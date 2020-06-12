Apartment List
340 2 Bedroom, 2 Bathroom Apartments for rent in Phoenix, AZ

Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
14 Units Available
Monterey Village
4707 E McDowell Rd, Phoenix, AZ
2 Bedrooms
$989
833 sqft
Convenient location, minutes from ASU, downtown Phoenix, and downtown Tempe. Community features 24-hour maintenance, parking, and on-site laundry. Residents enjoy units with walk-in closets, patio/balcony, ceiling fan, and dishwasher.
Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
Mountain Park Ranch
21 Units Available
Mountain Park Ranch
4221 E Ray Rd, Phoenix, AZ
2 Bedrooms
$1,259
1000 sqft
Recently upgraded apartments have ample kitchen space and convenient breakfast bars. Exercise in the on-site fitness center or head to nearby Sun Ray Park, which has excellent recreational amenities.
Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
Sunnyslope
15 Units Available
Trailside at Hermosa Pointe
10002 N 7th St, Phoenix, AZ
2 Bedrooms
$1,165
1096 sqft
Situated at the base of North Mountain with sweeping views of the area. Designer apartments feature gourmet kitchens, washer/dryer and cozy wood-burning fireplace. Community has three pools and a fitness center.
Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
29 Units Available
Aspire Pinnacle Peak
24250 N 23rd Ave, Phoenix, AZ
2 Bedrooms
$1,255
1088 sqft
Near Norterra Shopping Center and I-17. Recently renovated units feature laundry, dishwashers and lots of storage. Fun community offers fire pit and pool for outdoor fun, pool table and media room indoors.
Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
15 Units Available
San Valiente
2220 W Mission Ln, Phoenix, AZ
2 Bedrooms
$1,206
1014 sqft
Luxury apartments with open layouts and custom finishes. Enjoy use of the pool and grilling station. Hit the links at Scottsdale Silverado Golf Club or explore historic tracks at McCormick-Stillman Railroad Park.
Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
12 Units Available
Bolero
7725 W McDowell Rd, Phoenix, AZ
2 Bedrooms
$1,185
847 sqft
Pet-friendly apartments with stainless steel kitchen appliances, in-unit laundry and hardwood floors. Swimming pool and outdoor grill. Carport and garage parking spaces. Convenient location off I-10.
Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
8 Units Available
Acclaim
2506 W Dunlap Ave, Phoenix, AZ
2 Bedrooms
$1,190
924 sqft
Minutes to I-17 for commuters. Hardwood floors, extra storage and dishwasher. Community amenities abound, including, 24-hour gym, coffee bar, hot tub and pool. Pets are permitted.
Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
11 Units Available
The Palms at South Mountain
4424 E Baseline Rd, Phoenix, AZ
2 Bedrooms
$1,108
976 sqft
Recently renovated apartments with gourmet kitchens and relaxing bathtubs. Ideal location close to I-10, Loop 202, Superstition Freeway with resort-style amenities like a sparkling pool, hot tub, and coffee bar.
Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
12 Units Available
Parc South Mountain
3400 East Southern Avenue, Phoenix, AZ
2 Bedrooms
$1,445
1037 sqft
BRAND NEW APARTMENT HOME
Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
42 Units Available
The Angela
2727 East Camelback Road, Phoenix, AZ
2 Bedrooms
$2,856
1251 sqft
TOUR YOUR WAY. Meet your new community, on your terms. Our doors are open by appointment-only for self-guided tours. Additionally, virtual tours via video chat are still available.
Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
32 Units Available
Sonoran Apartments
13625 S 48th St, Phoenix, AZ
2 Bedrooms
$1,114
1000 sqft
Warm interiors, Southwestern exteriors. Luxury touches like a volleyball court, renovated units, fire pits, alarm systems, and hardwood floors. Across from Mountain Vista Park with easy access to I-10.
Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
Phoenix Country Club
9 Units Available
The Heritage
1100 E Osborn Rd, Phoenix, AZ
2 Bedrooms
$1,329
1041 sqft
Located next to the Phoenix Country Club, featuring pool, courtyard, stunning clubhouse and grill area. Pet-friendly property. Recently renovated with hardwood floors, fireplaces and extra storage to make life comfortable and beautiful.
Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
11 Units Available
The Bella
13616 N 43rd St, Phoenix, AZ
2 Bedrooms
$1,235
944 sqft
Community includes 24-hour fitness center, lush landscaping and business center. Apartments have spacious floor plan, den and granite countertops. Great location close to Desert Ridge Mall, Scottsdale Airpark and Valley Mall.
Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
Lakewood
7 Units Available
Village at Lakewood
15815 S Lakewood Pkwy W, Phoenix, AZ
2 Bedrooms
$1,325
1000 sqft
Lakeside living has never looked so good! Recently upgraded homes in a natural setting with in-unit laundry, patio or balcony, and stylish flooring and finishes. Relax at the refreshing pool, hot tub or yoga room.
Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
Ahwatukee
25 Units Available
Sedona Ridge
5010 E Cheyenne Dr, Phoenix, AZ
2 Bedrooms
$1,175
1115 sqft
Newly renovated with hardwood floors and updated appliances. Luxury homes with patios and balconies overlooking a heated outdoor swimming pool. Fun spa and fitness center. Pet-friendly property. Custom two-tone paint and stylish interiors.
Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
Ahwatukee
8 Units Available
Lore South Mountain
13021 S 48th St, Phoenix, AZ
2 Bedrooms
$1,223
960 sqft
Located in the Ahwatukee Foothills. Apartments include in-unit laundry, a patio or balcony, and a fully equipped kitchen. Community has a tennis court, a pool and a coffee bar.
Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
5 Units Available
Morada West
6161 W McDowell Rd, Phoenix, AZ
2 Bedrooms
$1,270
895 sqft
TOUR YOUR WAY. Meet your new community, on your terms. Our doors are open by appointment-only for self-guided tours. Additionally, virtual tours via video chat are still available.
Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
21 Units Available
Audere
1920 E Indian School Rd, Phoenix, AZ
2 Bedrooms
$1,455
1043 sqft
Audere Apartments is located at 1920 East Indian School Road Phoenix, AZ and is managed by Banner Property Management, a reputable property management company with verified listings on RENTCafe.
Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
Desert Ridge
9 Units Available
The Residences on High Street
5355 E High St, Phoenix, AZ
2 Bedrooms
$2,050
1365 sqft
Pet-friendly community that accepts cats and dogs. Apartments feature private patios or balconies. Wonderful outdoor recreation area with swimming pool, fire pits, grills and comfortable seating.
Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
17 Units Available
Residences at 4225
4225 E McDowell Rd, Phoenix, AZ
2 Bedrooms
$1,275
1084 sqft
Modern homes with designer finishes and extra storage. Enjoy a gym, community garden, and pool on site. Online portal for resident payment convenience. Close to McDowell Plaza for shopping and dining. By Hohokam Expressway.
Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
5 Units Available
Mountain View Casitas
1130 E Grovers Ave, Phoenix, AZ
2 Bedrooms
$1,029
934 sqft
All two-bedroom units with fireplaces, whirlpool tubs, and walk-in closets. On-site amenities include pool, hot tub and dog park. Property is close to I-17, Loop 101, Desert Ridge Marketplace, and Turtle Rock Park.
Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
20 Units Available
Alanza Place Apartment Homes
1121 N 44th St, Phoenix, AZ
2 Bedrooms
$1,384
1143 sqft
Vibrant apartment complex in East Phoenix feature built-in bookshelves, ceramic tile and crown molding for added elegance. Laundry in unit, walk-in closets and open floor plans. 24-hour fitness center and beautiful community pool.
Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
Tramonto
23 Units Available
Ironhorse at Tramonto
34807 N 32nd Dr, Phoenix, AZ
2 Bedrooms
$1,272
1015 sqft
Great location for commuting, close to I-17, the Loop 303 and Carefree Highway. Community is pet-friendly and has clubhouse, spa and package receiving. Homes feature dishwasher, disposal and quartz countertops.
Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
25 Units Available
Allegro
4411 E Chandler Blvd, Phoenix, AZ
2 Bedrooms
$1,206
1106 sqft
Stylish and modern apartments in a fantastic location close to great schools, shopping and dining. Two pools and a Jacuzzi, easy access to the freeway and a fitness center. Large walk-in closets and tiled entryways.

Phoenix rents declined slightly over the past month

Phoenix rents have declined 0.2% over the past month, but are up moderately by 2.3% in comparison to the same time last year. Currently, median rents in Phoenix stand at $886 for a one-bedroom apartment and $1,104 for a two-bedroom. This is the second straight month that the city has seen rent decreases after an increase in March. Phoenix's year-over-year rent growth leads the state average of 2.1%, as well as the national average of 0.8%.

    Rents rising across the Phoenix Metro

    Throughout the past year, rent increases have been occurring not just in the city of Phoenix, but across the entire metro. Of the largest 10 cities that we have data for in the Phoenix metro, 9 of them have seen prices rise. Here's a look at how rents compare across some of the largest cities in the metro.

    • Gilbert has the most expensive rents in the Phoenix metro, with a two-bedroom median of $1,541; the city has also seen rent growth of 3.9% over the past year, the fastest in the metro.
    • Over the past year, Surprise is the only city in the metro that has seen rents fall, with a decline of 0.3%. Median two-bedrooms there cost $1,352, while one-bedrooms go for $1,085.
    • Phoenix proper has the least expensive rents in the Phoenix metro, with a two-bedroom median of $1,104; rents fell 0.2% over the past month but rose 2.3% over the past year.

    Phoenix rents more affordable than many comparable cities nationwide

    As rents have increased moderately in Phoenix, other large cities nationwide have seen rents grow more modestly, or in some cases, even decline. Phoenix is still more affordable than most other large cities across the country.

    • Rents increased slightly in other cities across the state, with Arizona as a whole logging rent growth of 2.1% over the past year. For example, rents have grown by 1.4% in Tucson.
    • Phoenix's median two-bedroom rent of $1,104 is below the national average of $1,194. Nationwide, rents have grown by 0.8% over the past year compared to the 2.3% rise in Phoenix.
    • While Phoenix's rents rose moderately over the past year, many cities nationwide saw decreases, including San Francisco (-1.0%), Denver (-0.4%), and Los Angeles (-0.1%).
    • Renters will find more reasonable prices in Phoenix than most similar cities. For example, San Francisco has a median 2BR rent of $3,071, which is more than two-and-a-half times the price in Phoenix.

    For more information check out our national report. You can also access our full data for cities and counties across the U.S. at this link.

    City
    Median 1BR Rent
    Median 2BR Rent
    M/M Rent Growth
    Y/Y Rent Growth
    Phoenix
    $890
    $1,100
    -0.2%
    2.3%
    Mesa
    $920
    $1,150
    -0.1%
    3.4%
    Chandler
    $1,160
    $1,440
    -0.8%
    1.2%
    Glendale
    $950
    $1,180
    -0.2%
    2.6%
    Scottsdale
    $1,090
    $1,360
    -0.9%
    1.9%
    Gilbert
    $1,240
    $1,540
    -0.4%
    3.9%
    Tempe
    $970
    $1,210
    -0.8%
    1.4%
    Peoria
    $1,180
    $1,470
    -0.5%
    3.1%
    Surprise
    $1,080
    $1,350
    -0.2%
    -0.3%
    Avondale
    $1,030
    $1,280
    -0.6%
    1.4%
    Goodyear
    $1,180
    $1,470
    0
    4%
    Buckeye
    $980
    $1,230
    0.3%
    0.7%
    Casa Grande
    $810
    $1,010
    0.8%
    1.8%
    Sun City
    $890
    $1,110
    0
    1.1%
    Apache Junction
    $590
    $730
    0.1%
    1.5%
    El Mirage
    $780
    $970
    0
    -0.2%
    Fountain Hills
    $1,060
    $1,320
    -0.4%
    1.6%
    Methodology - Recent Updates:

    Data from private listing sites, including our own, tends to skew toward luxury apartments, which introduces sample bias when estimates are calculated directly from these listings. To address these limitations, we’ve recently made major updates to our methodology, which we believe have greatly improved the accuracy and reliability of our estimates.

    Methodology:

    Apartment List is committed to making our rent estimates the best and most accurate available. To do this, we start with reliable median rent statistics from the Census Bureau, then extrapolate them forward to the current month using a growth rate calculated from our listing data. In doing so, we use a same-unit analysis similar to Case-Shiller’s approach, comparing only units that are available across both time periods to provide an accurate picture of rent growth in cities across the country.

    Our approach corrects for the sample bias inherent in other private sources, producing results that are much closer to statistics published by the Census Bureau and HUD. Our methodology also allows us to construct a picture of rent growth over an extended period of time, with estimates that are updated each month.

    About Rent Reports:

    Apartment List publishes monthly reports on rental trends for hundreds of cities across the U.S. We intend these reports to be a source of reliable information that help renters and policymakers make sound decisions, and we invest significant time and effort in gathering and analyzing rent data. Our work is covered regularly by journalists across the country.

    We are continuously working to improve our methodology and data, with the goal of providing renters with the information that they need to make the best decisions.

