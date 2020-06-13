Apartment List
Last updated June 13 2020 at 10:18 AM

245 Apartments for rent in Tempe, AZ

Downtown Tempe
Riverside
Sunset
Holdeman
North Tempe Indian Bend
Verified

1 of 32

Last updated June 13 at 10:16am
16 Units Available
Camden Tempe
800 E Curry Rd, Tempe, AZ
1 Bedroom
$1,269
805 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,629
1178 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,349
1269 sqft
Luxurious community features fire pit, pool, pool table, shuffleboard and valet service. Residents enjoy units with hardwood floors, patio/balcony, laundry and dishwasher. Great location in Tempe, close to parks, restaurants and shopping.
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated June 13 at 10:16am
12 Units Available
Camden Sotelo
615 E Weber Dr, Tempe, AZ
1 Bedroom
$1,189
880 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,549
1515 sqft
Camden Sotelo in Tempe, AZ offers large pet-friendly apartments in close proximity to the local Arizona State University. Close to the Talking Stick Resort, homes feature walk-in closets, internet access and granite counters.
Verified

1 of 4

Last updated June 13 at 07:24am
$
Downtown Tempe
6 Units Available
Emerson Mill Avenue by Mark-Taylor
101 W 5th St, Tempe, AZ
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,745
778 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,224
1158 sqft
Downtown Tempe location within walking distance to shops, dining and entertainment. 1-2 bedroom apartments with garbage disposal, large closets and granite counters. Community has large pool, internet cafe and 24-hour gym. Pet-friendly.
Verified

1 of 11

Last updated June 13 at 07:11am
$
28 Units Available
San Marquis
577 E Baseline Rd, Tempe, AZ
1 Bedroom
$1,231
893 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,499
1248 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,812
1442 sqft
This property offers residents a clubhouse, cyber cafe, poolside cabanas and a gym. Units feature granite countertops, private patios/balconies and stainless steel appliances. The Lake Country Village Shopping Center is less than a mile away.
Verified

1 of 5

Last updated June 13 at 06:51am
$
18 Units Available
San Palmilla by Mark-Taylor
750 W Baseline Rd, Tempe, AZ
1 Bedroom
$1,169
932 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,289
1157 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,565
1446 sqft
Arizona Mills, Danelle Plaza and Harkins Theatres are all within minutes of this property. The pet-friendly property offers a fitness center, heated pools and luxurious clubhouse. Units have French doors and private balconies or patios.
Verified

1 of 46

Last updated June 13 at 10:16am
$
152 Units Available
Nexa
1221 E Apache Blvd, Tempe, AZ
Studio
$1,269
624 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,315
678 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,641
1000 sqft
This sophisticated, spa-inspired community features a resort-style pool and a fire pit. Open-concept apartments have high ceilings and accent lighting. Located near Hudson Park and multiple restaurants.
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated June 13 at 06:50am
13 Units Available
La Cresenta
1025 E Orange St, Tempe, AZ
Studio
$925
426 sqft
1 Bedroom
$975
670 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,175
780 sqft
Multiple floor plans to match your lifestyle. Utilities included. Smoke-free community with swimming pool, clubhouse, study areas and laundry service. Pet-friendly. Walking distance to Light Rail station.
Verified

1 of 11

Last updated June 13 at 07:19am
16 Units Available
Willowcreek
2020 E Broadway Rd, Tempe, AZ
1 Bedroom
$929
640 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,225
875 sqft
Willow Creek apartments in Tempe, AZ enjoys easy access to Loop 101 and is in the locality of the Arizona State University's Sun Devil Stadium. Homes come with in-unit laundry and ceiling fan as standard.
Verified

1 of 7

Last updated June 13 at 07:26am
$
23 Units Available
San Capella by Mark-Taylor
1155 W Elliot Rd, Tempe, AZ
1 Bedroom
$1,290
912 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,440
1331 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,684
1551 sqft
Luxurious units feature dining room, spacious closets, and crown molding. Community offers fitness center, pool, and sundeck. Close to major freeways and Sky Harbor Airport.
Verified

1 of 5

Last updated June 13 at 06:31am
$
31 Units Available
Tempe Metro by Mark-Taylor
1811 E Apache Blvd, Tempe, AZ
Studio
$904
514 sqft
1 Bedroom
$914
752 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,244
974 sqft
Great location for commuters, just off light rail. Luxurious community offers hot tub, parking, pool, and clubhouse. Units feature in-unit laundry, dishwasher, extra storage, and garbage disposal.
Verified

1 of 36

Last updated June 13 at 07:10am
$
14 Units Available
Lakeside Drive by Mark-Taylor
500 West First Street, Tempe, AZ
Studio
$1,275
624 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,349
859 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,625
1170 sqft
Luxury community features a lounge and pool house, fitness center and community study room. Modern apartments have gourmet kitchens with gas cooktops, Energy Star Appliance package and tile backsplashes.
Verified

1 of 36

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
$
15 Units Available
Onnix Apartments
1500 E Broadway Rd, Tempe, AZ
Studio
$859
443 sqft
1 Bedroom
$924
690 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,211
907 sqft
Contemporary apartments located just minutes away from the Freeway, Arizona University and Tempe Marketplace. Community has a sundeck, BBQ grills and a campus shuttle. Units feature gourmet kitchens and oversized closets.
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated June 13 at 07:26am
12 Units Available
Granada Lakes
5701 S Rural Rd, Tempe, AZ
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,350
The brand new 2 Bedroom 2 Bath apartments at Granada Lakes are a blend of sophisticated in-home features, and exquisite floor plans designed with ample usable space for the enjoyment of your new home.
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
19 Units Available
Mission Springs Apartments
1311 W Baseline Rd, Tempe, AZ
Studio
$910
506 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,075
635 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,245
844 sqft
Units have vinyl wood plank flooring, washers and dryers. Amenities include picnic areas with BBQ grills and a business center. Convenient location near the Arizona Mills Shopping Center.
Verified

1 of 15

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
$
41 Units Available
The Cameron
2062 E. Cameron Way, Tempe, AZ
Studio
$1,430
556 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,550
740 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,159
1226 sqft
We are temporarily ceasing in-person tours with prospective residents. Virtual tours are available. Call us today for more information!
Verified

1 of 22

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
23 Units Available
Rio Paradiso Apartment Homes
1033 N Parkside Dr, Tempe, AZ
Studio
$1,170
964 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,095
904 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,375
1032 sqft
The Lofts at Rio Salado are just minutes from Mill Avenue and downtown Phoenix. Units feature air conditioning, bathtubs, carpets, walk-in closets, extra storage, fireplaces, and in-unit laundry. This is a pet-friendly community.
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
Baseline Hardy
13 Units Available
Omnia Baseline
1145 W Baseline Rd, Tempe, AZ
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$875
600 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$930
800 sqft
Convenient access to Arizona Mills mall and Kiwanis Lake Park. Close to I-10. Walk-in closets and 9-foot ceilings. Laundry center, carport parking, playground, spa, BBQ area. Furnished apartments available.
Verified

1 of 52

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
16 Units Available
Broadstone Grand
1003 West Washington Street, Tempe, AZ
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,475
782 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,889
1091 sqft
TOUR YOUR WAY. Meet your new community, on your terms. Our doors are open by appointment-only for self-guided tours. Additionally, virtual tours via video chat are still available.
Verified

1 of 44

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
22 Units Available
HARPER
4690 S Lakeshore Dr, Tempe, AZ
1 Bedroom
$1,355
829 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,625
1172 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
TOUR YOUR WAY. Meet your new community, on your terms. Our doors are open by appointment-only for self-guided tours. Additionally, virtual tours via video chat are still available.
Verified

1 of 27

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
12 Units Available
Tempe Vista
2045 E Broadway Rd, Tempe, AZ
1 Bedroom
$975
730 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,110
938 sqft
You will love living in our remodeled apartment homes. Swimming in our resort style swimming pools, or working your computer from our Cyber Cafe. Experience the best in Tempe living. We are currently closed to the public.
Verified

1 of 51

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
University Heights
20 Units Available
OMNIA ON 8TH APARTMENT HOMES
1701 E 8th St, Tempe, AZ
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$900
540 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$995
812 sqft
Gated community with pool, covered parking and 24-hour maintenance. Washer and dryer in some units. Wood-like flooring in refurbished kitchens. Prime location between Highway 101 and Arizona State University's Tempe campus.
Verified

1 of 33

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
$
32 Units Available
Metro 101
2177 East Apache Boulevard, Tempe, AZ
Studio
$1,134
522 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,229
794 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,435
1083 sqft
TOUR YOUR WAY! We offer virtual, self-guided or in-person tours by appointment! Either way, we can't wait to meet you! Looking for a home that perfectly matches your lifestyle? Your search ends at Metro 101.
Verified

1 of 55

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
$
45 Units Available
Tempo at McClintock Station
1831 E Apache Blvd, Tempe, AZ
1 Bedroom
$1,200
687 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
1160 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,390
1472 sqft
Modern apartments near Loop 101. Granite or quartz countertops, garden-style tubs, in-unit laundry. Attached garages and walk-in closets available. Community has spin and yoga studios. Steps from the light rail.
Verified

1 of 42

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
9 Units Available
The Enclave
3255 S Dorsey Ln, Tempe, AZ
1 Bedroom
$1,178
730 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,377
1002 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
In-ground pool, hot tub and large BBQ area. The gym is open around the clock. Pets are welcome. Units feature hardwood and carpet floors, extra storage space and in-unit laundry.

Median Rent in Tempe

Last updated May 2020
The median rent for a 1 bedroom apartment in Tempe is $973, while the median rent for a 2 bedroom apartment is $1,212.
Studio
$801
1 Bed
$973
2 Beds
$1,212
3+ Beds
$1,765
City GuideTempe
Greetings! A little birdie (or was it a grinning, pitchfork-wielding Sun Devil?) told us you were looking for a place to call home in the Phoenix, AZ suburb of Tempe. Good call. Journey on, and we can help you find a primo pad in the city that puts the "fun" in the Valley of the Sun in no time (It’s in there somewhere, trust us).

Having trouble with Craigslist Tempe? Can't find that special apartment for rent on Apartment Finder or Zillow? Apartment List is here to help!

Tempe at a Glance

Before packing up your sun tan lotion and heading down to the Grand Canyon State, there are a few things you should know about life in Tempe:

No shortage of nightlife. The city has plenty to offer in the way of after-hours fun. Whether you prefer the elbow-to-elbow night club scene, live music venues featuring local acts and quasi-renowned indie rockers, or froth-friendly sports bars, you’ll find plenty of options in Tempe. There’s no shortage of theater productions or art festivals, either.

Not just fun and games. There is plenty to do before the sun goes down. Tempe is home to some of the Valley’s most scenic and walker/cyclist-friendly parks, and strolling the Mill Avenue corridor, with its plethora of street performers, is an entertaining endeavor any time of day.

The good, the bad, and the ugly: Public transit, parking, and traffic. Tempe lays claim to the Valley’s best public transportation system, although it’s a bit pricier than some commuters might be used to. One-way rides currently cost $1.75, while an all-day pass goes for $5.25 and monthly fares are available for $55. Public transit also conveniently connects Tempe to its mother city, Phoenix.

Parking, meanwhile, can be a bit of a hassle in the downtown area, although plenty of off-street garages offer complimentary one-hour parking. Downtown apartment dwellers with vehicles are well-advised to make sure their landlords provide tenant parking. Otherwise, get ready to feed the meter around the clock or watch those pretty pink parking tickets pile up.

Hot, hot, hot. Temperatures routinely climb above 105 degrees, sending all but the boldest Tempians scurrying for the cool comforts of the air-conditioned indoors. It means that if you find a landlord willing to pick up your utilities tab, don’t hesitate to seal the deal.

Apartment Hunting 101

Now that you have a basic idea of what life in Tempe is like, it’s time for the fun part: finding you the perfect pad. Here are some obvious (and not so obvious) pointers you may want to consider before signing that dotted line.

Location is key. Much of Tempe is densely populated, but other neighborhoods (in the eastern and western sectors, mostly) are simply sprawling. Choose your location carefully, or you might find yourself severed from the thick of things.

Scout it out. The apartment buildings, lofts, and high-rises in Tempe range from archaic clunkers to modern, state-of-the-art luxury units. Often times, you will find these buildings in close proximity, so pay close attention to just what kind of bang you’re really getting for your buck.

Shop around (sort of). Tempe is a renter-friendly community, with nearly half the population opting to lease rather than buy, and renters rarely find themselves on those pesky waiting lists. Apartment seekers who wait around too long before signing a lease may be left out in the cold (heat is more like it!) and be forced to abandon their first choice of dwellings for a second-rate unit. Word to the wise renter: Be on the lookout for move-in specials that often pop up during non-peak times of the year (October through May).

Never fear, newbie. Many Tempe tenants are first-timers, just be sure to bring along a respectable co-signer and be ready to present proof of income (if available), identification, and banking info when you turn in your leasing application.

The Lay of the Land: Choosing the Right Neighborhood

If you want to be where the action is, picking the right neighborhood in Tempe is a no-brainer:

North Tempe is also where you’ll find the most assorted selection of rentals. They range from cheap ($600 or less for a 1 BR) to steep ($1600-plus for 3 BR condo), so you can probably find something in North Tempe that fits your style and budget.

The Mill Avenue District, located downtown, currently boasts 15 medium-to-large-sized rental properties and puts tenants within stumbling distance of numerous bars (understatement alert!), bistros, bookstores, and coffeehouses. Apartment hunters will find a variety of living options on and around Mill Avenue, from basic box units (currently going in the upper $500 range) to luxury lofts costing $3,000-$4,000.

The downtown life isn’t for everyone, of course, and one person’s idea of exhilarating is another’s idea of downright exhausting. For leasers who desire more laid-back, take a peek at what the ‘hoods of southern Tempe have to offer. Just beware that luxury homes outnumber apartments by far, and you’ll be hard-pressed to find a rental property for less than $1300.

Final Piece of Advice

We do have one last piece of advice before sending you on your merry apartment-hunting way:

You’ll find more than 50 neighborhoods in Tempe, all with their own special identities, charms, and drawbacks. So before you commit to a rental property in any of them, make sure to spend plenty of time in the Valley of the Sun exploring your options. And don’t be surprised if your 12-month lease turns into something more permanent.

June 2020 Tempe Rent Report

Welcome to the June 2020 Tempe Rent Report. Tempe rents declined over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Tempe rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the metro, state, and nation.

View full Rent Report

June 2020 Tempe Rent Report

Welcome to the June 2020 Tempe Rent Report. Tempe rents declined over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Tempe rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the metro, state, and nation.

Tempe rents decline sharply over the past month

Tempe rents have declined 0.8% over the past month, but are up slightly by 1.4% in comparison to the same time last year. Currently, median rents in Tempe stand at $974 for a one-bedroom apartment and $1,213 for a two-bedroom. This is the second straight month that the city has seen rent decreases after an increase in March. Tempe's year-over-year rent growth lags the state average of 2.1%, but exceeds the national average of 0.8%.

    Rents rising across the Phoenix Metro

    Throughout the past year, rent increases have been occurring not just in the city of Tempe, but across the entire metro. Of the largest 10 cities that we have data for in the Phoenix metro, 9 of them have seen prices rise. Here's a look at how rents compare across some of the largest cities in the metro.

    • Gilbert has the most expensive rents in the Phoenix metro, with a two-bedroom median of $1,541; the city has also seen rent growth of 3.9% over the past year, the fastest in the metro.
    • Over the past year, Surprise is the only city in the metro that has seen rents fall, with a decline of 0.3%. Median two-bedrooms there cost $1,352, while one-bedrooms go for $1,085.
    • Phoenix proper has the least expensive rents in the Phoenix metro, with a two-bedroom median of $1,104; rents fell 0.2% over the past month but rose 2.3% over the past year.

    Tempe rents more affordable than many large cities nationwide

    As rents have increased slightly in Tempe, other large cities nationwide have seen rents grow more quickly. Tempe is still more affordable than most large cities across the country.

    • Rents increased slightly in other cities across the state, with Arizona as a whole logging rent growth of 2.1% over the past year. For example, rents have grown by 1.4% in Tucson.
    • Tempe's median two-bedroom rent of $1,213 is slightly above the national average of $1,194. Nationwide, rents have grown by 0.8% over the past year compared to the 1.4% rise in Tempe.
    • While Tempe's rents rose slightly over the past year, many cities nationwide saw decreases, including San Francisco (-1.0%), Denver (-0.4%), and Los Angeles (-0.1%).
    • Renters will find more reasonable prices in Tempe than most large cities. For example, San Francisco has a median 2BR rent of $3,071, which is more than two-and-a-half times the price in Tempe.

    For more information check out our national report. You can also access our full data for cities and counties across the U.S. at this link.

    City
    Median 1BR Rent
    Median 2BR Rent
    M/M Rent Growth
    Y/Y Rent Growth
    Phoenix
    $890
    $1,100
    -0.2%
    2.3%
    Mesa
    $920
    $1,150
    -0.1%
    3.4%
    Chandler
    $1,160
    $1,440
    -0.8%
    1.2%
    Glendale
    $950
    $1,180
    -0.2%
    2.6%
    Scottsdale
    $1,090
    $1,360
    -0.9%
    1.9%
    Gilbert
    $1,240
    $1,540
    -0.4%
    3.9%
    Tempe
    $970
    $1,210
    -0.8%
    1.4%
    Peoria
    $1,180
    $1,470
    -0.5%
    3.1%
    Surprise
    $1,080
    $1,350
    -0.2%
    -0.3%
    Avondale
    $1,030
    $1,280
    -0.6%
    1.4%
    Goodyear
    $1,180
    $1,470
    0
    4%
    Buckeye
    $980
    $1,230
    0.3%
    0.7%
    Casa Grande
    $810
    $1,010
    0.8%
    1.8%
    Sun City
    $890
    $1,110
    0
    1.1%
    Apache Junction
    $590
    $730
    0.1%
    1.5%
    El Mirage
    $780
    $970
    0
    -0.2%
    Fountain Hills
    $1,060
    $1,320
    -0.4%
    1.6%
    Methodology - Recent Updates:

    Data from private listing sites, including our own, tends to skew toward luxury apartments, which introduces sample bias when estimates are calculated directly from these listings. To address these limitations, we’ve recently made major updates to our methodology, which we believe have greatly improved the accuracy and reliability of our estimates.

    Read more about our new methodology below, or see a more detailed post here.

    Methodology:

    Apartment List is committed to making our rent estimates the best and most accurate available. To do this, we start with reliable median rent statistics from the Census Bureau, then extrapolate them forward to the current month using a growth rate calculated from our listing data. In doing so, we use a same-unit analysis similar to Case-Shiller’s approach, comparing only units that are available across both time periods to provide an accurate picture of rent growth in cities across the country.

    Our approach corrects for the sample bias inherent in other private sources, producing results that are much closer to statistics published by the Census Bureau and HUD. Our methodology also allows us to construct a picture of rent growth over an extended period of time, with estimates that are updated each month.

    Read more about our methodology here.

    About Rent Reports:

    Apartment List publishes monthly reports on rental trends for hundreds of cities across the U.S. We intend these reports to be a source of reliable information that help renters and policymakers make sound decisions, and we invest significant time and effort in gathering and analyzing rent data. Our work is covered regularly by journalists across the country.

    We are continuously working to improve our methodology and data, with the goal of providing renters with the information that they need to make the best decisions.

    Renter Confidence Survey

    Apartment List has released Tempe’s results from the third annual Apartment List Renter Satisfaction Survey. This survey, which drew on responses from over 45,000 renters, provides insight on what states and cities must do to meet the needs of 111 million American renters nationwide.

    "Tempe renters expressed general satisfaction with the city overall," according to Apartment List. "They g...

    View full Tempe Renter Survey

    Here’s how Tempe ranks on:

    A-
    Overall satisfaction
    B
    Safety and crime rate
    A
    Jobs and career opportunities
    A+
    Recreational activities
    B
    Affordability
    B
    Quality of schools
    A
    Social Life
    B+
    Weather
    B+
    Commute time
    B
    State and local taxes
    A
    Public transit
    A-
    Pet-friendliness
    Overview of Findings

    Apartment List has released Tempe’s results from the third annual Apartment List Renter Satisfaction Survey. This survey, which drew on responses from over 45,000 renters, provides insight on what states and cities must do to meet the needs of 111 million American renters nationwide.

    "Tempe renters expressed general satisfaction with the city overall," according to Apartment List. "They gave most categories above average scores."

    Key findings in Tempe include the following:

    • Tempe renters gave their city an A- overall.
    • The highest-rated categories were recreational activities (A+), jobs and career opportunities (A), public transit (A) and social life (A).
    • The areas of concern to Tempe renters are safety and crime rate, state and local taxes, quality of local schools and affordability, which all received B grades.
    • Millennial renters are moderately satisfied with their city, giving it an overall rating of B.
    • Tempe did relatively well compared to other cities in Arizona, including Phoenix (B-), Tucson (D) and Mesa (C+).
    • Tempe did relatively well compared to similar cities nationwide, including Portland, OR (B), Los Angeles, CA (C+) and New York, NY (C+).
    • The top rated cities nationwide for renter satisfaction include Scottsdale, AZ, Irvine, CA, Boulder, CO and Ann Arbor, MI. The lowest rated cities include Tallahassee, FL, Stockton, CA, Dayton, OH, Detroit, MI and Newark, NJ.

    Renters say:

    • "I love the cost of living in Tempe and how close it is to all the shopping I need. I wish it was closer to Phoenix, where a lot of the jobs are." – Laura H.
    • "Tempe is full of young people with energy and positive mental attitudes. Shopping is good. But buses are scarce and a lot of landlords take advantage of the student population with high rent and poor maintenance." – Margo S.
    • "I love that it’s busy but not overwhelming." – Alexandra M.
    • "It’s a little too hot in the summer, but the weather is great the rest of the year. Public transportation is excellent with a free bus system and a light rail that extends through most of the city." – Walter J.

    For more information on the survey methodology and findings or to speak to one of our researchers, please contact our team at rentonomics@apartmentlist.com.

    View our national survey results here.

    Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

    How much is rent in Tempe?
    In Tempe, the median rent is $801 for a studio, $973 for a 1-bedroom, $1,212 for a 2-bedroom, and $1,765 for a 3-bedroom. For more information on rental trends in Tempe, check out our monthly Tempe Rent Report.
    What are the most popular neighborhoods in Tempe?
    Some of the most popular neighborhoods in Tempe include Downtown Tempe, Riverside, Sunset, Holdeman, and North Tempe Indian Bend.
    How pet-friendly is Tempe?
    According to our Annual Renter Survey, Tempe received a letter grade of A- for pet-friendliness.
    What is the job market like in Tempe?
    According to our Annual Renter Survey, Tempe received a letter grade of A for satisfaction with jobs and career opportunities.
    How good are the schools in Tempe?
    Tempe renters gave their city a letter grade of B when asked to rate their satisfaction with schools in the area. To see how Tempe did in other categories, check out the results of our Annual Renter Survey.
    What is social life like in Tempe?
    Tempe renters gave their city a letter grade of A when asked to rate their satisfaction with social life and dating opportunities. To see how Tempe did in other categories, check out the results of our Annual Renter Survey.
    What colleges and universities are located in or around Tempe?
    Some of the colleges located in the Tempe area include Arizona State University-Tempe, Rio Salado College, GateWay Community College, Mesa Community College, and Paradise Valley Community College. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.
    What cities do people live in to commute to Tempe?
    Some of the nearby cities that people commute to Tempe from include Phoenix, Mesa, Scottsdale, Chandler, and Glendale.

