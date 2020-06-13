309 Apartments for rent in New River, AZ📍
The harum-scarum son of a respectable English family, (his father was a Diplomat for the British Crown), Duppa carried a worn library with him wherever he traveled. Three bullet wounds, received in three different fights, showed his grit, although maybe not his good judgment. New River was originally where the Black Canyon Highway (I 17) pavement ended and continued as a dirt road into Prescott, 66 miles north.
You'll need your credit score, a letter verifying employment and salary, and a copy of your last paycheck stub to secure your dream place in New River. You'll also need cash for rent and a security deposit. Bringing your pet? Bring more money for a deposit.
How Much Will It Cost?
Average rates for housing for rent in New River are greater than both the Arizona average and the national average.
You might find a two-bedroom apartment or three-bedroom house for rent. Because it's a rental property in Northern Arizona, there will be some snow, no matter what you've heard about winterless climates. Expect to have a large electricity bill in summer for air conditioning (called "refrigeration").
When Should I Start Looking?
If you want to live here, start your search for apartments now. It may take a while because apartments are in demand. Only about 4.2 percent of residents here rent. Six weeks or longer out from your proposed move-in date isn't too early to find a place to hang your hat.
Getting Around
Simply put, you have to have a car. Most folks have a 28-minute commute to work. Quick access to Black Canyon Highway makes it easy to get out of town. Sky Harbor International in Phoenix is the closest passenger airport.
Find a place with a garage or car port. Desert sun is hard on cars, and unprotected interiors get too hot to handle in the summertime. With a livability score of 76, New River is ranked very favorably as a place to call home in Arizona. Check out these neighborhoods when deciding where to land in New River.
Bascom Hills: This is horse country. It's where you can ride your horse on miles of trails off into the sunset, and then back again. Lake Pleasant is nearby, with its charming Marina Village Waterfront Grill.
Black Canyon Retreat: This area is in the nearby Prescott Valley. The peace and quiet here is nice, but you're not without entertainment. Go to Buffalo Wild Wings Restaurant and Sports Bar for great wings and beer.
Desert Hills Estates: The state-of-the-art North Valley Regional Library is on the border of this neighborhood between Desert Hills and Anthem. It has 50 computers with Internet access and Microsoft Office software.
Sabrosa: This neighborhood includes Roberto's Authentic Mexican Food Restaurant, which is known for its homemade salsa and daily fresh-made tortillas. Look in the Fry's shopping center for this family owned gem.
Wrangler's Roost: The beautiful setting for the original stagecoach stop in this area has been used for weddings and other events. Go from vintage to modern Internet cafes like The Crossroads Koina Cafe, where you can enjoy premium coffee and free Internet.
Arizona culture is rife with pioneers, cowboys, and outlaws. Its territorial days are recreated at historic Pioneer Village. This mix of authentic buildings and historically accurate reproductions includes the Opera House where Lilly Langtry sang, the cabin that survived Arizona's bloodiest range war, a blacksmith shop, a sheriff's office and a jail.
Deer Valley Rock Art Center is an archaeology museum and Sonoran Desert preserve listed on the National Register of Historic Places with over 1,500 carved symbols on rock from 500 to 7,000 years ago.
Shopping
You'll have a great time shopping at Anthem Outlet Malls, a 10-minute drive from New River's town center. Coach, Calvin Klein, Polo, and more designer outlet stores in a Spanish-style setting have tiled plazas, fountains, and the cleanest restrooms this side of Nordstrom's.
Dine Out
Rustic Roadrunner Restaurant and Saloon is strictly a down-home steakhouse loved by locals and visitors. Almost every night features live entertainment of some sort.
Elegant Binkley's in nearby Cave Creek serves dishes like mesquite-seared duck breast with green onion, butternut squash, and foie gras vinaigrette. The best buy is the six-course tasting menu -- small bites of the place's specialties, but lots of them.
Get Outdoors
Enjoy hiking, walking and picnicking at Cave Creek Regional Park, Lake Pleasant Regional Park, or Daisy Mountain Preserve. The best time to go is in the morning in summer, because temperatures climb to 100 and above later on.
Championship designer 18-hole Persimmon Golf Course can be found in the high Sonoran desert foothills at the base of Daisy Mountain, so bring your clubs when you move!