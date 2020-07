Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet ceiling fan dishwasher garbage disposal patio / balcony refrigerator w/d hookup hardwood floors in unit laundry bathtub extra storage oven range walk in closets Property Amenities carport courtyard on-site laundry parking playground pool bbq/grill package receiving cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly 24hr maintenance hot tub internet access lobby online portal

Experience a carefree, relaxing lifestyle at SunPointe Apartments. Situated in Phoenix, AZ, SunPointe is the ideal place to call home! Thoughtfully designed with comfort and convenience in mind, our 1 and 2 bedroom floor plans feature a wide array of stylishly efficient amenities. Our convenient location puts you exactly where you want to be. Living at SunPointe, means you’re close to convenient transportation options, shopping, entertainment and all that Phoenix has to offer.