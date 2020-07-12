/
central avenue corridor
381 Apartments for rent in Central Avenue Corridor, Phoenix, AZ
6 Units Available
Clarendon Park
222 W Clarendon Ave, Phoenix, AZ
Studio
$1,025
509 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,175
564 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,300
739 sqft
Located close to shopping, golf and dining in the heart of downtown Phoenix. Residents can take advantage of covered lot, pool and extra storage. Units have walk-in closets, garbage disposal and dishwasher.
23 Units Available
The Curve at Melrose
4333 N 6th Dr, Phoenix, AZ
Studio
$1,195
694 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,245
770 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,539
1043 sqft
Minutes from the Melrose District. On-site amenities include a resort-style pool, fire pit, outdoor pool table and elevated lounge area. Spacious interiors with a mid-century, modern feel. Lots of storage and impressive views.
7 Units Available
The Hawthorne
3848 N 3rd Ave, Phoenix, AZ
1 Bedroom
$1,190
777 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,475
1020 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,720
1198 sqft
Lavish and convenient, this community offers high-end design: white-washed oak cabinets, self-cleaning ovens and vaulted ceilings, just to name a few. Large, sparkling pool and hot tub, gym, and social clubhouse.
36 Units Available
The Thomas at Midtown
200 E Thomas Rd, Phoenix, AZ
1 Bedroom
$1,295
736 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,650
1202 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,695
1930 sqft
New apartment community in the heart of Phoenix, steps from bus and light rail. Walk to dining, entertainment, shopping. On-site beer garden, fenced dog run and dog wash, demonstration kitchen. One- and two-bedroom units.
12 Units Available
Aura at Midtown
3623 N 5th Ave, Phoenix, AZ
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,065
714 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,205
999 sqft
Choose from three spacious layouts. Amenities include designer kitchen cabinets and counters and new appliances. Located just blocks away from the light rail, Phoenix Central Library and Phoenix Art Museum.
24 Units Available
The Station on Central
4140 N Central Ave, Phoenix, AZ
1 Bedroom
$1,195
811 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,435
1122 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,030
1378 sqft
Great location, close to Light Rail Route 41 Indian School and Central Stop. Community features BBQ grills, fitness center and clubhouse. Apartments have ceiling fans, walk-in closets, and washer and dryer.
51 Units Available
Parc Midtown
3993 North 3rd Avenue, Phoenix, AZ
Studio
$1,175
634 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,235
725 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,535
1104 sqft
Luxurious units have top-of-the-line appliances, upgraded features, and unique layouts. Located in Midtown Phoenix, close to coffee shops, light rail, and restaurants. Community includes fitness center, pool, and TV lounge.
19 Units Available
Mozaic at Steele Park
411 E Indian School Rd, Phoenix, AZ
1 Bedroom
$1,065
726 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,240
1035 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,815
1355 sqft
Pet-friendly living near Steele Indian School Park. 1-3 bedroom homes with full laundry and fireplaces. Community amenities include BBQ, coffee bar, hot tub, 24-hour maintenance and convenient e-payments.
20 Units Available
Park on Central
4001 North Central Avenue, Phoenix, AZ
1 Bedroom
$1,325
785 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,725
1214 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
A centrally-located complex, these apartments come in one-, two-, three-bedroom, and penthouse floorplans. Amenities include modern gray cabinets, stainless steel appliances, under-mount sinks and illuminated bathroom mirrors.
24 Units Available
Broadstone Osborn
240 West Osborn Road, Phoenix, AZ
Studio
$1,535
675 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,425
750 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,693
1035 sqft
TOUR YOUR WAY. Meet your new community, on your terms. Our doors are open by appointment-only for self-guided tours. Additionally, virtual tours via video chat are still available.
16 Units Available
The Lex On Central
10 W Minnezona Ave, Phoenix, AZ
1 Bedroom
$1,270
821 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,515
1152 sqft
Character is the word for these architecturally eye-catching homes. These uptown Phoenix apartments are at once charming and modern, with details such as barbecue areas and even bike rentals.
1 Unit Available
243 West Turney Avenue
243 West Turney Avenue, Phoenix, AZ
2 Bedrooms
$1,199
800 sqft
Location! Location! Location! Very nice, completely remodeled 2 bedroom 1 bath apartment at Midtown On Turney. Located just north of the Melrose District, close to great shopping dining and entertainment.
1 Unit Available
10 West Minnezona Avenue
10 West Minnezona Avenue, Phoenix, AZ
1 Bedroom
$1,285
873 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Huge 1 bedroom 1 bath floorplan tucked away in a boutique garden style community located in the middle of DowntownPhoenix.
1 Unit Available
3302 North 7th Street
3302 N 7th St, Phoenix, AZ
1 Bedroom
$1,100
760 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Apply Here WWW.RENTREDBRICK.COM Click to see if you qualify, http://www.rentredbrick.
1 Unit Available
200 E THOMAS Road
200 East Thomas Road, Phoenix, AZ
1 Bedroom
$1,325
736 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Combining ahead-of-the-curve design with extraordinary social spaces, this is the new authentic pulse of Midtown Phoenix.
1 Unit Available
420 W Flower St
420 West Flower Street, Phoenix, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$3,100
1402 sqft
Gorgeous Fully Furnished 3 Bd 2 Bath Vacation Home! - Fully remodeled and furnished 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom in central Phoenix available for monthly rental.
1 Unit Available
4128 N 3RD Avenue
4128 North 3rd Avenue, Phoenix, AZ
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
850 sqft
NEWLY RENOVATED duplex unit located in the Central Corridor. Minutes away from downtown, this unit comes with brand new stainless steel appliances, a full size washer and dryer, and walk-in closets.
Results within 1 mile of Central Avenue Corridor
51 Units Available
Muse
1616 N Central Ave, Phoenix, AZ
Studio
$1,240
558 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,349
840 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,620
1092 sqft
The Muse in Phoenix offers the finest in urban resort-style living. A gorgeous pool lets you enjoy the sun on the weekends, and the apartments feature modern updates like new countertops, cabinetry and flooring.
15 Units Available
Camelback Cove
4802 N 12th St, Phoenix, AZ
Studio
$845
415 sqft
1 Bedroom
$885
611 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,095
907 sqft
Units feature large closets and spacious living and dining areas. Numerous shopping opportunities at nearby Camelback Colonnade and the Biltmore Fashion Park. Delve into nature at Piestewa Peak Park or the Echo Canyon Recreation Area.
13 Units Available
Elevation on Central
4650 N Central Ave, Phoenix, AZ
Studio
$1,073
536 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,229
691 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,678
1038 sqft
Luxury living near Trophy campus, canal and trails. Community features pool with waterfall, gym, hot tub and clubhouse. Coffee bar and internet on-site. Enjoy kitchens with stainless steel appliances and granite counters.
3 Units Available
San Mateo Townhomes
4435 North Longview Avenue, Phoenix, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$1,525
1273 sqft
San Mateo is a beautiful luxury townhome community located in Central Phoenix.
8 Units Available
The Heritage
1100 E Osborn Rd, Phoenix, AZ
1 Bedroom
$1,188
760 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,262
1041 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Located next to the Phoenix Country Club, featuring pool, courtyard, stunning clubhouse and grill area. Pet-friendly property. Recently renovated with hardwood floors, fireplaces and extra storage to make life comfortable and beautiful.
7 Units Available
The Icon on Central
77 W Coolidge St, Phoenix, AZ
1 Bedroom
$1,010
641 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,299
976 sqft
Pet-friendly community in Uptown. Features a pool, on-site laundry, walk-in closets and covered parking. Light rail station is across the street, and many restaurants are within walking distance.
1 Unit Available
Carolina
524 E Mariposa St, Phoenix, AZ
1 Bedroom
$850
Near the Phoenix Art Museum and Grand Canyon University. Comfortable air-conditioned units with ceiling fans and kitchen appliances. Cat- and dog-friendly community with ample parking.
