All apartments in Phoenix
Find more places like Inhabit on 7th.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Phoenix, AZ
/
Inhabit on 7th
Last updated July 13 2020 at 6:12 PM

Inhabit on 7th

5615 N 7th St · (602) 598-5651
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Phoenix
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

5615 N 7th St, Phoenix, AZ 85014

Price and availability

VERIFIED 2 HRS AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 58 · Avail. Jul 17

$1,070

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 600 sqft

Unit 06 · Avail. now

$1,100

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 600 sqft

Unit 27 · Avail. Aug 20

$1,110

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 600 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Inhabit on 7th.

Amenities

24hr laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
bathtub
carpet
garbage disposal
granite counters
ice maker
oven
range
stainless steel
walk in closets
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
accessible
parking
24hr gym
pet friendly
24hr laundry
bbq/grill
carport
e-payments
guest parking
internet access
internet cafe
online portal
package receiving
Welcome to the new urban lifestyle inhabit on 7th has to offer you. Excitement on 7th Street is in the air with our distinctive newly remodeled contemporary style studio and one bedroom apartment homes featuring upgraded wood plank flooring, slate gray appliances, quartz countertops and trendy finishes.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 6 months, 9 months, 12 months, 13 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $75
Deposit: $750 Refundable or $131.25 Deposit IQ on approved credit
Move-in Fees: $150 Admin Fee
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: birds, cats, dogs, fish
deposit: $150 per pet
fee: $150 one time fee per pet
limit: 2
rent: $35 per pet
restrictions: 45 lbs and breed restrictions. These breeds include Doberman Pinschers, German Shepherds, Pit Bulls/American Staffordshire Terriers, Bull Terriers, Husky Breeds, Akitas, Chow Chow, Cane Corsos, Grate Danes, Mastiffs, Alaskan Malamute, Dalmatian, Wolf Hybrids, Presa Canario and Rottweilers, or any dog that is a mix of one or more of these breeds.
Parking Details: Covered Carport Parking.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Inhabit on 7th have any available units?
Inhabit on 7th has 3 units available starting at $1,070 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does Inhabit on 7th have?
Some of Inhabit on 7th's amenities include 24hr laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Inhabit on 7th currently offering any rent specials?
Inhabit on 7th is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Inhabit on 7th pet-friendly?
Yes, Inhabit on 7th is pet friendly.
Does Inhabit on 7th offer parking?
Yes, Inhabit on 7th offers parking.
Does Inhabit on 7th have units with washers and dryers?
No, Inhabit on 7th does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does Inhabit on 7th have a pool?
Yes, Inhabit on 7th has a pool.
Does Inhabit on 7th have accessible units?
Yes, Inhabit on 7th has accessible units.
Does Inhabit on 7th have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Inhabit on 7th has units with dishwashers.
Have a question for Inhabit on 7th?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Lore South Mountain
13021 S 48th St
Phoenix, AZ 85044
Seven
19800 N 7th St
Phoenix, AZ 85024
North Point
6315 North 16th Street
Phoenix, AZ 85016
RidgeGate Apartments
2811 W Deer Valley Rd
Phoenix, AZ 85027
Esteban Park
5611 S 32nd St
Phoenix, AZ 85040
Arezzo Apartment Homes
7205 W McDowell Rd
Phoenix, AZ 85035
Cordoba Apartments
4520 Baseline Rd
Phoenix, AZ 85042
Latitude
1944 W Thunderbird Rd
Phoenix, AZ 85023

Similar Pages

Phoenix 1 BedroomsPhoenix 2 Bedrooms
Phoenix Apartments with ParkingPhoenix Pet Friendly Places
Phoenix Studio ApartmentsPinal County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Mesa, AZScottsdale, AZChandler, AZTempe, AZ
Glendale, AZGilbert, AZPeoria, AZSurprise, AZ
Avondale, AZGoodyear, AZCasa Grande, AZPrescott, AZ

Nearby Neighborhoods

AhwatukeeDowntown PhoenixCentral Avenue Corridor
Mountain Park RanchArcadiaArcadia Lite
Desert RidgeLakewood

Apartments Near Colleges

GateWay Community CollegeParadise Valley Community College
Phoenix CollegeArizona State University-Tempe
Mesa Community College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity