Last updated June 13 2020

273 Apartments for rent in El Mirage, AZ

Last updated June 13 at 07:31am
Parque Verde
1 Unit Available
12621 W Windrose Dr
12621 West Windrose Drive, El Mirage, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$1,350
1794 sqft
Check out this beautiful 3 bed 2.

Last updated June 13 at 07:31am
Parque Verde
1 Unit Available
12609 W Columbine Dr
12609 West Columbine Drive, El Mirage, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$1,195
1862 sqft
Great Family Home. Home offers formal living room and dining room, spacious kitchen with Island that opens to kitchen nook and large family room, half bathroom and downstairs laundry room.

Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
Rancho el Mirage
1 Unit Available
12417 W MANDALAY Lane
12417 West Mandalay Lane, El Mirage, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$2,000
1685 sqft
BEAUTIFUL HOME SITUATED ON CULDESAC LOT! NEWLY RENOVATED!! CEILING FANS THRU-OUT.VAULTED CEILINGS, DESERT LANDSCAPING FRONT, BACK.WINDOW TREATMENTS, NEW PAINT THROUGHOUT SPACIOUS FLOOR PLAN, EXPOXY GARAGE FLOOR. NEW LANDSCAPING

Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
Rancho el Mirage
1 Unit Available
14836 N 124TH Lane
14836 North 124th Lane, El Mirage, AZ
4 Bedrooms
$1,750
2178 sqft
AVAILABLE JULY 1ST...WELL MAINTAINED 4 BEDROOM & 2.5 HOME IN POPULAR RANCHO EL MIRAGE COMMUNITY. THIS HOME HAS PLENTY TO OFFER. 4 LARGE BEDROOMS, DEN, GREAT ROOM, EAT IN KITCHEN AND ALL APPLIANCES INCLUDED.

Last updated June 13 at 08:37am
Arizona Brisas
1 Unit Available
11779 West Corrine Drive
11779 West Corrine Drive, El Mirage, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$1,325
1208 sqft
Beautiful home tucked in El Mirage that truly will feel like your own! This home has light tiled flooring in main areas, carpeted bedrooms, all your basic kitchen appliances, neutral paint throughout, a huge backyard ready for gatherings and much

Last updated June 13 at 08:37am
Parque Verde
1 Unit Available
12622 West Corrine Drive
12622 West Corrine Drive, El Mirage, AZ
4 Bedrooms
$1,400
1430 sqft
Beautiful, well-maintained four bedroom, two bath home with bright and open floor plan. Located Near Cactus and El Mirage Rd! Spacious eat-in kitchen with lots of counter space and cabinets, built-in microwave and refrigerator included.

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Sundial
1 Unit Available
11925 W. Bloomfield Rd.
11925 West Bloomfield Road, El Mirage, AZ
4 Bedrooms
$1,395
1832 sqft
Large 2 story 4 bedroom- El Mirage - RENTAL FEATURES 4 Bedrooms 2 Bathrooms New carpeting throughout the house Lots of windows offer natural light New bathroom vanities upstairs and down Master bathroom downstairs Separate toilet room in

Last updated May 3 at 09:19am
Arizona Brisas
1 Unit Available
11777 W Dahlia Drive
11777 West Dahlia Drive, El Mirage, AZ
2 Bedrooms
$1,325
1208 sqft
LIFE SIMPLIFIED Coming soon! THIS HOME IS CURRENTLY BEING ENJOYED BY ANOTHER RESIDENT BUT WILL BE AVAILABLE SHORTLY. PLEASE RESPECT THEIR PRIVACY AND DO NOT DISTURB.

Last updated April 9 at 11:23am
1 Unit Available
12645 W Ash St
12645 West Ash Street, El Mirage, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$1,200
1229 sqft
3 Bed 2 Bath Available in El Mirage - 3 bedroom, 2 bath, 2 car garage home with family room, fenced backyard, pets ok (see below) Please call Danielle 602-708-9537 for showings and/or questions. No smoking allowed on property.

Last updated April 8 at 07:31am
1 Unit Available
11702 W. Poinsettia Dr.
11702 West Poinsettia Drive, El Mirage, AZ
4 Bedrooms
$1,295
1832 sqft
This large corner lot home in El Mirages Sundial neighborhood is spacious with large loft, master suite, 3 guest bedrooms and guest bath. Large kitchen with lots of counter space and cabinet space. Black modern appliances.

Last updated April 4 at 07:32am
Sundial West
1 Unit Available
12938 W Cherry Hills Dr
12938 West Cherry Hills Drive, El Mirage, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$1,350
1238 sqft
This is a nice 3 bed 2 bath home, walk in to a living room then forward to large kitchen with a lot of cabinets and island open to family room. low maintenance landscaping located in a nice subdivision of Sundial in the city of El Mirage.

Last updated April 1 at 05:55am
Sundial
1 Unit Available
12011 W. Windrose
12011 West Windrose Drive, El Mirage, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$1,250
1238 sqft
El Mirage 3 bed, 2 bath, single story - El Mirage, Single level home with three bedrooms, two baths, two car garage, island in the kitchen. Desert landscaping in both the front and backyard.

Last updated March 25 at 10:43am
1 Unit Available
12514 W Ash St
12514 West Ash Street, El Mirage, AZ
4 Bedrooms
$1,395
1699 sqft
4 Bedroom + Loft- El Mirage - NOT AVAILABLE TO VIEW UNTIL 2/10/20 Gorgeous home, Extremely clean ready to move in house. 2 stories, 4 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms. Walk in closets. Downstairs master bedroom with separate toilet room.
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
$
Roseview
4 Units Available
Christopher Todd Communities On Greenway
15267 N 140th Dr, Surprise, AZ
1 Bedroom
$1,182
668 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,403
1022 sqft
Located in Surprise, Arizona, one of the fastest growing cities in the country, Christopher Todd Communities is proud to announce its first luxury rental community.

Last updated June 13 at 08:32am
West Point Towne Center
1 Unit Available
16099 No. 135th Dr.
16099 North 135th Drive, Surprise, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$2,400
1400 sqft
Minimum 3 month stay. This lovely condo is located in No. Scottsdale, across from Paradise Valley Mall. Community runs next Stone Creek Golf Course.

Last updated June 13 at 07:31am
Roseview
1 Unit Available
13242 W Port Royale Ln
13242 West Port Royale Lane, Surprise, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$1,395
1600 sqft
Open floor plan, 3 bedroom, 2 bath home that is very spacious. Tile in all the right places. Open kitchen with island overlooks the family room and eating area. Split floor plan with master on opposite side of other bedrooms.

Last updated June 13 at 07:31am
Litchfield Manor
1 Unit Available
13629 W Evans Dr
13629 West Evans Drive, Surprise, AZ
4 Bedrooms
$1,649
3073 sqft
Four bedroom home at Litchfield & Greenway! Ready for Immediate Move In! Home includes 4 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms, separate living and dining rooms, an over-sized, eat-in kitchen, a huge amount of pantry space, and a large family room.

Last updated June 13 at 07:31am
Sun City
1 Unit Available
10917 W Wedgewood Dr
10917 West Wedgewood Drive, Sun City, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$1,695
1886 sqft
Newly Remodeled with Modern Touches. Quartz Countertops, Finished garage, all Modern "Wood Look" Tile throughout. Full Patio with Gutters. Must see to appreciate. Call or Text Dan 623-512-2525 to view or Apply Online at Time2Rent.com

Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
Sun City
1 Unit Available
11108 W TIFFANY Court
11108 West Tiffany Court, Sun City, AZ
2 Bedrooms
$2,500
1311 sqft
Very nice seasonal home in the heart of Sun City! Offering all the home amenities for a comfortable stay, close to everything! 2 bedrooms and 2 baths, flat screen TVs in the spacious living room and every bedroom.

Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
Sun City
1 Unit Available
10814 W EL CAPITAN Circle
10814 West El Capitan Circle North, Sun City, AZ
2 Bedrooms
$2,500
995 sqft
Take a look at this very nice, updated & well cared for beauty! Inviting front porch, decorative security screen & glass paneled entry door.

Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
West Point Towne Center
1 Unit Available
13477 W Young Street
13477 West Young Street, Surprise, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$1,450
1419 sqft
Nice and cozy 3 bedroom 2 bathroom great room floor plan. Ceiling fans,kitchen island,nice eat-in kitchen, inside laundry.The backyard features a covered patio and a huge yard.Great location in Surprise. Close to shopping and parks

Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
West Point Towne Center
1 Unit Available
13496 W Canyon Creek Drive
13496 West Canyon Creek Drive, Surprise, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$1,495
1543 sqft
No Application Fees! This is a well maintained single level 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom Surprise home. This home has a number of upgrades including tile in all living areas with neutral carpeting in the bedrooms.

Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
1 Unit Available
11408 W Hutton Drive
11408 West Hutton Drive, Sun City, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$1,350
1368 sqft
Great clean and move in ready now in East Surprise. Don't deal with Grand avenue, easy and quicker access to 101 and rest of the valley. Cute home with large master, full master bath and walk in closet. Nice sized back yard. Sorry, no pets.

Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
Sun City
1 Unit Available
11006 W CANTERBURY Drive
11006 West Canterbury Drive, Sun City, AZ
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
1236 sqft
Drive up to this low maintenance front yard. Enter into this spacious floorplan. This home has been freshly painted and all new tiled floors. The Arizona room is enclosed so that provides much more living area. 2 good sized bedrooms and 2 baths.

Median Rent in El Mirage

Last updated May 2020
The median rent for a 1 bedroom apartment in El Mirage is $780, while the median rent for a 2 bedroom apartment is $972.
Studio
$642
1 Bed
$780
2 Beds
$972
3+ Beds
$1,414
City GuideEl Mirage
Even though it’s no mirage, this little town is only nine square miles in size and it’s easy to miss.

El Mirage stayed true to its beginnings as a little town for a long time and didn’t become incorporated as a real town until 1951. But when the Phoenix metropolitan area started to grow rapidly, the city limits expanded west to include El Mirage. It’s located right in between two other rapidly growing Phoenix suburbs, Sun City and Surprise.  Now El Mirage is one of the fastest-growing towns in the Phoenix/Mesa metropolitan area.

Moving to El Mirage

El Mirage has old and new parts of town. The older parts of El Mirage are extremely affordable.

Rental houses are easier to find in El Mirage than apartments, but the good news about that is that you can get more square footage for your money. Common rental homes have three bedrooms, two baths and a two-car garage.

When you want to find rental housing, especially if you’re renting a home, you’ll want to make sure you have good job references and an income two to three times greater than your rent. Most rental houses also require larger security deposits than apartments, so you should prepare accordingly.

Life in El Mirage

As part of the greater Phoenix and Mesa area, there’s a lot to do. Despite being in the middle of the desert sun, a lot of residents still take advantage of the outdoor parks and activities available. It’s never very hard to cool off during those months of 100-degree days.

El Mirage itself has some military museums, which honor the area’s military history. If you're willing to go the extra distance, Phoenix also has a ton of shopping and restaurants available for when you want to get out of the heat for a while and enjoy some air conditioned freedom.

The metro Phoenix area is huge and sprawls out in all directions. In most western cities, this requires a lot of heavy car traffic and nightmarish commute times. But El Mirage is included among the parts of Phoenix that offers access to air conditioned public transportation.

June 2020 El Mirage Rent Report

Welcome to the June 2020 El Mirage Rent Report. El Mirage rents remained steady over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the El Mirage rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the metro, state, and nation.

El Mirage rent trends were flat over the past month

El Mirage rents have remained steady over the past month, but have decreased slightly by 0.2% year-over-year. Currently, median rents in El Mirage stand at $780 for a one-bedroom apartment and $972 for a two-bedroom. El Mirage's year-over-year rent growth lags the state average of 2.1%, as well as the national average of 0.8%.

    Rents rising across the Phoenix Metro

    While rent prices have decreased in El Mirage over the past year, the rest of the metro is seeing the opposite trend. Rents have risen in 9 of the largest 10 cities in the Phoenix metro for which we have data. Here's a look at how rents compare across some of the largest cities in the metro.

    • Gilbert has the most expensive rents in the Phoenix metro, with a two-bedroom median of $1,541; the city has also seen rent growth of 3.9% over the past year, the fastest in the metro.
    • Over the past year, Surprise is the only city in the metro that has seen rents fall, with a decline of 0.3%. Median two-bedrooms there cost $1,352, while one-bedrooms go for $1,085.
    • Phoenix proper has the least expensive rents in the Phoenix metro, with a two-bedroom median of $1,104; rents fell 0.2% over the past month but rose 2.3% over the past year.

    El Mirage rents more affordable than many large cities nationwide

    As rents have fallen slightly in El Mirage, many large cities nationwide have seen prices increase, in some cases substantially. El Mirage is also more affordable than most large cities across the country.

    • Other cities across the state have seen rents slightly increase, with Arizona as a whole logging rent growth of 2.1% over the past year. For example, rents have grown by 1.4% in Tucson.
    • El Mirage's median two-bedroom rent of $972 is below the national average of $1,194. Nationwide, rents have grown by 0.8% over the past year compared to the 0.2% decline in El Mirage.
    • While rents in El Mirage fell slightly over the past year, many cities nationwide saw increases, including Las Vegas (+1.3%), Seattle (+1.2%), and Albuquerque (+1.2%).
    • Renters will find more reasonable prices in El Mirage than most large cities. For example, San Francisco has a median 2BR rent of $3,071, which is more than three times the price in El Mirage.

    For more information check out our national report. You can also access our full data for cities and counties across the U.S. at this link.

    City
    Median 1BR Rent
    Median 2BR Rent
    M/M Rent Growth
    Y/Y Rent Growth
    Phoenix
    $890
    $1,100
    -0.2%
    2.3%
    Mesa
    $920
    $1,150
    -0.1%
    3.4%
    Chandler
    $1,160
    $1,440
    -0.8%
    1.2%
    Glendale
    $950
    $1,180
    -0.2%
    2.6%
    Scottsdale
    $1,090
    $1,360
    -0.9%
    1.9%
    Gilbert
    $1,240
    $1,540
    -0.4%
    3.9%
    Tempe
    $970
    $1,210
    -0.8%
    1.4%
    Peoria
    $1,180
    $1,470
    -0.5%
    3.1%
    Surprise
    $1,080
    $1,350
    -0.2%
    -0.3%
    Avondale
    $1,030
    $1,280
    -0.6%
    1.4%
    Goodyear
    $1,180
    $1,470
    0
    4%
    Buckeye
    $980
    $1,230
    0.3%
    0.7%
    Casa Grande
    $810
    $1,010
    0.8%
    1.8%
    Sun City
    $890
    $1,110
    0
    1.1%
    Apache Junction
    $590
    $730
    0.1%
    1.5%
    El Mirage
    $780
    $970
    0
    -0.2%
    Fountain Hills
    $1,060
    $1,320
    -0.4%
    1.6%
    Methodology - Recent Updates:

    Data from private listing sites, including our own, tends to skew toward luxury apartments, which introduces sample bias when estimates are calculated directly from these listings. To address these limitations, we’ve recently made major updates to our methodology, which we believe have greatly improved the accuracy and reliability of our estimates.

    Read more about our new methodology below, or see a more detailed post here.

    Methodology:

    Apartment List is committed to making our rent estimates the best and most accurate available. To do this, we start with reliable median rent statistics from the Census Bureau, then extrapolate them forward to the current month using a growth rate calculated from our listing data. In doing so, we use a same-unit analysis similar to Case-Shiller’s approach, comparing only units that are available across both time periods to provide an accurate picture of rent growth in cities across the country.

    Our approach corrects for the sample bias inherent in other private sources, producing results that are much closer to statistics published by the Census Bureau and HUD. Our methodology also allows us to construct a picture of rent growth over an extended period of time, with estimates that are updated each month.

    Read more about our methodology here.

    About Rent Reports:

    Apartment List publishes monthly reports on rental trends for hundreds of cities across the U.S. We intend these reports to be a source of reliable information that help renters and policymakers make sound decisions, and we invest significant time and effort in gathering and analyzing rent data. Our work is covered regularly by journalists across the country.

    We are continuously working to improve our methodology and data, with the goal of providing renters with the information that they need to make the best decisions.

    Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

    How much is rent in El Mirage?
    In El Mirage, the median rent is $642 for a studio, $780 for a 1-bedroom, $972 for a 2-bedroom, and $1,414 for a 3-bedroom. For more information on rental trends in El Mirage, check out our monthly El Mirage Rent Report.
    What colleges and universities are located in or around El Mirage?
    Some of the colleges located in the El Mirage area include Arizona State University-Tempe, GateWay Community College, Mesa Community College, Rio Salado College, and Paradise Valley Community College. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.
    What cities do people live in to commute to El Mirage?
    Some of the nearby cities that people commute to El Mirage from include Phoenix, Mesa, Scottsdale, Chandler, and Tempe.

