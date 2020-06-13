111 Apartments for rent in Peoria, AZ

Neighborhoods in Peoria

Throughout this area, there are various neighborhoods that stand out from the bigger city. This area is full of homes for rent and to own. Like any good suburban area, there are plenty of shopping centers. The following neighborhoods are some of the most popular options.

99th Street: This rather oddly-shaped neighborhood wraps around North Lake Pleasant Parkway through West Happy Valley Road. Yes, it sounds very nice and it is. This area is mostly smaller residential streets with a few key shopping areas, including Lake Pleasant Towne Center. Other focal points in this community include the Peoria Calderwood Butte Preserve, an outdoor area, and Silver Canyon Ranch. There are a few subdivisions here, including Sunrise Acres, Treasure Canyon Estates, and Calle Lejos Estates.

Dixileta: In this neighborhood, you can easily become one with nature. That's because the Peoria West Wing Mountain Preserve is located here. The West Wing Community Center, Rock Springs, and Westwing Park are all located here as well, and the area in general sits on the edge of the Peoria Regional Preserve.

Weedville: You'll be pleasantly surprised to find that Weedville is not full of weeds, but several estate areas instead. The Paradise West Estates, Inland Ranchos, and Running Horse at Arrowhead areas are all present here. The Thunderbird Commons is an area that's perfect for shopping.

Morristown New River: With just a few homes, the Morristown New River area is mostly nature at its best. The Desert Tortoise Campground is located here and provides the perfect place to get away by Lake Pleasant. On the other side of the region is the Quintero Golf and Country Club. A few homes for rent are located in this area, and Route 74 runs through it, making it easy to get around.

67th Avenue: A more suburban area, the 67th Avenue neighborhood is home to a number of key areas. It runs along the eastern portion of New River. Palo Verde Park is located here, as is Terramar Park. The Wyndham Village and Copper Creek Estates are a part of this community, as well. Finding single-family homes for rent in Peoria in this area is easy to do. You may also find a few apartments to rent in this region, especially along West Happy Valley Road.

North Lake Pleasant: In this region of the city, you will find a modern community. Peoria Sunrise Mountain Preserve is here, along with Westwing Park. The Cibola Vista area has numerous homes for rent and is close to the North Peoria Emergency Center. Much of the region is made up of a few subdivisions with single-family homes. Nevertheless, this area is ideal because of its close proximity to the shopping centers in the region, including Lake Pleasant Crossing Shopping Center.

West Deer Valley: This area provides moderate to high-valued housing. It is home to the Mustang Stadium. Deer Village, Citrus Garden Estates, and Salida Del Sol are some of the options when it comes to apartments and condos for rent, though single-family homes are also located here.

Jomax Area: This is a less populated area, but still worthy of mentioning. With State Route 303 running through it, this community is ideal for those who want a large yard and plenty of land. The Blackstone Country Club being nearby makes this the perfect place for the outdoor and golf lover. The Trilogy Golf Club at Vistancia is also nearby. The homes here are mostly single-family homes, but a few apartments for rent are also located here.

West Cactus: A more densely populated area, West Cactus has a suburban feel. Thunderbird Acres, Streetwater Ridge and Cactus Meadows are all subdivisions located here. Both homes and condos for rent are located in the West Cactus area. Sweetwater Park is to the west too.