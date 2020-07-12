Apartment List
/
AZ
/
phoenix
/
apartments with parking
Last updated July 12 2020 at 6:53 PM

691 Apartments for rent in Phoenix, AZ with parking

Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Phoenix apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or within a private ... Read Guide >
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated July 12 at 06:39pm
22 Units Available
Sky Harbor
Mandarina Luxury Apartment Homes
5402 E Washington St, Phoenix, AZ
1 Bedroom
$1,090
708 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,250
985 sqft
Modern apartments with breakfast bars, cherry cabinetry, and spectacular views. Community offers a spa, gym, and cafe. Conveniently located near the Phoenix Zoo, Papago Park, and Marquee Theatre. Minutes from the Red Mountain Freeway.
Verified

1 of 34

Last updated July 12 at 06:39pm
$
87 Units Available
East Evergreen
Portrait at Hance Park
1313 North 2nd Street, Phoenix, AZ
1 Bedroom
$1,244
777 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,922
1193 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Our office is open! Please help us practice social distancing and schedule your time with us. Visits are by appointment only until further notice. Virtual Tours are available.
Verified

1 of 46

Last updated July 12 at 06:39pm
$
31 Units Available
Kierland
Elite North Scottsdale
6735 E Greenway Pkwy, Phoenix, AZ
1 Bedroom
$1,305
882 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,475
1134 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,015
1376 sqft
Resort-style living with first-class amenities, including a large pool, hot tub, sauna, volleyball and tennis court, 24-hour gym, and lush courtyard. Elegant interiors are recently renovated and come equipped with relaxing bathtubs.
Verified

1 of 44

Last updated July 12 at 06:39pm
$
20 Units Available
Kierland
Ascend at Kierland
6633 E Greenway Pkwy, Phoenix, AZ
1 Bedroom
$1,400
879 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,680
1122 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,065
1378 sqft
Palm tree-lined property with resort-style pool and hot tub, lighted tennis courts, 24-hour fitness studio, and lush gardens. Luxury interiors offer oversized windows, spacious layouts and cultured marble vanities.
Verified

1 of 36

Last updated July 12 at 06:39pm
9 Units Available
Phoenix Country Club
The Heritage
1100 E Osborn Rd, Phoenix, AZ
1 Bedroom
$1,188
760 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,262
1041 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Located next to the Phoenix Country Club, featuring pool, courtyard, stunning clubhouse and grill area. Pet-friendly property. Recently renovated with hardwood floors, fireplaces and extra storage to make life comfortable and beautiful.
Verified

1 of 25

Last updated July 12 at 06:39pm
11 Units Available
The Bella
13616 N 43rd St, Phoenix, AZ
1 Bedroom
$1,125
794 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,230
944 sqft
Community includes 24-hour fitness center, lush landscaping and business center. Apartments have spacious floor plan, den and granite countertops. Great location close to Desert Ridge Mall, Scottsdale Airpark and Valley Mall.
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated July 12 at 06:39pm
4 Units Available
Ahwatukee
Lore South Mountain
13021 S 48th St, Phoenix, AZ
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,087
730 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,216
960 sqft
Located in the Ahwatukee Foothills. Apartments include in-unit laundry, a patio or balcony, and a fully equipped kitchen. Community has a tennis court, a pool and a coffee bar.
Verified

1 of 54

Last updated July 12 at 06:39pm
$
11 Units Available
Morada West
6161 W McDowell Rd, Phoenix, AZ
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$960
895 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,435
1258 sqft
TOUR YOUR WAY. Meet your new community, on your terms. Our doors are open by appointment-only for self-guided tours. Additionally, virtual tours via video chat are still available.
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated July 12 at 06:39pm
$
22 Units Available
Downtown Phoenix
CityScape Residences
11 S Central Ave, Phoenix, AZ
Studio
$1,430
663 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,345
892 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,480
1286 sqft
Superb, classy location perched above the four-star boutique Hotel Palomar. Luxury features include spectacular views, designer apartment finishes, and access to the third-floor Hotel Palomar pool and Luster Bar.
Verified

1 of 31

Last updated July 12 at 06:39pm
$
23 Units Available
Highland
1601 E Highland Ave, Phoenix, AZ
1 Bedroom
$1,219
795 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,486
1177 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Located on East Highland Avenue and just minutes from Highway 51. Modern and spacious townhomes with in-unit laundry, a patio or balcony, and garage. Community includes a pool, a hot tub and business center.
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
19 Units Available
Crestone at Shadow Mountain
3033 E Thunderbird Rd, Phoenix, AZ
1 Bedroom
$1,226
689 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,436
1003 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,747
1147 sqft
Apartments have been recently updated. Indoor racquetball court and well-equipped gym available to residents. Phoenix Mountains Reserve and Venturoso Park mere miles away. Convenient for commuters with proximity to Piestewa Freeway.
Verified

1 of 6

Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
1 Unit Available
Rancho La Fuente
16621 N 25th St, Phoenix, AZ
1 Bedroom
$740
570 sqft
Quiet community with on-site laundry, basketball court, swimming pool and package receiving on premises. Parking available. Units are smoke-free and have air conditioning, bathtubs and private patio/balconies.
Verified

1 of 25

Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
24 Units Available
Central Avenue Corridor
The Station on Central
4140 N Central Ave, Phoenix, AZ
1 Bedroom
$1,195
811 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,435
1122 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,030
1378 sqft
Great location, close to Light Rail Route 41 Indian School and Central Stop. Community features BBQ grills, fitness center and clubhouse. Apartments have ceiling fans, walk-in closets, and washer and dryer.
Verified

1 of 16

Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
14 Units Available
Marble Creek
5601 W McDowell Rd, Phoenix, AZ
1 Bedroom
$795
720 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$990
980 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Conveniently located just off the Papago Freeway near Desert Sky Mall. Recently remodeled units with spacious floor plans. Gated community with covered parking, resident playground, pool and spa.
Verified

1 of 16

Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
8 Units Available
Terrace Park
8130 W Indian School Rd, Phoenix, AZ
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,040
852 sqft
Located between West Indian School Road and North 83rd Drive. Large apartments with fully equipped kitchen, air conditioning, and patio or balcony. Community includes a pool and a covered picnic area.
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
$
11 Units Available
Allegro
4411 E Chandler Blvd, Phoenix, AZ
1 Bedroom
$1,015
802 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,366
1106 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Stylish and modern apartments in a fantastic location close to great schools, shopping and dining. Two pools and a Jacuzzi, easy access to the freeway and a fitness center. Large walk-in closets and tiled entryways.
Verified

1 of 31

Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
12 Units Available
Saratoga Ridge
1450 E Bell Rd, Phoenix, AZ
1 Bedroom
$936
720 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$970
923 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,382
1319 sqft
Community boasts a pool, playground, gym , volleyball court and clubhouse. Units have hardwood floors and stainless-steel appliances. Easy access to I-17 for commuters. Lots of dining and shopping options a block away.
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
33 Units Available
Downtown Phoenix
Roosevelt Square
121 W Portland St, Phoenix, AZ
Studio
$1,040
616 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,153
713 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,510
1103 sqft
Welcome home to Roosevelt Square Apartment Homes, perfectly located in the arts district of downtown Phoenix.
Verified

1 of 33

Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
$
13 Units Available
District at Biltmore
4600 N 24th St, Phoenix, AZ
1 Bedroom
$1,325
720 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,575
1120 sqft
Luxury 1-2 bedroom apartments with modern kitchens and designer bathrooms conveniently located just one block away from Biltmore Fashion Park. Select apartments feature private balconies or patios. Garage car parking and bike storage available.
Verified

1 of 29

Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
$
40 Units Available
Arcadia
Citrine
4900 N 44th St, Phoenix, AZ
1 Bedroom
$1,280
706 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,760
1064 sqft
Ten-minute drive to Camelback Esplanade. Residences come with hardwood floors, granite countertops and stainless steel appliances. Common amenities include a gym, hot tub, internet cafe, conference room, fire pit, pool and sauna. Pets welcome.
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
15 Units Available
Camelback Cove
4802 N 12th St, Phoenix, AZ
Studio
$845
415 sqft
1 Bedroom
$885
611 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,095
907 sqft
Units feature large closets and spacious living and dining areas. Numerous shopping opportunities at nearby Camelback Colonnade and the Biltmore Fashion Park. Delve into nature at Piestewa Peak Park or the Echo Canyon Recreation Area.
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
6 Units Available
Mountain Park Ranch
San Riva
2155 E Liberty Ln, Phoenix, AZ
1 Bedroom
$1,010
769 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,345
1011 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,595
1366 sqft
Located along E Liberty Lane and close to E Pecos Road. Modern apartments with patio or balcony, in-unit laundry and a fully equipped kitchen. Community includes a pool, a pool table and a coffee bar.
Verified

1 of 15

Last updated July 12 at 06:36pm
14 Units Available
Arcadia
Arcadia on 49th
4902 E Thomas Rd, Phoenix, AZ
Studio
$850
450 sqft
1 Bedroom
$875
550 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,075
930 sqft
Minutes from Old Cross Cut Canal Park and numerous boutique shops and restaurants. On-site amenities include pool, playground and courtyard. Dogs and cats allowed. Walk-in closets for extra storage and on-site laundry for convenience.
Verified

1 of 13

Last updated July 12 at 06:33pm
13 Units Available
Pierson Place
Elevation on Central
4650 N Central Ave, Phoenix, AZ
Studio
$1,077
536 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,229
691 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,678
1038 sqft
Luxury living near Trophy campus, canal and trails. Community features pool with waterfall, gym, hot tub and clubhouse. Coffee bar and internet on-site. Enjoy kitchens with stainless steel appliances and granite counters.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with parking in Phoenix, AZ

Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Phoenix apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or within a private garage.

Ask about the stipulations around the parking. Those may include how many guests are allowed and where tenants park.

Some apartments may only allow parking in front of your own unit. Guest parking may be in a common area for up to one person.

If parking is scarce, look around the area before you sign a lease. Ample street parking in a neighborhood championed for its safety is probably fine. However, it’s probably not worth signing a lease if it means battling for daily parking for you and your guests.

Research whether you need a city permit to park in the neighborhood. Look into the associated costs and what to do about visitors who need parking.

Some tenants prefer garage parking near their units. However, an open-air lot may prove cheaper.

Keep in mind that the cost of wear and tear from parking outside can add up. It may be less expensive, in the long run, to look for an apartment with garage parking.

Similar Pages

Phoenix 1 BedroomsPhoenix 2 BedroomsPhoenix 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsPhoenix 3 BedroomsPhoenix Accessible ApartmentsPhoenix Apartments under $700Phoenix Apartments under $800Phoenix Apartments with Balcony
Phoenix Apartments with GaragePhoenix Apartments with GymPhoenix Apartments with Hardwood FloorsPhoenix Apartments with Move-in SpecialsPhoenix Apartments with ParkingPhoenix Apartments with PoolPhoenix Apartments with Washer-Dryer
Phoenix Cheap PlacesPhoenix Dog Friendly ApartmentsPhoenix Furnished ApartmentsPhoenix Luxury PlacesPhoenix Pet Friendly PlacesPhoenix Studio ApartmentsPinal County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Mesa, AZScottsdale, AZChandler, AZTempe, AZ
Glendale, AZGilbert, AZPeoria, AZSurprise, AZ
Avondale, AZGoodyear, AZCasa Grande, AZPrescott, AZ

Nearby Neighborhoods

AhwatukeeDowntown PhoenixCentral Avenue Corridor
Mountain Park RanchArcadiaArcadia Lite
Desert RidgeLakewood

Apartments Near Colleges

GateWay Community CollegeParadise Valley Community College
Phoenix CollegeArizona State University-Tempe
Mesa Community College