Apartment List
/
AZ
/
phoenix
/
studio apartments
Last updated July 15 2020 at 9:21 AM

105 Studio Apartments for rent in Phoenix, AZ

Verified

1 of 23

Last updated July 15 at 06:27 AM
$
48 Units Available
Willo
Muse
1616 N Central Ave, Phoenix, AZ
Studio
$1,173
558 sqft
The Muse in Phoenix offers the finest in urban resort-style living. A gorgeous pool lets you enjoy the sun on the weekends, and the apartments feature modern updates like new countertops, cabinetry and flooring.
Verified

1 of 41

Last updated July 15 at 03:49 AM
9 Units Available
The Trend at 51 Apartment Homes
1615 E Georgia Ave, Phoenix, AZ
Studio
$1,210
543 sqft
Airy studios and 1-2 bedroom apartments near Piestewa Freeway. High ceilings and hardwood floors. Pet-friendly community with shuffleboard, fire pit, pool and gym. Bike storage available.
Verified

1 of 15

Last updated July 15 at 03:49 AM
4 Units Available
Acclaim
2506 W Dunlap Ave, Phoenix, AZ
Studio
$960
563 sqft
Minutes to I-17 for commuters. Hardwood floors, extra storage and dishwasher. Community amenities abound, including, 24-hour gym, coffee bar, hot tub and pool. Pets are permitted.
Verified

1 of 31

Last updated July 15 at 03:49 AM
$
63 Units Available
Element Deer Valley
19940 N 23rd Ave, Phoenix, AZ
Studio
$880
475 sqft
Element Deer Valley sits just off Agua Fria Freeway and W. Beardsley Road. All units offer air conditioning, carpet ceiling fans, hardwood floors, patios or balconies, stainless steel appliances, and walk-in closets.
Verified

1 of 11

Last updated July 15 at 03:49 AM
$
31 Units Available
Camelback Corridor
Capri on Camelback
5115 N 40th St, Phoenix, AZ
Studio
$829
450 sqft
Great location in Phoenix, nestled under Camelback Mountain. Units include granite counters, hardwood floors and patio/balcony. Residents enjoy communal amenities like 24-hour laundry, internet cafe and parking.
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated July 15 at 03:49 AM
18 Units Available
Bolero
7725 W McDowell Rd, Phoenix, AZ
Studio
$915
483 sqft
Pet-friendly apartments with stainless steel kitchen appliances, in-unit laundry and hardwood floors. Swimming pool and outdoor grill. Carport and garage parking spaces. Convenient location off I-10.
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated July 15 at 03:49 AM
32 Units Available
Omnia on Thomas
1645 E Thomas Rd, Phoenix, AZ
Studio
$725
370 sqft
Omnia on Thomas offers upscale apartments for rent with amenities designed for residents who appreciate style, comfort, and convenience. These amenities were created with your enjoyment and well-being in mind and are yours to enjoy every day.
Verified

1 of 12

Last updated July 15 at 03:49 AM
14 Units Available
Monterey Village
4707 E McDowell Rd, Phoenix, AZ
Studio
$789
400 sqft
Convenient location, minutes from ASU, downtown Phoenix, and downtown Tempe. Community features 24-hour maintenance, parking, and on-site laundry. Residents enjoy units with walk-in closets, patio/balcony, ceiling fan, and dishwasher.
Verified

1 of 37

Last updated July 15 at 06:27 AM
22 Units Available
Pointe Metro
3221 W El Camino Dr, Phoenix, AZ
Studio
$681
400 sqft
Conveniently located near Metro Center mall, public parks, grocery shopping and dining. Giant closets and extra storage space. Peaceful community with pool, spa and BBQ/entertainment area.
Verified

1 of 10

Last updated July 15 at 06:00 AM
$
40 Units Available
Zazu Apartments
1502 East Osborn Road, Phoenix, AZ
Studio
$936
520 sqft
Live in Phoenix's Central Biltmore area in style! Zazu's superior lifestyle is nested in a beautifully landscaped gated community, with outstanding amenities both inside your home and surrounding neighborhood hotspots.
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated July 15 at 03:48 AM
$
9 Units Available
The Venue On Camelback
1930 E Camelback Rd, Phoenix, AZ
Studio
$615
398 sqft
The Colonnade Apartments are located in Phoenix's Camelback Corridor. This pet-friendly community offers pools, a spa and several laundry centers. Units provide granite counters, garbage disposals, air conditioning and walk-in closets.
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated July 15 at 03:49 AM
1 Unit Available
Downtown Phoenix
The Continental
1030 N 3rd St, Phoenix, AZ
Studio
$850
366 sqft
Contemporary homes with stainless steel appliances and large windows. Ample community amenities, including a courtyard, barbecue grills, and salt water pool. Near the Phoenix Center for the Arts. By the Roosevelt/Central Ave light rail station
Verified

1 of 27

Last updated July 15 at 06:27 AM
30 Units Available
Booker T. Washington
Camden Copper Square
901 E Van Buren St, Phoenix, AZ
Studio
$1,129
718 sqft
Camden Copper Square features 1 and 2-bedroom units with amenities like dishwashers, hardwood floors, in-unit laundry, and stainless steel appliances. The community is pet-friendly and features a business center and clubhouse.
Verified

1 of 8

Last updated July 14 at 09:53 AM
8 Units Available
Paradise Valley Oasis
The Edge Apartments
15202 N 40th St, Phoenix, AZ
Studio
$825
528 sqft
Luxury abounds with hardwood floors, private patio or balcony, clubhouse, pool, hot tub, gym, and internet cafe. Studio apartments and 1-2 bedroom units available. Close to I-17 Paradise Valley Mall, Venturoso Park and more.
Verified

1 of 6

Last updated July 14 at 09:52 AM
6 Units Available
Central Avenue Corridor
Clarendon Park
222 W Clarendon Ave, Phoenix, AZ
Studio
$1,025
509 sqft
Located close to shopping, golf and dining in the heart of downtown Phoenix. Residents can take advantage of covered lot, pool and extra storage. Units have walk-in closets, garbage disposal and dishwasher.
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated July 15 at 03:48 AM
15 Units Available
Camelback Cove
4802 N 12th St, Phoenix, AZ
Studio
$845
415 sqft
Units feature large closets and spacious living and dining areas. Numerous shopping opportunities at nearby Camelback Colonnade and the Biltmore Fashion Park. Delve into nature at Piestewa Peak Park or the Echo Canyon Recreation Area.
Verified

1 of 40

Last updated July 15 at 06:29 AM
$
19 Units Available
The Art on Highland
4626 N 16th St, Phoenix, AZ
Studio
$1,124
584 sqft
Fantastic access to Phoenix's many entertainment options. On-site amenities include a rooftop terrace, pool and dog park. This new-construction, green community offers smoke-free units. Fire pit and gym included.
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated July 15 at 06:08 AM
16 Units Available
Level at 16th by Mark-Taylor
1550 E Campbell Ave, Phoenix, AZ
Studio
$1,144
643 sqft
Level at Sixteenth offers more than you can imagine. Modern. Convenient. Urban. Level at Sixteenth's architectural design is refreshingly unique and contemporary.
Verified

1 of 40

Last updated July 15 at 03:49 AM
15 Units Available
Arcadia
Daybreak Gardens
5225 E Thomas Rd, Phoenix, AZ
Studio
$799
422 sqft
Near downtown Phoenix, these garden apartment homes feature a lounging pool, outdoor dining and grilling areas, and carports. The interiors of the studio and one- to two-bedroom apartments offer the options of dens or patios.
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated July 9 at 05:49 PM
7 Units Available
City 15 Apartments
4728 N 15th St, Phoenix, AZ
Studio
$1,040
450 sqft
Sophisticated city living in the heart of Phoenix. Enjoy spacious home with large windows and amenities including a 24-hour fitness center, basketball court, tennis court, TV lounge and more.
Verified

1 of 12

Last updated July 15 at 06:04 AM
18 Units Available
Liv North Valley
31113 N North Valley Pkwy, Phoenix, AZ
Studio
$994
480 sqft
We don't just rent apartments. From the moment you walk through the front door you'll feel the comfort and security that makes our residents happy to call us home.
Verified

1 of 49

Last updated July 15 at 03:48 AM
37 Units Available
Biltmore at Camelback
2625 E Camelback Rd, Phoenix, AZ
Studio
$1,340
659 sqft
Community includes putting green, wine room and pool. Units include hardwood floors, walk-in closets and laundry. Located close to fine dining options, hiking at Camelback Mountain and shopping.
Verified

1 of 15

Last updated July 15 at 03:49 AM
16 Units Available
Ahwatukee
Array South Mountain
13229 S 48th St, Phoenix, AZ
Studio
$1,023
575 sqft
Array South Mountain is a community in the Ahwatukee Foothills neighborhood. Units are near I-10 and feature amenities like garbage disposals, fireplaces, and walk-in closets.
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated July 15 at 03:49 AM
4 Units Available
Downtown Phoenix
Proxy 333
333 E McKinley St, Phoenix, AZ
Studio
$1,072
463 sqft
Common amenities include a clubhouse, resort-style pool and spa, gym and bocce court. Recently renovated apartments with in-unit laundry facilities, fridge, stove, dishwasher and microwave. Pets are welcome.

July 2020 Phoenix Rent Report

Welcome to the July 2020 Phoenix Rent Report. Phoenix rents declined over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Phoenix rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the metro, state, and nation.

View full Rent Report

July 2020 Phoenix Rent Report

Welcome to the July 2020 Phoenix Rent Report. Phoenix rents declined over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Phoenix rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the metro, state, and nation.

Phoenix rents declined slightly over the past month

Phoenix rents have declined 0.2% over the past month, but have increased slightly by 1.9% in comparison to the same time last year. Currently, median rents in Phoenix stand at $885 for a one-bedroom apartment and $1,102 for a two-bedroom. This is the third straight month that the city has seen rent decreases after an increase in March. Phoenix's year-over-year rent growth leads the state average of 1.5%, as well as the national average of 0.2%.

    Rents rising across the Phoenix Metro

    Throughout the past year, rent increases have been occurring not just in the city of Phoenix, but across the entire metro. Of the largest 10 cities that we have data for in the Phoenix metro, all of them have seen prices rise. Here's a look at how rents compare across some of the largest cities in the metro.

    • Mesa has seen the fastest rent growth in the metro, with a year-over-year increase of 2.9%. The median two-bedroom there costs $1,148, while one-bedrooms go for $921.
    • Over the past month, Scottsdale has seen the biggest rent drop in the metro, with a decline of 0.7%. Median two-bedrooms there cost $1,349, while one-bedrooms go for $1,083.
    • Gilbert has the most expensive rents of the largest cities in the Phoenix metro, with a two-bedroom median of $1,538; rents fell 0.2% over the past month but rose 2.1% over the past year.
    • Phoenix proper has the least expensive rents in the Phoenix metro, with a two-bedroom median of $1,102; rents went down 0.2% over the past month but rose 1.9% over the past year.

    Phoenix rents more affordable than many comparable cities nationwide

    As rents have increased slightly in Phoenix, other large cities nationwide have seen rents grow more quickly. Phoenix is still more affordable than most similar cities across the country.

    • Although rents across cities in Arizona have been slightly on the rise, the state's growth as a whole has held steady over the past year. For example, rents have grown by 1.3% in Tucson.
    • Phoenix's median two-bedroom rent of $1,102 is below the national average of $1,192. Nationwide, rents have held steady over the past year.
    • While Phoenix's rents rose slightly over the past year, some cities nationwide saw increases as well, including Albuquerque (+1.3%) and Las Vegas (+0.6%).
    • Renters will find more reasonable prices in Phoenix than most other large cities. For example, San Francisco has a median 2BR rent of $3,035, which is more than two-and-a-half times the price in Phoenix.

    For more information check out our national report. You can also access our full data for cities and counties across the U.S. at this link.

    City
    Median 1BR Rent
    Median 2BR Rent
    M/M Rent Growth
    Y/Y Rent Growth
    Phoenix
    $880
    $1,100
    -0.2%
    1.9%
    Mesa
    $920
    $1,150
    0
    2.9%
    Chandler
    $1,150
    $1,440
    -0.5%
    0.1%
    Glendale
    $940
    $1,180
    -0.1%
    2%
    Scottsdale
    $1,080
    $1,350
    -0.7%
    1%
    Gilbert
    $1,230
    $1,540
    -0.2%
    2.1%
    Tempe
    $970
    $1,210
    -0.5%
    0.3%
    Peoria
    $1,180
    $1,460
    -0.5%
    2.3%
    Surprise
    $1,080
    $1,350
    0
    0.1%
    Avondale
    $1,030
    $1,280
    0
    0.7%
    Goodyear
    $1,190
    $1,480
    0.3%
    3.7%
    Buckeye
    $980
    $1,230
    0
    1%
    Casa Grande
    $810
    $1,010
    0.7%
    1.4%
    Sun City
    $890
    $1,110
    0
    2.6%
    Apache Junction
    $590
    $730
    0.2%
    1.9%
    El Mirage
    $780
    $970
    0
    -0.2%
    Fountain Hills
    $1,050
    $1,310
    -0.4%
    0.1%
    See More

    Methodology - Recent Updates:

    Data from private listing sites, including our own, tends to skew toward luxury apartments, which introduces sample bias when estimates are calculated directly from these listings. To address these limitations, we’ve recently made major updates to our methodology, which we believe have greatly improved the accuracy and reliability of our estimates.

    Read more about our new methodology below, or see a more detailed post here.

    Methodology:

    Apartment List is committed to making our rent estimates the best and most accurate available. To do this, we start with reliable median rent statistics from the Census Bureau, then extrapolate them forward to the current month using a growth rate calculated from our listing data. In doing so, we use a same-unit analysis similar to Case-Shiller’s approach, comparing only units that are available across both time periods to provide an accurate picture of rent growth in cities across the country.

    Our approach corrects for the sample bias inherent in other private sources, producing results that are much closer to statistics published by the Census Bureau and HUD. Our methodology also allows us to construct a picture of rent growth over an extended period of time, with estimates that are updated each month.

    Read more about our methodology here.

    About Rent Reports:

    Apartment List publishes monthly reports on rental trends for hundreds of cities across the U.S. We intend these reports to be a source of reliable information that help renters and policymakers make sound decisions, and we invest significant time and effort in gathering and analyzing rent data. Our work is covered regularly by journalists across the country.

    We are continuously working to improve our methodology and data, with the goal of providing renters with the information that they need to make the best decisions.

    Similar Pages

    Phoenix 1 BedroomsPhoenix 2 BedroomsPhoenix 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsPhoenix 3 BedroomsPhoenix Accessible ApartmentsPhoenix Apartments under $700Phoenix Apartments under $800Phoenix Apartments with Balcony
    Phoenix Apartments with GaragePhoenix Apartments with GymPhoenix Apartments with Hardwood FloorsPhoenix Apartments with Move-in SpecialsPhoenix Apartments with ParkingPhoenix Apartments with PoolPhoenix Apartments with Washer-Dryer
    Phoenix Cheap PlacesPhoenix Dog Friendly ApartmentsPhoenix Furnished ApartmentsPhoenix Luxury PlacesPhoenix Pet Friendly PlacesPhoenix Studio ApartmentsPinal County Apartments

    Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

    Mesa, AZScottsdale, AZChandler, AZTempe, AZ
    Glendale, AZGilbert, AZPeoria, AZSurprise, AZ
    Avondale, AZGoodyear, AZCasa Grande, AZPrescott, AZ

    Nearby Neighborhoods

    AhwatukeeDowntown PhoenixCentral Avenue Corridor
    Mountain Park RanchArcadiaArcadia Lite
    Desert RidgeLakewood

    Apartments Near Colleges

    GateWay Community CollegeParadise Valley Community College
    Phoenix CollegeArizona State University-Tempe
    Mesa Community College