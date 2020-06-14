Apartment List
Last updated June 14 2020

191 Furnished Apartments for rent in Phoenix, AZ

Campus Vista
27 Units Available
El Cortez
3130 N 7th Ave, Phoenix, AZ
Studio
$850
445 sqft
1 Bedroom
Ask
Minutes to I-10 and I-17. Full-size kitchens, spacious interiors, walk-in closets and gourmet kitchens. On-site covered parking, pools and green space. Controlled access building. Covered parking provided.
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
Downtown Phoenix
24 Units Available
Roosevelt Square
121 W Portland St, Phoenix, AZ
Studio
$1,163
616 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,245
713 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,883
1103 sqft
Welcome home to Roosevelt Square Apartment Homes, perfectly located in the arts district of downtown Phoenix.
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated June 14 at 12:15am
Mountain Park Ranch
14 Units Available
San Paulo
14625 S Mountain Pkwy, Phoenix, AZ
1 Bedroom
$1,081
806 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,270
1053 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,540
1374 sqft
Stunning views and luxury amenities make your new home perfect. Prime location, with easy access to freeways and entertainment with pool, hot tub, tennis court and more located right at home. Elegant, spacious interiors.
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
13 Units Available
Bolero
7725 W McDowell Rd, Phoenix, AZ
Studio
$965
483 sqft
1 Bedroom
$965
656 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,235
847 sqft
Pet-friendly apartments with stainless steel kitchen appliances, in-unit laundry and hardwood floors. Swimming pool and outdoor grill. Carport and garage parking spaces. Convenient location off I-10.
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
Mountaingate
32 Units Available
Monte Viejo
2220 E Beardsley Rd, Phoenix, AZ
Studio
$933
535 sqft
1 Bedroom
$914
639 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,242
822 sqft
A pet-friendly community that offers view of the mountains. Units feature modern kitchens, private balconies, walk-in closets and modern cabinetry for convenient living. Smoke-free units available.
Verified

1 of 25

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
$
11 Units Available
The Bella
13616 N 43rd St, Phoenix, AZ
1 Bedroom
$1,105
794 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,235
944 sqft
Community includes 24-hour fitness center, lush landscaping and business center. Apartments have spacious floor plan, den and granite countertops. Great location close to Desert Ridge Mall, Scottsdale Airpark and Valley Mall.
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
$
Downtown Phoenix
19 Units Available
CityScape Residences
11 S Central Ave, Phoenix, AZ
Studio
$1,525
663 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,540
892 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,485
1286 sqft
Superb, classy location perched above the four-star boutique Hotel Palomar. Luxury features include spectacular views, designer apartment finishes, and access to the third-floor Hotel Palomar pool and Luster Bar.
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
$
Arcadia Lite
7 Units Available
The Palms
4304 E Campbell Ave, Phoenix, AZ
1 Bedroom
$1,222
801 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,396
1042 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,839
1260 sqft
Great Campbell Ave location close to the Colonnade and Tower Plaza Malls. Large apartments with washer and dryer in unit and patio or balcony with amazing views of Echo Canyon Park. Pet-friendly and carports available.
Verified

1 of 35

Last updated June 14 at 12:23am
15 Units Available
Sage Apartments
28425 N Black Canyon Hwy, Phoenix, AZ
1 Bedroom
$1,170
810 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,360
1133 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,808
1390 sqft
Sage Apartment Homes are new luxury apartments conceived with space and modernity in mind. Apartments feature open kitchens, high ceilings, and six-foot-tall fireplaces. Pet-friendly with private balconies.
Verified

1 of 27

Last updated June 14 at 12:15am
9 Units Available
Greenspoint at Paradise Valley
4202 E Cactus Rd, Phoenix, AZ
1 Bedroom
$1,179
709 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,243
943 sqft
Upscale, affordable accommodations with hardwood floors, washer/dryer hookups and patios or balconies in units. Community boasts a business center, courtyard, clubhouse, pool and hot tub. Next to Paradise Valley Mall and Stonecreek Golf Club.
Verified

1 of 26

Last updated June 14 at 12:15am
21 Units Available
Renaissance Apartments
13421 N 43rd Ave, Phoenix, AZ
1 Bedroom
$918
757 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,060
964 sqft
Beautiful 1-2 bedroom units with fireplace, walk-in closet, and in-unit washer and dryer. Onsite amenities include gym, pool and hot tub. Close to I-17 and just minutes from Arizona State University and the Thunderbird Marketplace.
Verified

1 of 27

Last updated June 14 at 12:15am
26 Units Available
Cactus Forty-2
4242 E Cactus Rd, Phoenix, AZ
Studio
$1,051
522 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,133
675 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,255
944 sqft
Furnished apartments with in-unit laundry and fully equipped kitchens. Amenities include yoga studio, 24-hour gym, swimming pool and hot tub. Green community with beautiful outdoor area.
Verified

1 of 27

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
Lake Biltmore Village
1 Unit Available
Biltmore on the Lake
11050 N Biltmore Dr, Phoenix, AZ
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$810
847 sqft
Conveniently located off of I-17. Units include extra storage, hardwood floors and walk-in closets. Community amenities include fitness center, jogging trail and two swimming pools. Utilities included. Pets welcome.
Verified

1 of 61

Last updated June 14 at 12:15am
Lakewood
9 Units Available
Santa Rosa
3425 E Chandler Blvd, Phoenix, AZ
1 Bedroom
$1,170
789 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,439
1115 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Recently renovated apartments with in-unit laundry, hardwood floors, stainless steel appliances and fireplaces. Private balcony or patio. Furnished units available. Park-like setting with courtyard, swimming pool and grills.
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated June 11 at 04:42pm
$
8 Units Available
City 15 Apartments
4728 N 15th St, Phoenix, AZ
Studio
$1,090
450 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,249
450 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Sophisticated city living in the heart of Phoenix. Enjoy spacious home with large windows and amenities including a 24-hour fitness center, basketball court, tennis court, TV lounge and more.
Verified

1 of 26

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
5 Units Available
The Elton
2420 N 24th St, Phoenix, AZ
Studio
$925
240 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Let nothing hold you back. At The Elton, we offer welcoming studio residences that keep up with your busy lifestyle as well as your budget. Enjoy furnished or unfurnished units, a refreshing swim in the pool or grill something fresh on the BBQ.
Verified

1 of 32

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
$
31 Units Available
GC Square
3535 W Camelback Rd, Phoenix, AZ
Studio
$850
390 sqft
1 Bedroom
Ask
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Brand new apartment community within walking distance of Grand Canyon University and easy access to Phoenix area attractions.
Verified

1 of 9

Last updated June 14 at 01:20am
Downtown Phoenix
15 Units Available
Union at Roosevelt
888 N 1st Ave, Phoenix, AZ
Studio
$1,199
548 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,349
775 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,649
1270 sqft
Union @ Roosevelt sits in the heart of the highly revered Downtown Phoenix Art District! We offer unbeatable convenience with the Roosevelt Light Rail Station across the street, and food/beverage and entertainment just footsteps away! We proudly

1 of 47

Last updated June 14 at 12:38am
Foothills Golf Club
1 Unit Available
15550 South 5th Avenue
15550 S 5th Ave, Phoenix, AZ
2 Bedrooms
$2,250
1640 sqft
SHORT TERM FURNISHED VACATION RENTAL.

1 of 35

Last updated June 14 at 12:38am
1 Unit Available
5817 East Waltann Lane
5817 East Waltann Lane, Phoenix, AZ
4 Bedrooms
$2,995
2278 sqft
Available long term for 3/6/12 month lease. Southwest luxury awaits at this furnished 4 bedroom 2 bathroom home located in Central Scottsdale. Situated on a corner lot, this retreat offers a quiet and private location.

1 of 23

Last updated June 14 at 12:38am
1 Unit Available
7009 East Acoma Drive
7009 E Acoma Dr, Phoenix, AZ
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,600
972 sqft
Short Term Lease!!! 1 month minimum!! Beautiful remodeled condo in desirable ''Plaza Residence'' resort style gated community in Scottsdale. Completely furnished. Split floor plan with 2 master suites.

1 of 56

Last updated June 14 at 12:38am
1 Unit Available
4514 East Hartford Avenue
4514 East Hartford Avenue, Phoenix, AZ
4 Bedrooms
$3,000
2357 sqft
VACATION RENTAL FULLY FURNISHED SHORT TERM- 4 Bedroom in Paradise Valley - Sleep 8 in beds plus sofa space.

1 of 35

Last updated June 14 at 12:38am
Biltmore Highlands
1 Unit Available
2236 East Belmont Avenue
2236 East Belmont Avenue, Phoenix, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$3,000
2252 sqft
VACATION RENTAL FULLY FURNISHED SHORT TERM- Phoenix Escape featuring Mountains Views and City Lights. You will feel right at home in this 3 bedroom beauty with full kitchen, formal dining and two living room areas.

1 of 24

Last updated June 14 at 12:38am
1 Unit Available
3131 East Legacy Drive
3131 East Legacy Drive, Phoenix, AZ
2 Bedrooms
$1,900
1306 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
VACATION RENTAL FULLY FURNISHED SHORT TERM- Luxurious Villa in Golfers Paradise perfectly situated in the Valley of the Sun! Spacious and comfortable 2 bedroom 2 bath town home in private gated community with awesome amenities, lush landscaping and

June 2020 Phoenix Rent Report

Welcome to the June 2020 Phoenix Rent Report. Phoenix rents declined over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Phoenix rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the metro, state, and nation.

View full Rent Report

Phoenix rents declined slightly over the past month

Phoenix rents have declined 0.2% over the past month, but are up moderately by 2.3% in comparison to the same time last year. Currently, median rents in Phoenix stand at $886 for a one-bedroom apartment and $1,104 for a two-bedroom. This is the second straight month that the city has seen rent decreases after an increase in March. Phoenix's year-over-year rent growth leads the state average of 2.1%, as well as the national average of 0.8%.

    Rents rising across the Phoenix Metro

    Throughout the past year, rent increases have been occurring not just in the city of Phoenix, but across the entire metro. Of the largest 10 cities that we have data for in the Phoenix metro, 9 of them have seen prices rise. Here's a look at how rents compare across some of the largest cities in the metro.

    • Gilbert has the most expensive rents in the Phoenix metro, with a two-bedroom median of $1,541; the city has also seen rent growth of 3.9% over the past year, the fastest in the metro.
    • Over the past year, Surprise is the only city in the metro that has seen rents fall, with a decline of 0.3%. Median two-bedrooms there cost $1,352, while one-bedrooms go for $1,085.
    • Phoenix proper has the least expensive rents in the Phoenix metro, with a two-bedroom median of $1,104; rents fell 0.2% over the past month but rose 2.3% over the past year.

    Phoenix rents more affordable than many comparable cities nationwide

    As rents have increased moderately in Phoenix, other large cities nationwide have seen rents grow more modestly, or in some cases, even decline. Phoenix is still more affordable than most other large cities across the country.

    • Rents increased slightly in other cities across the state, with Arizona as a whole logging rent growth of 2.1% over the past year. For example, rents have grown by 1.4% in Tucson.
    • Phoenix's median two-bedroom rent of $1,104 is below the national average of $1,194. Nationwide, rents have grown by 0.8% over the past year compared to the 2.3% rise in Phoenix.
    • While Phoenix's rents rose moderately over the past year, many cities nationwide saw decreases, including San Francisco (-1.0%), Denver (-0.4%), and Los Angeles (-0.1%).
    • Renters will find more reasonable prices in Phoenix than most similar cities. For example, San Francisco has a median 2BR rent of $3,071, which is more than two-and-a-half times the price in Phoenix.

    For more information check out our national report. You can also access our full data for cities and counties across the U.S. at this link.

    City
    Median 1BR Rent
    Median 2BR Rent
    M/M Rent Growth
    Y/Y Rent Growth
    Phoenix
    $890
    $1,100
    -0.2%
    2.3%
    Mesa
    $920
    $1,150
    -0.1%
    3.4%
    Chandler
    $1,160
    $1,440
    -0.8%
    1.2%
    Glendale
    $950
    $1,180
    -0.2%
    2.6%
    Scottsdale
    $1,090
    $1,360
    -0.9%
    1.9%
    Gilbert
    $1,240
    $1,540
    -0.4%
    3.9%
    Tempe
    $970
    $1,210
    -0.8%
    1.4%
    Peoria
    $1,180
    $1,470
    -0.5%
    3.1%
    Surprise
    $1,080
    $1,350
    -0.2%
    -0.3%
    Avondale
    $1,030
    $1,280
    -0.6%
    1.4%
    Goodyear
    $1,180
    $1,470
    0
    4%
    Buckeye
    $980
    $1,230
    0.3%
    0.7%
    Casa Grande
    $810
    $1,010
    0.8%
    1.8%
    Sun City
    $890
    $1,110
    0
    1.1%
    Apache Junction
    $590
    $730
    0.1%
    1.5%
    El Mirage
    $780
    $970
    0
    -0.2%
    Fountain Hills
    $1,060
    $1,320
    -0.4%
    1.6%
    See More

    Methodology - Recent Updates:

    Data from private listing sites, including our own, tends to skew toward luxury apartments, which introduces sample bias when estimates are calculated directly from these listings. To address these limitations, we’ve recently made major updates to our methodology, which we believe have greatly improved the accuracy and reliability of our estimates.

    Read more about our new methodology below, or see a more detailed post here.

    Methodology:

    Apartment List is committed to making our rent estimates the best and most accurate available. To do this, we start with reliable median rent statistics from the Census Bureau, then extrapolate them forward to the current month using a growth rate calculated from our listing data. In doing so, we use a same-unit analysis similar to Case-Shiller’s approach, comparing only units that are available across both time periods to provide an accurate picture of rent growth in cities across the country.

    Our approach corrects for the sample bias inherent in other private sources, producing results that are much closer to statistics published by the Census Bureau and HUD. Our methodology also allows us to construct a picture of rent growth over an extended period of time, with estimates that are updated each month.

    Read more about our methodology here.

    About Rent Reports:

    Apartment List publishes monthly reports on rental trends for hundreds of cities across the U.S. We intend these reports to be a source of reliable information that help renters and policymakers make sound decisions, and we invest significant time and effort in gathering and analyzing rent data. Our work is covered regularly by journalists across the country.

    We are continuously working to improve our methodology and data, with the goal of providing renters with the information that they need to make the best decisions.

