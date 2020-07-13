Apartment List
/
AZ
/
phoenix
/
apartments under 800
Last updated July 13 2020 at 9:18 AM

61 Apartments under $800 for rent in Phoenix, AZ

Verified

1 of 23

Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
34 Units Available
Omnia on Thomas
1645 E Thomas Rd, Phoenix, AZ
Studio
$725
370 sqft
1 Bedroom
$795
507 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,090
900 sqft
Omnia on Thomas offers upscale apartments for rent with amenities designed for residents who appreciate style, comfort, and convenience. These amenities were created with your enjoyment and well-being in mind and are yours to enjoy every day.
Verified

1 of 6

Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
1 Unit Available
Rancho La Fuente
16621 N 25th St, Phoenix, AZ
1 Bedroom
$740
570 sqft
Quiet community with on-site laundry, basketball court, swimming pool and package receiving on premises. Parking available. Units are smoke-free and have air conditioning, bathtubs and private patio/balconies.
Verified

1 of 16

Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
14 Units Available
Marble Creek
5601 W McDowell Rd, Phoenix, AZ
1 Bedroom
$795
720 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$990
980 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Conveniently located just off the Papago Freeway near Desert Sky Mall. Recently remodeled units with spacious floor plans. Gated community with covered parking, resident playground, pool and spa.
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
2 Units Available
Oakridge Apartments
3330 W Greenway Rd, Phoenix, AZ
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$745
633 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$900
875 sqft
Just moments from Interstate 17 and Deer Valley Shopping Center, this community is conveniently located and features covered parking, a business center and pool. Apartments have patios or balconies and a full range of appliances.
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated July 13 at 03:43am
12 Units Available
Ava Park
2524 W Glenrosa Ave, Phoenix, AZ
1 Bedroom
$759
559 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,024
815 sqft
Comfort and functionality combine to create your new home at Ava Park in Phoenix, Arizona. Situated right off Interstate 17, our newly renovated community takes pride in placing residents right where they need and want to be.
Verified

1 of 37

Last updated July 13 at 06:31am
24 Units Available
Pointe Metro
3221 W El Camino Dr, Phoenix, AZ
Studio
$681
400 sqft
1 Bedroom
$764
620 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,027
900 sqft
Conveniently located near Metro Center mall, public parks, grocery shopping and dining. Giant closets and extra storage space. Peaceful community with pool, spa and BBQ/entertainment area.
Verified

1 of 11

Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
3 Units Available
North Mountain
10001 N 7th St, Phoenix, AZ
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$799
557 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Large pool, hot tub, BBQ area and carport. Units feature air conditioning, refrigerator, dishwasher and extra storage space. Carport, on-site laundry, patio/balcony and pets are welcome.
Verified

1 of 12

Last updated July 13 at 03:43am
12 Units Available
Monterey Village
4707 E McDowell Rd, Phoenix, AZ
Studio
$789
400 sqft
1 Bedroom
$829
529 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$989
833 sqft
Convenient location, minutes from ASU, downtown Phoenix, and downtown Tempe. Community features 24-hour maintenance, parking, and on-site laundry. Residents enjoy units with walk-in closets, patio/balcony, ceiling fan, and dishwasher.
Verified

1 of 3

Last updated July 13 at 03:43am
8 Units Available
Lilly Garden
4903 W Thomas Rd, Phoenix, AZ
Studio
$740
335 sqft
1 Bedroom
$740
486 sqft
Welcome to Lilly Garden! At Thomas at 49th Avenue residents can choose from a studio, 1 or 2 bedroom apartments in Phoenix, AZ. In addition, Lilly Garden is conveniently located minutes from a long list of shopping, dining, and entertainment.
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
$
8 Units Available
The Venue On Camelback
1930 E Camelback Rd, Phoenix, AZ
Studio
$790
398 sqft
1 Bedroom
$850
629 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,402
966 sqft
The Colonnade Apartments are located in Phoenix's Camelback Corridor. This pet-friendly community offers pools, a spa and several laundry centers. Units provide granite counters, garbage disposals, air conditioning and walk-in closets.
Verified

1 of 40

Last updated July 13 at 03:43am
15 Units Available
Arcadia
Daybreak Gardens
5225 E Thomas Rd, Phoenix, AZ
Studio
$799
422 sqft
1 Bedroom
$869
546 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,019
805 sqft
Near downtown Phoenix, these garden apartment homes feature a lounging pool, outdoor dining and grilling areas, and carports. The interiors of the studio and one- to two-bedroom apartments offer the options of dens or patios.
Verified

1 of 26

Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
5 Units Available
La Mancha
Cielo
8222 N 19th Ave, Phoenix, AZ
Studio
$764
455 sqft
1 Bedroom
$823
567 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
***At this time, we are conducting tours by appointment only. Please call/text or email to request a tour.
Verified

1 of 31

Last updated July 13 at 03:43am
19 Units Available
Sierra Pines
9410 N 31st Ave, Phoenix, AZ
Studio
$765
461 sqft
1 Bedroom
$740
680 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$875
926 sqft
Just a short drive to I-17 and Metro Center Mall. Recently remodeled apartments feature a private patio or balcony, in-unit washers and dryers, and walk-in closets.
Verified

1 of 10

Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
3 Units Available
Oakdale Townhome Apartments
2302 N 27th St, Phoenix, AZ
Studio
$735
400 sqft
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$955
940 sqft
In-unit amenities include air conditioner, hardwood floors, and patio or balcony. Community features laundry facilities, on-site management, courtyard. Great location, close to Perry Park and Interstate 10.
Verified

1 of 3

Last updated July 13 at 06:29am
17 Units Available
Villages at Metro Center
9652 N 31st Ave, Phoenix, AZ
Studio
$753
400 sqft
1 Bedroom
$781
643 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$875
931 sqft
Convenience meets affordability in this pet-friendly complex featuring a playground, pool and gym. Right next to I-17 and the Metrocenter Mall. Units feature air conditioning and walk-in closets.
Verified

1 of 1

Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
10 Units Available
Income Restricted - Sombra
2020 W Glendale Ave, Phoenix, AZ
1 Bedroom
$618
650 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$667
950 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$840
1150 sqft
Welcome to Sombra Apartment Homes in Phoenix, Arizona. You will be very comfortable in your new home at our convenient location.
Verified

1 of 10

Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
5 Units Available
Park Greenvale
2950 E Greenway Rd, Phoenix, AZ
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$800
605 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,000
819 sqft
Minutes from the freeway and close to dining, shopping and entertainment. These pet-friendly studio to two-bedroom apartments feature a pool, covered parking and gated access.
Verified

1 of 12

Last updated July 13 at 06:05am
6 Units Available
Osborn Place
1414 E Osborn Rd, Phoenix, AZ
1 Bedroom
$775
608 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Covered parking, BBQ facilities, and a swimming pool for residents. Units with ceiling fans, microwaves, stainless steel appliances, and ranges. Just off Piestewa Freeway on E. Osborn Road.
Verified

1 of 11

Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
2 Units Available
Medlock Place
Uptown 68
337 West Pasadena Avenue, Phoenix, AZ
Studio
$780
400 sqft
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$995
875 sqft
Uptown 68 is now offering apartment living redesigned! We have recently completed renovations and now offer beautiful apartment homes with all the modern modifications you are accustomed to seeing in a boutique style community! In addition to our
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated July 13 at 03:43am
1 Unit Available
2025 West
2025 W Indian School Rd, Phoenix, AZ
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$750
540 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Under New Management, 2025 West's prime location near the I-17, 51 and I-10 as well as on the bus line will entice you to call 2025 your new home.
Verified

1 of 7

Last updated July 11 at 09:56am
1 Unit Available
Lake Biltmore Village
Tides on 28th Apartments
11821 N 28th Dr, Phoenix, AZ
Studio
$765
423 sqft
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
Ask
No Application Fee Look and Lease Special This Week Only!!! - Tides on 28th Dr. Apartment Homes in the heart of Phoenix, AZ and is just a few steps away from all your living, dining, and shopping needs.
Verified

1 of 27

Last updated July 13 at 03:43am
1 Unit Available
Lake Biltmore Village
Biltmore on the Lake
11050 N Biltmore Dr, Phoenix, AZ
Studio
$625
385 sqft
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Conveniently located off of I-17. Units include extra storage, hardwood floors and walk-in closets. Community amenities include fitness center, jogging trail and two swimming pools. Utilities included. Pets welcome.
Verified

1 of 22

Last updated July 13 at 06:13am
1 Unit Available
Income Restricted - Paseo Abeytia
1330 East Roeser Road, Phoenix, AZ
1 Bedroom
$456
540 sqft
We are an Income Restricted Community. All applicants must income qualify.
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
7 Units Available
Villa Toscana
10201 N 33rd Ave, Phoenix, AZ
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$799
713 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,049
955 sqft
Apartments feature updated interiors with wood-like flooring, walk-in closets, and full-sized kitchen appliances. The pet-friendly complex also has a sparkling pool and fun playground for guests. In West Phoenix near Metro Center Mall and I-17.

July 2020 Phoenix Rent Report

Welcome to the July 2020 Phoenix Rent Report. Phoenix rents declined over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Phoenix rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the metro, state, and nation.

View full Rent Report

July 2020 Phoenix Rent Report

Welcome to the July 2020 Phoenix Rent Report. Phoenix rents declined over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Phoenix rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the metro, state, and nation.

Phoenix rents declined slightly over the past month

Phoenix rents have declined 0.2% over the past month, but have increased slightly by 1.9% in comparison to the same time last year. Currently, median rents in Phoenix stand at $885 for a one-bedroom apartment and $1,102 for a two-bedroom. This is the third straight month that the city has seen rent decreases after an increase in March. Phoenix's year-over-year rent growth leads the state average of 1.5%, as well as the national average of 0.2%.

    Rents rising across the Phoenix Metro

    Throughout the past year, rent increases have been occurring not just in the city of Phoenix, but across the entire metro. Of the largest 10 cities that we have data for in the Phoenix metro, all of them have seen prices rise. Here's a look at how rents compare across some of the largest cities in the metro.

    • Mesa has seen the fastest rent growth in the metro, with a year-over-year increase of 2.9%. The median two-bedroom there costs $1,148, while one-bedrooms go for $921.
    • Over the past month, Scottsdale has seen the biggest rent drop in the metro, with a decline of 0.7%. Median two-bedrooms there cost $1,349, while one-bedrooms go for $1,083.
    • Gilbert has the most expensive rents of the largest cities in the Phoenix metro, with a two-bedroom median of $1,538; rents fell 0.2% over the past month but rose 2.1% over the past year.
    • Phoenix proper has the least expensive rents in the Phoenix metro, with a two-bedroom median of $1,102; rents went down 0.2% over the past month but rose 1.9% over the past year.

    Phoenix rents more affordable than many comparable cities nationwide

    As rents have increased slightly in Phoenix, other large cities nationwide have seen rents grow more quickly. Phoenix is still more affordable than most similar cities across the country.

    • Although rents across cities in Arizona have been slightly on the rise, the state's growth as a whole has held steady over the past year. For example, rents have grown by 1.3% in Tucson.
    • Phoenix's median two-bedroom rent of $1,102 is below the national average of $1,192. Nationwide, rents have held steady over the past year.
    • While Phoenix's rents rose slightly over the past year, some cities nationwide saw increases as well, including Albuquerque (+1.3%) and Las Vegas (+0.6%).
    • Renters will find more reasonable prices in Phoenix than most other large cities. For example, San Francisco has a median 2BR rent of $3,035, which is more than two-and-a-half times the price in Phoenix.

    For more information check out our national report. You can also access our full data for cities and counties across the U.S. at this link.

    City
    Median 1BR Rent
    Median 2BR Rent
    M/M Rent Growth
    Y/Y Rent Growth
    Phoenix
    $880
    $1,100
    -0.2%
    1.9%
    Mesa
    $920
    $1,150
    0
    2.9%
    Chandler
    $1,150
    $1,440
    -0.5%
    0.1%
    Glendale
    $940
    $1,180
    -0.1%
    2%
    Scottsdale
    $1,080
    $1,350
    -0.7%
    1%
    Gilbert
    $1,230
    $1,540
    -0.2%
    2.1%
    Tempe
    $970
    $1,210
    -0.5%
    0.3%
    Peoria
    $1,180
    $1,460
    -0.5%
    2.3%
    Surprise
    $1,080
    $1,350
    0
    0.1%
    Avondale
    $1,030
    $1,280
    0
    0.7%
    Goodyear
    $1,190
    $1,480
    0.3%
    3.7%
    Buckeye
    $980
    $1,230
    0
    1%
    Casa Grande
    $810
    $1,010
    0.7%
    1.4%
    Sun City
    $890
    $1,110
    0
    2.6%
    Apache Junction
    $590
    $730
    0.2%
    1.9%
    El Mirage
    $780
    $970
    0
    -0.2%
    Fountain Hills
    $1,050
    $1,310
    -0.4%
    0.1%
    See More

    Methodology - Recent Updates:

    Data from private listing sites, including our own, tends to skew toward luxury apartments, which introduces sample bias when estimates are calculated directly from these listings. To address these limitations, we’ve recently made major updates to our methodology, which we believe have greatly improved the accuracy and reliability of our estimates.

    Read more about our new methodology below, or see a more detailed post here.

    Methodology:

    Apartment List is committed to making our rent estimates the best and most accurate available. To do this, we start with reliable median rent statistics from the Census Bureau, then extrapolate them forward to the current month using a growth rate calculated from our listing data. In doing so, we use a same-unit analysis similar to Case-Shiller’s approach, comparing only units that are available across both time periods to provide an accurate picture of rent growth in cities across the country.

    Our approach corrects for the sample bias inherent in other private sources, producing results that are much closer to statistics published by the Census Bureau and HUD. Our methodology also allows us to construct a picture of rent growth over an extended period of time, with estimates that are updated each month.

    Read more about our methodology here.

    About Rent Reports:

    Apartment List publishes monthly reports on rental trends for hundreds of cities across the U.S. We intend these reports to be a source of reliable information that help renters and policymakers make sound decisions, and we invest significant time and effort in gathering and analyzing rent data. Our work is covered regularly by journalists across the country.

    We are continuously working to improve our methodology and data, with the goal of providing renters with the information that they need to make the best decisions.

    Similar Pages

    Phoenix 1 BedroomsPhoenix 2 BedroomsPhoenix 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsPhoenix 3 BedroomsPhoenix Accessible ApartmentsPhoenix Apartments under $700Phoenix Apartments under $800Phoenix Apartments with Balcony
    Phoenix Apartments with GaragePhoenix Apartments with GymPhoenix Apartments with Hardwood FloorsPhoenix Apartments with Move-in SpecialsPhoenix Apartments with ParkingPhoenix Apartments with PoolPhoenix Apartments with Washer-Dryer
    Phoenix Cheap PlacesPhoenix Dog Friendly ApartmentsPhoenix Furnished ApartmentsPhoenix Luxury PlacesPhoenix Pet Friendly PlacesPhoenix Studio ApartmentsPinal County Apartments

    Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

    Mesa, AZScottsdale, AZChandler, AZTempe, AZ
    Glendale, AZGilbert, AZPeoria, AZSurprise, AZ
    Avondale, AZGoodyear, AZCasa Grande, AZPrescott, AZ

    Nearby Neighborhoods

    AhwatukeeDowntown PhoenixCentral Avenue Corridor
    Mountain Park RanchArcadiaArcadia Lite
    Desert RidgeLakewood

    Apartments Near Colleges

    GateWay Community CollegeParadise Valley Community College
    Phoenix CollegeArizona State University-Tempe
    Mesa Community College