111 Apartments for rent in Peoria, AZ📍
What's to know about Peoria, Arizona? The city is a large suburb of Phoenix, with a population of more than 154,000 people. But perhaps more importantly, Peoria is home to the spring training camp for the San Diego Padres and the Seattle Mariners. If that's not enough reason to check out this area, take note that it was named in Money Magazine's Top 100 Places to Live in 2008. All of these factors may provide the ideal place to find an apartment to rent in Peoria.
If you are using an apartment locator for Peoria, Arizona, you will find a range of properties available throughout the city. It is not likely you will find an all fees paid apartment here, but you will find some good deals. About 20 percent of the homes, including condos, apartments, and single-family homes, are rented. However, about 10 percent of the homes in the region are unoccupied.
This statistic can help you during your search for rentals. If you have steady income and a decent credit score, and perhaps some good negotiation skills, you are likely to find a few opportunities to get lower rent or a better lease deal. And of course, finding a home for rent here may be easier than you realize if you have the ability to put a significant security deposit down, too.
Throughout this area, there are various neighborhoods that stand out from the bigger city. This area is full of homes for rent and to own. Like any good suburban area, there are plenty of shopping centers. The following neighborhoods are some of the most popular options.
99th Street: This rather oddly-shaped neighborhood wraps around North Lake Pleasant Parkway through West Happy Valley Road. Yes, it sounds very nice and it is. This area is mostly smaller residential streets with a few key shopping areas, including Lake Pleasant Towne Center. Other focal points in this community include the Peoria Calderwood Butte Preserve, an outdoor area, and Silver Canyon Ranch. There are a few subdivisions here, including Sunrise Acres, Treasure Canyon Estates, and Calle Lejos Estates.
Dixileta: In this neighborhood, you can easily become one with nature. That's because the Peoria West Wing Mountain Preserve is located here. The West Wing Community Center, Rock Springs, and Westwing Park are all located here as well, and the area in general sits on the edge of the Peoria Regional Preserve.
Weedville: You'll be pleasantly surprised to find that Weedville is not full of weeds, but several estate areas instead. The Paradise West Estates, Inland Ranchos, and Running Horse at Arrowhead areas are all present here. The Thunderbird Commons is an area that's perfect for shopping.
Morristown New River: With just a few homes, the Morristown New River area is mostly nature at its best. The Desert Tortoise Campground is located here and provides the perfect place to get away by Lake Pleasant. On the other side of the region is the Quintero Golf and Country Club. A few homes for rent are located in this area, and Route 74 runs through it, making it easy to get around.
67th Avenue: A more suburban area, the 67th Avenue neighborhood is home to a number of key areas. It runs along the eastern portion of New River. Palo Verde Park is located here, as is Terramar Park. The Wyndham Village and Copper Creek Estates are a part of this community, as well. Finding single-family homes for rent in Peoria in this area is easy to do. You may also find a few apartments to rent in this region, especially along West Happy Valley Road.
North Lake Pleasant: In this region of the city, you will find a modern community. Peoria Sunrise Mountain Preserve is here, along with Westwing Park. The Cibola Vista area has numerous homes for rent and is close to the North Peoria Emergency Center. Much of the region is made up of a few subdivisions with single-family homes. Nevertheless, this area is ideal because of its close proximity to the shopping centers in the region, including Lake Pleasant Crossing Shopping Center.
West Deer Valley: This area provides moderate to high-valued housing. It is home to the Mustang Stadium. Deer Village, Citrus Garden Estates, and Salida Del Sol are some of the options when it comes to apartments and condos for rent, though single-family homes are also located here.
Jomax Area: This is a less populated area, but still worthy of mentioning. With State Route 303 running through it, this community is ideal for those who want a large yard and plenty of land. The Blackstone Country Club being nearby makes this the perfect place for the outdoor and golf lover. The Trilogy Golf Club at Vistancia is also nearby. The homes here are mostly single-family homes, but a few apartments for rent are also located here.
West Cactus: A more densely populated area, West Cactus has a suburban feel. Thunderbird Acres, Streetwater Ridge and Cactus Meadows are all subdivisions located here. Both homes and condos for rent are located in the West Cactus area. Sweetwater Park is to the west too.
Many people living in Peoria commute into Phoenix on a daily basis, with a commute that is 26 minutes each way, about on par with the national average. That makes this area an attractive option for people who want to be near to the city, but also want a more remote area with plenty of wilderness surrounding them. Major freeways here include the Loop 101, Loop 303, and the US 60. You should become acquainted with these if you plan to commute.
June 2020 Peoria Rent Report
Welcome to the June 2020 Peoria Rent Report. Peoria rents declined over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Peoria rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the metro, state, and nation.
Peoria rents declined significantly over the past month
Peoria rents have declined 0.5% over the past month, but have increased moderately by 3.1% in comparison to the same time last year. Currently, median rents in Peoria stand at $1,181 for a one-bedroom apartment and $1,471 for a two-bedroom. This is the second straight month that the city has seen rent decreases after an increase in March. Peoria's year-over-year rent growth leads the state average of 2.1%, as well as the national average of 0.8%.
Rents rising across the Phoenix Metro
Throughout the past year, rent increases have been occurring not just in the city of Peoria, but across the entire metro. Of the largest 10 cities that we have data for in the Phoenix metro, 9 of them have seen prices rise. Here's a look at how rents compare across some of the largest cities in the metro.
- Gilbert has the most expensive rents in the Phoenix metro, with a two-bedroom median of $1,541; the city has also seen rent growth of 3.9% over the past year, the fastest in the metro.
- Over the past year, Surprise is the only city in the metro that has seen rents fall, with a decline of 0.3%. Median two-bedrooms there cost $1,352, while one-bedrooms go for $1,085.
- Phoenix proper has the least expensive rents in the Phoenix metro, with a two-bedroom median of $1,104; rents fell 0.2% over the past month but rose 2.3% over the past year.
Many large cities nationwide show more affordable rents compared to Peoria
As rents have increased moderately in Peoria, other large cities nationwide have seen rents grow more modestly, or in some cases, even decline. Compared to most large cities across the country, Peoria is less affordable for renters.
- Rents increased slightly in other cities across the state, with Arizona as a whole logging rent growth of 2.1% over the past year. For example, rents have grown by 1.4% in Tucson.
- Peoria's median two-bedroom rent of $1,471 is above the national average of $1,194. Nationwide, rents have grown by 0.8% over the past year compared to the 3.1% increase in Peoria.
- While Peoria's rents rose moderately over the past year, many cities nationwide saw decreases, including San Francisco (-1.0%), Denver (-0.4%), and Los Angeles (-0.1%).
- Renters will generally find more expensive prices in Peoria than most large cities. For example, Albuquerque has a median 2BR rent of $888, where Peoria is more than one-and-a-half times that price.
For more information check out our national report. You can also access our full data for cities and counties across the U.S. at this link.
Methodology - Recent Updates:
Data from private listing sites, including our own, tends to skew toward luxury apartments, which introduces sample bias when estimates are calculated directly from these listings. To address these limitations, we’ve recently made major updates to our methodology, which we believe have greatly improved the accuracy and reliability of our estimates.
Read more about our new methodology below, or see a more detailed post here.
Methodology:
Apartment List is committed to making our rent estimates the best and most accurate available. To do this, we start with reliable median rent statistics from the Census Bureau, then extrapolate them forward to the current month using a growth rate calculated from our listing data. In doing so, we use a same-unit analysis similar to Case-Shiller’s approach, comparing only units that are available across both time periods to provide an accurate picture of rent growth in cities across the country.
Our approach corrects for the sample bias inherent in other private sources, producing results that are much closer to statistics published by the Census Bureau and HUD. Our methodology also allows us to construct a picture of rent growth over an extended period of time, with estimates that are updated each month.
Read more about our methodology here.
About Rent Reports:
Apartment List publishes monthly reports on rental trends for hundreds of cities across the U.S. We intend these reports to be a source of reliable information that help renters and policymakers make sound decisions, and we invest significant time and effort in gathering and analyzing rent data. Our work is covered regularly by journalists across the country.
We are continuously working to improve our methodology and data, with the goal of providing renters with the information that they need to make the best decisions.