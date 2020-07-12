319 Apartments for rent in Desert Ridge, Phoenix, AZ

If you’re looking to settle down in a stable, family-friendly environment in northeast Phoenix, you can’t go wrong with Desert Ridge. With streets safe enough to jog along, excellent dining and shopping options, and schools in the acclaimed Paradise Valley School District, it’s easy to see why this is one of the Phoenix area’s fastest-growing neighborhoods.

Life in Desert Ridge is designed to give you access to some of the finest things life has to offer. You’ll find them at places like the shops in the outdoor mall CityCenter at CityNorth, with trendy restaurants like Modern Margarita and La Bocca Wine Bar and Kitchen. Even though Desert Ridge is technically part of the city of Phoenix, it’s far enough away in terms of both distance and culture that this feels like an upscale suburb.

Desert Ridge is not the kind of community where you’ll find drunk college kids wandering the streets. Life here is a little more family-oriented. The kids will have a great time at The Play Factory, where they can jump and run through an indoor playground to escape the summer heat. However, adults can have their own kind of fun here, too. The Blue Martini Lounge is a local favorite for refreshing drinks and dancing to live music.