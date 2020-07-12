121 Apartments for rent in Mountain Park Ranch, Phoenix, AZ
Verified
1 of 20
Last updated July 12 at 10:39am
9 Units Available
San Paulo
14625 S Mountain Pkwy, Phoenix, AZ
1 Bedroom
$1,075
806 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,306
1053 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Stunning views and luxury amenities make your new home perfect. Prime location, with easy access to freeways and entertainment with pool, hot tub, tennis court and more located right at home. Elegant, spacious interiors.
Verified
1 of 23
Last updated July 12 at 12:35pm
17 Units Available
Mountainside Apartments
3625 E Ray Rd, Phoenix, AZ
1 Bedroom
$1,185
776 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,365
1011 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Close to South Mountain and Sun Ray Park. Quartz counters, hardwoods floors and walk-in closets. Pet friendly. Amenities include sports courts, gym, pool and hot tub. Clubhouse and playground.
Verified
1 of 21
Last updated July 12 at 03:32am
7 Units Available
San Riva
2155 E Liberty Ln, Phoenix, AZ
1 Bedroom
$1,010
769 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,345
1011 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,605
1366 sqft
Located along E Liberty Lane and close to E Pecos Road. Modern apartments with patio or balcony, in-unit laundry and a fully equipped kitchen. Community includes a pool, a pool table and a coffee bar.
Verified
1 of 29
Last updated July 12 at 03:33am
19 Units Available
Mountain Park Ranch
4221 E Ray Rd, Phoenix, AZ
1 Bedroom
$1,123
730 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,246
1000 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,412
1200 sqft
Recently upgraded apartments have ample kitchen space and convenient breakfast bars. Exercise in the on-site fitness center or head to nearby Sun Ray Park, which has excellent recreational amenities.
1 of 16
Last updated July 12 at 11:16am
1 Unit Available
2119 E NIGHTHAWK Way
2119 East Nighthawk Way, Phoenix, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$2,000
2236 sqft
DESIRED AHWATUKEE SUBDIVISON. 3 Bed 2.5 Bath Tile floors & carpet, ceiling fans throughout. Home has Granite Counters in kitchen and baths. Black kitchen appliances, ample storage in cabinets with island.2 car garage has cabinets for extra storage.
1 of 1
Last updated July 12 at 10:06am
1 Unit Available
14438 S 35th Pl
14438 South 35th Place, Phoenix, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$1,699
1816 sqft
Available 07/24/20 This single level home is located on the corner of a cul de sac, boasting an oversized lot with beautifully designed desert landscaping out front and a huge grassy yard in the back with two large storage sheds and an RV gate.
1 of 31
Last updated July 12 at 11:16am
1 Unit Available
14252 S 43rd Place
14252 South 43rd Place, Phoenix, AZ
4 Bedrooms
$2,495
2187 sqft
This home is offering a two story floor plan. On the First floor from entry is Formal Living Room, Formal Dining area, Large Family room, open to Kitchen area. Bedroom on the first floor and bathroom with shower, no tub. Washer and Dryer.
Results within 1 mile of Mountain Park Ranch
Verified
1 of 39
Last updated July 12 at 10:39am
22 Units Available
Rockledge Fairways
13220 S 48th St, Phoenix, AZ
1 Bedroom
$1,184
726 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,107
1050 sqft
Recently renovated units located in the foothills of South Mountain Range. One- and two-bedroom residences have walk-in closets, hardwood floors and cooking range. Community amenities include hot tub facility and a 24-hour gym.
Verified
1 of 52
Last updated July 12 at 10:39am
$
1 Unit Available
Vista Sureno
4727 Warner Road, Phoenix, AZ
1 Bedroom
$1,065
740 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Vista Sureno features beauty, convenience and style around every corner! From lush landscaping to spacious living spaces and an array of amenities, our apartments have everything you need to upgrade your lifestyle.
Verified
1 of 24
Last updated July 12 at 12:29pm
8 Units Available
Liv Ahwatukee
16025 S 50th St, Phoenix, AZ
1 Bedroom
$1,329
818 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,639
1137 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Always feel like you're on vacation with resort-style pool, elegantly designed social spaces, and convenient access to freeways and entertainment. Convenient in-unit laundry with gourmet kitchens, designer finishes, and patio or balcony.
Verified
1 of 29
Last updated July 12 at 12:21pm
22 Units Available
Arboretum at South Mountain
15251 S 50th St, Phoenix, AZ
1 Bedroom
$1,150
739 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,320
1008 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Recently updated apartments with granite counters and in-unit laundry. Residents have access to a media room, volleyball court, and fire pit. Easy access to I-10. Close to South Mountain Preserve for a quick nature getaway.
Verified
1 of 15
Last updated July 12 at 03:33am
15 Units Available
Array South Mountain
13229 S 48th St, Phoenix, AZ
Studio
$953
575 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,073
745 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,203
1150 sqft
Array South Mountain is a community in the Ahwatukee Foothills neighborhood. Units are near I-10 and feature amenities like garbage disposals, fireplaces, and walk-in closets.
Verified
1 of 11
Last updated July 12 at 03:33am
$
30 Units Available
Sonoran Apartments
13625 S 48th St, Phoenix, AZ
1 Bedroom
$1,157
732 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,189
1000 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,396
1204 sqft
Warm interiors, Southwestern exteriors. Luxury touches like a volleyball court, renovated units, fire pits, alarm systems, and hardwood floors. Across from Mountain Vista Park with easy access to I-10.
Verified
1 of 23
Last updated July 12 at 03:33am
4 Units Available
Lore South Mountain
13021 S 48th St, Phoenix, AZ
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,082
730 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,217
960 sqft
Located in the Ahwatukee Foothills. Apartments include in-unit laundry, a patio or balcony, and a fully equipped kitchen. Community has a tennis court, a pool and a coffee bar.
Verified
1 of 19
Last updated July 12 at 03:33am
$
11 Units Available
Allegro
4411 E Chandler Blvd, Phoenix, AZ
1 Bedroom
$1,015
802 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,334
1106 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Stylish and modern apartments in a fantastic location close to great schools, shopping and dining. Two pools and a Jacuzzi, easy access to the freeway and a fitness center. Large walk-in closets and tiled entryways.
Verified
1 of 21
Last updated July 12 at 03:33am
12 Units Available
Sierra Foothills
13601 S 44th St, Phoenix, AZ
1 Bedroom
$1,193
876 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,563
1265 sqft
Just a mile from the I-10 and located within the Kyrene school district. Luxury apartments with a patio or balcony, walk-in closets and a fully equipped kitchen. Community includes a pool and a volleyball court.
Verified
1 of 61
Last updated July 12 at 10:39am
11 Units Available
Santa Rosa
3425 E Chandler Blvd, Phoenix, AZ
1 Bedroom
$1,170
789 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,439
1115 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,630
1276 sqft
Recently renovated apartments with in-unit laundry, hardwood floors, stainless steel appliances and fireplaces. Private balcony or patio. Furnished units available. Park-like setting with courtyard, swimming pool and grills.
Verified
1 of 18
Last updated July 12 at 03:33am
5 Units Available
Village at Lakewood
15815 S Lakewood Pkwy W, Phoenix, AZ
1 Bedroom
$1,175
765 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,375
1000 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,672
1200 sqft
Lakeside living has never looked so good! Recently upgraded homes in a natural setting with in-unit laundry, patio or balcony, and stylish flooring and finishes. Relax at the refreshing pool, hot tub or yoga room.
Verified
1 of 63
Last updated July 12 at 10:39am
32 Units Available
San Melia
14435 S 48th St, Phoenix, AZ
1 Bedroom
$1,325
824 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,397
1004 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,795
1345 sqft
Resort Style Living
1 of 39
Last updated July 12 at 11:16am
1 Unit Available
14202 S 14th Street
14202 South 14th Street, Phoenix, AZ
6 Bedrooms
$4,550
5318 sqft
Absolutely stunning executive family home with over 5,300 sq ft!! 6 bedrooms, more if you need them! Living room, formal dining, family room, breakfast nook, and gourmet kitchen! Huge basement for teen entertainment! Two Jack and Jill bathrooms, a
1 of 15
Last updated July 12 at 11:16am
1 Unit Available
4733 E BIGHORN Avenue
4733 East Bighorn Avenue, Phoenix, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$1,999
1873 sqft
Welcome home to this beautiful Ahwatukee home! First impressions are important! Large comfortable living room and dining room with so much natural light! There is no telling what you will cook up in this spacious kitchen with stainless steel
1 of 6
Last updated July 12 at 11:42am
1 Unit Available
Riata
100 N Hearthstone Way, Phoenix, AZ
1 Bedroom
$1,405
761 sqft
Filled to the brim with everything you need for a life of elevated luxury, Riata Apartments is the real deal.
1 of 23
Last updated July 12 at 11:16am
1 Unit Available
3214 E BROOKWOOD Court
3214 East Brookwood Court, Phoenix, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$2,000
2494 sqft
Beautiful home located in the breathtaking community of Lakewood in Ahwatukee. Large eat in kitchen and great room, formal dining room with bay windows and separate living room.
1 of 8
Last updated July 12 at 11:16am
1 Unit Available
4505 E SILVERWOOD Drive
4505 East Silverwood Drive, Phoenix, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$1,675
1851 sqft
3 bedroom PLUS loft. New carpet. Refrigerator provided. Good credit, income and rental history a must. Landlord will not accept pets or roommates. Tenant pays 2.3%/month city sales tax & $25/month administrative fee to Realty Executives.
Phoenix, AZMesa, AZScottsdale, AZChandler, AZTempe, AZGlendale, AZGilbert, AZPeoria, AZSurprise, AZAvondale, AZGoodyear, AZCasa Grande, AZQueen Creek, AZBuckeye, AZFountain Hills, AZSun City, AZApache Junction, AZFlorence, AZSun Lakes, AZParadise Valley, AZTolleson, AZMaricopa, AZLitchfield Park, AZEl Mirage, AZSan Tan Valley, AZSun City West, AZCoolidge, AZGold Canyon, AZCave Creek, AZNew River, AZCarefree, AZAnthem, AZ