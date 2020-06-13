245 Apartments for rent in Tempe, AZ📍
Having trouble with Craigslist Tempe? Can't find that special apartment for rent on Apartment Finder or Zillow? Apartment List is here to help!
Before packing up your sun tan lotion and heading down to the Grand Canyon State, there are a few things you should know about life in Tempe:
No shortage of nightlife. The city has plenty to offer in the way of after-hours fun. Whether you prefer the elbow-to-elbow night club scene, live music venues featuring local acts and quasi-renowned indie rockers, or froth-friendly sports bars, you’ll find plenty of options in Tempe. There’s no shortage of theater productions or art festivals, either.
Not just fun and games. There is plenty to do before the sun goes down. Tempe is home to some of the Valley’s most scenic and walker/cyclist-friendly parks, and strolling the Mill Avenue corridor, with its plethora of street performers, is an entertaining endeavor any time of day.
The good, the bad, and the ugly: Public transit, parking, and traffic. Tempe lays claim to the Valley’s best public transportation system, although it’s a bit pricier than some commuters might be used to. One-way rides currently cost $1.75, while an all-day pass goes for $5.25 and monthly fares are available for $55. Public transit also conveniently connects Tempe to its mother city, Phoenix.
Parking, meanwhile, can be a bit of a hassle in the downtown area, although plenty of off-street garages offer complimentary one-hour parking. Downtown apartment dwellers with vehicles are well-advised to make sure their landlords provide tenant parking. Otherwise, get ready to feed the meter around the clock or watch those pretty pink parking tickets pile up.
Hot, hot, hot. Temperatures routinely climb above 105 degrees, sending all but the boldest Tempians scurrying for the cool comforts of the air-conditioned indoors. It means that if you find a landlord willing to pick up your utilities tab, don’t hesitate to seal the deal.
Now that you have a basic idea of what life in Tempe is like, it’s time for the fun part: finding you the perfect pad. Here are some obvious (and not so obvious) pointers you may want to consider before signing that dotted line.
Location is key. Much of Tempe is densely populated, but other neighborhoods (in the eastern and western sectors, mostly) are simply sprawling. Choose your location carefully, or you might find yourself severed from the thick of things.
Scout it out. The apartment buildings, lofts, and high-rises in Tempe range from archaic clunkers to modern, state-of-the-art luxury units. Often times, you will find these buildings in close proximity, so pay close attention to just what kind of bang you’re really getting for your buck.
Shop around (sort of). Tempe is a renter-friendly community, with nearly half the population opting to lease rather than buy, and renters rarely find themselves on those pesky waiting lists. Apartment seekers who wait around too long before signing a lease may be left out in the cold (heat is more like it!) and be forced to abandon their first choice of dwellings for a second-rate unit. Word to the wise renter: Be on the lookout for move-in specials that often pop up during non-peak times of the year (October through May).
Never fear, newbie. Many Tempe tenants are first-timers, just be sure to bring along a respectable co-signer and be ready to present proof of income (if available), identification, and banking info when you turn in your leasing application.
If you want to be where the action is, picking the right neighborhood in Tempe is a no-brainer:
North Tempe is also where you’ll find the most assorted selection of rentals. They range from cheap ($600 or less for a 1 BR) to steep ($1600-plus for 3 BR condo), so you can probably find something in North Tempe that fits your style and budget.
The Mill Avenue District, located downtown, currently boasts 15 medium-to-large-sized rental properties and puts tenants within stumbling distance of numerous bars (understatement alert!), bistros, bookstores, and coffeehouses. Apartment hunters will find a variety of living options on and around Mill Avenue, from basic box units (currently going in the upper $500 range) to luxury lofts costing $3,000-$4,000.
The downtown life isn’t for everyone, of course, and one person’s idea of exhilarating is another’s idea of downright exhausting. For leasers who desire more laid-back, take a peek at what the ‘hoods of southern Tempe have to offer. Just beware that luxury homes outnumber apartments by far, and you’ll be hard-pressed to find a rental property for less than $1300.
We do have one last piece of advice before sending you on your merry apartment-hunting way:
You’ll find more than 50 neighborhoods in Tempe, all with their own special identities, charms, and drawbacks. So before you commit to a rental property in any of them, make sure to spend plenty of time in the Valley of the Sun exploring your options. And don’t be surprised if your 12-month lease turns into something more permanent.
June 2020 Tempe Rent Report
Welcome to the June 2020 Tempe Rent Report. Tempe rents declined over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Tempe rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the metro, state, and nation.
Tempe rents decline sharply over the past month
Tempe rents have declined 0.8% over the past month, but are up slightly by 1.4% in comparison to the same time last year. Currently, median rents in Tempe stand at $974 for a one-bedroom apartment and $1,213 for a two-bedroom. This is the second straight month that the city has seen rent decreases after an increase in March. Tempe's year-over-year rent growth lags the state average of 2.1%, but exceeds the national average of 0.8%.
Rents rising across the Phoenix Metro
Throughout the past year, rent increases have been occurring not just in the city of Tempe, but across the entire metro. Of the largest 10 cities that we have data for in the Phoenix metro, 9 of them have seen prices rise. Here's a look at how rents compare across some of the largest cities in the metro.
- Gilbert has the most expensive rents in the Phoenix metro, with a two-bedroom median of $1,541; the city has also seen rent growth of 3.9% over the past year, the fastest in the metro.
- Over the past year, Surprise is the only city in the metro that has seen rents fall, with a decline of 0.3%. Median two-bedrooms there cost $1,352, while one-bedrooms go for $1,085.
- Phoenix proper has the least expensive rents in the Phoenix metro, with a two-bedroom median of $1,104; rents fell 0.2% over the past month but rose 2.3% over the past year.
Tempe rents more affordable than many large cities nationwide
As rents have increased slightly in Tempe, other large cities nationwide have seen rents grow more quickly. Tempe is still more affordable than most large cities across the country.
- Rents increased slightly in other cities across the state, with Arizona as a whole logging rent growth of 2.1% over the past year. For example, rents have grown by 1.4% in Tucson.
- Tempe's median two-bedroom rent of $1,213 is slightly above the national average of $1,194. Nationwide, rents have grown by 0.8% over the past year compared to the 1.4% rise in Tempe.
- While Tempe's rents rose slightly over the past year, many cities nationwide saw decreases, including San Francisco (-1.0%), Denver (-0.4%), and Los Angeles (-0.1%).
- Renters will find more reasonable prices in Tempe than most large cities. For example, San Francisco has a median 2BR rent of $3,071, which is more than two-and-a-half times the price in Tempe.
For more information check out our national report. You can also access our full data for cities and counties across the U.S. at this link.
Methodology - Recent Updates:
Data from private listing sites, including our own, tends to skew toward luxury apartments, which introduces sample bias when estimates are calculated directly from these listings. To address these limitations, we’ve recently made major updates to our methodology, which we believe have greatly improved the accuracy and reliability of our estimates.
Read more about our new methodology below, or see a more detailed post here.
Methodology:
Apartment List is committed to making our rent estimates the best and most accurate available. To do this, we start with reliable median rent statistics from the Census Bureau, then extrapolate them forward to the current month using a growth rate calculated from our listing data. In doing so, we use a same-unit analysis similar to Case-Shiller’s approach, comparing only units that are available across both time periods to provide an accurate picture of rent growth in cities across the country.
Our approach corrects for the sample bias inherent in other private sources, producing results that are much closer to statistics published by the Census Bureau and HUD. Our methodology also allows us to construct a picture of rent growth over an extended period of time, with estimates that are updated each month.
Read more about our methodology here.
About Rent Reports:
Apartment List publishes monthly reports on rental trends for hundreds of cities across the U.S. We intend these reports to be a source of reliable information that help renters and policymakers make sound decisions, and we invest significant time and effort in gathering and analyzing rent data. Our work is covered regularly by journalists across the country.
We are continuously working to improve our methodology and data, with the goal of providing renters with the information that they need to make the best decisions.
Renter Confidence Survey
Apartment List has released Tempe’s results from the third annual Apartment List Renter Satisfaction Survey. This survey, which drew on responses from over 45,000 renters, provides insight on what states and cities must do to meet the needs of 111 million American renters nationwide.
"Tempe renters expressed general satisfaction with the city overall," according to Apartment List. "They g...
Here’s how Tempe ranks on:
Apartment List has released Tempe’s results from the third annual Apartment List Renter Satisfaction Survey. This survey, which drew on responses from over 45,000 renters, provides insight on what states and cities must do to meet the needs of 111 million American renters nationwide.
"Tempe renters expressed general satisfaction with the city overall," according to Apartment List. "They gave most categories above average scores."
Key findings in Tempe include the following:
- Tempe renters gave their city an A- overall.
- The highest-rated categories were recreational activities (A+), jobs and career opportunities (A), public transit (A) and social life (A).
- The areas of concern to Tempe renters are safety and crime rate, state and local taxes, quality of local schools and affordability, which all received B grades.
- Millennial renters are moderately satisfied with their city, giving it an overall rating of B.
- Tempe did relatively well compared to other cities in Arizona, including Phoenix (B-), Tucson (D) and Mesa (C+).
- Tempe did relatively well compared to similar cities nationwide, including Portland, OR (B), Los Angeles, CA (C+) and New York, NY (C+).
- The top rated cities nationwide for renter satisfaction include Scottsdale, AZ, Irvine, CA, Boulder, CO and Ann Arbor, MI. The lowest rated cities include Tallahassee, FL, Stockton, CA, Dayton, OH, Detroit, MI and Newark, NJ.
Renters say:
- "I love the cost of living in Tempe and how close it is to all the shopping I need. I wish it was closer to Phoenix, where a lot of the jobs are." – Laura H.
- "Tempe is full of young people with energy and positive mental attitudes. Shopping is good. But buses are scarce and a lot of landlords take advantage of the student population with high rent and poor maintenance." – Margo S.
- "I love that it’s busy but not overwhelming." – Alexandra M.
- "It’s a little too hot in the summer, but the weather is great the rest of the year. Public transportation is excellent with a free bus system and a light rail that extends through most of the city." – Walter J.
For more information on the survey methodology and findings or to speak to one of our researchers, please contact our team at rentonomics@apartmentlist.com.