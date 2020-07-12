AL
Last updated July 12 2020 at 10:44 AM

319 Apartments for rent in Desert Ridge, Phoenix, AZ

Verified

1 of 27

Last updated July 12 at 06:03am
30 Units Available
Shade at Desert Ridge
21150 N Tatum Blvd, Phoenix, AZ
1 Bedroom
$1,188
800 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,413
1174 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,910
1467 sqft
Finding the perfect apartment can be a challenge, especially if you have a furry friend.
Verified

1 of 41

Last updated July 12 at 03:33am
$
10 Units Available
The Residences on High Street
5355 E High St, Phoenix, AZ
1 Bedroom
$1,605
876 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,010
1365 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Pet-friendly community that accepts cats and dogs. Apartments feature private patios or balconies. Wonderful outdoor recreation area with swimming pool, fire pits, grills and comfortable seating.

1 of 1

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
4721 E Swilling Rd
4721 East Swilling Road, Phoenix, AZ
4 Bedrooms
$2,050
1962 sqft
Beautiful house for lease - Property Id: 301984 Beautiful house for lease. 3 bedrooms + den and 2 bathroom with attached 2 car garage in great location and great school district. One year lease at $2050 per month with $2600 security deposit.

1 of 7

Last updated July 12 at 11:16am
1 Unit Available
5450 E DEER VALLEY Drive
5450 East Deer Valley Road, Phoenix, AZ
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$3,000
1246 sqft
Fully Remodeled in the sought after Toscana gated community. 2 bedrooms, plus a bonus room, 2 bathrooms, and 2 car garage spaces.

1 of 21

Last updated July 12 at 11:16am
1 Unit Available
21642 N 44TH Place
21642 North 44th Place, Phoenix, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$2,000
1663 sqft
Beautiful 3 bedroom unit near Desert Ridge Marketplace. Cinnamon stained maple cabinetry with coordinating island. Silestone countertops. Stone-look tile. Light, almond appliances.

1 of 20

Last updated July 12 at 11:16am
1 Unit Available
22629 N 43RD Place
22629 North 43rd Place, Phoenix, AZ
4 Bedrooms
$9,000
1828 sqft
FULLY FURNISHED! Stunning remodel in sought after Desert Ridge. Professionally designed and completely remodeled, this home will wow you from the moment you walk in the front door.

1 of 10

Last updated July 12 at 11:16am
1 Unit Available
4354 E ABRAHAM Lane
4354 East Abraham Lane, Phoenix, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$2,000
1404 sqft
Wonderful 3 bedroom home in Desert Ridge. Large living room with access to easy care backyard. Eat in kitchen with pantry. Walk-in closet in master bedroom. Separate shower and deep garden tub. Stainless steel appliances.

1 of 11

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
4245 E Folgers Rd
4245 East Folgers Road, Phoenix, AZ
4 Bedrooms
$2,695
2774 sqft
Gorgeous 4 Bed 3 Bath Desert Ridge Home - Gorgeous!! fully upgraded, two level home in highly sought after Desert Ridge area.

1 of 41

Last updated July 12 at 11:16am
1 Unit Available
4728 E PARKSIDE Lane
4728 E Parkside Ln, Phoenix, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$2,795
2288 sqft
GREAT PRICE for this Stunning, fully FURNISHED home in Gated Community with Clubhouse. This 3bd, 2.

1 of 34

Last updated July 12 at 11:16am
1 Unit Available
23014 N 52ND Street
23014 North 52nd Street, Phoenix, AZ
4 Bedrooms
$9,000
2430 sqft
Luxury, furnished, single level, golf course home. Private cul-de-sac on 4th hole of Marriott Wildfire Golf Resort with NAOS privacy. Captivating desert, golf course & mountain views. 3 bedrooms (split master) plus separate Casita w/king suite.

1 of 57

Last updated July 12 at 11:42am
1 Unit Available
5350 East Deer Valley Drive
5350 East Deer Valley Road, Phoenix, AZ
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,695
1246 sqft
Click this link to your browser to schedule a showing at your convenience. https://homes.rently.com/homes-for-rent/properties/1339668?source=marketing Luxurious Resort style living at its Best!! ALL ONE LEVEL on the 2nd floor.

1 of 23

Last updated July 12 at 11:16am
1 Unit Available
4719 E MELINDA Lane
4719 East Melinda Lane, Phoenix, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$6,500
1519 sqft
Fully furnished rental ~ Peak season (Feb&March) $6500/mo + taxes and fees~ Off peak (June-Sept) $2700/mo + taxes and fees. Enjoy this beautiful 3 bedroom private home in the Desert Ridge.

1 of 2

Last updated July 12 at 11:16am
1 Unit Available
4621 E ABRAHAM Lane
4621 East Abraham Lane, Phoenix, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$1,995
1540 sqft
Location, location, location, this yearly rental is convenient to highways, shopping and major employers including Mayo Clinic and American Express. Floorplan includes open area, Extra room could be used as office or 4th Bedroom. Note: No Pets.

1 of 31

Last updated July 12 at 11:16am
1 Unit Available
21320 N 56th Street
21320 North 56th Street, Phoenix, AZ
2 Bedrooms
$2,800
1553 sqft
Great opportunity for a luxury rental in Desert Ridge. This is a beautiful spacious open floor plan with extra large master bedroom. Den/office, eat-in kitchen and large laundry room. Beautifully furnished and decorated.

1 of 19

Last updated July 12 at 11:16am
1 Unit Available
18016 N 65TH Place
18016 N 65th Pl, Phoenix, AZ
4 Bedrooms
$11,995
3472 sqft
THIS IS A SEASONAL FURNISHED RENTAL, RATES VARY BASED ON MONTHS OCCUPIED! Available for summer rates April/May 2020!!! (Jan - Apr $11,995) (May, Oct - Dec $9,000) (June - Sept $5,500) North Valleys newest gated community - Paradise Ridge! Brand new

1 of 73

Last updated July 12 at 11:42am
1 Unit Available
4609 East Walter Way
4609 East Walter Way, Phoenix, AZ
4 Bedrooms
$3,195
3741 sqft
3D Tour!! https://my.matterport.com/show/?m=aSSL4wrmgES Spacious home on a premium lot in the gated community of prestigious Sanctuary at Desert Ridge. Builder upgrades throughout this elegant residence make this home unique.

1 of 15

Last updated July 12 at 11:16am
1 Unit Available
4065 E ABRAHAM Lane
4065 East Abraham Lane, Phoenix, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$1,795
1449 sqft
Awesome location! You can easily walk to Desert Ridge Marketplace. Quick access to 101 and 51 freeways. Home is on a premium lot with a view fence that backs to community open space, and there is a community park just down the street.

1 of 24

Last updated July 12 at 11:16am
1 Unit Available
21823 N 48TH Street
21823 North 48th Street, Phoenix, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$1,625
1610 sqft
WELCOME HOME TO THIS CHARMING 2 STORY, 3 BED, 2.5 BATH HOME COMPLETE WITH A LARGE LOFT IN THE HIGHLY SOUGHT AFTER DESERT RIDGE COMMUNITY WHERE YOU'LL ENJOY YOUR PROXIMITY TO SO MANY GREAT RESTAURANTS, SHOPS, PARKS, SCHOOLS, AND MORE.
Results within 1 mile of Desert Ridge
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated July 12 at 03:33am
54 Units Available
Desert Club
6901 E Chauncey Ln, Phoenix, AZ
1 Bedroom
$1,330
778 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,470
1131 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,015
1327 sqft
Furnished units that come with in-unit laundry, cooking range and dishwasher. Spacious floor plans. Pet-friendly community with a dedicated business center, garage, fitness center and hot tub facilities.
Verified

1 of 9

Last updated July 12 at 12:01pm
26 Units Available
Slate Scottsdale by Mark-Taylor
18220 N 68th St, Scottsdale, AZ
1 Bedroom
$1,139
832 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,490
1159 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$3,060
1471 sqft
Inviting community of 1- to 3-bedroom apartment homes in north Scottsdale. Open floor plans include spacious kitchens with quartz countertops and stainless steel appliances. Select homes feature open patios with direct access to common areas.
Verified

1 of 6

Last updated July 12 at 06:36am
$
26 Units Available
San Milan by Mark-Taylor
6975 E Princess Dr, Phoenix, AZ
1 Bedroom
$1,364
903 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,625
1171 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,400
1456 sqft
Great location, close to WestWorld of Scottsdale and TPC Scottsdale. Residents enjoy units with dual-pane insulated windows, plush carpeting, and distressed plank flooring. Community has pool, pool with wet bar, and business center.
Verified

1 of 42

Last updated July 12 at 10:39am
52 Units Available
Camden North End
6800 East Mayo Boulevard, Phoenix, AZ
Studio
$1,329
587 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,349
772 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,689
1146 sqft
A new construction community with open concept floor plans. Luxury amenities including a chef-inspired kitchen, wood-style flooring, walk-in closets, and full-size washer and dryer. Pet-friendly. Fitness and yoga studio.
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated July 12 at 03:33am
26 Units Available
Desert Horizon
16636 N 58th St, Scottsdale, AZ
1 Bedroom
$1,085
724 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,190
961 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,445
1126 sqft
Sophisticated kitchens have granite counters, stainless steel appliances and plenty of storage space. Residence features communal coffee bar. Bus stop nearby on East Bell Road.
Verified

1 of 10

Last updated July 12 at 10:39am
24 Units Available
Ninety Degrees
18440 N 68th St, Scottsdale, AZ
Studio
$1,155
571 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,165
714 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,325
947 sqft
Community amenities include a fireside lounge, 24-hour gym and pool. Homes come with private fireplaces and extra storage room. Located close to Route 51, providing easy connectivity to Scottsdale Airport.
Desert Ridge
Neighborhood Guide
Neighborhood overview

If you think Phoenix is all about urban gridlock, you’re missing out on the natural beauty in the far north valley that surrounds the area. Both mountain and desert views can be yours in Desert Ridge, where great schools, safe streets, and a true community make this a place you’ll love to call home.

Transportation

  • Driving
  • Valley Metro buses (limited service)

Demographics

  • Established professionals (mostly 25-44)
  • Families with children

Close to:

  • North Scottsdale
  • Lookout Mountain
  • Phoenix-Deer Valley Municipal Airport
  • Highway 17

Contains:

  • Loop 101
  • Desert Ridge Marketplace
  • Mayo Clinic
  • Wildfire Golf Club

Desert Ridge in 3 Words: Upscale, Clean, Suburban

Living in Desert Ridge

If you’re looking to settle down in a stable, family-friendly environment in northeast Phoenix, you can’t go wrong with Desert Ridge. With streets safe enough to jog along, excellent dining and shopping options, and schools in the acclaimed Paradise Valley School District, it’s easy to see why this is one of the Phoenix area’s fastest-growing neighborhoods.

Life in Desert Ridge is designed to give you access to some of the finest things life has to offer. You’ll find them at places like the shops in the outdoor mall CityCenter at CityNorth, with trendy restaurants like Modern Margarita and La Bocca Wine Bar and Kitchen. Even though Desert Ridge is technically part of the city of Phoenix, it’s far enough away in terms of both distance and culture that this feels like an upscale suburb.

Desert Ridge is not the kind of community where you’ll find drunk college kids wandering the streets. Life here is a little more family-oriented. The kids will have a great time at The Play Factory, where they can jump and run through an indoor playground to escape the summer heat. However, adults can have their own kind of fun here, too. The Blue Martini Lounge is a local favorite for refreshing drinks and dancing to live music.

Renting in Desert Ridge, Phoenix

Most apartments in Desert Ridge are newer and in relatively good condition. As a master-planned community, Desert Ridge came to life beginning in 1996 and construction has continued ever since. Housing in Desert Ridge ranges from shiny new apartments and luxury condos to houses for rent or sale.

A shared investment is what keeps Desert Ridge a nice place to live. Residents take care of the community, and homeowners pay into the Desert Ridge Community Association for maintenance. One advantage of renting in Desert Ridge is that you get all of the benefits of living in a safe community that is well cared for without having to pay the homeowner association fees. However, expect rent prices to be a little higher than in other parts of the city to reflect the neighborhood’s desirability.

When you’re ready to find an apartment for rent in Desert Ridge, expect that you may have to look for a while. The amount of available housing is still struggling to keep up with demand, so be prepared to put in an application quickly and don’t expect any discounts or incentives. Make a wish list of your most desired amenities and you’ll find plenty of options. Most apartments allow one or two pets; extra monthly pet rent is common, in addition to pet deposits. Nearly every apartment complex and condo building has a pool—this is Arizona, after all! You’ll definitely want to cool off when you come home from a long day.

Getting around Desert Ridge

You definitely want to make sure you have a car when you move to Desert Ridge. This community is very car-dependent and even if you felt like walking in the brutal heat of a Phoenix summer, the community just wasn’t designed for walking or biking. Public transportation options are also limited in this neighborhood, although there is a Valley Metro bus with limited service.

Desert Ridge was designed to feel like an escape from the city, and you’ll definitely feel like urban life is far away when you drive home to a community with gorgeous desert views on all sides. However, this much peace and quiet does require a bit more of a drive to truly get away. This means that you’ll likely spend a lot of time commuting if you work in downtown Phoenix, although Desert Ridge has easy access to the 101.

Things to do in Desert Ridge

Tatum Blvd. is the main drag in Desert Ridge, and that’s where you’ll find most of the restaurants and shops. Many are clustered around the massive Desert Ridge Marketplace, a collection of eateries, boutiques, chain restaurants and big-box stores. You’ll enjoy the fresh sushi at Nori Sushi and the great service and melt-in-your-mouth prime rib at The Keg Steakhouse and Bar.

A low crime rate and family-friendly atmosphere make Desert Ridge a stable place to live. Come see how Desert Ridge can be your oasis in the middle of the desert!

