Apartment List
/
AZ
/
phoenix
/
apartments with washer dryer
Last updated July 10 2020 at 6:57 PM

368 Apartments for rent in Phoenix, AZ with washer-dryer

Verified

1 of 15

Last updated July 10 at 06:45pm
18 Units Available
Cordova Apartments
6231 W McDowell Rd, Phoenix, AZ
1 Bedroom
$880
625 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$905
764 sqft
TOUR YOUR WAY. Meet your new community, on your terms. Our doors are open for self-guided tours by appointment (face covering required) and virtual tours via video chat.
Verified

1 of 11

Last updated July 10 at 06:45pm
$
31 Units Available
Sonoran Apartments
13625 S 48th St, Phoenix, AZ
1 Bedroom
$1,157
732 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,189
1000 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,403
1204 sqft
Warm interiors, Southwestern exteriors. Luxury touches like a volleyball court, renovated units, fire pits, alarm systems, and hardwood floors. Across from Mountain Vista Park with easy access to I-10.
Verified

1 of 46

Last updated July 10 at 06:45pm
$
30 Units Available
Kierland
Elite North Scottsdale
6735 E Greenway Pkwy, Phoenix, AZ
1 Bedroom
$1,295
882 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,475
1134 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,015
1376 sqft
Resort-style living with first-class amenities, including a large pool, hot tub, sauna, volleyball and tennis court, 24-hour gym, and lush courtyard. Elegant interiors are recently renovated and come equipped with relaxing bathtubs.
Verified

1 of 36

Last updated July 10 at 06:45pm
8 Units Available
Phoenix Country Club
The Heritage
1100 E Osborn Rd, Phoenix, AZ
1 Bedroom
$1,188
760 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,262
1041 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Located next to the Phoenix Country Club, featuring pool, courtyard, stunning clubhouse and grill area. Pet-friendly property. Recently renovated with hardwood floors, fireplaces and extra storage to make life comfortable and beautiful.
Verified

1 of 44

Last updated July 10 at 06:45pm
$
20 Units Available
Kierland
Ascend at Kierland
6633 E Greenway Pkwy, Phoenix, AZ
1 Bedroom
$1,400
879 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,680
1122 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,065
1378 sqft
Palm tree-lined property with resort-style pool and hot tub, lighted tennis courts, 24-hour fitness studio, and lush gardens. Luxury interiors offer oversized windows, spacious layouts and cultured marble vanities.
Verified

1 of 32

Last updated July 10 at 06:45pm
11 Units Available
Cofco Center
Palazzo Townhomes
886 N Cofco Center Ct, Phoenix, AZ
1 Bedroom
$1,365
813 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
1221 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Luxury residence in the vicinity of Phoenix airport. Apartments have fireplace, patio, hardwood floors and more. The green and pet-friendly complex has a pool, gym and business center to suit all needs.
Verified

1 of 25

Last updated July 10 at 06:45pm
11 Units Available
The Bella
13616 N 43rd St, Phoenix, AZ
1 Bedroom
$1,115
794 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,195
944 sqft
Community includes 24-hour fitness center, lush landscaping and business center. Apartments have spacious floor plan, den and granite countertops. Great location close to Desert Ridge Mall, Scottsdale Airpark and Valley Mall.
Verified

1 of 36

Last updated July 10 at 06:45pm
$
5 Units Available
Arcadia Lite
Novella at Arcadia Townhomes
4402 N 36th St, Phoenix, AZ
2 Bedrooms
$3,200
1769 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
A modern, newly built community with outstanding amenities. Apartments feature designer kitchens with shaker wood cabinetry and Samsung appliances. On-site fire pit, resort-like pool, and lounge seating. Located in a walkable community.
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated July 10 at 06:45pm
$
19 Units Available
Ahwatukee
Sedona Ridge
5010 E Cheyenne Dr, Phoenix, AZ
1 Bedroom
$1,175
778 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,183
1115 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Newly renovated with hardwood floors and updated appliances. Luxury homes with patios and balconies overlooking a heated outdoor swimming pool. Fun spa and fitness center. Pet-friendly property. Custom two-tone paint and stylish interiors.
Verified

1 of 54

Last updated July 10 at 06:45pm
$
11 Units Available
Morada West
6161 W McDowell Rd, Phoenix, AZ
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$965
895 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,445
1258 sqft
TOUR YOUR WAY. Meet your new community, on your terms. Our doors are open by appointment-only for self-guided tours. Additionally, virtual tours via video chat are still available.
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated July 10 at 06:45pm
$
25 Units Available
Downtown Phoenix
CityScape Residences
11 S Central Ave, Phoenix, AZ
Studio
$1,430
663 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,345
892 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,480
1286 sqft
Superb, classy location perched above the four-star boutique Hotel Palomar. Luxury features include spectacular views, designer apartment finishes, and access to the third-floor Hotel Palomar pool and Luster Bar.
Verified

1 of 31

Last updated July 10 at 06:45pm
$
70 Units Available
Element Deer Valley
19940 N 23rd Ave, Phoenix, AZ
Studio
$880
475 sqft
1 Bedroom
$890
587 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,030
878 sqft
Element Deer Valley sits just off Agua Fria Freeway and W. Beardsley Road. All units offer air conditioning, carpet ceiling fans, hardwood floors, patios or balconies, stainless steel appliances, and walk-in closets.
Verified

1 of 28

Last updated July 10 at 06:45pm
$
15 Units Available
Ventura Vista
18660 N Cave Creek Rd, Phoenix, AZ
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,070
715 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,255
1105 sqft
Private garages, massive closets, and built-in tech areas. Amenities include resort-like pool, media room, and courtyard that pet owners will love. Near Paradise Valley Mall, Desert Ridge Marketplace, and other major retailers.
Verified

1 of 41

Last updated July 10 at 06:45pm
$
10 Units Available
Desert Ridge
The Residences on High Street
5355 E High St, Phoenix, AZ
1 Bedroom
$1,605
876 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,010
1365 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Pet-friendly community that accepts cats and dogs. Apartments feature private patios or balconies. Wonderful outdoor recreation area with swimming pool, fire pits, grills and comfortable seating.
Verified

1 of 31

Last updated July 10 at 06:45pm
4 Units Available
Indigo
16160 S 50th St, Phoenix, AZ
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,535
1272 sqft
In-unit laundry. Walk-in closets. Stainless steel kitchen appliances. Amenities include garage, swimming pool and 24-hour fitness center. Convenient location near intersection of Maricopa Freeway and Pecos Road.
Verified

1 of 31

Last updated July 10 at 06:45pm
$
22 Units Available
Highland
1601 E Highland Ave, Phoenix, AZ
1 Bedroom
$1,220
795 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,486
1177 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Located on East Highland Avenue and just minutes from Highway 51. Modern and spacious townhomes with in-unit laundry, a patio or balcony, and garage. Community includes a pool, a hot tub and business center.
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated July 10 at 06:45pm
$
9 Units Available
Arcadia Lite
The Palms
4304 E Campbell Ave, Phoenix, AZ
1 Bedroom
$1,286
801 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,465
1042 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,969
1260 sqft
Great Campbell Ave location close to the Colonnade and Tower Plaza Malls. Large apartments with washer and dryer in unit and patio or balcony with amazing views of Echo Canyon Park. Pet-friendly and carports available.
Verified

1 of 26

Last updated July 10 at 06:44pm
7 Units Available
La Mancha
Cielo
8222 N 19th Ave, Phoenix, AZ
Studio
$764
455 sqft
1 Bedroom
$813
567 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
***At this time, we are conducting tours by appointment only. Please call/text or email to request a tour.
Verified

1 of 12

Last updated July 10 at 06:44pm
14 Units Available
Tierra Santa Apartments
4620 W McDowell Rd, Phoenix, AZ
Studio
$860
400 sqft
1 Bedroom
$925
582 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$990
746 sqft
Commuters enjoy the location close to I-10 and I-17. Community has laundry room, two pools and covered parking. Units feature air conditioning, dishwashers and private balconies.
Verified

1 of 25

Last updated July 10 at 06:44pm
24 Units Available
Central Avenue Corridor
The Station on Central
4140 N Central Ave, Phoenix, AZ
1 Bedroom
$1,200
811 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,440
1122 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,030
1378 sqft
Great location, close to Light Rail Route 41 Indian School and Central Stop. Community features BBQ grills, fitness center and clubhouse. Apartments have ceiling fans, walk-in closets, and washer and dryer.
Verified

1 of 16

Last updated July 10 at 06:44pm
11 Units Available
Marble Creek
5601 W McDowell Rd, Phoenix, AZ
1 Bedroom
$970
720 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$990
980 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Conveniently located just off the Papago Freeway near Desert Sky Mall. Recently remodeled units with spacious floor plans. Gated community with covered parking, resident playground, pool and spa.
Verified

1 of 16

Last updated July 10 at 06:44pm
8 Units Available
Terrace Park
8130 W Indian School Rd, Phoenix, AZ
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,025
852 sqft
Located between West Indian School Road and North 83rd Drive. Large apartments with fully equipped kitchen, air conditioning, and patio or balcony. Community includes a pool and a covered picnic area.
Verified

1 of 11

Last updated July 10 at 06:44pm
9 Units Available
Sunpointe
7077 W McDowell Rd, Phoenix, AZ
1 Bedroom
$955
604 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,180
917 sqft
A modern community just off I-10. CenturyLink security, playground, Wi-Fi-ready home and large pool. Updated interiors with a private balcony or patio. Lots of storage. Close to area parks.
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated July 10 at 06:44pm
$
20 Units Available
Alanza Place Apartment Homes
1121 N 44th St, Phoenix, AZ
1 Bedroom
$1,201
847 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,330
1143 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Vibrant apartment complex in East Phoenix feature built-in bookshelves, ceramic tile and crown molding for added elegance. Laundry in unit, walk-in closets and open floor plans. 24-hour fitness center and beautiful community pool.

July 2020 Phoenix Rent Report

Welcome to the July 2020 Phoenix Rent Report. Phoenix rents declined over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Phoenix rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the metro, state, and nation.

View full Rent Report

July 2020 Phoenix Rent Report

Welcome to the July 2020 Phoenix Rent Report. Phoenix rents declined over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Phoenix rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the metro, state, and nation.

Phoenix rents declined slightly over the past month

Phoenix rents have declined 0.2% over the past month, but have increased slightly by 1.9% in comparison to the same time last year. Currently, median rents in Phoenix stand at $885 for a one-bedroom apartment and $1,102 for a two-bedroom. This is the third straight month that the city has seen rent decreases after an increase in March. Phoenix's year-over-year rent growth leads the state average of 1.5%, as well as the national average of 0.2%.

    Rents rising across the Phoenix Metro

    Throughout the past year, rent increases have been occurring not just in the city of Phoenix, but across the entire metro. Of the largest 10 cities that we have data for in the Phoenix metro, all of them have seen prices rise. Here's a look at how rents compare across some of the largest cities in the metro.

    • Mesa has seen the fastest rent growth in the metro, with a year-over-year increase of 2.9%. The median two-bedroom there costs $1,148, while one-bedrooms go for $921.
    • Over the past month, Scottsdale has seen the biggest rent drop in the metro, with a decline of 0.7%. Median two-bedrooms there cost $1,349, while one-bedrooms go for $1,083.
    • Gilbert has the most expensive rents of the largest cities in the Phoenix metro, with a two-bedroom median of $1,538; rents fell 0.2% over the past month but rose 2.1% over the past year.
    • Phoenix proper has the least expensive rents in the Phoenix metro, with a two-bedroom median of $1,102; rents went down 0.2% over the past month but rose 1.9% over the past year.

    Phoenix rents more affordable than many comparable cities nationwide

    As rents have increased slightly in Phoenix, other large cities nationwide have seen rents grow more quickly. Phoenix is still more affordable than most similar cities across the country.

    • Although rents across cities in Arizona have been slightly on the rise, the state's growth as a whole has held steady over the past year. For example, rents have grown by 1.3% in Tucson.
    • Phoenix's median two-bedroom rent of $1,102 is below the national average of $1,192. Nationwide, rents have held steady over the past year.
    • While Phoenix's rents rose slightly over the past year, some cities nationwide saw increases as well, including Albuquerque (+1.3%) and Las Vegas (+0.6%).
    • Renters will find more reasonable prices in Phoenix than most other large cities. For example, San Francisco has a median 2BR rent of $3,035, which is more than two-and-a-half times the price in Phoenix.

    For more information check out our national report. You can also access our full data for cities and counties across the U.S. at this link.

    City
    Median 1BR Rent
    Median 2BR Rent
    M/M Rent Growth
    Y/Y Rent Growth
    Phoenix
    $880
    $1,100
    -0.2%
    1.9%
    Mesa
    $920
    $1,150
    0
    2.9%
    Chandler
    $1,150
    $1,440
    -0.5%
    0.1%
    Glendale
    $940
    $1,180
    -0.1%
    2%
    Scottsdale
    $1,080
    $1,350
    -0.7%
    1%
    Gilbert
    $1,230
    $1,540
    -0.2%
    2.1%
    Tempe
    $970
    $1,210
    -0.5%
    0.3%
    Peoria
    $1,180
    $1,460
    -0.5%
    2.3%
    Surprise
    $1,080
    $1,350
    0
    0.1%
    Avondale
    $1,030
    $1,280
    0
    0.7%
    Goodyear
    $1,190
    $1,480
    0.3%
    3.7%
    Buckeye
    $980
    $1,230
    0
    1%
    Casa Grande
    $810
    $1,010
    0.7%
    1.4%
    Sun City
    $890
    $1,110
    0
    2.6%
    Apache Junction
    $590
    $730
    0.2%
    1.9%
    El Mirage
    $780
    $970
    0
    -0.2%
    Fountain Hills
    $1,050
    $1,310
    -0.4%
    0.1%
    See More

    Methodology - Recent Updates:

    Data from private listing sites, including our own, tends to skew toward luxury apartments, which introduces sample bias when estimates are calculated directly from these listings. To address these limitations, we’ve recently made major updates to our methodology, which we believe have greatly improved the accuracy and reliability of our estimates.

    Read more about our new methodology below, or see a more detailed post here.

    Methodology:

    Apartment List is committed to making our rent estimates the best and most accurate available. To do this, we start with reliable median rent statistics from the Census Bureau, then extrapolate them forward to the current month using a growth rate calculated from our listing data. In doing so, we use a same-unit analysis similar to Case-Shiller’s approach, comparing only units that are available across both time periods to provide an accurate picture of rent growth in cities across the country.

    Our approach corrects for the sample bias inherent in other private sources, producing results that are much closer to statistics published by the Census Bureau and HUD. Our methodology also allows us to construct a picture of rent growth over an extended period of time, with estimates that are updated each month.

    Read more about our methodology here.

    About Rent Reports:

    Apartment List publishes monthly reports on rental trends for hundreds of cities across the U.S. We intend these reports to be a source of reliable information that help renters and policymakers make sound decisions, and we invest significant time and effort in gathering and analyzing rent data. Our work is covered regularly by journalists across the country.

    We are continuously working to improve our methodology and data, with the goal of providing renters with the information that they need to make the best decisions.

    Similar Pages

    Phoenix 1 BedroomsPhoenix 2 BedroomsPhoenix 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsPhoenix 3 BedroomsPhoenix Accessible ApartmentsPhoenix Apartments under $700Phoenix Apartments under $800Phoenix Apartments with Balcony
    Phoenix Apartments with GaragePhoenix Apartments with GymPhoenix Apartments with Hardwood FloorsPhoenix Apartments with Move-in SpecialsPhoenix Apartments with ParkingPhoenix Apartments with PoolPhoenix Apartments with Washer-Dryer
    Phoenix Cheap PlacesPhoenix Dog Friendly ApartmentsPhoenix Furnished ApartmentsPhoenix Luxury PlacesPhoenix Pet Friendly PlacesPhoenix Studio ApartmentsPinal County Apartments

    Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

    Mesa, AZScottsdale, AZChandler, AZTempe, AZ
    Glendale, AZGilbert, AZPeoria, AZSurprise, AZ
    Avondale, AZGoodyear, AZCasa Grande, AZPrescott, AZ

    Nearby Neighborhoods

    AhwatukeeDowntown PhoenixCentral Avenue Corridor
    Mountain Park RanchArcadiaArcadia Lite
    Desert RidgeLakewood

    Apartments Near Colleges

    GateWay Community CollegeParadise Valley Community College
    Phoenix CollegeArizona State University-Tempe
    Mesa Community College