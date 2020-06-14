Apartment List
/
AZ
/
phoenix
/
apartments with hardwood floors
Last updated June 14 2020 at 12:40 PM

251 Apartments for rent in Phoenix, AZ with hardwood floors

Scoring an apartment with hardwood floors can be a big win for Phoenix renters. They're typically a beautiful addition to your space. They’re also easier to clean and sweep, partic... Read Guide >
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated June 14 at 12:22pm
35 Units Available
Acero North Valley
33500 N North Valley Parkway, Phoenix, AZ
1 Bedroom
$1,150
799 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,380
1159 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,840
1384 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Acero North Valley in Phoenix. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified

1 of 16

Last updated June 14 at 12:24pm
$
39 Units Available
Modena
815 N 52nd St, Phoenix, AZ
1 Bedroom
$999
593 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,205
937 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Resort-style homes in sunny Phoenix, near Papago Golf Course and Papago Park. Six sparkling swimming pools, four relaxing spas and 24-hour fitness center. Ceiling fans and air conditioning in apartments.
Verified

1 of 13

Last updated June 14 at 12:24pm
$
32 Units Available
The Urban
3601 E McDowell Rd, Phoenix, AZ
Studio
$825
535 sqft
1 Bedroom
$945
639 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,145
791 sqft
Luxurious Phoenix apartment surrounded by attractions, shopping, schools and restaurants. Community features a fitness center with free weights, on-site maintenance and package center. Units have full-size washer/dryer, private balconies and ceiling fans.
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated June 14 at 12:11pm
9 Units Available
San Pedregal by Mark-Taylor
16601 N 12th St, Phoenix, AZ
1 Bedroom
$1,130
1009 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,250
1176 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,460
1476 sqft
Community has lighted sand volleyball courts, pool with waterfalls, and poolside cabanas. Apartments include ceramic tile floors, wiring for alarms, and walk-in closets. Great location, close to Bell Towne Plaza and Lookout Mountain Preserve.
Verified

1 of 15

Last updated June 14 at 12:59pm
15 Units Available
Proximity at Papago
1010 N 48th St, Phoenix, AZ
1 Bedroom
$875
620 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$975
720 sqft
This community provides easy access to Papago Golf Course and Walmart Supercenter. It's also pet-friendly with covered parking and a swimming pool. Units have extra large closets and a full array of appliances.
Verified

1 of 3

Last updated June 14 at 12:04pm
16 Units Available
Villages at Metro Center
9652 N 31st Ave, Phoenix, AZ
Studio
$695
400 sqft
1 Bedroom
$745
643 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,000
931 sqft
Convenience meets affordability in this pet-friendly complex featuring a playground, pool and gym. Right next to I-17 and the Metrocenter Mall. Units feature air conditioning and walk-in closets.
Verified

1 of 10

Last updated June 14 at 12:49pm
$
44 Units Available
Zazu Apartments
1502 East Osborn Road, Phoenix, AZ
Studio
$936
520 sqft
1 Bedroom
$933
803 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,278
1119 sqft
Live in Phoenix's Central Biltmore area in style! Zazu's superior lifestyle is nested in a beautifully landscaped gated community, with outstanding amenities both inside your home and surrounding neighborhood hotspots.
Verified

1 of 22

Last updated June 14 at 12:25pm
$
18 Units Available
Escape
4700 N 16th St, Phoenix, AZ
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,410
906 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,735
1065 sqft
Units feature patio/balcony, granite counters and ceiling fans. Residents enjoy communal pool, gym, garage and parking. Easy access to both the Biltmore and Esplanade areas of Phoenix.
Verified

1 of 27

Last updated June 14 at 12:25pm
Central Avenue Corridor
24 Units Available
Park on Central
4001 North Central Avenue, Phoenix, AZ
1 Bedroom
$1,350
785 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,775
1214 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
A centrally-located complex, these apartments come in one-, two-, three-bedroom, and penthouse floorplans. Amenities include modern gray cabinets, stainless steel appliances, under-mount sinks and illuminated bathroom mirrors.
Verified

1 of 34

Last updated June 14 at 12:25pm
$
Downtown Phoenix
22 Units Available
Roosevelt Row
330 E Roosevelt St, Phoenix, AZ
Studio
$1,365
669 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,455
813 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,895
1114 sqft
Contemporary homes with fully equipped kitchens and designer finishes. Dogs and cats allowed. Exercise at the gym and swim in the pool. Near bus stops along Roosevelt Street. By Arizona State University Downtown Phoenix campus.
Verified

1 of 15

Last updated June 14 at 12:25pm
5 Units Available
Acclaim
2506 W Dunlap Ave, Phoenix, AZ
Studio
$940
563 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,085
694 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Minutes to I-17 for commuters. Hardwood floors, extra storage and dishwasher. Community amenities abound, including, 24-hour gym, coffee bar, hot tub and pool. Pets are permitted.
Verified

1 of 17

Last updated June 14 at 12:25pm
3 Units Available
Paradise Falls
15434 N 32nd St, Phoenix, AZ
1 Bedroom
$925
694 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,075
961 sqft
Located just off Highway 51, close to Loop 101 and Squaw Peak Freeway, with easy access to neighborhood schools, restaurants and shopping options. Spacious apartments with balconies, W/D hookup, microwave and generous walk-in closets.
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated June 14 at 12:25pm
11 Units Available
Accolade Apartment Homes
220 W Bell Rd, Phoenix, AZ
1 Bedroom
$890
720 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,040
923 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,470
1319 sqft
Close to Fountain Square Mall for convenient shopping. Updated one- to three-bedroom units have granite counters, extra storage and laundry hookups. Community features sports courts, gym, pool and clubhouse. Pets welcome.
Verified

1 of 32

Last updated June 14 at 12:25pm
$
Central Avenue Corridor
8 Units Available
The Hawthorne
3848 N 3rd Ave, Phoenix, AZ
1 Bedroom
$1,095
777 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,335
1020 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,710
1198 sqft
Lavish and convenient, this community offers high-end design: white-washed oak cabinets, self-cleaning ovens and vaulted ceilings, just to name a few. Large, sparkling pool and hot tub, gym, and social clubhouse.
Verified

1 of 14

Last updated June 14 at 12:25pm
67 Units Available
The Ryan
188 E Jefferson St, Phoenix, AZ
Studio
$1,619
628 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,829
831 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,574
1199 sqft
TOUR YOUR WAY. Meet your new community, on your terms. Call or email us today to make an appointment!
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated June 14 at 12:25pm
21 Units Available
Indigo Creek
14221 N 51st Ave, Phoenix, AZ
1 Bedroom
$985
771 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,265
1046 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,530
1154 sqft
Pet-friendly apartments with well-maintained landscaped grounds, excellent schools within walking distance and entertainment options like Jumpstreet, just a few minute's drive away. Walk-in closets, washer and dryer in unit, plush carpets and fully equipped kitchens.
Verified

1 of 15

Last updated June 14 at 12:25pm
16 Units Available
Cordova Apartments
6231 W McDowell Rd, Phoenix, AZ
1 Bedroom
$860
625 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$962
764 sqft
TOUR YOUR WAY. Meet your new community, on your terms. Our doors are open for self-guided and in-person tours. Additionally, virtual tours via video chat are still available.
Verified

1 of 37

Last updated June 14 at 12:25pm
8 Units Available
Bayside Apartments
20245 N 32nd Dr, Phoenix, AZ
1 Bedroom
$1,050
717 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,145
895 sqft
Pet-friendly complex boasts round-the-clock maintenance and gym. Pool and hot tub on site. Air-conditioned units have laundry and walk-in closets. Deer Valley Towne Center Mall is across the street. Easy access to I-17.
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated June 14 at 12:25pm
Ahwatukee
25 Units Available
Sedona Ridge
5010 E Cheyenne Dr, Phoenix, AZ
1 Bedroom
$1,158
778 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,234
1115 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Newly renovated with hardwood floors and updated appliances. Luxury homes with patios and balconies overlooking a heated outdoor swimming pool. Fun spa and fitness center. Pet-friendly property. Custom two-tone paint and stylish interiors.
Verified

1 of 11

Last updated June 14 at 12:25pm
$
Camelback Corridor
25 Units Available
Capri on Camelback
5115 N 40th St, Phoenix, AZ
Studio
$799
450 sqft
1 Bedroom
$947
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,182
992 sqft
Great location in Phoenix, nestled under Camelback Mountain. Units include granite counters, hardwood floors and patio/balcony. Residents enjoy communal amenities like 24-hour laundry, internet cafe and parking.
Verified

1 of 40

Last updated June 14 at 12:25pm
$
Central Avenue Corridor
20 Units Available
Broadstone Osborn
240 West Osborn Road, Phoenix, AZ
Studio
$1,245
675 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,435
750 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,785
1035 sqft
TOUR YOUR WAY. Meet your new community, on your terms. Our doors are open by appointment-only for self-guided tours. Additionally, virtual tours via video chat are still available.
Verified

1 of 36

Last updated June 14 at 12:25pm
$
13 Units Available
Elux
35035 North North Valley Parkway, Phoenix, AZ
1 Bedroom
$1,200
718 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
1091 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,650
1441 sqft
TOUR YOUR WAY. Meet your new community, on your terms. Our doors are open by appointment-only for self-guided tours. Additionally, virtual tours via video chat are still available.
Verified

1 of 17

Last updated June 14 at 12:25pm
$
30 Units Available
The Place at Sonoran Trails
28000 N Valley Pkwy, Phoenix, AZ
1 Bedroom
$1,200
762 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,355
1097 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,640
1304 sqft
One-, two-, and three-bedroom homes with modern design, hard surface flooring, quartz countertops and washer/dryers. Community has multi-purpose clubhouse, resident lounge, swimming pool, and 24-hour fitness center.
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated June 14 at 12:24pm
$
20 Units Available
Alanza Place Apartment Homes
1121 N 44th St, Phoenix, AZ
1 Bedroom
$1,103
847 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,365
1143 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Vibrant apartment complex in East Phoenix feature built-in bookshelves, ceramic tile and crown molding for added elegance. Laundry in unit, walk-in closets and open floor plans. 24-hour fitness center and beautiful community pool.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with hardwood floors in Phoenix, AZ

Scoring an apartment with hardwood floors can be a big win for Phoenix renters. They're typically a beautiful addition to your space. They’re also easier to clean and sweep, particularly if you have pets.

However, there are some downsides. Hardwood floors carry sounds. They can also make your apartment noisy for your roommates and downstairs neighbors.

Ask the landlord or property manager about the hardwood floors before signing a lease. Are they actually hardwood or a popular composite alternative? The latter is probably easier to clean and care for than the real thing.

It’s also important to ask about who’s responsible for any damage to the floors and what that entails. Your security deposit could take a hit from scratches, dents, and other damage.

Consider the type of climate you live in. Hardwood floors typically don’t fare well in damp climates full of moisture. Stains and buckling are common in hardwood floors after rain flooding or excessive moisture.

However, hardwood floors can be ideal for dry climates or sunny areas for renters who love the way they look.

Similar Pages

Phoenix 1 BedroomsPhoenix 2 BedroomsPhoenix 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsPhoenix 3 BedroomsPhoenix Accessible ApartmentsPhoenix Apartments under $700Phoenix Apartments under $800
Phoenix Apartments with BalconyPhoenix Apartments with GaragePhoenix Apartments with GymPhoenix Apartments with Hardwood FloorsPhoenix Apartments with Move-in SpecialsPhoenix Apartments with ParkingPhoenix Apartments with Pool
Phoenix Apartments with Washer-DryerPhoenix Cheap PlacesPhoenix Dog Friendly ApartmentsPhoenix Furnished ApartmentsPhoenix Luxury PlacesPhoenix Pet Friendly PlacesPhoenix Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Mesa, AZScottsdale, AZChandler, AZTempe, AZ
Glendale, AZGilbert, AZPeoria, AZSurprise, AZ
Avondale, AZGoodyear, AZCasa Grande, AZPrescott, AZ

Nearby Neighborhoods

AhwatukeeDowntown PhoenixCentral Avenue Corridor
Mountain Park RanchArcadiaArcadia Lite
Desert RidgeLakewood

Apartments Near Colleges

GateWay Community CollegeParadise Valley Community College
Phoenix CollegeArizona State University-Tempe
Mesa Community College