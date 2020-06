273 Apartments for rent in El Mirage, AZ

Moving to El Mirage

El Mirage has old and new parts of town. The older parts of El Mirage are extremely affordable.

Rental houses are easier to find in El Mirage than apartments, but the good news about that is that you can get more square footage for your money. Common rental homes have three bedrooms, two baths and a two-car garage.

When you want to find rental housing, especially if you’re renting a home, you’ll want to make sure you have good job references and an income two to three times greater than your rent. Most rental houses also require larger security deposits than apartments, so you should prepare accordingly.