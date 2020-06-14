303 1 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Phoenix, AZ

Apartment List
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated June 14 at 03:27pm
Ahwatukee
25 Units Available
Sedona Ridge
5010 E Cheyenne Dr, Phoenix, AZ
1 Bedroom
$1,158
778 sqft
Newly renovated with hardwood floors and updated appliances. Luxury homes with patios and balconies overlooking a heated outdoor swimming pool. Fun spa and fitness center. Pet-friendly property. Custom two-tone paint and stylish interiors.
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated June 14 at 03:27pm
20 Units Available
Sierra Foothills
13601 S 44th St, Phoenix, AZ
1 Bedroom
$1,139
876 sqft
Just a mile from the I-10 and located within the Kyrene school district. Luxury apartments with a patio or balcony, walk-in closets and a fully equipped kitchen. Community includes a pool and a volleyball court.
Verified

1 of 31

Last updated June 14 at 03:27pm
$
87 Units Available
Element Deer Valley
19940 N 23rd Ave, Phoenix, AZ
1 Bedroom
$890
587 sqft
Element Deer Valley sits just off Agua Fria Freeway and W. Beardsley Road. All units offer air conditioning, carpet ceiling fans, hardwood floors, patios or balconies, stainless steel appliances, and walk-in closets.
Verified

1 of 48

Last updated June 14 at 03:27pm
20 Units Available
Audere
1920 E Indian School Rd, Phoenix, AZ
1 Bedroom
$1,290
747 sqft
Audere Apartments is located at 1920 East Indian School Road Phoenix, AZ and is managed by Banner Property Management, a reputable property management company with verified listings on RENTCafe.
Verified

1 of 13

Last updated June 14 at 03:27pm
29 Units Available
Stonebridge at Paradise Valley
4315 E Thunderbird Rd, Phoenix, AZ
1 Bedroom
$953
649 sqft
We don't just rent apartments. From the moment you walk through the front door you'll feel the comfort that makes our residents happy to call us home.
Verified

1 of 26

Last updated June 14 at 03:27pm
8 Units Available
The Cortina
11 E Bell Rd, Phoenix, AZ
1 Bedroom
$1,084
750 sqft
Nestled in a beautiful, tranquil setting with lush landscaping and scenic mountain views, The Cortina is located in North Phoenix and is close to major highways, shopping, and fine restaurants.
Verified

1 of 11

Last updated June 14 at 03:27pm
21 Units Available
Copper Palms Apartments
12810 North Cave Creek Road, Phoenix, AZ
1 Bedroom
$872
537 sqft
We don't just rent apartments. From the moment you walk through the front door you'll feel the comfort and security that makes our residents happy to call us home.
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated June 14 at 03:27pm
9 Units Available
Connect on Union
2311 E Union Hills Dr, Phoenix, AZ
1 Bedroom
$1,025
700 sqft
For a great location with beautiful surroundings, come home to Connect on Union Apartment Homes! Located only minutes from schools, shopping, golf, bus lines, and access to SR 51 and Loop 101.
Verified

1 of 31

Last updated June 14 at 03:27pm
$
25 Units Available
Highland
1601 E Highland Ave, Phoenix, AZ
1 Bedroom
$1,294
795 sqft
Located on East Highland Avenue and just minutes from Highway 51. Modern and spacious townhomes with in-unit laundry, a patio or balcony, and garage. Community includes a pool, a hot tub and business center.
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated June 14 at 03:27pm
$
Arcadia Lite
7 Units Available
The Palms
4304 E Campbell Ave, Phoenix, AZ
1 Bedroom
$1,211
801 sqft
Great Campbell Ave location close to the Colonnade and Tower Plaza Malls. Large apartments with washer and dryer in unit and patio or balcony with amazing views of Echo Canyon Park. Pet-friendly and carports available.
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated June 14 at 03:27pm
9 Units Available
Grove Deer Valley
15645 N 35th Ave, Phoenix, AZ
1 Bedroom
$1,055
677 sqft
A pet-friendly community with a clubhouse, barbecue area, swimming pool and parking garage. Apartments have in-unit laundry, cooking range, walk-in closets and extra storage room.
Verified

1 of 12

Last updated June 14 at 03:27pm
13 Units Available
Tierra Santa Apartments
4620 W McDowell Rd, Phoenix, AZ
1 Bedroom
$965
582 sqft
Commuters enjoy the location close to I-10 and I-17. Community has laundry room, two pools and covered parking. Units feature air conditioning, dishwashers and private balconies.
Verified

1 of 25

Last updated June 14 at 03:27pm
Central Avenue Corridor
25 Units Available
The Station on Central
4140 N Central Ave, Phoenix, AZ
1 Bedroom
$1,095
811 sqft
Great location, close to Light Rail Route 41 Indian School and Central Stop. Community features BBQ grills, fitness center and clubhouse. Apartments have ceiling fans, walk-in closets, and washer and dryer.
Verified

1 of 16

Last updated June 14 at 03:27pm
14 Units Available
Marble Creek
5601 W McDowell Rd, Phoenix, AZ
1 Bedroom
$930
720 sqft
Conveniently located just off the Papago Freeway near Desert Sky Mall. Recently remodeled units with spacious floor plans. Gated community with covered parking, resident playground, pool and spa.
Verified

1 of 47

Last updated June 14 at 06:25pm
11 Units Available
Montelano
8330 N 19th Ave, Phoenix, AZ
1 Bedroom
$840
698 sqft
Montelano offers quality and comfort in Phoenix, AZ. We offer eight different floor plans and exceptional amenities with recent upgrades. Work up a sweat at our fitness center, or cool down in our beautiful pool surrounded by palm trees.
Verified

1 of 35

Last updated June 14 at 06:25pm
13 Units Available
Bell Cove
17239 N 19th Ave, Phoenix, AZ
1 Bedroom
$890
668 sqft
Bell Cove has everything you’re looking for: convenient location, upgraded interiors and unparalleled amenities. Our community in North Phoenix, AZ is only minutes from shopping, restaurants and entertainment.
Verified

1 of 55

Last updated June 14 at 06:24pm
42 Units Available
Diamonte on Bell
3202 W Bell Rd, Phoenix, AZ
1 Bedroom
$920
659 sqft
Experience the lifestyle you deserve at Diamonte on Bell. Surrounded by towering trees, this diamond in the desert offers tasteful homes and exceptional amenities.
Verified

1 of 22

Last updated June 14 at 06:24pm
10 Units Available
Stonybrook
6441 W McDowell Rd, Phoenix, AZ
1 Bedroom
$835
608 sqft
1- and 2-bedroom units have hardwood floors in living rooms, kitchens with white appliances, and patios. The landscaped property includes a playground and a pool. Off I-10 west of downtown Phoenix.
Verified

1 of 25

Last updated June 14 at 06:24pm
Arcadia Lite
15 Units Available
Arcadia Villa
3915 E Camelback Rd, Phoenix, AZ
1 Bedroom
$955
735 sqft
Located within the Biltmore area, Arcadia Villa in Phoenix, AZ sits close to the stunning Phoenix Mountain Reserve and offers residents recently renovated apartments with hardwood floors, bathtub and air conditioning. Amenities include on-site laundry.
Verified

1 of 35

Last updated June 14 at 06:24pm
16 Units Available
Sage Apartments
28425 N Black Canyon Hwy, Phoenix, AZ
1 Bedroom
$1,180
810 sqft
Sage Apartment Homes are new luxury apartments conceived with space and modernity in mind. Apartments feature open kitchens, high ceilings, and six-foot-tall fireplaces. Pet-friendly with private balconies.
Verified

1 of 37

Last updated June 14 at 02:31pm
$
13 Units Available
Monaco 31
20244 N 31st Ave, Phoenix, AZ
1 Bedroom
$1,050
729 sqft
We offer three floor plans with one and two-bedroom apartment homes for rent. Monaco 31 floor plans have been newly renovated and creatively designed with attractive amenities to enhance your lifestyle.
Verified

1 of 9

Last updated June 14 at 03:34pm
Paradise Valley Oasis
17 Units Available
The Edge Apartments
15202 N 40th St, Phoenix, AZ
1 Bedroom
$900
557 sqft
Luxury abounds with hardwood floors, private patio or balcony, clubhouse, pool, hot tub, gym, and internet cafe. Studio apartments and 1-2 bedroom units available. Close to I-17 Paradise Valley Mall, Venturoso Park and more.
Verified

1 of 7

Last updated June 14 at 03:34pm
7 Units Available
Tides at Deer Valley
17425 N 19th Ave, Phoenix, AZ
1 Bedroom
$765
604 sqft
Residents of this community have walk-in closets, balconies and the option for recently renovated units. There are two pools onsite along with five playgrounds, a spa and gym. Walmart Supercenter and Bell Road shopping nearby.
Verified

1 of 31

Last updated June 14 at 03:33pm
31 Units Available
Tides at North Phoenix
2222 W Beardsley Rd, Phoenix, AZ
1 Bedroom
$825
555 sqft
Recently renovated units with all appliances including a dishwasher and garbage disposal. Carpet and hardwood floors, walk-in closets and patio/balcony. Large in-ground pool, basketball court, tennis court and playground.

June 2020 Phoenix Rent Report

Welcome to the June 2020 Phoenix Rent Report. Phoenix rents declined over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Phoenix rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the metro, state, and nation.

View full Rent Report

June 2020 Phoenix Rent Report

Welcome to the June 2020 Phoenix Rent Report. Phoenix rents declined over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Phoenix rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the metro, state, and nation.

Phoenix rents declined slightly over the past month

Phoenix rents have declined 0.2% over the past month, but are up moderately by 2.3% in comparison to the same time last year. Currently, median rents in Phoenix stand at $886 for a one-bedroom apartment and $1,104 for a two-bedroom. This is the second straight month that the city has seen rent decreases after an increase in March. Phoenix's year-over-year rent growth leads the state average of 2.1%, as well as the national average of 0.8%.

    Rents rising across the Phoenix Metro

    Throughout the past year, rent increases have been occurring not just in the city of Phoenix, but across the entire metro. Of the largest 10 cities that we have data for in the Phoenix metro, 9 of them have seen prices rise. Here's a look at how rents compare across some of the largest cities in the metro.

    • Gilbert has the most expensive rents in the Phoenix metro, with a two-bedroom median of $1,541; the city has also seen rent growth of 3.9% over the past year, the fastest in the metro.
    • Over the past year, Surprise is the only city in the metro that has seen rents fall, with a decline of 0.3%. Median two-bedrooms there cost $1,352, while one-bedrooms go for $1,085.
    • Phoenix proper has the least expensive rents in the Phoenix metro, with a two-bedroom median of $1,104; rents fell 0.2% over the past month but rose 2.3% over the past year.

    Phoenix rents more affordable than many comparable cities nationwide

    As rents have increased moderately in Phoenix, other large cities nationwide have seen rents grow more modestly, or in some cases, even decline. Phoenix is still more affordable than most other large cities across the country.

    • Rents increased slightly in other cities across the state, with Arizona as a whole logging rent growth of 2.1% over the past year. For example, rents have grown by 1.4% in Tucson.
    • Phoenix's median two-bedroom rent of $1,104 is below the national average of $1,194. Nationwide, rents have grown by 0.8% over the past year compared to the 2.3% rise in Phoenix.
    • While Phoenix's rents rose moderately over the past year, many cities nationwide saw decreases, including San Francisco (-1.0%), Denver (-0.4%), and Los Angeles (-0.1%).
    • Renters will find more reasonable prices in Phoenix than most similar cities. For example, San Francisco has a median 2BR rent of $3,071, which is more than two-and-a-half times the price in Phoenix.

    For more information check out our national report. You can also access our full data for cities and counties across the U.S. at this link.

    City
    Median 1BR Rent
    Median 2BR Rent
    M/M Rent Growth
    Y/Y Rent Growth
    Phoenix
    $890
    $1,100
    -0.2%
    2.3%
    Mesa
    $920
    $1,150
    -0.1%
    3.4%
    Chandler
    $1,160
    $1,440
    -0.8%
    1.2%
    Glendale
    $950
    $1,180
    -0.2%
    2.6%
    Scottsdale
    $1,090
    $1,360
    -0.9%
    1.9%
    Gilbert
    $1,240
    $1,540
    -0.4%
    3.9%
    Tempe
    $970
    $1,210
    -0.8%
    1.4%
    Peoria
    $1,180
    $1,470
    -0.5%
    3.1%
    Surprise
    $1,080
    $1,350
    -0.2%
    -0.3%
    Avondale
    $1,030
    $1,280
    -0.6%
    1.4%
    Goodyear
    $1,180
    $1,470
    0
    4%
    Buckeye
    $980
    $1,230
    0.3%
    0.7%
    Casa Grande
    $810
    $1,010
    0.8%
    1.8%
    Sun City
    $890
    $1,110
    0
    1.1%
    Apache Junction
    $590
    $730
    0.1%
    1.5%
    El Mirage
    $780
    $970
    0
    -0.2%
    Fountain Hills
    $1,060
    $1,320
    -0.4%
    1.6%
    See More

    Methodology - Recent Updates:

    Data from private listing sites, including our own, tends to skew toward luxury apartments, which introduces sample bias when estimates are calculated directly from these listings. To address these limitations, we’ve recently made major updates to our methodology, which we believe have greatly improved the accuracy and reliability of our estimates.

    Read more about our new methodology below, or see a more detailed post here.

    Methodology:

    Apartment List is committed to making our rent estimates the best and most accurate available. To do this, we start with reliable median rent statistics from the Census Bureau, then extrapolate them forward to the current month using a growth rate calculated from our listing data. In doing so, we use a same-unit analysis similar to Case-Shiller’s approach, comparing only units that are available across both time periods to provide an accurate picture of rent growth in cities across the country.

    Our approach corrects for the sample bias inherent in other private sources, producing results that are much closer to statistics published by the Census Bureau and HUD. Our methodology also allows us to construct a picture of rent growth over an extended period of time, with estimates that are updated each month.

    Read more about our methodology here.

    About Rent Reports:

    Apartment List publishes monthly reports on rental trends for hundreds of cities across the U.S. We intend these reports to be a source of reliable information that help renters and policymakers make sound decisions, and we invest significant time and effort in gathering and analyzing rent data. Our work is covered regularly by journalists across the country.

    We are continuously working to improve our methodology and data, with the goal of providing renters with the information that they need to make the best decisions.

