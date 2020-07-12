/
/
/
lake biltmore village
Last updated July 12 2020 at 4:40 PM
202 Apartments for rent in Lake Biltmore Village, Phoenix, AZ
Verified
1 of 7
Last updated July 11 at 09:56am
1 Unit Available
Tides on 28th Apartments
11821 N 28th Dr, Phoenix, AZ
Studio
$765
423 sqft
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
Ask
No Application Fee Look and Lease Special This Week Only!!! - Tides on 28th Dr. Apartment Homes in the heart of Phoenix, AZ and is just a few steps away from all your living, dining, and shopping needs.
Verified
1 of 27
Last updated July 12 at 03:31pm
1 Unit Available
Biltmore on the Lake
11050 N Biltmore Dr, Phoenix, AZ
Studio
$625
385 sqft
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Conveniently located off of I-17. Units include extra storage, hardwood floors and walk-in closets. Community amenities include fitness center, jogging trail and two swimming pools. Utilities included. Pets welcome.
1 of 32
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
2719 W. Desert Cove Ave
2719 West Desert Cove Avenue, Phoenix, AZ
2 Bedrooms
$1,700
1234 sqft
FURNISHED 2 Bedroom Furnished Home in Lakeview - Located in one of the most desirable communities in Lake Biltmore area, this wonderful unit in Lakeview presents a rare opportunity to live on one of the best lots in the complex...
1 of 46
Last updated July 12 at 03:35pm
1 Unit Available
2644 W DESERT COVE Avenue
2644 West Desert Cove Avenue, Phoenix, AZ
2 Bedrooms
$1,550
1234 sqft
GORGEOUS- RARE lakefront condo! Totally updated and beautifully furnished - just bring your toothbrush. Everything is here for you - dishes, linens, etc. New maple cabinets throughout w granite. Tile and stone floors, wet bar...
Results within 1 mile of Lake Biltmore Village
Verified
1 of 31
Last updated July 12 at 03:31pm
19 Units Available
Sierra Pines
9410 N 31st Ave, Phoenix, AZ
Studio
$765
461 sqft
1 Bedroom
$740
680 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$875
926 sqft
Just a short drive to I-17 and Metro Center Mall. Recently remodeled apartments feature a private patio or balcony, in-unit washers and dryers, and walk-in closets.
Verified
1 of 43
Last updated July 12 at 04:35pm
7 Units Available
Covington Park Apartments
2902 W Sweetwater Ave, Phoenix, AZ
1 Bedroom
$955
711 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,145
981 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,450
1248 sqft
Luxury one-, two- and three-bedroom homes in Phoenix, just west of Arizona State Route 210. Units have electric kitchens with microwaves and ceiling fans. Business center, fitness center and community park.
Verified
1 of 19
Last updated July 12 at 03:31pm
24 Units Available
Motif Apartment Homes
2529 W Cactus Rd, Phoenix, AZ
1 Bedroom
$925
680 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$995
914 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Deluxe apartment homes in resort setting. Units feature fireplace, hardwood floors and walk-in closets. Community features include business center, coffee bar and hot tub. Near Highway 17, parks and local transit.
Verified
1 of 3
Last updated July 12 at 12:17pm
17 Units Available
Villages at Metro Center
9652 N 31st Ave, Phoenix, AZ
Studio
$753
400 sqft
1 Bedroom
$781
643 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$875
931 sqft
Convenience meets affordability in this pet-friendly complex featuring a playground, pool and gym. Right next to I-17 and the Metrocenter Mall. Units feature air conditioning and walk-in closets.
Verified
1 of 13
Last updated July 10 at 05:30am
5 Units Available
Madera at Metro
3161 W Cheryl Dr, Phoenix, AZ
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$805
720 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,090
970 sqft
True paradise-like living right off W. Peoria Ave. Well-landscaped, 24-hour maintenance community that's also pet-friendly. Modern appliances, including on-site laundry, garbage disposable, and dishwashers in suites. Onsite amenities include a sauna and pool.
Verified
1 of 21
Last updated July 12 at 03:30pm
7 Units Available
Villa Toscana
10201 N 33rd Ave, Phoenix, AZ
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$799
713 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,049
955 sqft
Apartments feature updated interiors with wood-like flooring, walk-in closets, and full-sized kitchen appliances. The pet-friendly complex also has a sparkling pool and fun playground for guests. In West Phoenix near Metro Center Mall and I-17.
1 of 16
Last updated July 12 at 10:06am
1 Unit Available
3202 West Wood Drive
3202 West Wood Drive, Phoenix, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$1,549
1670 sqft
Beautiful Home in Phoenix Arizona Coming soon! THIS HOME IS CURRENTLY BEING ENJOYED BY ANOTHER RESIDENT BUT WILL BE AVAILABLE SHORTLY. PLEASE RESPECT THEIR PRIVACY AND DO NOT DISTURB.
1 of 26
Last updated July 12 at 04:40pm
1 Unit Available
2213 West Cortez Street
2213 West Cortez Street, Phoenix, AZ
1 Bedroom
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,299
1282 sqft
Three bedroom house located at 19th Ave & Cactus! Ready for Immediate Move In! This house is a three bedroom, two bathroom home with a kitchen, living room, and a large back yard! Easy access to the I-17, close to parks, shopping, and North Mountain.
1 of 18
Last updated July 12 at 03:35pm
1 Unit Available
3131 W COCHISE Drive
3131 West Cochise Drive, Phoenix, AZ
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,000
800 sqft
HOA COVERS AC CHILLER USAGE!!!Fabulously Fixed Up Phoenix Rental! This unit is a must see! The air conditioning and heater are powered by the HOA, think of the savings!! No need to worry about huge electric bills! Act fast, at this price this unit
1 of 30
Last updated July 12 at 03:35pm
1 Unit Available
2407 W LAUREL Lane
2407 West Laurel Lane, Phoenix, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$1,700
1650 sqft
HOME IS FULLY FURNISHED Enter the furnished living room of this 3 bedroom 2 bathroom home. Open eat-in kitchen with large peninsula and all the necessary tools to prepare your gourmet meal.
1 of 13
Last updated July 12 at 07:28am
1 Unit Available
3425 W Wethersfield Rd
3425 West Wethersfield Road, Phoenix, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$1,250
1092 sqft
Nicely updated 3 bed/2 bath home conveniently located off 35th Ave/Cactus. Kitchen is updated with tile and has all the appliances. Three good sized bedrooms and a large living room.
Results within 5 miles of Lake Biltmore Village
Verified
1 of 20
Last updated July 12 at 03:31pm
8 Units Available
Northern Edge
2339 W Northern Ave, Phoenix, AZ
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,025
869 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Welcome to Northern Edge Apartments, where quality and comfort meet. Located in the heart of Phoenix, our apartment homes offer the perfect combination of desert charm, distinctive details, and convenience.
Verified
1 of 8
Last updated July 12 at 03:31pm
9 Units Available
Aspire Glendale
4529 W Ocotillo Rd, Glendale, AZ
1 Bedroom
$847
684 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,078
876 sqft
Excellent location close to Glendale Ave. and the Phoenix Wickenburg Highway. Units are remodeled and feature air conditioning, washer and dryer, and oversized closets. Community offers covered parking, on-site maintenance and pool.
Verified
1 of 20
Last updated July 12 at 03:31pm
$
15 Units Available
San Valiente
2220 W Mission Ln, Phoenix, AZ
1 Bedroom
$1,030
689 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,107
1014 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,595
1199 sqft
Luxury apartments with open layouts and custom finishes. Enjoy use of the pool and grilling station. Hit the links at Scottsdale Silverado Golf Club or explore historic tracks at McCormick-Stillman Railroad Park.
Verified
1 of 26
Last updated July 12 at 03:30pm
3 Units Available
The Cortina
11 E Bell Rd, Phoenix, AZ
1 Bedroom
$1,101
750 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Nestled in a beautiful, tranquil setting with lush landscaping and scenic mountain views, The Cortina is located in North Phoenix and is close to major highways, shopping, and fine restaurants.
Verified
1 of 24
Last updated July 12 at 03:30pm
9 Units Available
Grove Deer Valley
15645 N 35th Ave, Phoenix, AZ
1 Bedroom
$1,075
677 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,170
903 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
A pet-friendly community with a clubhouse, barbecue area, swimming pool and parking garage. Apartments have in-unit laundry, cooking range, walk-in closets and extra storage room.
Verified
1 of 47
Last updated July 12 at 03:30pm
17 Units Available
Montelano
8330 N 19th Ave, Phoenix, AZ
1 Bedroom
$870
698 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$990
964 sqft
Montelano offers quality and comfort in Phoenix, AZ. We offer eight different floor plans and exceptional amenities with recent upgrades. Work up a sweat at our fitness center, or cool down in our beautiful pool surrounded by palm trees.
Verified
1 of 13
Last updated July 12 at 03:31pm
4 Units Available
Atrium Court
2323 W Dunlap Ave, Phoenix, AZ
1 Bedroom
$925
664 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,015
896 sqft
Located along West Dunlap Avenue and yards from North 25th Avenue. Spacious apartments with garbage disposal, dishwasher and walk-in closets. Secure community offers a pool, a gym and a hot tub.
Verified
1 of 36
Last updated July 12 at 12:33pm
30 Units Available
Avana at the Pointe
888 E Clinton St, Phoenix, AZ
1 Bedroom
$1,039
825 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,063
1070 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,682
1224 sqft
Gated community with easy access to hiking and biking trails, retail shops and restaurants. Four swimming pools, spas and outdoor picnic areas. Units have a private patio/balcony.
Verified
1 of 26
Last updated July 12 at 03:31pm
24 Units Available
Latitude
1944 W Thunderbird Rd, Phoenix, AZ
1 Bedroom
$920
680 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$995
863 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Contemporary homes with new appliances and a fireplace. Just updated. Community highlights include a business center, basketball court, and game room. Close to I-17. Near Cave Creek Golf Course.
Similar Pages
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Phoenix, AZMesa, AZScottsdale, AZChandler, AZTempe, AZGlendale, AZGilbert, AZPeoria, AZSurprise, AZAvondale, AZ
Goodyear, AZCasa Grande, AZQueen Creek, AZBuckeye, AZFountain Hills, AZSun City, AZApache Junction, AZAnthem, AZParadise Valley, AZTolleson, AZ