Last updated June 13 2020

111 Apartments for rent in Peoria, AZ

Fletcher Heights
Last updated June 13
22 Units Available
Elevation Plaza Del Rio
13310 North Plaza Del Rio Boulevard, Peoria, AZ
1 Bedroom
$1,210
878 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,532
1151 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,740
1268 sqft
This new community offers residents garage parking, an on-site gym and swimming pool. Apartments include in-unit laundry, patios/balconies and walk-in closets. La Ronde Shopping Center and New River are both close to the property.
Last updated June 13
Fletcher Heights
19 Units Available
Sonoma Ridge
8201 W Beardsley Rd, Peoria, AZ
1 Bedroom
$1,110
766 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,255
1041 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Community amenities include resort-inspired pool, fitness center and clubhouse. Located close to award-winning schools, desert scenery and a slew of great dining. Apartments feature washer/dryer, intrusion alarms and ice makers.
Last updated June 13
11 Units Available
Fountain Palms
8820 W Bell Rd, Peoria, AZ
1 Bedroom
$1,200
867 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,275
1184 sqft
Fountain Palms sits just off Loop 101. The community offers various floor plans that include amenities like in-unit laundry, dishwashers, hardwood floors, air conditioning, and walk-in closets. This is a pet-friendly community.
Last updated June 13
3 Units Available
Villa Vita Apartments by Mark-Taylor
8175 W Ludlow Dr, Peoria, AZ
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,328
815 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,485
1175 sqft
Community Description
Last updated June 13
7 Units Available
Villas on Olive
8201 West Olive Avenue, Peoria, AZ
1 Bedroom
$1,195
634 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
990 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Bungalow homes in one-, two- and three-bedroom floor plans. Units have enclosed backyard and front porches. Community is located close to nightlife, shopping, dining and Pioneer Community Park.
Last updated June 13
Fletcher Heights
21 Units Available
Tuscany Ridge
8203 W Oraibi Dr, Peoria, AZ
1 Bedroom
$1,076
760 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,296
1041 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,831
1320 sqft
The ideal location near the Loop 101 Freeway. Luxurious amenities throughout including high ceilings, full-size washer and dryer, and mirrored wardrobe doors. On-site fitness center, resort-style pool, and covered parking.
Last updated June 13
15 Units Available
Waterford at Peoria
14109 N 83rd Ave, Peoria, AZ
1 Bedroom
$1,086
781 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,225
1084 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Open floor plans and walk-in closets mean easy organization and plenty of space to stretch out. A wide variety of stores and restaurants are located a short walk away.
Last updated June 13
36 Units Available
Visions Apartment Homes
13720 N 88th Ln, Peoria, AZ
Studio
$1,010
474 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,000
653 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,070
831 sqft
Spacious studio, one-, two- and three-bedroom apartments in Peoria, just off I-10, I-17 and Loop 10. Move in and enjoy free weekday breakfasts and a full-service business center. Rooms boast stainless steel appliances.
Last updated June 13
6 Units Available
Stadium Vue Townhomes
7677 W Paradise Ln, Peoria, AZ
1 Bedroom
$1,350
840 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,633
1247 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Hit it out of the park with luxury and style. Stadium Vue Townhomes in Peoria, AZ offers a sleek style and modern accents that intertwine with state-of-the-art amenities, giving you the ultimate in comfort and convenience.
Last updated June 13
3 Units Available
Flats at Peoria
9680 W Olive Ave, Peoria, AZ
1 Bedroom
$1,030
792 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,310
934 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,355
1000 sqft
Newly revamped one, two, and three bedroom apartments close to Loop 101. Modern kitchens, in-unit laundry, and extra storage space. Pet-friendly, with a swimming pool, a hot-tub, and 24-hour maintenance.
Last updated June 13
15 Units Available
Sky at P83 Apartments
14300 N 83rd Ave, Peoria, AZ
1 Bedroom
$1,115
818 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,355
1029 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Sky at P83 Apartments are located right near Peoria's P83 Entertainment District. These modern apartments and elevated amenities give our resident's the luxury living they deserve.
Last updated June 13
4 Units Available
Enclave at Arrowhead
8092 W Paradise Ln, Peoria, AZ
1 Bedroom
$1,300
795 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,900
1257 sqft
Recently renovated units in a modern community with a resort-style pool, barbecue area, fitness center and kids' play area. Shopping and entertainment options are located minutes away.
Last updated June 13
11 Units Available
The Place at Santana Village
7606 W Peoria Ave, Peoria, AZ
1 Bedroom
$1,025
782 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,180
1028 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Spacious one- to three-bedroom units minutes from downtown Peoria. Convenient to AZ-60 for direct access to Phoenix. Central air, gourmet kitchens and walk-in closets. Community offers fitness center, pool, BBQs. Garage parking available.
Last updated June 13
Old Town Peoria
1 Unit Available
Moxi
8650 W Peoria Ave, Peoria, AZ
1 Bedroom
$1,050
706 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
An upscale community with modern features. On-site clubhouse, grill area and two pools. Each apartment features updated appliances, walk-in closets, private patios and vinyl wood-style flooring.
Last updated November 7
Contact for Availability
Napa Place
11600 N 75th Ave, Peoria, AZ
2 Bedrooms
$1,025
813 sqft
Napa Place Apartments is located in the ideal location! Napa Place is located in between Arrow head mall and West Gate making it easy to access either of the shopping Plazas very easily.
Last updated September 27
15 Units Available
Vue Park West
9680 W Northern Ave, Peoria, AZ
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,144
794 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,212
1170 sqft
The studio to three-bedroom units feature modern kitchens, wood floors, and plenty of storage space. Amenities on hand include a valet service, a pool, a dog park, and e-payments. Easy access to the 101 Freeway.

Last updated June 13
The Village at Vistancia
1 Unit Available
12539 W Hummingbird Te
12539 West Hummingbird Terrace, Peoria, AZ
4 Bedrooms
$1,499
1 sqft
$500 off 1st full mo of rent! Tour models daily text the word MAPS to 20300 for directions.

Last updated June 13
Westbrook Village
1 Unit Available
19027 N 83rd Ln
19027 North 83rd Lane, Peoria, AZ
2 Bedrooms
$1,875
1448 sqft
Beautiful furnished rental in Westbrook Village. 2 bedroom 2 bath. 3 month minimum. $1875 summer months. $2500 winter months . not available ***INQUIRE BEFORE APPLYING FOR STATUS OF PROPERTY AND OR ANY PENDING APPLICATIONS.

Last updated June 13
The Village at Vistancia
1 Unit Available
31122 N 132nd Ln
31122 North 132nd Lane, Peoria, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$2,400
1834 sqft
This is a luxury living at its finest! This home is semi-secluded with no rear neighbors; it has a two car garage; extended basic cable TV; Wi-Fi Internet access; all of the utensils and linens you desire; simply bring your toothbrush.

Last updated June 13
Fletcher Heights
1 Unit Available
8242 W Melinda Ln
8242 West Melinda Lane, Peoria, AZ
4 Bedrooms
$1,625
2465 sqft
SOLAR****Beautifully maintained 2,465 square foot home in the desirable Fletcher Heights neighborhood. Within minutes of Peoria School District's Frontier Elementary and Sunrise Mountain High School. This home features 3 bedrooms and 2.

Last updated June 13
Westwing Mountain
1 Unit Available
8331 W Maya Dr
8331 West Maya Drive, Peoria, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$1,595
1650 sqft
Beautiful 3 bedroom + 2 bathroom home in Westwing. Near excellent schools, shopping, and entertainment. Home features formal dining and living room, family room with open island kitchen with upgraded cabinets and countertops.

Last updated June 13
Westbrook Village
1 Unit Available
9129 W Kerry Ln
9129 West Kerry Lane, Peoria, AZ
2 Bedrooms
$1,995
1708 sqft
**FULLY REMODELED**!!! **ALL NEW PAINT** **ALL NEW VINYL PLANK FLOORING** **ALL NEW CABINETS KITCHEN / BATHROOMS / LAUNDRY ROOM** **NEW GRANITE COUNTERS THROUGHOUT** **BEAUTIFUL BATHROOMS** **BRAND NEW STAINLESS STEEL

Last updated June 13
1 Unit Available
12828 N. 85th Ave.
12828 North 85th Avenue, Peoria, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$1,695
1695 sqft
Beautiful 3 bedroom 2 bathroom Peoria home with No HOA and 3-car garage! Spacious single level floor-plan with tons of space! Vaulted ceilings, great kitchen with island, big bay window/breakfast nook and oak cabinets.

Last updated June 13
1 Unit Available
25172 N. 106th Dr.
25172 North 106th Drive, Peoria, AZ
4 Bedrooms
$2,250
2318 sqft
Incredible Newer Peoria home has 4 large bedrooms and an office/den. Open split floor-plan features a spacious great room opening to beautiful kitchen with grey granite counters, stainless steel appliances, gas range & pantry.

Median Rent in Peoria

Last updated May 2020
The median rent for a 1 bedroom apartment in Peoria is $1,180, while the median rent for a 2 bedroom apartment is $1,471.
Studio
$972
1 Bed
$1,180
2 Beds
$1,471
3+ Beds
$2,141
City GuidePeoria
"Hey Willie, let's pack up and catch us a slow train/And go back to Phoenix to a far brighter day/Where stars were for shining in the Arizona sky/And music meant more than fortune or fame." (-- Waylon Jennings, "Hey Willie")

What's to know about Peoria, Arizona? The city is a large suburb of Phoenix, with a population of more than 154,000 people. But perhaps more importantly, Peoria is home to the spring training camp for the San Diego Padres and the Seattle Mariners. If that's not enough reason to check out this area, take note that it was named in Money Magazine's Top 100 Places to Live in 2008. All of these factors may provide the ideal place to find an apartment to rent in Peoria.

Moving to Peoria

If you are using an apartment locator for Peoria, Arizona, you will find a range of properties available throughout the city. It is not likely you will find an all fees paid apartment here, but you will find some good deals. About 20 percent of the homes, including condos, apartments, and single-family homes, are rented. However, about 10 percent of the homes in the region are unoccupied.

This statistic can help you during your search for rentals. If you have steady income and a decent credit score, and perhaps some good negotiation skills, you are likely to find a few opportunities to get lower rent or a better lease deal. And of course, finding a home for rent here may be easier than you realize if you have the ability to put a significant security deposit down, too.

Neighborhoods in Peoria

Throughout this area, there are various neighborhoods that stand out from the bigger city. This area is full of homes for rent and to own. Like any good suburban area, there are plenty of shopping centers. The following neighborhoods are some of the most popular options.

99th Street: This rather oddly-shaped neighborhood wraps around North Lake Pleasant Parkway through West Happy Valley Road. Yes, it sounds very nice and it is. This area is mostly smaller residential streets with a few key shopping areas, including Lake Pleasant Towne Center. Other focal points in this community include the Peoria Calderwood Butte Preserve, an outdoor area, and Silver Canyon Ranch. There are a few subdivisions here, including Sunrise Acres, Treasure Canyon Estates, and Calle Lejos Estates.

Dixileta: In this neighborhood, you can easily become one with nature. That's because the Peoria West Wing Mountain Preserve is located here. The West Wing Community Center, Rock Springs, and Westwing Park are all located here as well, and the area in general sits on the edge of the Peoria Regional Preserve.

Weedville: You'll be pleasantly surprised to find that Weedville is not full of weeds, but several estate areas instead. The Paradise West Estates, Inland Ranchos, and Running Horse at Arrowhead areas are all present here. The Thunderbird Commons is an area that's perfect for shopping.

Morristown New River: With just a few homes, the Morristown New River area is mostly nature at its best. The Desert Tortoise Campground is located here and provides the perfect place to get away by Lake Pleasant. On the other side of the region is the Quintero Golf and Country Club. A few homes for rent are located in this area, and Route 74 runs through it, making it easy to get around.

67th Avenue: A more suburban area, the 67th Avenue neighborhood is home to a number of key areas. It runs along the eastern portion of New River. Palo Verde Park is located here, as is Terramar Park. The Wyndham Village and Copper Creek Estates are a part of this community, as well. Finding single-family homes for rent in Peoria in this area is easy to do. You may also find a few apartments to rent in this region, especially along West Happy Valley Road.

North Lake Pleasant: In this region of the city, you will find a modern community. Peoria Sunrise Mountain Preserve is here, along with Westwing Park. The Cibola Vista area has numerous homes for rent and is close to the North Peoria Emergency Center. Much of the region is made up of a few subdivisions with single-family homes. Nevertheless, this area is ideal because of its close proximity to the shopping centers in the region, including Lake Pleasant Crossing Shopping Center.

West Deer Valley: This area provides moderate to high-valued housing. It is home to the Mustang Stadium. Deer Village, Citrus Garden Estates, and Salida Del Sol are some of the options when it comes to apartments and condos for rent, though single-family homes are also located here.

Jomax Area: This is a less populated area, but still worthy of mentioning. With State Route 303 running through it, this community is ideal for those who want a large yard and plenty of land. The Blackstone Country Club being nearby makes this the perfect place for the outdoor and golf lover. The Trilogy Golf Club at Vistancia is also nearby. The homes here are mostly single-family homes, but a few apartments for rent are also located here.

West Cactus: A more densely populated area, West Cactus has a suburban feel. Thunderbird Acres, Streetwater Ridge and Cactus Meadows are all subdivisions located here. Both homes and condos for rent are located in the West Cactus area. Sweetwater Park is to the west too.

Living in Peoria

Many people living in Peoria commute into Phoenix on a daily basis, with a commute that is 26 minutes each way, about on par with the national average. That makes this area an attractive option for people who want to be near to the city, but also want a more remote area with plenty of wilderness surrounding them. Major freeways here include the Loop 101, Loop 303, and the US 60. You should become acquainted with these if you plan to commute.

June 2020 Peoria Rent Report

Welcome to the June 2020 Peoria Rent Report. Peoria rents declined over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Peoria rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the metro, state, and nation.

View full Rent Report

Peoria rents declined significantly over the past month

Peoria rents have declined 0.5% over the past month, but have increased moderately by 3.1% in comparison to the same time last year. Currently, median rents in Peoria stand at $1,181 for a one-bedroom apartment and $1,471 for a two-bedroom. This is the second straight month that the city has seen rent decreases after an increase in March. Peoria's year-over-year rent growth leads the state average of 2.1%, as well as the national average of 0.8%.

    Rents rising across the Phoenix Metro

    Throughout the past year, rent increases have been occurring not just in the city of Peoria, but across the entire metro. Of the largest 10 cities that we have data for in the Phoenix metro, 9 of them have seen prices rise. Here's a look at how rents compare across some of the largest cities in the metro.

    • Gilbert has the most expensive rents in the Phoenix metro, with a two-bedroom median of $1,541; the city has also seen rent growth of 3.9% over the past year, the fastest in the metro.
    • Over the past year, Surprise is the only city in the metro that has seen rents fall, with a decline of 0.3%. Median two-bedrooms there cost $1,352, while one-bedrooms go for $1,085.
    • Phoenix proper has the least expensive rents in the Phoenix metro, with a two-bedroom median of $1,104; rents fell 0.2% over the past month but rose 2.3% over the past year.

    Many large cities nationwide show more affordable rents compared to Peoria

    As rents have increased moderately in Peoria, other large cities nationwide have seen rents grow more modestly, or in some cases, even decline. Compared to most large cities across the country, Peoria is less affordable for renters.

    • Rents increased slightly in other cities across the state, with Arizona as a whole logging rent growth of 2.1% over the past year. For example, rents have grown by 1.4% in Tucson.
    • Peoria's median two-bedroom rent of $1,471 is above the national average of $1,194. Nationwide, rents have grown by 0.8% over the past year compared to the 3.1% increase in Peoria.
    • While Peoria's rents rose moderately over the past year, many cities nationwide saw decreases, including San Francisco (-1.0%), Denver (-0.4%), and Los Angeles (-0.1%).
    • Renters will generally find more expensive prices in Peoria than most large cities. For example, Albuquerque has a median 2BR rent of $888, where Peoria is more than one-and-a-half times that price.

    For more information check out our national report. You can also access our full data for cities and counties across the U.S. at this link.

    City
    Median 1BR Rent
    Median 2BR Rent
    M/M Rent Growth
    Y/Y Rent Growth
    Phoenix
    $890
    $1,100
    -0.2%
    2.3%
    Mesa
    $920
    $1,150
    -0.1%
    3.4%
    Chandler
    $1,160
    $1,440
    -0.8%
    1.2%
    Glendale
    $950
    $1,180
    -0.2%
    2.6%
    Scottsdale
    $1,090
    $1,360
    -0.9%
    1.9%
    Gilbert
    $1,240
    $1,540
    -0.4%
    3.9%
    Tempe
    $970
    $1,210
    -0.8%
    1.4%
    Peoria
    $1,180
    $1,470
    -0.5%
    3.1%
    Surprise
    $1,080
    $1,350
    -0.2%
    -0.3%
    Avondale
    $1,030
    $1,280
    -0.6%
    1.4%
    Goodyear
    $1,180
    $1,470
    0
    4%
    Buckeye
    $980
    $1,230
    0.3%
    0.7%
    Casa Grande
    $810
    $1,010
    0.8%
    1.8%
    Sun City
    $890
    $1,110
    0
    1.1%
    Apache Junction
    $590
    $730
    0.1%
    1.5%
    El Mirage
    $780
    $970
    0
    -0.2%
    Fountain Hills
    $1,060
    $1,320
    -0.4%
    1.6%
    Methodology - Recent Updates:

    Data from private listing sites, including our own, tends to skew toward luxury apartments, which introduces sample bias when estimates are calculated directly from these listings. To address these limitations, we’ve recently made major updates to our methodology, which we believe have greatly improved the accuracy and reliability of our estimates.

    Read more about our new methodology below, or see a more detailed post here.

    Methodology:

    Apartment List is committed to making our rent estimates the best and most accurate available. To do this, we start with reliable median rent statistics from the Census Bureau, then extrapolate them forward to the current month using a growth rate calculated from our listing data. In doing so, we use a same-unit analysis similar to Case-Shiller’s approach, comparing only units that are available across both time periods to provide an accurate picture of rent growth in cities across the country.

    Our approach corrects for the sample bias inherent in other private sources, producing results that are much closer to statistics published by the Census Bureau and HUD. Our methodology also allows us to construct a picture of rent growth over an extended period of time, with estimates that are updated each month.

    Read more about our methodology here.

    About Rent Reports:

    Apartment List publishes monthly reports on rental trends for hundreds of cities across the U.S. We intend these reports to be a source of reliable information that help renters and policymakers make sound decisions, and we invest significant time and effort in gathering and analyzing rent data. Our work is covered regularly by journalists across the country.

    We are continuously working to improve our methodology and data, with the goal of providing renters with the information that they need to make the best decisions.

    Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

    How much is rent in Peoria?
    In Peoria, the median rent is $972 for a studio, $1,180 for a 1-bedroom, $1,471 for a 2-bedroom, and $2,141 for a 3-bedroom. For more information on rental trends in Peoria, check out our monthly Peoria Rent Report.
    What are the most popular neighborhoods in Peoria?
    Some of the most popular neighborhoods in Peoria include Fletcher Heights.
    What colleges and universities are located in or around Peoria?
    Some of the colleges located in the Peoria area include Arizona State University-Tempe, GateWay Community College, Mesa Community College, Rio Salado College, and Yavapai College. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.
    What cities do people live in to commute to Peoria?
    Some of the nearby cities that people commute to Peoria from include Phoenix, Mesa, Scottsdale, Chandler, and Tempe.

