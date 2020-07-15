61 Apartments For Rent Near Mesa Community College

/
Mesa Community College
Apartments For Rent Near Mesa Community College
San Posada by Mark-Taylor
2318 S Country Club Dr, Mesa, AZ
1 Bedroom
$1,400
853 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,580
1212 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Great location close to Dobson Ranch Golf Course and minutes from the Arizona Mills Mall. Community has pools, spa, cabanas, and wet bars. Units feature plank flooring, stainless steel appliances, and washer/dryer.
The District at Fiesta Park
1033 S Longmore, Mesa, AZ
1 Bedroom
$859
640 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$999
1037 sqft
Brand-new apartment community in Uptown Mesa with a pool, spacious closets, private balconies and covered parking. Close to public transportation and moments from the 60/101 interchange.
Metro 101
2177 East Apache Boulevard, Tempe, AZ
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,229
794 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,465
1083 sqft
TOUR YOUR WAY! We offer virtual, self-guided or in-person tours by appointment! Either way, we can't wait to meet you! Looking for a home that perfectly matches your lifestyle? Your search ends at Metro 101.
Dobson Ranch
Waterstone
1651 S Dobson Rd, Mesa, AZ
Studio
$955
415 sqft
1 Bedroom
$915
575 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,098
871 sqft
Residents live in units with patio/balcony, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. Luxury community offers 24-hour maintenance, tennis court, volleyball court, and yoga. Excellent location close to schools and parks.
Villatree Apartments
1750 S Price Rd, Tempe, AZ
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,022
720 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,028
965 sqft
This pet-friendly community offers thoughtfully designed areas. On-site pool with a sundeck. Spacious interiors with several floor plan options available. Close to Tempe Marketplace.
The Porter
1532 S Price Rd, Tempe, AZ
1 Bedroom
$1,075
625 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,120
725 sqft
Lifes too short to have an ordinary place. Welcome to The Porter, a newly-renovated gem in the heart of Tempe. Each of our spacious apartments are a renters dream, with sleek interiors, modern kitchens and baths and full-size washers/dryers.
Dobson Ranch
Sorrento Apartments
901 S Dobson Rd, Mesa, AZ
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$990
635 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,070
850 sqft
Stupendous central location close to Mesa Community College, Cardon Children's Medical Center, and Fiesta Mall. 24-hour maintenance and fitness center available. Management on site. Playground, pool, and clubhouse. Cable-ready units with air conditioning, walk-in closets.
Willowcreek
2020 E Broadway Rd, Tempe, AZ
1 Bedroom
$955
640 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,206
875 sqft
Willow Creek apartments in Tempe, AZ enjoys easy access to Loop 101 and is in the locality of the Arizona State University's Sun Devil Stadium. Homes come with in-unit laundry and ceiling fan as standard.
Vista Valley
922 S Longmore, Mesa, AZ
1 Bedroom
$1,075
752 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,210
1014 sqft
Located near the 101, Highway 60 and Fiesta Mall, these light-filled units offer luxurious pools, beautiful clubhouses, and a well-equipped fitness center. Apartment amenities include fireplaces, full-size washers and dryers and large walk-in closets.
Dobson Woods
Waterford Place
1055 W Baseline Rd, Mesa, AZ
1 Bedroom
$1,049
831 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,219
1090 sqft
Upscale living with modern floor plans, updated appliances and in-unit laundry. Conveniently located right off I-10 near highways 101 and 60. Pet-friendly with on-site parking, spacious master bedrooms with walk-in closets and an outdoor pool.
Dobson Ranch
Garden Place
1360 W Isabella Ave, Mesa, AZ
1 Bedroom
$985
660 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,100
925 sqft
Spacious floor plans offers plenty of storage space, including walk-in closets. Relax in the pool or sauna, or head to one of several nearby parks and golf courses.
Indian Springs
1031 S Stewart, Mesa, AZ
1 Bedroom
$899
680 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,065
898 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Situated close to I-101 and US-60, and convenient for commuters. Community amenities include pool, yoga, parking and on-site laundry. Units feature a dishwasher, hardwood floors, patio/balcony and bathtub.
Country Park Villas
1248 S Vineyard, Mesa, AZ
1 Bedroom
$925
540 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,025
789 sqft
Country Park Villas invites you to start your new Mesa lifestyle. Find yourself embracing an apartment community that is full of endless opportunities for entertainment, and relaxation.
Roosevelt
Broadway Vista Apartments
2107 W Broadway Rd, Mesa, AZ
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$975
635 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,175
771 sqft
This link does not work. (redirects to rentcafe.com) Will happily write description once I get link to the proper location/complex. Not sure what city this is located in.
Fiesta
Villetta Apartments
1840 W Emelita Ave, Mesa, AZ
Studio
$1,053
413 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,023
635 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,093
907 sqft
Villetta is located in Mesa, just off US 60 and Loop 202. Each newly renovated unit offers hardwood floors, garbage disposals, dishwashers and extra storage.
Verona Park
1666 South Extension, Mesa, AZ
1 Bedroom
$979
675 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,096
956 sqft
Just off US-60 and close to Fiesta Mall, Shoppes at Gilbert Commons and Stonehedge Center. Pet-friendly 1-2 bedroom units include hardwood floors, walk-in closets, and private patio or balcony. Pool, hot tub and gym on-site.
Fiesta Park Village
Avenue 8
1050 W 8th Ave, Mesa, AZ
2 Bedrooms
$1,040
1100 sqft
Luxury community with swimming pool, fitness room, basketball court and business center. Each home features a carport, washer/dryer and dishwasher as well as additional storage.
Tierra Del Sol
1711 S Extension Rd, Mesa, AZ
1 Bedroom
$1,078
731 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,295
1059 sqft
Just minutes from the Fiesta Mall and Mesa Community College, this property's location has something to make everyone happy. It also features two pools, a fitness center and jacuzzi. Select units have fireplaces.
Pala Mesa
2433 W Main St, Mesa, AZ
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,210
895 sqft
In-unit washer and dryer, covered parking, ceiling fans and accent walls. Community amenities include fitness center, swimming pool, spa, shipping center and e-pay. Easy access to 101, US-60 and 202.
Dobson Ranch
La Costa at Dobson Ranch
1820 W Lindner Ave, Mesa, AZ
2 Bedrooms
$1,324
1043 sqft
Granite countertops, refrigerator, stove, ice maker and garbage disposal. Breakfast bar, pantry, washer and dryer, large closets with mirrored doors, tile and hardwood floors. Swimming pool, hot tub, BBQ area and gym.
Talavera
3501 S McClintock Dr, Tempe, AZ
1 Bedroom
$1,303
722 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,485
1129 sqft
Amenities in units include granite counters, hardwood floors, laundry and patio/balcony. Community features 24-hour maintenance, parking and pool. Convenient location close to schools, dining and shopping.
Powell Estates
Exchange on the 8
604 W 8th Ave, Mesa, AZ
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,440
1000 sqft
Virtual/Facetime Tours Offered! Call for details. Enjoy the warm Arizona sunshine by taking a refreshing dip in our year-round swimming pool or using the sun deck to hang out with family and friends.
Kleinman Park
Alantra
510 S Extension Rd, Mesa, AZ
1 Bedroom
$975
749 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,150
1040 sqft
Cozy homes with hardwood floors and walk-in closets. Enjoy barbecue areas, a conference room, and fitness center on site. Close to Kleinman Park. Easy access to Price Freeway.
Candela Park
57 N Alma School Rd, Mesa, AZ
1 Bedroom
$975
780 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,125
1020 sqft
Modern, upscale living at its best. Sophisticated layouts and floor plans. Pet-friendly property with master suites featuring walk-in closets. Updated appliances including garbage disposals and dishwashers. Near West Main Street and the Valley Metro Rail.