH Drive
19830 North 146th Drive, Sun City West, AZ
2 Bedrooms
$1,450
1677 sqft
Ready for Immediate Move-In, Age Restricted Community of Sun City West. One YEAR Lease, Unfurnished. Spacious Two Bedroom, Two Bathroom Home with nice sized Family Room, Living Room, and Bonus Room which could be an office, sewing/craft room, etc.
1 of 24
Last updated June 13 at 03:37pm
Sun City West
1 Unit Available
19247 N STAR RIDGE Drive
19247 North Star Ridge Drive, Sun City West, AZ
1 Bedroom
$2,200
994 sqft
CURRENTLY RENTED UNTIL APRIL 31, 2020. AVAILABLE MAY 1, 2020!!!!! ALSO ALREADY RENTED DEC, 2020, JAN-MARCH 2021!!!! UPDATED Fully Furnished VACATION RENTAL in 55+ community of Sun City West.
1 of 37
Last updated June 13 at 03:37pm
Sun City West
1 Unit Available
13737 W SUMMERSTAR Drive
13737 West Summerstar Drive, Sun City West, AZ
2 Bedrooms
$1,800
2000 sqft
BEAUTIFUL 2 bedroom, 1.75 bath PLUS office! *Great views-- backyard overlooks the 15th tee of Grandview Golf Course. *Neutral tile in high traffic areas. *Lots of natural light. *Spacious kitchen with island and lots of cabinet space.
1 of 28
Last updated June 13 at 03:37pm
Sun City West
1 Unit Available
21014 N PALM DESERT Drive
21014 North Palm Desert Drive, Sun City West, AZ
2 Bedrooms
$3,000
2020 sqft
Are you looking to get away from the cold and snow and Vacation in Sun City West 2020-2021? This fully furnished Sun City West rental is your ideal home away from home.
1 of 22
Last updated June 13 at 03:37pm
Sun City West
1 Unit Available
14311 W COLT Lane
14311 West Colt Lane, Sun City West, AZ
2 Bedrooms
$2,450
1653 sqft
AVAILABLE MAY THRU DECEMBER ONLY, NICE 2 BEDROOM, 2 BATH, 2 CAR GARAGE HOME IN A NEWER AREA OF SUN CITY WEST HOMES. BEDROOMS HAVE WALK IN CLOSETS AND NICE BERBER CARPET. PRIVATE BACKYARD AND PATIO WITH A BLOCK PRIVACY WALL.
1 of 1
Last updated June 13 at 03:37pm
Sun City West
1 Unit Available
19252 N STAR RIDGE Drive
19252 N Star Ridge Dr, Sun City West, AZ
1 Bedroom
$1,200
1086 sqft
IT A NICE CONDO FOR RENT IN SUN CITY WEST AND LOVELY FOR SNOWBIRD LIVE IN FOR ALL SEASON OF THE YEAR ENJOYMENT FOR RETIREMENT PEOPLE REC CENTER , GOLF COURSE , POST OFFICE .
1 of 41
Last updated June 13 at 03:37pm
Sun City West
1 Unit Available
17639 N 131ST Drive
17639 North 131st Drive, Sun City West, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$3,000
2234 sqft
Jan-Apr 2019 NOT AVAILABLE. Jan, Feb and Mar are $3,000/month. Off peak ranges from $1600 to $2100 per month. Furnished vacation rental. Expanded well-maintained 3 bedroom Berkeley.
