The Astor at Osborn by Mark-Taylor

Amenities

nest technology patio / balcony garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly 24hr maintenance

Unit Amenities patio / balcony recently renovated air conditioning dishwasher bathtub carpet ceiling fan extra storage garbage disposal ice maker microwave oven range refrigerator smoke-free units stainless steel walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly conference room clubhouse coffee bar courtyard fire pit 24hr gym parking pool pool table bbq/grill garage yoga accessible elevator 24hr maintenance bike storage cc payments e-payments key fob access lobby nest technology online portal package receiving smoke-free community trash valet

The Astor on Osborn redefines luxury big-city living with a pet spa, resort-style pool, Club room with billiards and HDTVs, full entertainment kitchen, plus modern, spacious apartment interiors. 5 minutes from downtown sports and entertainment, uptown shopping and dozens of the Valley's top employers - plus Thai, Mexican, Pho and American restaurants steps from your front door. Visit once - we'll help you fill out that change of address form.