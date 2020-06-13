Apartment List
Last updated June 13 2020 at 10:22 AM

309 Apartments for rent in New River, AZ

Last updated June 13 at 07:31am
1 Unit Available
36412 N. 10th Street
36412 North 10th Street, New River, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$2,195
1520 sqft
Territorial house with horse property! Five stalls and corrals w/auto waters, stallion area, metal feeders/hay rack. This 3 bedroom 2 bath 2 car garage home has Saltillo tile, bedrooms wood floors, ceiling fans in all rooms and the patio.

Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
1 Unit Available
37516 N 34TH Drive
37516 North 34th Drive, New River, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$2,199
2209 sqft
FANTASTIC TERRITORIAL on over 1.25 acres SITUATED IN THE PRIVATE 'W CARLISE ENCLAVE OF CUSTOM HOMES' INDESERT HILLS. OUT OF THE FLATS!! FOREVER VIEWS OF THE SONORAN FOOTHILLS- GORGEOUS SUNSETS EVERYNIGHT. VERY PRIVATE. 3 BDR/ 2 BATH & 3 CAR GARAGE.

Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
1 Unit Available
3007 W JORDON Lane
3007 West Jordan Lane, New River, AZ
4 Bedrooms
$2,300
1837 sqft
Available only June-September 2020. Wide open space with that rural feel is where this custom home sits in Desert Hills nestled between Anthem, Cave Creek, and Phoenix. Three of four bedrooms are available with two full bathrooms.
Results within 1 mile of New River
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
Anthem
16 Units Available
BelaRosa
3825 W Anthem Way, Anthem, AZ
1 Bedroom
$1,130
1048 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,190
1205 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,625
1360 sqft
Convenient location for commuters, close to I-17. Community features pool, playground park, and 24-hour gym. Units offer residents laundry, patio or balcony, granite counters, garbage disposal, and more amenities.
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
Tramonto
24 Units Available
Ironhorse at Tramonto
34807 N 32nd Dr, Phoenix, AZ
1 Bedroom
$1,136
841 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,259
1015 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,640
1322 sqft
Great location for commuting, close to I-17, the Loop 303 and Carefree Highway. Community is pet-friendly and has clubhouse, spa and package receiving. Homes feature dishwasher, disposal and quartz countertops.

Last updated June 13 at 07:31am
Tramonto
1 Unit Available
34803 N 30th Ave
34803 North 30th Avenue, Phoenix, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$1,645
1572 sqft
This is a clean 3 bedroom, 3 bathroom home. There are beautiful mountain views and a great community to live in.

Last updated June 13 at 07:31am
Tramonto
1 Unit Available
2905 W Languid Ln
2905 West Languid Lane, Phoenix, AZ
3 Bedrooms
Ask
4 Bedrooms
$1,975
2103 sqft
Beautiful 4 bedroom 2 bath home with 2 car garage in the desired community of Tramonto! Open concept kitchen and family room with gas fireplace. Kitchen has island and all stainless appliances. Covered back patio with nice back yard.

Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
Anthem
1 Unit Available
2609 W MEDINAH Way
2609 West Medinah Way, Anthem, AZ
4 Bedrooms
$1,700
2153 sqft
This home is located very close to the elementary school and a great small playground. The home has beautiful travertine and carpet flooring. The Kitchen has stainless steel appliances, granite counters, lots of storage storage.

Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
Anthem
1 Unit Available
41305 N LAUREL VALLEY Court
41305 North Laurel Valley Way, Anthem, AZ
2 Bedrooms
$2,900
1450 sqft
Picture Perfect Fully Furnished Retreat! Every comfort of home provided for you in this home nestled against the Ironwood Golf Course with fairway views of two holes, Daisy Mtn & the Carefree mountains in the background.

Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
Anthem
1 Unit Available
39516 N HILLERMAN Way
39516 North Hillerman Way, Anthem, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$1,450
1135 sqft
Beautiful home in an ideal location in Anthem Parkside. Bright and open 3 bedroom, 2 bath with 2 car garage. Nicely kept desert landscape with mountain views from the backyard.

Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
Anthem
1 Unit Available
3659 W MCCAULEY Court
3659 West Mccauley Court, Anthem, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$1,900
1469 sqft
Furnished patio home. Absolutely beautifully and can be rented fully furnished or unfurnished. This 3 bedroom, 2 bath home sleeps 6. The kitchen has upgraded staggered cabinets and black appliances and gas range.

Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
Anthem
1 Unit Available
42045 N CROOKED STICK Road
42045 North Crooked Stick Road, Anthem, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$4,500
2454 sqft
Welcome to the Anthem Country Club and this fully furnished Peregrine floor plan on a premium golf lot overlooking both the 9th and 18th green of the Persimmon golf course.

Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
Anthem
1 Unit Available
2826 W EASTMAN Drive
2826 West Eastman Drive, Anthem, AZ
5 Bedrooms
$4,000
2649 sqft
The perfect vacation getaway is here in Anthem Parkside! This Del Web Tradition Model, 2 story, 5 bedroom, 3 bath home has room for up to 5 couples or a large family for a wonderful Phoenix vacation.

Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
Anthem
1 Unit Available
1776 W OWENS Way
1776 West Owens Way, Anthem, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$3,000
1454 sqft
Fully furnished Anthem Country Club home for rent. Rates: Dec 2020 - April 2021: $3,000/mo including utilities (3 month minimum required). May - Nov 2021: $1,600/mo plus utilities (6 month minimum required).

Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
Anthem
1 Unit Available
40002 N MAIDSTONE Court
40002 North Maidstone Court, Anthem, AZ
1 Bedroom
Ask
4 Bedrooms
$2,650
3484 sqft
What a special home. 4 bedroom plus den which could easily be considered the 5th bedroom.

Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
Anthem
1 Unit Available
42203 N CALEDONIA Way
42203 North Caledonia Way, Anthem, AZ
4 Bedrooms
$8,000
3364 sqft
Welcome to Caledonia Dreamin in Anthem Country Club. You'll fall in love with the amazing backyard, a true oasis.

Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
Anthem
1 Unit Available
43337 N HEAVENLY Way
43337 North Heavenly Way, Anthem, AZ
4 Bedrooms
$1,675
1827 sqft
Wow!! Well maintained home for only $1675.00 a month. Flooring is tile throughout with carpet in the master, bedrooms 3 & 4 and the family room.The backyard is fully landscaped with two concrete patios and grassy area.

Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
Anthem
1 Unit Available
42732 N COURAGE Trail
42732 North Courage Trail, Anthem, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$1,850
2075 sqft
THIS IS A HIGH QUALITY CONSTRUCTED HOME, WITH INSULATED AND COOLED ATTIC SPACES, LOW-E WINDOWS, ADDITIONALLY INSULATED WALLS, AND FULLY COVERED BACK PATIO.....WHICH ALL ADDS UP TO AN EFFICIENT, AND COMFORTABLE HOME.

Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
Tramonto
1 Unit Available
3045 W LEISURE Lane
3045 West Leisure Lane, Phoenix, AZ
4 Bedrooms
$2,100
2465 sqft
Beautiful 4 bedroom/3 bath single level home in Tramonto neighborhood with access to two community pools.

Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
Anthem
1 Unit Available
42102 N LONG COVE Way
42102 North Long Cove Way, Anthem, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$6,000
2542 sqft
High end furnsihed rental on the golf course in the gated community of Anthem Country Club! VIEWS in every direction! Relax in your backyard oasis, poolside, with the peaceful sound of waterfalls.

Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
Tramonto
1 Unit Available
35401 N VIA TRAMONTO Drive
35401 North via Tramonto, Phoenix, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$3,000
3220 sqft
4 Bedrooms
Ask
Fully furnished luxury rental nestled in the Estates at Tramonto with mountain and city light views. A select area of custom homes ranging into the millions.

Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
Anthem
1 Unit Available
42127 N Celebration Way
42127 North Celebration Lane, Anthem, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$3,000
1986 sqft
Live in luxury in this fully-furnished 3BR-Den-2BA Golf Course home in the gated Landing Enclave. Conveniently located within blocks of the 63-acre community park, shops & dining. Breath-taking golf course & panoramic mountain views.

Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
Anthem
1 Unit Available
3333 W KING Drive
3333 West King Drive, Anthem, AZ
4 Bedrooms
$2,500
2152 sqft
Truly your home away from home! Experience a vacation home where you are so comfortable you don't want to leave. Turn on the fire, grab your book and snuggle on the couch for a relaxing evening.

Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
Anthem
1 Unit Available
40505 N LYTHAM Court
40505 North Lytham Way, Anthem, AZ
4 Bedrooms
$5,000
3304 sqft
Exquisite Anthem Country Club Designer's Home! Experience the amazing lifestyle at Anthem Country Club in this gorgeous 4BR-Den-3.
City GuideNew River
In Maricopa County, Northern Arizona, not far from Prescott, lies the peaceful town of New River. It was originally founded by Lord Darrell Duppa in 1868 as a stagecoach stop.

The harum-scarum son of a respectable English family, (his father was a Diplomat for the British Crown), Duppa carried a worn library with him wherever he traveled. Three bullet wounds, received in three different fights, showed his grit, although maybe not his good judgment. New River was originally where the Black Canyon Highway (I 17) pavement ended and continued as a dirt road into Prescott, 66 miles north.

What You Need to Move There

You'll need your credit score, a letter verifying employment and salary, and a copy of your last paycheck stub to secure your dream place in New River. You'll also need cash for rent and a security deposit. Bringing your pet? Bring more money for a deposit.

How Much Will It Cost?

Average rates for housing for rent in New River are greater than both the Arizona average and the national average.

You might find a two-bedroom apartment or three-bedroom house for rent. Because it's a rental property in Northern Arizona, there will be some snow, no matter what you've heard about winterless climates. Expect to have a large electricity bill in summer for air conditioning (called "refrigeration").

When Should I Start Looking?

If you want to live here, start your search for apartments now. It may take a while because apartments are in demand. Only about 4.2 percent of residents here rent. Six weeks or longer out from your proposed move-in date isn't too early to find a place to hang your hat.

Getting Around

Simply put, you have to have a car. Most folks have a 28-minute commute to work. Quick access to Black Canyon Highway makes it easy to get out of town. Sky Harbor International in Phoenix is the closest passenger airport.

Where Should I Look?

Find a place with a garage or car port. Desert sun is hard on cars, and unprotected interiors get too hot to handle in the summertime. With a livability score of 76, New River is ranked very favorably as a place to call home in Arizona. Check out these neighborhoods when deciding where to land in New River.

Bascom Hills: This is horse country. It's where you can ride your horse on miles of trails off into the sunset, and then back again. Lake Pleasant is nearby, with its charming Marina Village Waterfront Grill.

Black Canyon Retreat: This area is in the nearby Prescott Valley. The peace and quiet here is nice, but you're not without entertainment. Go to Buffalo Wild Wings Restaurant and Sports Bar for great wings and beer.

Desert Hills Estates: The state-of-the-art North Valley Regional Library is on the border of this neighborhood between Desert Hills and Anthem. It has 50 computers with Internet access and Microsoft Office software.

Sabrosa: This neighborhood includes Roberto's Authentic Mexican Food Restaurant, which is known for its homemade salsa and daily fresh-made tortillas. Look in the Fry's shopping center for this family owned gem.

Wrangler's Roost: The beautiful setting for the original stagecoach stop in this area has been used for weddings and other events. Go from vintage to modern Internet cafes like The Crossroads Koina Cafe, where you can enjoy premium coffee and free Internet.

Living in New River

Arizona culture is rife with pioneers, cowboys, and outlaws. Its territorial days are recreated at historic Pioneer Village. This mix of authentic buildings and historically accurate reproductions includes the Opera House where Lilly Langtry sang, the cabin that survived Arizona's bloodiest range war, a blacksmith shop, a sheriff's office and a jail.

Deer Valley Rock Art Center is an archaeology museum and Sonoran Desert preserve listed on the National Register of Historic Places with over 1,500 carved symbols on rock from 500 to 7,000 years ago.

Shopping

You'll have a great time shopping at Anthem Outlet Malls, a 10-minute drive from New River's town center. Coach, Calvin Klein, Polo, and more designer outlet stores in a Spanish-style setting have tiled plazas, fountains, and the cleanest restrooms this side of Nordstrom's.

Dine Out

Rustic Roadrunner Restaurant and Saloon is strictly a down-home steakhouse loved by locals and visitors. Almost every night features live entertainment of some sort.

Elegant Binkley's in nearby Cave Creek serves dishes like mesquite-seared duck breast with green onion, butternut squash, and foie gras vinaigrette. The best buy is the six-course tasting menu -- small bites of the place's specialties, but lots of them.

Get Outdoors

Enjoy hiking, walking and picnicking at Cave Creek Regional Park, Lake Pleasant Regional Park, or Daisy Mountain Preserve. The best time to go is in the morning in summer, because temperatures climb to 100 and above later on.

Championship designer 18-hole Persimmon Golf Course can be found in the high Sonoran desert foothills at the base of Daisy Mountain, so bring your clubs when you move!

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

How much is rent in New River?
The average rent price for New River rentals listed on Apartment List is $2,230.
What colleges and universities are located in or around New River?
Some of the colleges located in the New River area include Arizona State University-Tempe, GateWay Community College, Mesa Community College, Rio Salado College, and Yavapai College. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.
What cities do people live in to commute to New River?
Some of the nearby cities that people commute to New River from include Phoenix, Mesa, Scottsdale, Chandler, and Tempe.

