Last updated June 13 2020 at 10:20 AM

809 Apartments for rent in Scottsdale, AZ

Downtown Scottsdale
Dc Ranch
Scottsdale Ranch
Airpark
Paseo Village
Last updated June 13 at 10:16am
8 Units Available
Chazal
1075 N Miller Rd, Scottsdale, AZ
1 Bedroom
$1,421
682 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,379
984 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,869
1255 sqft
Spacious units offer laundry, patio/balcony and hardwood floors. Community includes access to 24-hour gym, pool and parking. Situated in Phoenix, close to ASU, Scottsdale Community College and the Phoenix Zoo.
Last updated June 13 at 10:16am
22 Units Available
Camden Foothills
18245 N Pima Rd, Scottsdale, AZ
1 Bedroom
$1,319
870 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,969
1115 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,599
1503 sqft
Modern, updated and right off Legacy Blvd. Chef-inspired kitchens with stainless steel appliances and quartz countertops. Right outside the Camden Foothills, providing exceptional views. Updated throughout with hot tub, pool, and a courtyard on-site.
Last updated June 13 at 10:16am
Monterey at Mountain View
25 Units Available
Camden Montierra
9850 N 73rd St, Scottsdale, AZ
1 Bedroom
$1,229
824 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,409
1126 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,679
1374 sqft
Located close to Scottsdale Fashion Square. Units have open kitchen plans with stainless steel appliances. Residents have access to 24-hour fitness center, hot tub and business center.
Last updated June 13 at 10:16am
32 Units Available
Camden Legacy
15757 N 90th Pl, Scottsdale, AZ
1 Bedroom
$1,209
758 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,419
1156 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,849
1421 sqft
Camden Legacy features 1, 2, and 3-bedroom apartments with open floor plans and in-unit laundry. Additional amenities include hardwood floors and granite countertops. This pet-friendly community is close to Kierland Commons and Scottsdale Quarter.
Last updated June 13 at 10:16am
34 Units Available
Camden San Paloma
6980 E Sahuaro Dr, Scottsdale, AZ
1 Bedroom
$1,129
806 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,309
1072 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,549
1316 sqft
Great location in Scottsdale, close to shopping, parks and dining. Luxury units feature laundry, granite counters and hardwood floors. Community includes 24-hour gym, BBQ grill, internet access, tennis courts and volleyball court.
Last updated June 13 at 07:26am
Airpark
20 Units Available
The Core Scottsdale by Mark-Taylor
15333 N Hayden Rd, Scottsdale, AZ
Studio
$1,154
524 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,212
744 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,251
1131 sqft
Luxury amenities, including indoor club room, fitness facility and parking structure. Located in the heart of Scottsdale, close to shopping at the Scottsdale Shops. Residents can choose from studios and 1-2 bedroom apartments.
Last updated June 13 at 07:21am
Airpark
21 Units Available
Liv North Scottsdale
15509 N Scottsdale Rd, Scottsdale, AZ
1 Bedroom
$1,339
806 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,779
1182 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,859
1301 sqft
Great location in North Scottsdale, close to parks, shopping and dining. Units feature laundry, dishwasher and patio/balcony. Community includes amenities like hot tub, pool, parking and media room.
Last updated June 13 at 07:05am
27 Units Available
Casa Santa Fe
11105 N 115th St, Scottsdale, AZ
1 Bedroom
$1,034
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,249
934 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,503
1158 sqft
Recently renovated, furnished apartments feature garbage disposal and hardwood floors. Situated near Cholla Park and Ancala Country Club. Apartment amenities include yoga, coffee bar and hot tub for relaxation.
Last updated June 13 at 07:02am
10 Units Available
Avana Desert View
17030 N 49th St, Scottsdale, AZ
1 Bedroom
$1,021
689 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,228
1014 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,472
1199 sqft
IMT Desert View is located in the North Scottsdale neighborhood and offers close proximity to the dining, shopping and entertainment of Phoenix. The community's units offer carpet, hardwood floors, ranges, walk-in closets and ceiling fans.
Last updated June 13 at 10:16am
24 Units Available
The Cortesian
7749 E Camelback Rd, Scottsdale, AZ
1 Bedroom
$1,122
744 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,022
987 sqft
Recently renovated apartments within walking distance of Camelback Park and golf course. Hardwood floors, carpet and walk-in closets. Pet friendly. Community has courtyard, pool and 24-hour gym.
Last updated June 13 at 06:04am
30 Units Available
Scottsdale 59
5900 E Thomas Rd, Scottsdale, AZ
Studio
$860
500 sqft
1 Bedroom
$995
625 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,425
1028 sqft
Scottsdale 59 is currently undergoing an extensive renovation to bring urban sophistication and contemporary design to one of the most sought after neighborhoods in the valley! Don’t settle for mediocre apartment living.
Last updated June 13 at 06:03am
53 Units Available
The Halsten at Chauncey Lane
17777 North Scottsdale Road, Scottsdale, AZ
1 Bedroom
$1,509
710 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,154
1135 sqft
Rethink upscale apartment living. The 1 & 2 bedroom homes at The Halsten at Chauncey Lane are like nothing you’ve ever experienced. Deluxe in-home features combine with high-tech community amenities to create a breathtaking living experience.
Last updated June 13 at 06:03am
13 Units Available
The Tomscot
3015 N Scottsdale Rd, Scottsdale, AZ
1 Bedroom
$1,508
853 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,000
1289 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,755
1457 sqft
Walkable neighborhood near Museum of Contemporary Art. One- to two-bedroom units feature ceiling fans, in-unit laundry and patio/balcony. Twenty-four-hour concierge service with business center and internet. Pet friendly.
Last updated June 13 at 06:02am
23 Units Available
Cabrillo
11620 E Sahuaro Dr, Scottsdale, AZ
1 Bedroom
$990
644 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,193
968 sqft
Newly renovated apartment homes come with large walk-in closets, private balconies and extra storage room. The gated community has guest suites, a basketball court and a spa.
Last updated June 13 at 10:16am
Scottsdale Shadows
17 Units Available
Visconti at Camelback
7979 E Camelback Rd, Scottsdale, AZ
1 Bedroom
$1,015
791 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,393
1213 sqft
Units at luxury community feature laundry, patio/balcony and dishwasher. Residents enjoy communal pool table, volleyball court, pool, gym and dog park. Located near Scottsdale Shadows Executive Golf Course.
Last updated June 13 at 10:16am
Downtown Scottsdale
27 Units Available
Camden Old Town Scottsdale
7350 East Stetson Drive, Scottsdale, AZ
Studio
$1,399
628 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,569
731 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,789
1031 sqft
Camden is here to help you find the perfect apartment! Call or email 24x7 to schedule a live video or self-guided tour.
Last updated June 13 at 10:16am
24 Units Available
Ninety Degrees
18440 N 68th St, Scottsdale, AZ
Studio
$1,175
571 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,195
714 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,275
947 sqft
Community amenities include a fireside lounge, 24-hour gym and pool. Homes come with private fireplaces and extra storage room. Located close to Route 51, providing easy connectivity to Scottsdale Airport.
Last updated June 13 at 10:16am
44 Units Available
Scottsdale Highlands
15255 N Frank Lloyd Wright Blvd, Scottsdale, AZ
1 Bedroom
$1,240
709 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,490
960 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,745
1140 sqft
(i tried to turn this job in writing since the link didn't work but it wouldn't let me turn it in if i didn't fill this box up with text).
Last updated June 13 at 06:06am
13 Units Available
Carter by Mark-Taylor
3300 N Scottsdale Rd, Scottsdale, AZ
Studio
$1,274
590 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,599
763 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,395
1155 sqft
Rethink upscale apartment living. The studio, 1 2 bedroom homes at Carter are like nothing you've ever experienced. Deluxe in-home features combine with high-tech community amenities to create a breathtaking living experience.
Last updated June 13 at 07:23am
30 Units Available
Crown Court
7900 E Princess Dr, Scottsdale, AZ
1 Bedroom
$1,267
1175 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,334
1264 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,679
1502 sqft
Convenient location for commuters, with easy access to Loop 101. Units feature laundry, patio/balcony and walk-in closets. Community includes parking garage, media room, sauna, tennis court and hot tub.
Last updated June 13 at 07:20am
24 Units Available
The Regents at Scottsdale by Mark-Taylor
15555 N Frank Lloyd Wright Blvd, Scottsdale, AZ
1 Bedroom
$999
784 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,225
1188 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,399
1411 sqft
Excellent location close to Scottsdale Sports Complex, Scottsdale Airport, and golf at Sanctuary and TPC. Apartments feature track lighting, breakfast bar, and walk-in closets. Community includes fitness center, business center, and weekly yoga class.
Last updated June 13 at 07:15am
3 Units Available
Scottsdale Haciendas
985 N Granite Reef Rd, Scottsdale, AZ
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
1020 sqft
Conveniently located close to shopping, dining, schools and entertainment. Both one- and two-story condos feature gourmet kitchens, vanity mirrors, ceramic tile flooring and one-car garages. Full size washer/dryer in every unit.
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
13 Units Available
Scottsdale Horizon Apartment Homes
9259 E Raintree Dr, Scottsdale, AZ
1 Bedroom
$1,117
765 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,300
1006 sqft
Within easy reach of Highway 101. Also close to McDowell Mountain Regional Park. Pet-friendly apartments situated in lush grounds with mature landscaping. Multiple on-site amenities, including a coffee bar, fitness center and heated swimming pool.
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
Airpark
59 Units Available
The District at Scottsdale
15446 North Greenway Hayden Loop, Scottsdale, AZ
1 Bedroom
$1,435
814 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,792
1271 sqft
Elegant apartment living is here at The District at Scottsdale in Scottsdale, AZ. Find your own slice of paradise at our pet-friendly penthouse, one-, or two-bedroom apartments.

Median Rent in Scottsdale

Last updated May 2020
The median rent for a 1 bedroom apartment in Scottsdale is $1,090, while the median rent for a 2 bedroom apartment is $1,359.
Studio
$897
1 Bed
$1,090
2 Beds
$1,359
3+ Beds
$1,977
City GuideScottsdale
Congratulations! If you’re moving to Scottsdale, you’re probably doing alright for yourself. Scottsdale is one of the more exclusive enclaves of the greater Phoenix desert metroplex. A hop and a skip from downtown and right next door to college town Tempe, you’ll never be lacking for food, entertainment, or shopping around here. Pop open a nice bottle of wine and read on.

Having trouble with Craigslist Scottsdale? Can't find that special apartment for rent on Apartment Finder or Zillow? Apartment List is here to help!

It’s Getting Hot in Here

Summer in Scottsdale feels like summer in a wok. It is hot. And then more hot. The average daily temperature from June through September is over 100 degrees. Unless you are a mutant, you will use air conditioning, and lots of it. Every unit should have AC in some form, but you’ll want to be doubly sure that it is adequate. You’ll also want to pay extra attention to which utilities are or are not included in your rental agreement. If you are paying your own utilities, and you probably will be, request to see your unit’s power bills for the past couple years so you can calculate your true out of pocket cost per month.

South to North

In the greater Phoenix area, there are no clearly visible boundaries between cities. Phoenix, Glendale, Tempe, Scottsdale- they can all blend together, especially to new residents. We think a simple rule of thumb for gauging where you are in Scottsdale is thinking in terms of north and south.

South Scottsdale

South Scottsdale borders Tempe, home to Arizona State University, and the further south you go in Scottsdale, the more the city takes on the character of its college town neighbor. You’ll find more apartment complexes and simple condos with a residency consisting mostly of students and the youngish, working class demographics. If you’re more record shop than wine bar, this is your part of Scottsdale.

If you’re looking to rent in this part of Scottsdale, though, be sure to compare rents with similar apartments just over the border in Tempe. It’s unlikely you’ll be able to tell where Scottsdale ends and Tempe begins for dozens of blocks in any direction, but you may get charged a few bucks extra just for the perceived prestige of a Scottsdale address.

South Scottsdale is also a good place to consider if you are looking for a flexible agreement. Landlords are more accustomed to a transient student rental pool and may accommodate a month-to-month lease or more creative terms of your choice. The same can’t be said about the north, unfortunately.

North Scottsdale

Locals sometimes say that if Tempe is for students, Scottsdale is for graduates. And apparently, the further north you go in Scottsdale, the further the graduates have advanced in their careers. The north is what gives Scottsdale its reputation for exclusivity. Sometimes coveted, sometimes derided as “Snotsdale,” this is the posh part of town.

Which Flavor Of Posh Do You Prefer?

Old With the Old, In With the…Old

Scottsdale’s Old Town area is a major draw. Think of it as somewhere between an Old West reenactment zone and an open-air mall. And while the desert landscape painting galleries, hitching posts, and wagon wheel chandeliers may strike a rather faux feel at times, this is not strictly a tourist trap. Once you learn the lay of the land, you’ll find neighborhood shops and a place to watch the ballgame with locals, too. Most Scottsdale apartments offer some kind of parking, but you’ll want to be extra sure if you rent here. Old Town is abuzz evenings and weekends all year round. As far as the type of apartment to look for, you best bets in “Old Town,” ironically, are newer condos and lofts. The older accommodations have a reputation for being substandard.

Gorgeous River or Icky Canal?

The Scottsdale Waterfront area, north of Old Town, pitches itself as a glamorous hotspot with high end shops and restaurants; and to a degree, it is exactly that. Reviews from the locals are mixed, however, and sales and rentals of the numerous luxury condos built in this area stalled after an initial burst of interest. In short, it is polarizing, so if you’re considering renting here, hang out, shop and have dinner a few times before taking the plunge.

Cool Ranch

Want to live on a golf course? Yes? Then come on down! McCormick Ranch is mostly residential. This is a potential area for bargains if you are patient. And by bargain, we mean that relatively for Scottsdale, of course.

The New Old

Some are already calling this the new Old Town. It doesn’t have as many hitching posts, but it does have just as much shopping. Don’t miss the spa options, either. The rents around here are climbing, though, so be prepared.

Gaining Ground

A good mix of the residential and commercial, Gainey Ranch has seen an uptick in popularity recently. It may be a good option if you want to pay a little less than in Kierland, but want more to do than in McCormick.

We said it once and we’ll say it again, if you’re moving to Scottsdale, you’re most likely in the money. Now get out there and find a great spot to enjoy the smooth, financial sailing. Enjoy your stay in the West’s Most Western Town! We’re positive you will.

June 2020 Scottsdale Rent Report

Welcome to the June 2020 Scottsdale Rent Report. Scottsdale rents declined over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Scottsdale rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the metro, state, and nation.

View full Rent Report

Scottsdale rents decline sharply over the past month

Scottsdale rents have declined 0.9% over the past month, but have increased slightly by 1.9% in comparison to the same time last year. Currently, median rents in Scottsdale stand at $1,091 for a one-bedroom apartment and $1,359 for a two-bedroom. This is the second straight month that the city has seen rent decreases after an increase in March. Scottsdale's year-over-year rent growth lags the state average of 2.1%, but exceeds the national average of 0.8%.

    Rents rising across the Phoenix Metro

    Throughout the past year, rent increases have been occurring not just in the city of Scottsdale, but across the entire metro. Of the largest 10 cities that we have data for in the Phoenix metro, 9 of them have seen prices rise. Here's a look at how rents compare across some of the largest cities in the metro.

    • Gilbert has the most expensive rents in the Phoenix metro, with a two-bedroom median of $1,541; the city has also seen rent growth of 3.9% over the past year, the fastest in the metro.
    • Over the past year, Surprise is the only city in the metro that has seen rents fall, with a decline of 0.3%. Median two-bedrooms there cost $1,352, while one-bedrooms go for $1,085.
    • Phoenix proper has the least expensive rents in the Phoenix metro, with a two-bedroom median of $1,104; rents fell 0.2% over the past month but rose 2.3% over the past year.

    Scottsdale rents more affordable than many large cities nationwide

    As rents have increased slightly in Scottsdale, other large cities nationwide have seen rents grow more quickly. Scottsdale is still more affordable than most large cities across the country.

    • Rents increased slightly in other cities across the state, with Arizona as a whole logging rent growth of 2.1% over the past year. For example, rents have grown by 1.4% in Tucson.
    • Scottsdale's median two-bedroom rent of $1,359 is above the national average of $1,194. Nationwide, rents have grown by 0.8% over the past year compared to the 1.9% increase in Scottsdale.
    • While Scottsdale's rents rose slightly over the past year, many cities nationwide saw decreases, including San Francisco (-1.0%), Denver (-0.4%), and Los Angeles (-0.1%).
    • Renters will find more reasonable prices in Scottsdale than most large cities. For example, San Francisco has a median 2BR rent of $3,071, which is more than twice the price in Scottsdale.

    For more information check out our national report. You can also access our full data for cities and counties across the U.S. at this link.

    City
    Median 1BR Rent
    Median 2BR Rent
    M/M Rent Growth
    Y/Y Rent Growth
    Phoenix
    $890
    $1,100
    -0.2%
    2.3%
    Mesa
    $920
    $1,150
    -0.1%
    3.4%
    Chandler
    $1,160
    $1,440
    -0.8%
    1.2%
    Glendale
    $950
    $1,180
    -0.2%
    2.6%
    Scottsdale
    $1,090
    $1,360
    -0.9%
    1.9%
    Gilbert
    $1,240
    $1,540
    -0.4%
    3.9%
    Tempe
    $970
    $1,210
    -0.8%
    1.4%
    Peoria
    $1,180
    $1,470
    -0.5%
    3.1%
    Surprise
    $1,080
    $1,350
    -0.2%
    -0.3%
    Avondale
    $1,030
    $1,280
    -0.6%
    1.4%
    Goodyear
    $1,180
    $1,470
    0
    4%
    Buckeye
    $980
    $1,230
    0.3%
    0.7%
    Casa Grande
    $810
    $1,010
    0.8%
    1.8%
    Sun City
    $890
    $1,110
    0
    1.1%
    Apache Junction
    $590
    $730
    0.1%
    1.5%
    El Mirage
    $780
    $970
    0
    -0.2%
    Fountain Hills
    $1,060
    $1,320
    -0.4%
    1.6%
    See More

    Methodology - Recent Updates:

    Data from private listing sites, including our own, tends to skew toward luxury apartments, which introduces sample bias when estimates are calculated directly from these listings. To address these limitations, we’ve recently made major updates to our methodology, which we believe have greatly improved the accuracy and reliability of our estimates.

    Read more about our new methodology below, or see a more detailed post here.

    Methodology:

    Apartment List is committed to making our rent estimates the best and most accurate available. To do this, we start with reliable median rent statistics from the Census Bureau, then extrapolate them forward to the current month using a growth rate calculated from our listing data. In doing so, we use a same-unit analysis similar to Case-Shiller’s approach, comparing only units that are available across both time periods to provide an accurate picture of rent growth in cities across the country.

    Our approach corrects for the sample bias inherent in other private sources, producing results that are much closer to statistics published by the Census Bureau and HUD. Our methodology also allows us to construct a picture of rent growth over an extended period of time, with estimates that are updated each month.

    Read more about our methodology here.

    About Rent Reports:

    Apartment List publishes monthly reports on rental trends for hundreds of cities across the U.S. We intend these reports to be a source of reliable information that help renters and policymakers make sound decisions, and we invest significant time and effort in gathering and analyzing rent data. Our work is covered regularly by journalists across the country.

    We are continuously working to improve our methodology and data, with the goal of providing renters with the information that they need to make the best decisions.

    Renter Confidence Survey

    Apartment List has released Scottsdale’s results from the third annual Apartment List Renter Satisfaction Survey. This survey, which drew on responses from over 45,000 renters, provides insight on what states and cities must do to meet the needs of 111 million American renters nationwide.

    "Scottsdale renters expressed general satisfaction with the city overall," according to Apartment Lis...

    View full Scottsdale Renter Survey

    Here’s how Scottsdale ranks on:

    A+
    Overall satisfaction
    A+
    Safety and crime rate
    A
    Jobs and career opportunities
    A
    Recreational activities
    A-
    Affordability
    B
    Quality of schools
    A+
    Social Life
    A+
    Weather
    B+
    Commute time
    A
    State and local taxes
    D
    Public transit
    A
    Pet-friendliness
    Overview of Findings

    Apartment List has released Scottsdale’s results from the third annual Apartment List Renter Satisfaction Survey. This survey, which drew on responses from over 45,000 renters, provides insight on what states and cities must do to meet the needs of 111 million American renters nationwide.

    "Scottsdale renters expressed general satisfaction with the city overall," according to Apartment List. "They gave most categories above average scores."

    Key findings in Scottsdale include the following:

    • Scottsdale renters gave their city an A+ overall.
    • The highest-rated categories for Scottsdale were weather, social life and safety and low crime rate, which all received A+ grades.
    • The area of concern to Scottsdale renters was public transit (D).
    • Chandler did relatively well compared to other cities in Arizona, including Phoenix (B-), Tucson (D) and Mesa (C+).
    • Chandler did relatively well compared to similar cities nationwide, including Los Angeles (C+), Seattle, WA (B+) and Denver, CO (B+).
    • The top rated cities nationwide for renter satisfaction include Scottsdale, AZ, Irvine, CA, Boulder, CO and Ann Arbor, MI. The lowest rated cities include Tallahassee, FL, Stockton, CA, Dayton, OH, Detroit, MI and Newark, NJ.

    Renters say:

    • "I love the easy access to shopping centers and the ease of getting around the valley via roads and freeways." – Madison M.
    • "Scottsdale is beautiful and has a lot of great places to work, eat and have fun. However, it is so expensive to live here and the lack of public transportation makes it difficult to enjoy the luxuries Scottsdale has to offer." – Natalie
    • "I love the location, accessibility and convenience. It is super close to jobs and schools and the cost of living is good." – Justine P.
    • "I love the hiking. I also love the diversity and activities available in a large urban city." – Pamela G.

    For more information on the survey methodology and findings or to speak to one of our researchers, please contact our team at rentonomics@apartmentlist.com.

    View our national survey results here.

    Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

    How much is rent in Scottsdale?
    In Scottsdale, the median rent is $897 for a studio, $1,090 for a 1-bedroom, $1,359 for a 2-bedroom, and $1,977 for a 3-bedroom. For more information on rental trends in Scottsdale, check out our monthly Scottsdale Rent Report.
    What are the most popular neighborhoods in Scottsdale?
    Some of the most popular neighborhoods in Scottsdale include Downtown Scottsdale, Dc Ranch, Scottsdale Ranch, Airpark, and Paseo Village.
    How pet-friendly is Scottsdale?
    According to our Annual Renter Survey, Scottsdale received a letter grade of A for pet-friendliness.
    What is the job market like in Scottsdale?
    According to our Annual Renter Survey, Scottsdale received a letter grade of A for satisfaction with jobs and career opportunities.
    How good are the schools in Scottsdale?
    Scottsdale renters gave their city a letter grade of B when asked to rate their satisfaction with schools in the area. To see how Scottsdale did in other categories, check out the results of our Annual Renter Survey.
    What is social life like in Scottsdale?
    Scottsdale renters gave their city a letter grade of A+ when asked to rate their satisfaction with social life and dating opportunities. To see how Scottsdale did in other categories, check out the results of our Annual Renter Survey.
    What colleges and universities are located in or around Scottsdale?
    Some of the colleges located in the Scottsdale area include Arizona State University-Tempe, GateWay Community College, Mesa Community College, Rio Salado College, and Paradise Valley Community College. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.
    What cities do people live in to commute to Scottsdale?
    Some of the nearby cities that people commute to Scottsdale from include Phoenix, Mesa, Chandler, Tempe, and Glendale.

