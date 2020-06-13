102 Accessible Apartments for rent in Phoenix, AZ

Apartment List
Verified

1 of 34

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
$
Downtown Phoenix
22 Units Available
Roosevelt Row
330 E Roosevelt St, Phoenix, AZ
Studio
$1,375
669 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,455
813 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,895
1114 sqft
Contemporary homes with fully equipped kitchens and designer finishes. Dogs and cats allowed. Exercise at the gym and swim in the pool. Near bus stops along Roosevelt Street. By Arizona State University Downtown Phoenix campus.
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
11 Units Available
The Palms at South Mountain
4424 E Baseline Rd, Phoenix, AZ
1 Bedroom
$909
660 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,139
976 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Recently renovated apartments with gourmet kitchens and relaxing bathtubs. Ideal location close to I-10, Loop 202, Superstition Freeway with resort-style amenities like a sparkling pool, hot tub, and coffee bar.
Verified

1 of 14

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
67 Units Available
The Ryan
188 E Jefferson St, Phoenix, AZ
Studio
$1,619
628 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,829
831 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,574
1199 sqft
TOUR YOUR WAY. Meet your new community, on your terms. Call or email us today to make an appointment!
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
$
26 Units Available
Ascent at Papago Park
4950 E Van Buren St, Phoenix, AZ
1 Bedroom
$1,019
771 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,219
960 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,716
1361 sqft
Minutes from Sky Harbor Airport and area dining. Resort-style pool with ramada, yoga studio and fitness studio. Modern interiors with private balconies and patios. Resort-style living in a pet-friendly community.
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
12 Units Available
Estates On Maryland
1802 W Maryland Ave, Phoenix, AZ
1 Bedroom
$1,036
722 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,204
1090 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Newly renovated, this gated community features two pools, a 24-hour gym, and a yoga room. Units include washers/dryers and expansive closets. Hop onto I-17 or the Metro Rail and be in downtown Phoenix within minutes.
Verified

1 of 35

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
15 Units Available
Sage Apartments
28425 N Black Canyon Hwy, Phoenix, AZ
1 Bedroom
$1,161
810 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,360
1133 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,808
1390 sqft
Sage Apartment Homes are new luxury apartments conceived with space and modernity in mind. Apartments feature open kitchens, high ceilings, and six-foot-tall fireplaces. Pet-friendly with private balconies.
Verified

1 of 1

Last updated June 13 at 12:29am
1 Unit Available
2025 West
2025 W Indian School Rd, Phoenix, AZ
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$755
540 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Under New Management, 2025 West's prime location near the I-17, 51 and I-10 as well as on the bus line will entice you to call 2025 your new home.
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
5 Units Available
The Montana Apartments
7611 S 36th St, Phoenix, AZ
1 Bedroom
$1,275
740 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,660
961 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,535
1102 sqft
The Montana Apartment Homes is everything that you have been looking for! Located at the base of South Mountain in Phoenix, Arizona, The Montana is the perfect community for any lifestyle.
Verified

1 of 22

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
$
Desert Peak
14 Units Available
Senita on Cave Creek
23555 N Desert Peak Parkway, Phoenix, AZ
1 Bedroom
$1,200
764 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,495
1183 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Spacious homes with walk-in closets, spa baths, vaulted ceilings, and plush carpeting. Residents enjoy access to a 24-hour gym, covered parking, and a luxury pool, among other amenities. Walking distance from downtown Phoenix.
Verified

1 of 12

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
Central Avenue Corridor
7 Units Available
Aura at Midtown
3623 N 5th Ave, Phoenix, AZ
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,240
999 sqft
Choose from three spacious layouts. Amenities include designer kitchen cabinets and counters and new appliances. Located just blocks away from the light rail, Phoenix Central Library and Phoenix Art Museum.
Verified

1 of 37

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
7 Units Available
Bayside Apartments
20245 N 32nd Dr, Phoenix, AZ
1 Bedroom
$1,050
717 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,155
895 sqft
Pet-friendly complex boasts round-the-clock maintenance and gym. Pool and hot tub on site. Air-conditioned units have laundry and walk-in closets. Deer Valley Towne Center Mall is across the street. Easy access to I-17.
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
9 Units Available
Connect on Union
2311 E Union Hills Dr, Phoenix, AZ
Studio
$965
450 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,035
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,145
940 sqft
For a great location with beautiful surroundings, come home to Connect on Union Apartment Homes! Located only minutes from schools, shopping, golf, bus lines, and access to SR 51 and Loop 101.
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
$
Arcadia Lite
7 Units Available
The Palms
4304 E Campbell Ave, Phoenix, AZ
1 Bedroom
$1,233
801 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,396
1042 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,839
1260 sqft
Great Campbell Ave location close to the Colonnade and Tower Plaza Malls. Large apartments with washer and dryer in unit and patio or balcony with amazing views of Echo Canyon Park. Pet-friendly and carports available.
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
$
Arcadia
11 Units Available
Ingleside
4502 E Indian School Rd, Phoenix, AZ
1 Bedroom
$1,270
768 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,291
999 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,496
1198 sqft
Elegant and sophisticated decor. Minutes from Arcadia High School. Fabulous interiors with stainless steel appliances. BBQ area, basketball court, hot tub, and fitness center on-site. Large pool. Pet-friendly property with extra storage and fireplaces.
Verified

1 of 36

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
$
9 Units Available
Villa Toscana
10201 N 33rd Ave, Phoenix, AZ
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$849
713 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,009
955 sqft
Apartments feature updated interiors with wood-like flooring, walk-in closets, and full-sized kitchen appliances. The pet-friendly complex also has a sparkling pool and fun playground for guests. In West Phoenix near Metro Center Mall and I-17.
Verified

1 of 25

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
Central Avenue Corridor
25 Units Available
The Station on Central
4140 N Central Ave, Phoenix, AZ
1 Bedroom
$1,095
811 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,475
1122 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,900
1378 sqft
Great location, close to Light Rail Route 41 Indian School and Central Stop. Community features BBQ grills, fitness center and clubhouse. Apartments have ceiling fans, walk-in closets, and washer and dryer.
Verified

1 of 58

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
4 Units Available
Villa Serena Apartments
4221 W Dunlap Ave, Phoenix, AZ
1 Bedroom
$900
720 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,020
978 sqft
Prime location close to transportation, schools, restaurants and shopping. Community has a pool area, outdoor BBQs, washer/dryer and oversized patios. Rooms have storage and climate controls.
Verified

1 of 17

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
$
30 Units Available
The Place at Sonoran Trails
28000 N Valley Pkwy, Phoenix, AZ
1 Bedroom
$1,200
762 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,355
1097 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,640
1304 sqft
One-, two-, and three-bedroom homes with modern design, hard surface flooring, quartz countertops and washer/dryers. Community has multi-purpose clubhouse, resident lounge, swimming pool, and 24-hour fitness center.
Verified

1 of 6

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
2 Units Available
Rancho La Fuente
16621 N 25th St, Phoenix, AZ
1 Bedroom
$740
570 sqft
Quiet community with on-site laundry, basketball court, swimming pool and package receiving on premises. Parking available. Units are smoke-free and have air conditioning, bathtubs and private patio/balconies.
Verified

1 of 4

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
7 Units Available
Oak Tree
3620 E McDowell Rd, Phoenix, AZ
1 Bedroom
$897
635 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,150
920 sqft
Stop by and take a look at one of our large, spacious floor plans. Here at The Rise, you are close to shopping, dining, entertainment and more. Call today to make an appointment and you'll see why you can stop looking and start living!
Verified

1 of 16

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
14 Units Available
Marble Creek
5601 W McDowell Rd, Phoenix, AZ
1 Bedroom
$935
720 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,015
980 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Conveniently located just off the Papago Freeway near Desert Sky Mall. Recently remodeled units with spacious floor plans. Gated community with covered parking, resident playground, pool and spa.
Verified

1 of 31

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
$
11 Units Available
Saratoga Ridge
1450 E Bell Rd, Phoenix, AZ
1 Bedroom
$890
720 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,064
923 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,427
1319 sqft
Community boasts a pool, playground, gym , volleyball court and clubhouse. Units have hardwood floors and stainless-steel appliances. Easy access to I-17 for commuters. Lots of dining and shopping options a block away.
Verified

1 of 26

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
16 Units Available
The Place At Wickertree Apartments
20003 N 23rd Ave, Phoenix, AZ
1 Bedroom
$838
603 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,215
841 sqft
Pet-friendly community with landscaped outdoor spaces, a large pool and a kid-friendly playground. Apartments offer private balconies and large kitchens with all the modern conveniences. For dining, check out Times Square Neighborhood Italian restaurant nearby.
Verified

1 of 66

Last updated June 12 at 02:30pm
$
14 Units Available
Monaco 31
20244 N 31st Ave, Phoenix, AZ
1 Bedroom
$1,050
729 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,375
931 sqft
We offer three floor plans with one and two-bedroom apartment homes for rent. Monaco 31 floor plans have been newly renovated and creatively designed with attractive amenities to enhance your lifestyle.

June 2020 Phoenix Rent Report

Welcome to the June 2020 Phoenix Rent Report. Phoenix rents declined over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Phoenix rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the metro, state, and nation.

View full Rent Report

Phoenix rents declined slightly over the past month

Phoenix rents have declined 0.2% over the past month, but are up moderately by 2.3% in comparison to the same time last year. Currently, median rents in Phoenix stand at $886 for a one-bedroom apartment and $1,104 for a two-bedroom. This is the second straight month that the city has seen rent decreases after an increase in March. Phoenix's year-over-year rent growth leads the state average of 2.1%, as well as the national average of 0.8%.

    Rents rising across the Phoenix Metro

    Throughout the past year, rent increases have been occurring not just in the city of Phoenix, but across the entire metro. Of the largest 10 cities that we have data for in the Phoenix metro, 9 of them have seen prices rise. Here's a look at how rents compare across some of the largest cities in the metro.

    • Gilbert has the most expensive rents in the Phoenix metro, with a two-bedroom median of $1,541; the city has also seen rent growth of 3.9% over the past year, the fastest in the metro.
    • Over the past year, Surprise is the only city in the metro that has seen rents fall, with a decline of 0.3%. Median two-bedrooms there cost $1,352, while one-bedrooms go for $1,085.
    • Phoenix proper has the least expensive rents in the Phoenix metro, with a two-bedroom median of $1,104; rents fell 0.2% over the past month but rose 2.3% over the past year.

    Phoenix rents more affordable than many comparable cities nationwide

    As rents have increased moderately in Phoenix, other large cities nationwide have seen rents grow more modestly, or in some cases, even decline. Phoenix is still more affordable than most other large cities across the country.

    • Rents increased slightly in other cities across the state, with Arizona as a whole logging rent growth of 2.1% over the past year. For example, rents have grown by 1.4% in Tucson.
    • Phoenix's median two-bedroom rent of $1,104 is below the national average of $1,194. Nationwide, rents have grown by 0.8% over the past year compared to the 2.3% rise in Phoenix.
    • While Phoenix's rents rose moderately over the past year, many cities nationwide saw decreases, including San Francisco (-1.0%), Denver (-0.4%), and Los Angeles (-0.1%).
    • Renters will find more reasonable prices in Phoenix than most similar cities. For example, San Francisco has a median 2BR rent of $3,071, which is more than two-and-a-half times the price in Phoenix.

    For more information check out our national report. You can also access our full data for cities and counties across the U.S. at this link.

    City
    Median 1BR Rent
    Median 2BR Rent
    M/M Rent Growth
    Y/Y Rent Growth
    Phoenix
    $890
    $1,100
    -0.2%
    2.3%
    Mesa
    $920
    $1,150
    -0.1%
    3.4%
    Chandler
    $1,160
    $1,440
    -0.8%
    1.2%
    Glendale
    $950
    $1,180
    -0.2%
    2.6%
    Scottsdale
    $1,090
    $1,360
    -0.9%
    1.9%
    Gilbert
    $1,240
    $1,540
    -0.4%
    3.9%
    Tempe
    $970
    $1,210
    -0.8%
    1.4%
    Peoria
    $1,180
    $1,470
    -0.5%
    3.1%
    Surprise
    $1,080
    $1,350
    -0.2%
    -0.3%
    Avondale
    $1,030
    $1,280
    -0.6%
    1.4%
    Goodyear
    $1,180
    $1,470
    0
    4%
    Buckeye
    $980
    $1,230
    0.3%
    0.7%
    Casa Grande
    $810
    $1,010
    0.8%
    1.8%
    Sun City
    $890
    $1,110
    0
    1.1%
    Apache Junction
    $590
    $730
    0.1%
    1.5%
    El Mirage
    $780
    $970
    0
    -0.2%
    Fountain Hills
    $1,060
    $1,320
    -0.4%
    1.6%
    See More

    Methodology - Recent Updates:

    Data from private listing sites, including our own, tends to skew toward luxury apartments, which introduces sample bias when estimates are calculated directly from these listings. To address these limitations, we’ve recently made major updates to our methodology, which we believe have greatly improved the accuracy and reliability of our estimates.

    Read more about our new methodology below, or see a more detailed post here.

    Methodology:

    Apartment List is committed to making our rent estimates the best and most accurate available. To do this, we start with reliable median rent statistics from the Census Bureau, then extrapolate them forward to the current month using a growth rate calculated from our listing data. In doing so, we use a same-unit analysis similar to Case-Shiller’s approach, comparing only units that are available across both time periods to provide an accurate picture of rent growth in cities across the country.

    Our approach corrects for the sample bias inherent in other private sources, producing results that are much closer to statistics published by the Census Bureau and HUD. Our methodology also allows us to construct a picture of rent growth over an extended period of time, with estimates that are updated each month.

    Read more about our methodology here.

    About Rent Reports:

    Apartment List publishes monthly reports on rental trends for hundreds of cities across the U.S. We intend these reports to be a source of reliable information that help renters and policymakers make sound decisions, and we invest significant time and effort in gathering and analyzing rent data. Our work is covered regularly by journalists across the country.

    We are continuously working to improve our methodology and data, with the goal of providing renters with the information that they need to make the best decisions.

