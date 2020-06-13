309 Apartments for rent in New River, AZ

What You Need to Move There

You'll need your credit score, a letter verifying employment and salary, and a copy of your last paycheck stub to secure your dream place in New River. You'll also need cash for rent and a security deposit. Bringing your pet? Bring more money for a deposit.

How Much Will It Cost?

Average rates for housing for rent in New River are greater than both the Arizona average and the national average.

You might find a two-bedroom apartment or three-bedroom house for rent. Because it's a rental property in Northern Arizona, there will be some snow, no matter what you've heard about winterless climates. Expect to have a large electricity bill in summer for air conditioning (called "refrigeration").

When Should I Start Looking?

If you want to live here, start your search for apartments now. It may take a while because apartments are in demand. Only about 4.2 percent of residents here rent. Six weeks or longer out from your proposed move-in date isn't too early to find a place to hang your hat.

Getting Around

Simply put, you have to have a car. Most folks have a 28-minute commute to work. Quick access to Black Canyon Highway makes it easy to get out of town. Sky Harbor International in Phoenix is the closest passenger airport.