Apartment List
/
AZ
/
phoenix
/
cheap apartments
Last updated June 13 2020 at 10:16 AM

72 Cheap Apartments for rent in Phoenix, AZ

Verified

1 of 3

Last updated June 13 at 06:15am
17 Units Available
Villages at Metro Center
9652 N 31st Ave, Phoenix, AZ
Studio
$695
400 sqft
1 Bedroom
$745
643 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,000
931 sqft
Convenience meets affordability in this pet-friendly complex featuring a playground, pool and gym. Right next to I-17 and the Metrocenter Mall. Units feature air conditioning and walk-in closets.
Verified

1 of 12

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
15 Units Available
Monterey Village
4707 E McDowell Rd, Phoenix, AZ
Studio
$789
400 sqft
1 Bedroom
$849
529 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$989
833 sqft
Convenient location, minutes from ASU, downtown Phoenix, and downtown Tempe. Community features 24-hour maintenance, parking, and on-site laundry. Residents enjoy units with walk-in closets, patio/balcony, ceiling fan, and dishwasher.
Verified

1 of 26

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
La Mancha
8 Units Available
Cielo
8222 N 19th Ave, Phoenix, AZ
Studio
$761
455 sqft
1 Bedroom
$882
567 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,199
829 sqft
***At this time, we are conducting tours by appointment only. Please call/text or email to request a tour.
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
10 Units Available
The Venue On Camelback
1930 E Camelback Rd, Phoenix, AZ
Studio
$807
398 sqft
1 Bedroom
$882
629 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,245
966 sqft
The Colonnade Apartments are located in Phoenix's Camelback Corridor. This pet-friendly community offers pools, a spa and several laundry centers. Units provide granite counters, garbage disposals, air conditioning and walk-in closets.
Verified

1 of 47

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
14 Units Available
Montelano
8330 N 19th Ave, Phoenix, AZ
1 Bedroom
$785
698 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,135
964 sqft
Montelano offers quality and comfort in Phoenix, AZ. We offer eight different floor plans and exceptional amenities with recent upgrades. Work up a sweat at our fitness center, or cool down in our beautiful pool surrounded by palm trees.
Verified

1 of 1

Last updated June 13 at 12:29am
1 Unit Available
2025 West
2025 W Indian School Rd, Phoenix, AZ
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$755
540 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Under New Management, 2025 West's prime location near the I-17, 51 and I-10 as well as on the bus line will entice you to call 2025 your new home.
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
$
15 Units Available
Ava Park
2524 W Glenrosa Ave, Phoenix, AZ
1 Bedroom
$720
559 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,024
815 sqft
Comfort and functionality combine to create your new home at Ava Park in Phoenix, Arizona. Situated right off Interstate 17, our newly renovated community takes pride in placing residents right where they need and want to be.
Verified

1 of 27

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
Lake Biltmore Village
3 Units Available
Biltmore on the Lake
11050 N Biltmore Dr, Phoenix, AZ
Studio
$595
385 sqft
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$810
847 sqft
Conveniently located off of I-17. Units include extra storage, hardwood floors and walk-in closets. Community amenities include fitness center, jogging trail and two swimming pools. Utilities included. Pets welcome.
Verified

1 of 6

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
2 Units Available
Rancho La Fuente
16621 N 25th St, Phoenix, AZ
1 Bedroom
$740
570 sqft
Quiet community with on-site laundry, basketball court, swimming pool and package receiving on premises. Parking available. Units are smoke-free and have air conditioning, bathtubs and private patio/balconies.
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
3 Units Available
Oakridge Apartments
3330 W Greenway Rd, Phoenix, AZ
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$745
633 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Just moments from Interstate 17 and Deer Valley Shopping Center, this community is conveniently located and features covered parking, a business center and pool. Apartments have patios or balconies and a full range of appliances.
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
13 Units Available
Camelback Cove
4802 N 12th St, Phoenix, AZ
Studio
$745
415 sqft
1 Bedroom
$935
611 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,070
907 sqft
Units feature large closets and spacious living and dining areas. Numerous shopping opportunities at nearby Camelback Colonnade and the Biltmore Fashion Park. Delve into nature at Piestewa Peak Park or the Echo Canyon Recreation Area.
Verified

1 of 9

Last updated June 12 at 12:26pm
9 Units Available
Tides at Deer Valley
17425 N 19th Ave, Phoenix, AZ
1 Bedroom
$765
604 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$825
857 sqft
Residents of this community have walk-in closets, balconies and the option for recently renovated units. There are two pools onsite along with five playgrounds, a spa and gym. Walmart Supercenter and Bell Road shopping nearby.
Verified

1 of 32

Last updated June 12 at 12:25pm
32 Units Available
Tides at North Phoenix
2222 W Beardsley Rd, Phoenix, AZ
Studio
$765
413 sqft
1 Bedroom
$825
555 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$995
816 sqft
Recently renovated units with all appliances including a dishwasher and garbage disposal. Carpet and hardwood floors, walk-in closets and patio/balcony. Large in-ground pool, basketball court, tennis court and playground.
Verified

1 of 13

Last updated June 12 at 05:24am
4 Units Available
Madera at Metro
3161 W Cheryl Dr, Phoenix, AZ
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$790
720 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,090
970 sqft
True paradise-like living right off W. Peoria Ave. Well-landscaped, 24-hour maintenance community that's also pet-friendly. Modern appliances, including on-site laundry, garbage disposable, and dishwashers in suites. Onsite amenities include a sauna and pool.
Verified

1 of 40

Last updated June 13 at 12:29am
Arcadia
13 Units Available
Daybreak Gardens
5225 E Thomas Rd, Phoenix, AZ
Studio
$799
422 sqft
1 Bedroom
$869
546 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,019
805 sqft
Near downtown Phoenix, these garden apartment homes feature a lounging pool, outdoor dining and grilling areas, and carports. The interiors of the studio and one- to two-bedroom apartments offer the options of dens or patios.
Verified

1 of 12

Last updated June 13 at 12:29am
13 Units Available
Glenrosa Park
4337 N 53rd Ln, Phoenix, AZ
1 Bedroom
$820
675 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$965
936 sqft
Glenrosa Park is one of Phoenix’s most sought out apartment communities. Situated on Maryvale Parkway, Glenrosa Park is centrally located to shopping, amazing schools, and entertainment.
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
29 Units Available
Omnia on Thomas
1645 E Thomas Rd, Phoenix, AZ
Studio
$765
370 sqft
1 Bedroom
$875
507 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,085
900 sqft
Omnia on Thomas offers upscale apartments for rent with amenities designed for residents who appreciate style, comfort, and convenience. These amenities were created with your enjoyment and well-being in mind and are yours to enjoy every day.
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
Downtown Phoenix
1 Unit Available
The Continental
1030 N 3rd St, Phoenix, AZ
Studio
$810
366 sqft
1 Bedroom
Ask
Contemporary homes with stainless steel appliances and large windows. Ample community amenities, including a courtyard, barbecue grills, and salt water pool. Near the Phoenix Center for the Arts. By the Roosevelt/Central Ave light rail station
Verified

1 of 4

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
23 Units Available
Sierra Pines
9410 N 31st Ave, Phoenix, AZ
Studio
$720
461 sqft
1 Bedroom
$835
680 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$965
926 sqft
Just a short drive to I-17 and Metro Center Mall. Recently remodeled apartments feature a private patio or balcony, in-unit washers and dryers, and walk-in closets.
Verified

1 of 3

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
17 Units Available
Morgan Park
8902 N 19th Ave, Phoenix, AZ
1 Bedroom
$790
568 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,030
845 sqft
Great location close to shops, restaurants, schools and entertainment. Units feature ceiling fans, dishwasher, patio/balcony and air conditioning. Luxury community includes 24-hour laundry, pool, pool table and game room.
Verified

1 of 11

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
$
Camelback Corridor
24 Units Available
Capri on Camelback
5115 N 40th St, Phoenix, AZ
Studio
$799
450 sqft
1 Bedroom
$947
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,182
992 sqft
Great location in Phoenix, nestled under Camelback Mountain. Units include granite counters, hardwood floors and patio/balcony. Residents enjoy communal amenities like 24-hour laundry, internet cafe and parking.
Verified

1 of 13

Last updated June 13 at 10:16am
2 Units Available
Hidden Cove
2001 W Union Hills Dr, Phoenix, AZ
1 Bedroom
$709
504 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$944
840 sqft
Convenient location on Union Hills Drive with easy access to downtown Phoenix. Quiet, secluded community with carport, on-site laundry and common areas. Spacious apartments with private patio or balcony.
Verified

1 of 26

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
26 Units Available
Latitude
1944 W Thunderbird Rd, Phoenix, AZ
1 Bedroom
$790
680 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$985
863 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,490
1320 sqft
Contemporary homes with new appliances and a fireplace. Just updated. Community highlights include a business center, basketball court, and game room. Close to I-17. Near Cave Creek Golf Course.
Verified

1 of 6

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
6 Units Available
Lilly Garden
4903 W Thomas Rd, Phoenix, AZ
Studio
$620
335 sqft
1 Bedroom
$745
486 sqft
Welcome to Lilly Garden! At Thomas at 49th Avenue residents can choose from a studio, 1 or 2 bedroom apartments in Phoenix, AZ. In addition, Lilly Garden is conveniently located minutes from a long list of shopping, dining, and entertainment.

June 2020 Phoenix Rent Report

Welcome to the June 2020 Phoenix Rent Report. Phoenix rents declined over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Phoenix rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the metro, state, and nation.

View full Rent Report

June 2020 Phoenix Rent Report

Welcome to the June 2020 Phoenix Rent Report. Phoenix rents declined over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Phoenix rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the metro, state, and nation.

Phoenix rents declined slightly over the past month

Phoenix rents have declined 0.2% over the past month, but are up moderately by 2.3% in comparison to the same time last year. Currently, median rents in Phoenix stand at $886 for a one-bedroom apartment and $1,104 for a two-bedroom. This is the second straight month that the city has seen rent decreases after an increase in March. Phoenix's year-over-year rent growth leads the state average of 2.1%, as well as the national average of 0.8%.

    Rents rising across the Phoenix Metro

    Throughout the past year, rent increases have been occurring not just in the city of Phoenix, but across the entire metro. Of the largest 10 cities that we have data for in the Phoenix metro, 9 of them have seen prices rise. Here's a look at how rents compare across some of the largest cities in the metro.

    • Gilbert has the most expensive rents in the Phoenix metro, with a two-bedroom median of $1,541; the city has also seen rent growth of 3.9% over the past year, the fastest in the metro.
    • Over the past year, Surprise is the only city in the metro that has seen rents fall, with a decline of 0.3%. Median two-bedrooms there cost $1,352, while one-bedrooms go for $1,085.
    • Phoenix proper has the least expensive rents in the Phoenix metro, with a two-bedroom median of $1,104; rents fell 0.2% over the past month but rose 2.3% over the past year.

    Phoenix rents more affordable than many comparable cities nationwide

    As rents have increased moderately in Phoenix, other large cities nationwide have seen rents grow more modestly, or in some cases, even decline. Phoenix is still more affordable than most other large cities across the country.

    • Rents increased slightly in other cities across the state, with Arizona as a whole logging rent growth of 2.1% over the past year. For example, rents have grown by 1.4% in Tucson.
    • Phoenix's median two-bedroom rent of $1,104 is below the national average of $1,194. Nationwide, rents have grown by 0.8% over the past year compared to the 2.3% rise in Phoenix.
    • While Phoenix's rents rose moderately over the past year, many cities nationwide saw decreases, including San Francisco (-1.0%), Denver (-0.4%), and Los Angeles (-0.1%).
    • Renters will find more reasonable prices in Phoenix than most similar cities. For example, San Francisco has a median 2BR rent of $3,071, which is more than two-and-a-half times the price in Phoenix.

    For more information check out our national report. You can also access our full data for cities and counties across the U.S. at this link.

    City
    Median 1BR Rent
    Median 2BR Rent
    M/M Rent Growth
    Y/Y Rent Growth
    Phoenix
    $890
    $1,100
    -0.2%
    2.3%
    Mesa
    $920
    $1,150
    -0.1%
    3.4%
    Chandler
    $1,160
    $1,440
    -0.8%
    1.2%
    Glendale
    $950
    $1,180
    -0.2%
    2.6%
    Scottsdale
    $1,090
    $1,360
    -0.9%
    1.9%
    Gilbert
    $1,240
    $1,540
    -0.4%
    3.9%
    Tempe
    $970
    $1,210
    -0.8%
    1.4%
    Peoria
    $1,180
    $1,470
    -0.5%
    3.1%
    Surprise
    $1,080
    $1,350
    -0.2%
    -0.3%
    Avondale
    $1,030
    $1,280
    -0.6%
    1.4%
    Goodyear
    $1,180
    $1,470
    0
    4%
    Buckeye
    $980
    $1,230
    0.3%
    0.7%
    Casa Grande
    $810
    $1,010
    0.8%
    1.8%
    Sun City
    $890
    $1,110
    0
    1.1%
    Apache Junction
    $590
    $730
    0.1%
    1.5%
    El Mirage
    $780
    $970
    0
    -0.2%
    Fountain Hills
    $1,060
    $1,320
    -0.4%
    1.6%
    See More

    Methodology - Recent Updates:

    Data from private listing sites, including our own, tends to skew toward luxury apartments, which introduces sample bias when estimates are calculated directly from these listings. To address these limitations, we’ve recently made major updates to our methodology, which we believe have greatly improved the accuracy and reliability of our estimates.

    Read more about our new methodology below, or see a more detailed post here.

    Methodology:

    Apartment List is committed to making our rent estimates the best and most accurate available. To do this, we start with reliable median rent statistics from the Census Bureau, then extrapolate them forward to the current month using a growth rate calculated from our listing data. In doing so, we use a same-unit analysis similar to Case-Shiller’s approach, comparing only units that are available across both time periods to provide an accurate picture of rent growth in cities across the country.

    Our approach corrects for the sample bias inherent in other private sources, producing results that are much closer to statistics published by the Census Bureau and HUD. Our methodology also allows us to construct a picture of rent growth over an extended period of time, with estimates that are updated each month.

    Read more about our methodology here.

    About Rent Reports:

    Apartment List publishes monthly reports on rental trends for hundreds of cities across the U.S. We intend these reports to be a source of reliable information that help renters and policymakers make sound decisions, and we invest significant time and effort in gathering and analyzing rent data. Our work is covered regularly by journalists across the country.

    We are continuously working to improve our methodology and data, with the goal of providing renters with the information that they need to make the best decisions.

    Similar Pages

    Phoenix 1 BedroomsPhoenix 2 BedroomsPhoenix 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsPhoenix 3 BedroomsPhoenix Accessible ApartmentsPhoenix Apartments under $700Phoenix Apartments under $800
    Phoenix Apartments with BalconyPhoenix Apartments with GaragePhoenix Apartments with GymPhoenix Apartments with Hardwood FloorsPhoenix Apartments with Move-in SpecialsPhoenix Apartments with ParkingPhoenix Apartments with Pool
    Phoenix Apartments with Washer-DryerPhoenix Cheap PlacesPhoenix Dog Friendly ApartmentsPhoenix Furnished ApartmentsPhoenix Luxury PlacesPhoenix Pet Friendly PlacesPhoenix Studio Apartments

    Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

    Mesa, AZScottsdale, AZChandler, AZTempe, AZ
    Glendale, AZGilbert, AZPeoria, AZSurprise, AZ
    Avondale, AZGoodyear, AZCasa Grande, AZPrescott, AZ

    Nearby Neighborhoods

    AhwatukeeDowntown PhoenixCentral Avenue Corridor
    Mountain Park RanchArcadiaArcadia Lite
    Desert RidgeLakewood

    Apartments Near Colleges

    GateWay Community CollegeParadise Valley Community College
    Phoenix CollegeArizona State University-Tempe
    Mesa Community College