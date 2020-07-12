319 Apartments for rent in Desert Ridge, Phoenix, AZ
If you think Phoenix is all about urban gridlock, you’re missing out on the natural beauty in the far north valley that surrounds the area. Both mountain and desert views can be yours in Desert Ridge, where great schools, safe streets, and a true community make this a place you’ll love to call home.
Transportation
- Driving
- Valley Metro buses (limited service)
Demographics
- Established professionals (mostly 25-44)
- Families with children
Close to:
- North Scottsdale
- Lookout Mountain
- Phoenix-Deer Valley Municipal Airport
- Highway 17
Contains:
- Loop 101
- Desert Ridge Marketplace
- Mayo Clinic
- Wildfire Golf Club
Desert Ridge in 3 Words: Upscale, Clean, Suburban
If you’re looking to settle down in a stable, family-friendly environment in northeast Phoenix, you can’t go wrong with Desert Ridge. With streets safe enough to jog along, excellent dining and shopping options, and schools in the acclaimed Paradise Valley School District, it’s easy to see why this is one of the Phoenix area’s fastest-growing neighborhoods.
Life in Desert Ridge is designed to give you access to some of the finest things life has to offer. You’ll find them at places like the shops in the outdoor mall CityCenter at CityNorth, with trendy restaurants like Modern Margarita and La Bocca Wine Bar and Kitchen. Even though Desert Ridge is technically part of the city of Phoenix, it’s far enough away in terms of both distance and culture that this feels like an upscale suburb.
Desert Ridge is not the kind of community where you’ll find drunk college kids wandering the streets. Life here is a little more family-oriented. The kids will have a great time at The Play Factory, where they can jump and run through an indoor playground to escape the summer heat. However, adults can have their own kind of fun here, too. The Blue Martini Lounge is a local favorite for refreshing drinks and dancing to live music.
Most apartments in Desert Ridge are newer and in relatively good condition. As a master-planned community, Desert Ridge came to life beginning in 1996 and construction has continued ever since. Housing in Desert Ridge ranges from shiny new apartments and luxury condos to houses for rent or sale.
A shared investment is what keeps Desert Ridge a nice place to live. Residents take care of the community, and homeowners pay into the Desert Ridge Community Association for maintenance. One advantage of renting in Desert Ridge is that you get all of the benefits of living in a safe community that is well cared for without having to pay the homeowner association fees. However, expect rent prices to be a little higher than in other parts of the city to reflect the neighborhood’s desirability.
When you’re ready to find an apartment for rent in Desert Ridge, expect that you may have to look for a while. The amount of available housing is still struggling to keep up with demand, so be prepared to put in an application quickly and don’t expect any discounts or incentives. Make a wish list of your most desired amenities and you’ll find plenty of options. Most apartments allow one or two pets; extra monthly pet rent is common, in addition to pet deposits. Nearly every apartment complex and condo building has a pool—this is Arizona, after all! You’ll definitely want to cool off when you come home from a long day.
You definitely want to make sure you have a car when you move to Desert Ridge. This community is very car-dependent and even if you felt like walking in the brutal heat of a Phoenix summer, the community just wasn’t designed for walking or biking. Public transportation options are also limited in this neighborhood, although there is a Valley Metro bus with limited service.
Desert Ridge was designed to feel like an escape from the city, and you’ll definitely feel like urban life is far away when you drive home to a community with gorgeous desert views on all sides. However, this much peace and quiet does require a bit more of a drive to truly get away. This means that you’ll likely spend a lot of time commuting if you work in downtown Phoenix, although Desert Ridge has easy access to the 101.
Tatum Blvd. is the main drag in Desert Ridge, and that’s where you’ll find most of the restaurants and shops. Many are clustered around the massive Desert Ridge Marketplace, a collection of eateries, boutiques, chain restaurants and big-box stores. You’ll enjoy the fresh sushi at Nori Sushi and the great service and melt-in-your-mouth prime rib at The Keg Steakhouse and Bar.
A low crime rate and family-friendly atmosphere make Desert Ridge a stable place to live. Come see how Desert Ridge can be your oasis in the middle of the desert!