Inhabit on 7th

Lease Length: 6 months, 9 months, 12 months, 13 monthsPlease note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $75
Deposit: $750 Refundable or $131.25 Deposit IQ on approved credit
Move-in Fees: $150 Admin Fee
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: birds, cats, dogs, fish
deposit: $150 per pet
fee: $150 one time fee per pet
limit: 2
rent: $35 per pet
restrictions: 45 lbs and breed restrictions. These breeds include Doberman Pinschers, German Shepherds, Pit Bulls/American Staffordshire Terriers, Bull Terriers, Husky Breeds, Akitas, Chow Chow, Cane Corsos, Grate Danes, Mastiffs, Alaskan Malamute, Dalmatian, Wolf Hybrids, Presa Canario and Rottweilers, or any dog that is a mix of one or more of these breeds.