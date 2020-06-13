245 Apartments for rent in Tempe, AZ

Tempe at a Glance

Before packing up your sun tan lotion and heading down to the Grand Canyon State, there are a few things you should know about life in Tempe:

No shortage of nightlife. The city has plenty to offer in the way of after-hours fun. Whether you prefer the elbow-to-elbow night club scene, live music venues featuring local acts and quasi-renowned indie rockers, or froth-friendly sports bars, you’ll find plenty of options in Tempe. There’s no shortage of theater productions or art festivals, either.

Not just fun and games. There is plenty to do before the sun goes down. Tempe is home to some of the Valley’s most scenic and walker/cyclist-friendly parks, and strolling the Mill Avenue corridor, with its plethora of street performers, is an entertaining endeavor any time of day.

The good, the bad, and the ugly: Public transit, parking, and traffic. Tempe lays claim to the Valley’s best public transportation system, although it’s a bit pricier than some commuters might be used to. One-way rides currently cost $1.75, while an all-day pass goes for $5.25 and monthly fares are available for $55. Public transit also conveniently connects Tempe to its mother city, Phoenix.

Parking, meanwhile, can be a bit of a hassle in the downtown area, although plenty of off-street garages offer complimentary one-hour parking. Downtown apartment dwellers with vehicles are well-advised to make sure their landlords provide tenant parking. Otherwise, get ready to feed the meter around the clock or watch those pretty pink parking tickets pile up.

Hot, hot, hot. Temperatures routinely climb above 105 degrees, sending all but the boldest Tempians scurrying for the cool comforts of the air-conditioned indoors. It means that if you find a landlord willing to pick up your utilities tab, don’t hesitate to seal the deal.