litchfield park
Last updated June 13 2020 at 10:22 AM
141 Apartments for rent in Litchfield Park, AZ📍
Verified
1 of 60
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
$
4 Units Available
Christopher Todd Communities On Camelback
12350 W East Camelback Road, Litchfield Park, AZ
1 Bedroom
$1,176
668 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,390
1022 sqft
Christopher Todd Communities has opened our new community adjacent to the picturesque city of Litchfield Park in the Phoenix west valley, ranked among the best places to live in America.
1 of 44
Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
Litchfield Park
1 Unit Available
14832 W Luna Drive S
14832 West Luna Drive South, Litchfield Park, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$2,350
2392 sqft
First Time Rental Property! Truly a Must see! This home Private gated entrance with courtyard.
1 of 53
Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
Litchfield Park
1 Unit Available
14786 W Escondido Place N
14786 West Escondido Drive North, Litchfield Park, AZ
4 Bedrooms
$20,000
5353 sqft
A Must SEE VACATION RENTAL! One of a kind Furnished Rental in the Villages of Litchfield Park! This 5,353 Square Foot Home comes completely Furnished with attention given to every detail .
1 of 5
Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
Litchfield Park
1 Unit Available
Cimarron North
240 South Old Litchfield Road, Litchfield Park, AZ
2 Bedrooms
$2,100
939 sqft
This cute condo is close to shopping, dining, spring training, University of Phoenix Stadium, and entertainment. Also located within 2 miles of Luke Air Force Base. Walking distance from Old Litchfield Golf courses. Month to Month Rentals Only
1 of 19
Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
Litchfield Park
1 Unit Available
311 S Desert Avenue
311 Desert Avenue, Litchfield Park, AZ
2 Bedrooms
$2,250
1629 sqft
Fully furnished! Just a few blocks from the Wigwam Resort. Minimum rental is 30 days. 2 bedrooms, full kitchen, 2 baths, garage with 2 spaces. Outside Patio with BBQ! Rent includes Cox cable, internet and garbage pickup.
1 of 39
Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
Litchfield Park
1 Unit Available
14635 W HIDDEN TERRACE Loop
14635 West Hidden Terrace Loop, Litchfield Park, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$6,000
2436 sqft
GORGEOUS 3BED/2.
1 of 48
Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
Litchfield Park
1 Unit Available
14250 W WIGWAM Boulevard
14250 West Wigwam Boulevard, Litchfield Park, AZ
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$3,500
1130 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
FULLY FURNISHED Townhome has a direct access garage and is located on the 2nd level. Once upstairs, it's all one level living. Popular split floor plan with2 separate and distinct balconies with unending mountain views.
1 of 22
Last updated July 24 at 10:21pm
Litchfield Park
1 Unit Available
14200 W Village Parkway
14200 West Village Parkway, Litchfield Park, AZ
2 Bedrooms
$1,700
1484 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Newer 2 bedroom 2 bath 2 car garage town home, in the beautiful community of Cachet at the Wigwam. Kitchen features upgraded cabinets,quartz counter tops and stainless steel appliances. This spacious one level home has carpet and tile throughout.
Results within 1 mile of Litchfield Park
Verified
1 of 22
Last updated June 13 at 10:16am
48 Units Available
Bella Mirage
3800 North El Mirage Road, Avondale, AZ
1 Bedroom
$964
758 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,251
1107 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,578
1311 sqft
We are temporarily ceasing in-person tours with prospective residents. Virtual tours are available. Call us today for more information! You've found the perfect place with luxurious apartment features and a community bursting with amenities.
Verified
1 of 34
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
$
Palm Valley
3 Units Available
Palm Valley Villas
4200 N Falcon Dr, Goodyear, AZ
1 Bedroom
$1,249
635 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,449
962 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,629
1236 sqft
Elegant homes with full-size washer and dryers, 10-foot ceilings, and granite counters. Picnic on the on-site green space and walk along the trails. Hit the links at nearby Eagle's Nest Golf Club.
1 of 54
Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
Dreaming Summit
1 Unit Available
5815 N 133RD Avenue
5815 North 133rd Avenue, Maricopa County, AZ
5 Bedrooms
$3,400
4464 sqft
Luxury Home in Gated Community! Great floorplan with Hidden gameroom to keep noise away. Designer Tile, Carpets,Hardwood Floors, Ceiling fans, Granite counters, Double-Ovens, Maple cabinets. Easy-to-Clean Ceramic Glass Cook-top.
1 of 25
Last updated June 13 at 07:31am
Dreaming Summit
1 Unit Available
6132 N Florence Ave
6132 North Florence Avenue, Maricopa County, AZ
4 Bedrooms
$1,645
2235 sqft
**JUST REMODELED!!** **ALL NEW PAINT, ALL NEW FLOORING, BRAND NEW KITCHEN APPLIANCES** 4 Bedroom + Den/Office located downstairs + Large upstairs loft. 2.5 Baths. Wood-looking vinyl plank flooring located downstairs, carpet in the den and upstairs.
1 of 13
Last updated June 13 at 07:31am
Wigwam Creek South
1 Unit Available
12852 W Redondo Dr
12852 West Redondo Drive, Maricopa County, AZ
4 Bedrooms
$1,495
1678 sqft
3 Bedrooms With A Den/Office/Hobby Room And Two Full Bathrooms, Kitchen Island With Snack Bar, Built-In Microwave, Smooth Top Range/Oven, Dishwasher, Disposal, Dining In Kitchen/Great Room, Ceiling Fans, Diagonally Installed Tile And Carpet
1 of 38
Last updated June 13 at 08:37am
Sunrise
1 Unit Available
14148 West Columbus Avenue
14148 West Columbus Avenue, Goodyear, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$1,595
1521 sqft
3D TOUR LINK: https://my.matterport.com/show/?m=zSFVDDPXF48 Wonderful corner lot single story 3 bedroom 2 bathroom home with low care landscape! Located Near Litchfield Rd and Indian School Rd.
1 of 28
Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
Sunrise
1 Unit Available
14226 W COLUMBUS Avenue
14226 West Columbus Avenue, Goodyear, AZ
4 Bedrooms
$1,600
1656 sqft
Lovely 4 bedroom 2 bathroom family home located in the city of Goodyear. Only minutes away from the 303 freeway and I10.
1 of 29
Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
Wigwam Creek North
1 Unit Available
12545 W ORANGE Drive
12545 West Orange Drive, Maricopa County, AZ
4 Bedrooms
$1,495
2024 sqft
GREAT 2 story home! 4 Bedrooms 2 Baths plus water closet. Kitchen features and island and breakfast bar Refrigerator and Pantry. OPEN floor plan with lots of light.
1 of 34
Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
Palm Valley
1 Unit Available
15493 W MONTECITO Avenue
15493 West Montecito Avenue, Goodyear, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$1,595
1701 sqft
IMMACULATE SINGLE LEVEL MOVE IN READY HOME. 3 BEDROOM, 2 BATH. OPEN FLOOR PLAN, LOTS OF KITCHENCABINET SPACE, GRANITE TOPS KITCHEN ISLAND AND BREAKFAST NOOK. ALL STAINLESS STEEL APPLIANCES. TILE FLOOR THROUGHOUT THE HOUSE SPACIOUS BACKYARD.
1 of 18
Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
Wigwam Creek North
1 Unit Available
12627 W WINDSOR Boulevard
12627 West Windsor Boulevard, Maricopa County, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$1,499
1587 sqft
Clean 3/2 rental in well kept subdivision of Wigwam Creek North. Freshly painted. Formal living room and dining, LARGE eat-in kitchen with walk-in pantry & over the range micro, and separate family room.
1 of 7
Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
Palm Valley
1 Unit Available
2463 N 138th Avenue
2463 North 138th Avenue, Goodyear, AZ
4 Bedrooms
$1,695
1900 sqft
Well located home on a corner lot. Easy access to Palm Valley elementary school, golf course, restaurants and shopping. Popular floor plan with lush back yard with island of grass. Fourth bedroom has double doors and can double as a den.
1 of 8
Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
Palm Valley
1 Unit Available
14430 W Clarendon Avenue
14430 West Clarendon Avenue, Goodyear, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$1,495
1560 sqft
COMMUNITY POOL - Home has mature landscaping and is located on a corner. Use of the Palm Valley Community Center and Pool for the tenant(s). Open floor plan with kitchen island and eat in kitchen. Painted in desert colors. Grass in back yard.
1 of 3
Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
Sunrise
1 Unit Available
3737 N 141st Drive
3737 North 141st Drive, Goodyear, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$1,449
1547 sqft
This home is located in the Palm Valley area with all the all the advantages of the A+ schools, Wigwam Resort, golf courses, YMCA and small town type community activities held throughout year. Home has been recently painted on exterior.
1 of 26
Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
Palm Valley
1 Unit Available
2786 N 136TH Drive
2786 North 136th Drive, Goodyear, AZ
4 Bedrooms
$6,000
2550 sqft
Beautiful 4 bedroom, 2.5 bathroom fully furnished single family home with 2 car garage on the Palm Valley Golf Course! Heated pebble tech pool & spa & outdoor kitchen! The backyard overlooks the golf course.
1 of 24
Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
Palm Valley
1 Unit Available
2789 N 142ND Lane
2789 North 142nd Lane, Goodyear, AZ
4 Bedrooms
$5,900
3089 sqft
This is a fully furnished rental - Peak season pricing $6000/mo + taxes and fee's ~ Off peak pricing $2800/mo + taxes and fee's ~ All other months vary ~ Welcome to our Palm Valley furnished home located in the gated community on the Palm Valley
1 of 15
Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
Pebblecreek
1 Unit Available
15129 W FAIRMOUNT Avenue
15129 West Fairmount Avenue, Goodyear, AZ
2 Bedrooms
$1,650
1445 sqft
VACATION RENTAL!! MAY 12TH 2020- OCTOBER 15TH 2020 - ELEGANT 2 BEDROOM PLUS A DEN IN DESIRABLE PEBBLECREEK, GOODYEAR, AZ - HOME IS FULLY FURNISHED WITH HIGH END FURNITURE - UPGRADED KITCHEN WITH BEAUTIFUL GRANITE COUNTERS - 2019 CUSTOM CABINETS -
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
In Litchfield Park, the median rent is $817 for a studio, $992 for a 1-bedroom, $1,236 for a 2-bedroom, and $1,800 for a 3-bedroom. For more information on rental trends in Litchfield Park, check out our monthly Litchfield Park Rent Report.
Some of the colleges located in the Litchfield Park area include Arizona State University-Tempe, GateWay Community College, Mesa Community College, Rio Salado College, and Paradise Valley Community College. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.
Some of the nearby cities that people commute to Litchfield Park from include Phoenix, Mesa, Scottsdale, Chandler, and Tempe.
