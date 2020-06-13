Apartment List
/
AZ
/
phoenix
/
dog friendly apartments
Last updated June 13 2020 at 6:34 PM

470 Dog Friendly Apartments for rent in Phoenix, AZ

Finding an apartment in Phoenix that accepts your pet may not be easy, but it’s very possible. Keep in mind, most of the time you’ll have to pay a premium for bringing your dog alo... Read Guide >
Verified

1 of 26

Last updated June 13 at 06:24pm
$
12 Units Available
Cala Paradise Valley
12211 N Paradise Village Pkwy S, Phoenix, AZ
1 Bedroom
$945
614 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,060
854 sqft
Located within walking distance from Paradise Valley Mall for convenient shopping and dining. Pet-friendly community features a pool and on-site laundry. Recently renovated 1-2 bedroom apartments include extra storage space and a patio or balcony.
Verified

1 of 14

Last updated June 13 at 06:24pm
67 Units Available
The Ryan
188 E Jefferson St, Phoenix, AZ
Studio
$1,619
628 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,829
831 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,574
1199 sqft
TOUR YOUR WAY. Meet your new community, on your terms. Call or email us today to make an appointment!
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated June 13 at 06:24pm
Mountaingate
32 Units Available
Monte Viejo
2220 E Beardsley Rd, Phoenix, AZ
Studio
$933
535 sqft
1 Bedroom
$914
639 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,242
822 sqft
A pet-friendly community that offers view of the mountains. Units feature modern kitchens, private balconies, walk-in closets and modern cabinetry for convenient living. Smoke-free units available.
Verified

1 of 34

Last updated June 13 at 06:24pm
$
East Evergreen
91 Units Available
Portrait at Hance Park
1313 North 2nd Street, Phoenix, AZ
1 Bedroom
$1,244
777 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,922
1193 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Our office is open! Please help us practice social distancing and schedule your time with us. Visits are by appointment only until further notice. Virtual Tours are available.
Verified

1 of 17

Last updated June 13 at 06:24pm
42 Units Available
The Angela
2727 East Camelback Road, Phoenix, AZ
Studio
$1,599
593 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,931
755 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,856
1251 sqft
TOUR YOUR WAY. Meet your new community, on your terms. Our doors are open by appointment-only for self-guided tours. Additionally, virtual tours via video chat are still available.
Verified

1 of 11

Last updated June 13 at 06:24pm
$
30 Units Available
Sonoran Apartments
13625 S 48th St, Phoenix, AZ
1 Bedroom
$1,094
732 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,119
1000 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,436
1204 sqft
Warm interiors, Southwestern exteriors. Luxury touches like a volleyball court, renovated units, fire pits, alarm systems, and hardwood floors. Across from Mountain Vista Park with easy access to I-10.
Verified

1 of 25

Last updated June 13 at 06:24pm
$
11 Units Available
The Bella
13616 N 43rd St, Phoenix, AZ
1 Bedroom
$1,105
794 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,235
944 sqft
Community includes 24-hour fitness center, lush landscaping and business center. Apartments have spacious floor plan, den and granite countertops. Great location close to Desert Ridge Mall, Scottsdale Airpark and Valley Mall.
Verified

1 of 36

Last updated June 13 at 06:24pm
Phoenix Country Club
9 Units Available
The Heritage
1100 E Osborn Rd, Phoenix, AZ
1 Bedroom
$1,220
760 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,329
1041 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,518
1219 sqft
Located next to the Phoenix Country Club, featuring pool, courtyard, stunning clubhouse and grill area. Pet-friendly property. Recently renovated with hardwood floors, fireplaces and extra storage to make life comfortable and beautiful.
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated June 13 at 06:24pm
Lakewood
8 Units Available
Village at Lakewood
15815 S Lakewood Pkwy W, Phoenix, AZ
1 Bedroom
$1,175
765 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,285
1000 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,672
1200 sqft
Lakeside living has never looked so good! Recently upgraded homes in a natural setting with in-unit laundry, patio or balcony, and stylish flooring and finishes. Relax at the refreshing pool, hot tub or yoga room.
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated June 13 at 06:24pm
$
Downtown Phoenix
19 Units Available
CityScape Residences
11 S Central Ave, Phoenix, AZ
Studio
$1,525
663 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,540
892 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,485
1286 sqft
Superb, classy location perched above the four-star boutique Hotel Palomar. Luxury features include spectacular views, designer apartment finishes, and access to the third-floor Hotel Palomar pool and Luster Bar.
Verified

1 of 26

Last updated June 13 at 06:24pm
$
Downtown Phoenix
73 Units Available
The Stewart
800 N Central Ave, Phoenix, AZ
Studio
$1,480
552 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,695
882 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,473
1301 sqft
A stunning 19-story apartment community with mid-century appeal and historic DTPHX roots, The Stewart offers you an unparalleled vertical living experience stitched into the urban fabric of Roosevelt Row.
Verified

1 of 40

Last updated June 13 at 06:24pm
$
Central Avenue Corridor
21 Units Available
Broadstone Osborn
240 West Osborn Road, Phoenix, AZ
Studio
$1,245
675 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,435
750 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,785
1035 sqft
TOUR YOUR WAY. Meet your new community, on your terms. Our doors are open by appointment-only for self-guided tours. Additionally, virtual tours via video chat are still available.
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated June 13 at 06:24pm
14 Units Available
Crestone at Shadow Mountain
3033 E Thunderbird Rd, Phoenix, AZ
1 Bedroom
$1,239
689 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,340
1003 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,719
1147 sqft
Apartments have been recently updated. Indoor racquetball court and well-equipped gym available to residents. Phoenix Mountains Reserve and Venturoso Park mere miles away. Convenient for commuters with proximity to Piestewa Freeway.
Verified

1 of 26

Last updated June 13 at 06:24pm
La Mancha
8 Units Available
Cielo
8222 N 19th Ave, Phoenix, AZ
Studio
$761
455 sqft
1 Bedroom
$880
567 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,199
829 sqft
***At this time, we are conducting tours by appointment only. Please call/text or email to request a tour.
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated June 13 at 06:23pm
61 Units Available
Desert Club
6901 E Chauncey Ln, Phoenix, AZ
1 Bedroom
$1,265
778 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,465
1131 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,900
1327 sqft
Furnished units that come with in-unit laundry, cooking range and dishwasher. Spacious floor plans. Pet-friendly community with a dedicated business center, garage, fitness center and hot tub facilities.
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated June 13 at 06:23pm
11 Units Available
The Venue On Camelback
1930 E Camelback Rd, Phoenix, AZ
Studio
$807
398 sqft
1 Bedroom
$881
629 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,192
966 sqft
The Colonnade Apartments are located in Phoenix's Camelback Corridor. This pet-friendly community offers pools, a spa and several laundry centers. Units provide granite counters, garbage disposals, air conditioning and walk-in closets.
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated June 13 at 06:23pm
10 Units Available
Sanctuary on 22nd
8530 N 22nd Ave, Phoenix, AZ
1 Bedroom
$875
670 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,150
949 sqft
Easy access to I-17 or the light rail. 1-2 bedroom units with oversized balconies, linen closets and fireplaces. Fitness center, basketball court and yoga facilities for active residents.
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated June 13 at 06:23pm
Tramonto
24 Units Available
Ironhorse at Tramonto
34807 N 32nd Dr, Phoenix, AZ
1 Bedroom
$1,136
841 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,259
1015 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,640
1322 sqft
Great location for commuting, close to I-17, the Loop 303 and Carefree Highway. Community is pet-friendly and has clubhouse, spa and package receiving. Homes feature dishwasher, disposal and quartz countertops.
Verified

1 of 49

Last updated June 13 at 06:23pm
47 Units Available
Biltmore at Camelback
2625 E Camelback Rd, Phoenix, AZ
Studio
$1,340
659 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,343
769 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,543
952 sqft
Community includes putting green, wine room and pool. Units include hardwood floors, walk-in closets and laundry. Located close to fine dining options, hiking at Camelback Mountain and shopping.
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated June 13 at 06:23pm
Arcadia
53 Units Available
Citrine
4900 N 44th St, Phoenix, AZ
1 Bedroom
$1,410
706 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,795
1064 sqft
Ten-minute drive to Camelback Esplanade. Residences come with hardwood floors, granite countertops and stainless steel appliances. Common amenities include a gym, hot tub, internet cafe, conference room, fire pit, pool and sauna. Pets welcome.
Verified

1 of 33

Last updated June 13 at 06:23pm
23 Units Available
District at Biltmore
4600 N 24th St, Phoenix, AZ
1 Bedroom
$1,320
720 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,630
1120 sqft
Luxury 1-2 bedroom apartments with modern kitchens and designer bathrooms conveniently located just one block away from Biltmore Fashion Park. Select apartments feature private balconies or patios. Garage car parking and bike storage available.
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated June 13 at 06:23pm
$
25 Units Available
Ascent at Papago Park
4950 E Van Buren St, Phoenix, AZ
1 Bedroom
$1,019
771 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,218
960 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,716
1361 sqft
Minutes from Sky Harbor Airport and area dining. Resort-style pool with ramada, yoga studio and fitness studio. Modern interiors with private balconies and patios. Resort-style living in a pet-friendly community.
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated June 13 at 06:23pm
12 Units Available
Estates On Maryland
1802 W Maryland Ave, Phoenix, AZ
1 Bedroom
$1,036
722 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,204
1090 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Newly renovated, this gated community features two pools, a 24-hour gym, and a yoga room. Units include washers/dryers and expansive closets. Hop onto I-17 or the Metro Rail and be in downtown Phoenix within minutes.
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated June 13 at 06:23pm
1 Unit Available
Las Colinas Apartments
5704 W Thomas Rd, Phoenix, AZ
1 Bedroom
$913
600 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Red Sage is conveniently located near shopping, schools, and public transportation.All of the apartment homes feature ceramic tile flooring and a stackable washer/dryer.
City Guide for Phoenix, AZ

"Come to this land of sunshine, to this land where life is young. Where the wide, wide world is waiting, the songs that will now be sung. Where the golden sun is flaming tnto warm, white shining day, and the sons of men are blazing their priceless right of way." (Margaret Rowe Clifford - "Arizona").

Phoenix is nestled in the low desert valley of Southern Arizona amongst saguaro cacti and a whole lotta mountains. In fact, nearly any which way you look from within Phoenix limits you’ll have a beautiful view of the mountains that ring the greater metropolitan area with some of the more local mountains spruced in between. Read: it’s pretty. Also read: you’ll probably want a room with a view and/or balcony, let’s help you navigate the apartment landscape shall we?

Having trouble with Craigslist Phoenix? Can't find that special apartment for rent on Apartment Finder or Zillow? Apartment List is here to help! See more

What to keep in mind when looking for dog friendly apartments in Phoenix, AZ

Finding an apartment in Phoenix that accepts your pet may not be easy, but it’s very possible. Keep in mind, most of the time you’ll have to pay a premium for bringing your dog along in your new apartment. Some apartments require you to pay monthly pet rent, others will ask for a non-refundable pet fee or a refundable pet deposit.

While landlords and property management companies have varying pet policies, most of them limit the number of dogs you can bring to your apartment and include breed and weight restrictions.

If your pet falls under some of the restrictions outlined in the pet policy, it’s still worth asking the landlord if they can make an exception for your dog. Preparing a pet resume ahead of time could help you build the case for your furry friend. Make sure to include information on behavioral training your dog went through over the years and proof of vaccinations. If you can, include references from your former landlord and/or neighbors.

Similar Pages

Phoenix 1 BedroomsPhoenix 2 BedroomsPhoenix 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsPhoenix 3 BedroomsPhoenix Accessible ApartmentsPhoenix Apartments under $700Phoenix Apartments under $800
Phoenix Apartments with BalconyPhoenix Apartments with GaragePhoenix Apartments with GymPhoenix Apartments with Hardwood FloorsPhoenix Apartments with Move-in SpecialsPhoenix Apartments with ParkingPhoenix Apartments with Pool
Phoenix Apartments with Washer-DryerPhoenix Cheap PlacesPhoenix Dog Friendly ApartmentsPhoenix Furnished ApartmentsPhoenix Luxury PlacesPhoenix Pet Friendly PlacesPhoenix Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Mesa, AZScottsdale, AZChandler, AZTempe, AZ
Glendale, AZGilbert, AZPeoria, AZSurprise, AZ
Avondale, AZGoodyear, AZCasa Grande, AZPrescott, AZ

Nearby Neighborhoods

AhwatukeeDowntown PhoenixCentral Avenue Corridor
Mountain Park RanchArcadiaArcadia Lite
Desert RidgeLakewood

Apartments Near Colleges

GateWay Community CollegeParadise Valley Community College
Phoenix CollegeArizona State University-Tempe
Mesa Community College