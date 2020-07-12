108 Apartments for rent in Arcadia, Phoenix, AZ
39 Units Available
Citrine
4900 N 44th St, Phoenix, AZ
1 Bedroom
$1,280
706 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,760
1064 sqft
Ten-minute drive to Camelback Esplanade. Residences come with hardwood floors, granite countertops and stainless steel appliances. Common amenities include a gym, hot tub, internet cafe, conference room, fire pit, pool and sauna. Pets welcome.
13 Units Available
Arcadia on 49th
4902 E Thomas Rd, Phoenix, AZ
Studio
$850
450 sqft
1 Bedroom
$875
550 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,075
930 sqft
Minutes from Old Cross Cut Canal Park and numerous boutique shops and restaurants. On-site amenities include pool, playground and courtyard. Dogs and cats allowed. Walk-in closets for extra storage and on-site laundry for convenience.
15 Units Available
Daybreak Gardens
5225 E Thomas Rd, Phoenix, AZ
Studio
$799
422 sqft
1 Bedroom
$869
546 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,019
805 sqft
Near downtown Phoenix, these garden apartment homes feature a lounging pool, outdoor dining and grilling areas, and carports. The interiors of the studio and one- to two-bedroom apartments offer the options of dens or patios.
7 Units Available
Ingleside
4502 E Indian School Rd, Phoenix, AZ
1 Bedroom
$1,140
768 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,512
999 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,875
1198 sqft
Elegant and sophisticated decor. Minutes from Arcadia High School. Fabulous interiors with stainless steel appliances. BBQ area, basketball court, hot tub, and fitness center on-site. Large pool. Pet-friendly property with extra storage and fireplaces.
1 Unit Available
3009 N VALENCIA Lane
3009 North Valencia Lane, Phoenix, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$4,000
1872 sqft
Furnished yearly rental open now. Perfect for part timer. FANTASTIC LOCATION in ''Arcadia Lite.
1 Unit Available
4601 E MONTECITO Avenue
4601 East Montecito Avenue, Phoenix, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$2,650
1618 sqft
Spacious 3 bed/2 bath in the desirable, Arcadia neighborhood. Freshly painted exterior and interior throughout. Large backyard with misting system, built in bbq, fire pit, and covered patio with brand new epoxy flooring.
1 Unit Available
4420 N 46TH Place
4420 North 46th Place, Phoenix, AZ
4 Bedrooms
$4,500
2092 sqft
WONDERFUL 4 BED, 2.75 BATH HOME W/POOL IN THE DESIRABLE ARCADIA DATE PALM SUBDIVISION! CHARMING COURTYARD ENTRY THEN LARGE OPEN CONCEPT GREAT ROOM/DINING AREA W/FIREPLACE AND WIRING FOR SURROUND SOUND.
1 Unit Available
4201 E CAMELBACK Road
4201 E Camelback Rd, Phoenix, AZ
2 Bedrooms
$1,850
1175 sqft
FIRST FLOOR FULLY FURNISHED 2 BEDROOM UNIT LOCATED ON ONE OF THE BEST LOTS IN THE SUBDIVISION. BONUS ROOM OFF DINING ROOM. NEWER VINYL FLOORING (WOOD PATTERN) THROUGHOUT. PATIO FACES EAST AND OVERLOOKS THE LUSH COMMON AREA.
1 Unit Available
4406 N DROMEDARY Road
4406 North Dromedary Road, Phoenix, AZ
4 Bedrooms
$4,500
2418 sqft
THIS IS A SEASONAL FURNISHED RENTAL, RATES VARY BASED ON MONTHS LEASED! Available for summer rates April/May 2020!!! (Jan - April $6,000) (May, Oct - Dec $5,250) (June - Sept $4,500) This beautiful fully furnished re-done home is 2,418 square feet
1 Unit Available
4101 E CAMELBACK Road
4101 East Camelback Road, Phoenix, AZ
2 Bedrooms
$1,300
1092 sqft
Nice, move-in ready, clean, 2 bedroom/2 bath, poolside unit, inside laundry, located in Camelback Castille near 44th Street and Camelback Rd. Flooring has recently been re-done! Rent includes water, sewer, trash. 1st Floor unit.
1 Unit Available
4597 E Calle Ventura --
4597 East Calle Ventura, Phoenix, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$4,195
2378 sqft
THIS IS A FURNISHED RENTAL THAT IS AVAILABLE SEASONALLY, PRICE VARIES BASED ON MONTHS OCCUPIED!!! (Jan - Apr $6,000) (May, Oct - Dec $5,000) (June - Sept $4250) Live in Arcadia just minutes from the Biltmore, Old Town Scottsdale, Fashion Square w/
1 Unit Available
5429 E Calle Del Medio
5429 East Calle Del Medio, Phoenix, AZ
6 Bedrooms
$25,000
8000 sqft
CAMELBACK MOUNTAIN SHOWROOM WITH STUNNING VIEWS! - Property Id: 259172 EXCLUSIVE ARCADIA HOME. Brand New Estate with Stunning View of Camelback Mountain!! This beautiful home is a dream with 6 bedrooms & 6.
1 Unit Available
5601 E CALLE DEL PAISANO --
5601 East Calle Del Paisano, Phoenix, AZ
4 Bedrooms
$8,000
3050 sqft
Brand new, gorgeous remodeled 4 bedroom 3 1/2 bathroom home filled with designer touches and furniture available to rent! This stunner comes fully equipped with everything you need, just bring your toothbrush.
1 Unit Available
3631 N 54TH Court
3631 North 54th Court, Phoenix, AZ
5 Bedrooms
$10,000
3162 sqft
FULLY FURNISHED RENTAL - Brightly remodeled 5 bedroom (plus bonus room) and 3 bathroom home in Arcadia Proper.
1 Unit Available
4636 N ARCADIA Drive
4636 North Arcadia Drive, Phoenix, AZ
2 Bedrooms
$10,000
2500 sqft
Nestled at the base of Camelback Mountain in Phoenix this 1930's Spanish Colonial has an old Hollywood vibe. If features 2 large bedrooms and bathrooms, walk in closets, a great room with marble island and gourmet kitchen.
1 Unit Available
5429 E Calle Redonda Street
5429 East Calle Redonda, Phoenix, AZ
4 Bedrooms
$11,995
3597 sqft
THIS IS A SEASONAL FURNISHED RENTAL, RATES VARY BASED ON MONTHS OCCUPIED. This immaculate residence has spacious rooms with on suites and room to entertain.
1 Unit Available
5900 E Thomas Rd
5900 East Thomas Road, Scottsdale, AZ
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,066
660 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Hi there! My name is Danielle and I am currently looking for someone to take over the remainder of my lease for my 1 bedroom apartment! I am moving home to New York and ideally would want someone to move in at the end of June.
1 Unit Available
5110 E VERDE Lane
5110 East Verde Lane, Phoenix, AZ
4 Bedrooms
$3,350
1895 sqft
Chef's Kitchen, Private Pool, Convenient Location, Family Friendly Neighborhood w/ easy access to SUSD schools, parks, canals, shopping, eating and drinking establishments, zoo, botanical garden, and golf courses
1 Unit Available
4912 N 46TH Street
4912 North 46th Street, Phoenix, AZ
4 Bedrooms
$4,500
2955 sqft
Updated Arcadia Ranch with paver front courtyard area for entertainning. Clean Lines, Open Living Spaces, Open Kitchen with (GE Monogram SS Appliances), Vaulted ceiling in Family Room, Dual Living Spaces with one positioned as a Billiard Room.
1 Unit Available
5414 E Calle Redonda --
5414 East Calle Redonda, Phoenix, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$7,995
2082 sqft
THIS IS A SEASONAL FURNISHED RENTAL, RATES VARY BASED ON MONTHS OCCUPIED! (Jan - Apr $7,995 per month) (May, Oct - Dec $6,500 per month) (June - Sept $5,000 per month) This beautiful fully furnished mid-century modern home is 3 bedrooms and 2
1 Unit Available
4418 E ROMA Avenue
4418 East Roma Avenue, Phoenix, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
949 sqft
Extremely rare opportunity to rent a single family block home in Arcadia area, Charming 3 bed 1 bath home with carport. Freshly painted inside and the Rustic Mexican Saltillo tile was just cleaned and sealed. No Carpet. No pets. No smoking.
1 Unit Available
4241 E CALLE TUBERIA --
4241 East Calle Tuberia, Phoenix, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$5,900
2118 sqft
FULLY FURNISHED 3 BED, 2 BATH PLUS OFFICE/BONUS ROOM. ALL CONTEMPORARY FINISHINGS THROUGHOUT THE HOME. ALL PORCELAIN TILE FLOORING. SPACIOUS GREAT ROOM WITH FIREPLACE. DINING NOOK.
1 Unit Available
4542 E CALLE VENTURA --
4542 East Calle Ventura, Phoenix, AZ
4 Bedrooms
$5,000
2849 sqft
Beautifully remodeled Arcadia family home located on a fantastic neighborhood street.
1 Unit Available
6115 E Hollyhock Street
6115 East Hollyhock Street, Phoenix, AZ
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,495
1331 sqft
New modern loft style apartment in the heart of Arcadia/Scottsdale. This newly completed boutique community has just 11 units. Upgraded finishes and walking distance to Arizona Country Club or Old Town Scottsdale.https://www.rentcafe.
