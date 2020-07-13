621 Apartments for rent in Phoenix, AZ with pool

Apartment List
Verified

1 of 15

Last updated July 13 at 06:28am
22 Units Available
Proximity at Papago
1010 N 48th St, Phoenix, AZ
1 Bedroom
$899
620 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$999
720 sqft
This community provides easy access to Papago Golf Course and Walmart Supercenter. It's also pet-friendly with covered parking and a swimming pool. Units have extra large closets and a full array of appliances.
Verified

1 of 42

Last updated July 13 at 06:31am
51 Units Available
Camden North End
6800 East Mayo Boulevard, Phoenix, AZ
Studio
$1,329
587 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,349
772 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,689
1146 sqft
A new construction community with open concept floor plans. Luxury amenities including a chef-inspired kitchen, wood-style flooring, walk-in closets, and full-size washer and dryer. Pet-friendly. Fitness and yoga studio.
Verified

1 of 46

Last updated July 13 at 03:43am
20 Units Available
East Evergreen
Circa Central Avenue
1505 North Central Avenue, Phoenix, AZ
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,216
680 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,744
1052 sqft
Casual yet sophisticated. Urban yet intimate. Circa Central Avenue is the newest contemporary midrise residential development in Phoenix's central corridor, offering the perfect balance between work and play.
Verified

1 of 27

Last updated July 13 at 03:43am
22 Units Available
Central Avenue Corridor
Park on Central
4001 North Central Avenue, Phoenix, AZ
1 Bedroom
$1,325
785 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,725
1214 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,375
1462 sqft
A centrally-located complex, these apartments come in one-, two-, three-bedroom, and penthouse floorplans. Amenities include modern gray cabinets, stainless steel appliances, under-mount sinks and illuminated bathroom mirrors.
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated July 13 at 03:43am
10 Units Available
Accolade Apartment Homes
220 W Bell Rd, Phoenix, AZ
1 Bedroom
$940
720 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,065
923 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,420
1319 sqft
Close to Fountain Square Mall for convenient shopping. Updated one- to three-bedroom units have granite counters, extra storage and laundry hookups. Community features sports courts, gym, pool and clubhouse. Pets welcome.
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated July 13 at 03:43am
13 Units Available
Sunnyslope
Trailside at Hermosa Pointe
10002 N 7th St, Phoenix, AZ
1 Bedroom
$1,045
731 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,045
1096 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,560
1453 sqft
Situated at the base of North Mountain with sweeping views of the area. Designer apartments feature gourmet kitchens, washer/dryer and cozy wood-burning fireplace. Community has three pools and a fitness center.
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated July 13 at 03:43am
$
19 Units Available
Central Avenue Corridor
Mozaic at Steele Park
411 E Indian School Rd, Phoenix, AZ
1 Bedroom
$1,065
726 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,230
1035 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,815
1355 sqft
Pet-friendly living near Steele Indian School Park. 1-3 bedroom homes with full laundry and fireplaces. Community amenities include BBQ, coffee bar, hot tub, 24-hour maintenance and convenient e-payments.
Verified

1 of 35

Last updated July 13 at 03:43am
$
13 Units Available
Mirador
1550 E Thunderbird Rd, Phoenix, AZ
1 Bedroom
$1,100
778 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,250
1020 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,480
1201 sqft
Located in Phoenix, AZ, amenities include 24-hour maintenance, a heated pool, a fitness centers, walking trails, a gated entrance, online rent payments, views of the gold course and mountains, and more.
Verified

1 of 13

Last updated July 13 at 03:43am
4 Units Available
Atrium Court
2323 W Dunlap Ave, Phoenix, AZ
1 Bedroom
$940
664 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,035
896 sqft
Located along West Dunlap Avenue and yards from North 25th Avenue. Spacious apartments with garbage disposal, dishwasher and walk-in closets. Secure community offers a pool, a gym and a hot tub.
Verified

1 of 22

Last updated July 13 at 03:43am
$
12 Units Available
Desert Peak
Senita on Cave Creek
23555 N Desert Peak Parkway, Phoenix, AZ
1 Bedroom
$1,265
764 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,510
1183 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,810
1353 sqft
Spacious homes with walk-in closets, spa baths, vaulted ceilings, and plush carpeting. Residents enjoy access to a 24-hour gym, covered parking, and a luxury pool, among other amenities. Walking distance from downtown Phoenix.
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated July 13 at 03:43am
10 Units Available
The Palms at South Mountain
4424 E Baseline Rd, Phoenix, AZ
1 Bedroom
$1,017
660 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,121
976 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Recently renovated apartments with gourmet kitchens and relaxing bathtubs. Ideal location close to I-10, Loop 202, Superstition Freeway with resort-style amenities like a sparkling pool, hot tub, and coffee bar.
Verified

1 of 15

Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
17 Units Available
Cordova Apartments
6231 W McDowell Rd, Phoenix, AZ
1 Bedroom
$870
625 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$910
764 sqft
TOUR YOUR WAY. Meet your new community, on your terms. Our doors are open for self-guided tours by appointment (face covering required) and virtual tours via video chat.
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
34 Units Available
Omnia on Thomas
1645 E Thomas Rd, Phoenix, AZ
Studio
$725
370 sqft
1 Bedroom
$795
507 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,090
900 sqft
Omnia on Thomas offers upscale apartments for rent with amenities designed for residents who appreciate style, comfort, and convenience. These amenities were created with your enjoyment and well-being in mind and are yours to enjoy every day.
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
22 Units Available
Sky Harbor
Mandarina Luxury Apartment Homes
5402 E Washington St, Phoenix, AZ
1 Bedroom
$1,090
708 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,250
985 sqft
Modern apartments with breakfast bars, cherry cabinetry, and spectacular views. Community offers a spa, gym, and cafe. Conveniently located near the Phoenix Zoo, Papago Park, and Marquee Theatre. Minutes from the Red Mountain Freeway.
Verified

1 of 34

Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
$
87 Units Available
East Evergreen
Portrait at Hance Park
1313 North 2nd Street, Phoenix, AZ
1 Bedroom
$1,244
777 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,922
1193 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Our office is open! Please help us practice social distancing and schedule your time with us. Visits are by appointment only until further notice. Virtual Tours are available.
Verified

1 of 46

Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
$
31 Units Available
Kierland
Elite North Scottsdale
6735 E Greenway Pkwy, Phoenix, AZ
1 Bedroom
$1,305
882 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,475
1134 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,015
1376 sqft
Resort-style living with first-class amenities, including a large pool, hot tub, sauna, volleyball and tennis court, 24-hour gym, and lush courtyard. Elegant interiors are recently renovated and come equipped with relaxing bathtubs.
Verified

1 of 44

Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
$
20 Units Available
Kierland
Ascend at Kierland
6633 E Greenway Pkwy, Phoenix, AZ
1 Bedroom
$1,400
879 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,680
1122 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,065
1378 sqft
Palm tree-lined property with resort-style pool and hot tub, lighted tennis courts, 24-hour fitness studio, and lush gardens. Luxury interiors offer oversized windows, spacious layouts and cultured marble vanities.
Verified

1 of 36

Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
9 Units Available
Phoenix Country Club
The Heritage
1100 E Osborn Rd, Phoenix, AZ
1 Bedroom
$1,188
760 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,262
1041 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Located next to the Phoenix Country Club, featuring pool, courtyard, stunning clubhouse and grill area. Pet-friendly property. Recently renovated with hardwood floors, fireplaces and extra storage to make life comfortable and beautiful.
Verified

1 of 25

Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
10 Units Available
The Bella
13616 N 43rd St, Phoenix, AZ
1 Bedroom
$1,125
794 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,240
944 sqft
Community includes 24-hour fitness center, lush landscaping and business center. Apartments have spacious floor plan, den and granite countertops. Great location close to Desert Ridge Mall, Scottsdale Airpark and Valley Mall.
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
4 Units Available
Ahwatukee
Lore South Mountain
13021 S 48th St, Phoenix, AZ
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,087
730 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,216
960 sqft
Located in the Ahwatukee Foothills. Apartments include in-unit laundry, a patio or balcony, and a fully equipped kitchen. Community has a tennis court, a pool and a coffee bar.
Verified

1 of 54

Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
$
11 Units Available
Morada West
6161 W McDowell Rd, Phoenix, AZ
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$960
895 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,435
1258 sqft
TOUR YOUR WAY. Meet your new community, on your terms. Our doors are open by appointment-only for self-guided tours. Additionally, virtual tours via video chat are still available.
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
$
22 Units Available
Downtown Phoenix
CityScape Residences
11 S Central Ave, Phoenix, AZ
Studio
$1,430
663 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,345
892 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,480
1286 sqft
Superb, classy location perched above the four-star boutique Hotel Palomar. Luxury features include spectacular views, designer apartment finishes, and access to the third-floor Hotel Palomar pool and Luster Bar.
Verified

1 of 6

Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
1 Unit Available
Rancho La Fuente
16621 N 25th St, Phoenix, AZ
1 Bedroom
$740
570 sqft
Quiet community with on-site laundry, basketball court, swimming pool and package receiving on premises. Parking available. Units are smoke-free and have air conditioning, bathtubs and private patio/balconies.
Verified

1 of 25

Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
24 Units Available
Central Avenue Corridor
The Station on Central
4140 N Central Ave, Phoenix, AZ
1 Bedroom
$1,195
811 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,435
1122 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,030
1378 sqft
Great location, close to Light Rail Route 41 Indian School and Central Stop. Community features BBQ grills, fitness center and clubhouse. Apartments have ceiling fans, walk-in closets, and washer and dryer.

July 2020 Phoenix Rent Report

Welcome to the July 2020 Phoenix Rent Report. Phoenix rents declined over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Phoenix rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the metro, state, and nation.

View full Rent Report

Phoenix rents declined slightly over the past month

Phoenix rents have declined 0.2% over the past month, but have increased slightly by 1.9% in comparison to the same time last year. Currently, median rents in Phoenix stand at $885 for a one-bedroom apartment and $1,102 for a two-bedroom. This is the third straight month that the city has seen rent decreases after an increase in March. Phoenix's year-over-year rent growth leads the state average of 1.5%, as well as the national average of 0.2%.

    Rents rising across the Phoenix Metro

    Throughout the past year, rent increases have been occurring not just in the city of Phoenix, but across the entire metro. Of the largest 10 cities that we have data for in the Phoenix metro, all of them have seen prices rise. Here's a look at how rents compare across some of the largest cities in the metro.

    • Mesa has seen the fastest rent growth in the metro, with a year-over-year increase of 2.9%. The median two-bedroom there costs $1,148, while one-bedrooms go for $921.
    • Over the past month, Scottsdale has seen the biggest rent drop in the metro, with a decline of 0.7%. Median two-bedrooms there cost $1,349, while one-bedrooms go for $1,083.
    • Gilbert has the most expensive rents of the largest cities in the Phoenix metro, with a two-bedroom median of $1,538; rents fell 0.2% over the past month but rose 2.1% over the past year.
    • Phoenix proper has the least expensive rents in the Phoenix metro, with a two-bedroom median of $1,102; rents went down 0.2% over the past month but rose 1.9% over the past year.

    Phoenix rents more affordable than many comparable cities nationwide

    As rents have increased slightly in Phoenix, other large cities nationwide have seen rents grow more quickly. Phoenix is still more affordable than most similar cities across the country.

    • Although rents across cities in Arizona have been slightly on the rise, the state's growth as a whole has held steady over the past year. For example, rents have grown by 1.3% in Tucson.
    • Phoenix's median two-bedroom rent of $1,102 is below the national average of $1,192. Nationwide, rents have held steady over the past year.
    • While Phoenix's rents rose slightly over the past year, some cities nationwide saw increases as well, including Albuquerque (+1.3%) and Las Vegas (+0.6%).
    • Renters will find more reasonable prices in Phoenix than most other large cities. For example, San Francisco has a median 2BR rent of $3,035, which is more than two-and-a-half times the price in Phoenix.

    For more information check out our national report. You can also access our full data for cities and counties across the U.S. at this link.

    City
    Median 1BR Rent
    Median 2BR Rent
    M/M Rent Growth
    Y/Y Rent Growth
    Phoenix
    $880
    $1,100
    -0.2%
    1.9%
    Mesa
    $920
    $1,150
    0
    2.9%
    Chandler
    $1,150
    $1,440
    -0.5%
    0.1%
    Glendale
    $940
    $1,180
    -0.1%
    2%
    Scottsdale
    $1,080
    $1,350
    -0.7%
    1%
    Gilbert
    $1,230
    $1,540
    -0.2%
    2.1%
    Tempe
    $970
    $1,210
    -0.5%
    0.3%
    Peoria
    $1,180
    $1,460
    -0.5%
    2.3%
    Surprise
    $1,080
    $1,350
    0
    0.1%
    Avondale
    $1,030
    $1,280
    0
    0.7%
    Goodyear
    $1,190
    $1,480
    0.3%
    3.7%
    Buckeye
    $980
    $1,230
    0
    1%
    Casa Grande
    $810
    $1,010
    0.7%
    1.4%
    Sun City
    $890
    $1,110
    0
    2.6%
    Apache Junction
    $590
    $730
    0.2%
    1.9%
    El Mirage
    $780
    $970
    0
    -0.2%
    Fountain Hills
    $1,050
    $1,310
    -0.4%
    0.1%
    See More

    Methodology - Recent Updates:

    Data from private listing sites, including our own, tends to skew toward luxury apartments, which introduces sample bias when estimates are calculated directly from these listings. To address these limitations, we’ve recently made major updates to our methodology, which we believe have greatly improved the accuracy and reliability of our estimates.

    Read more about our new methodology below, or see a more detailed post here.

    Methodology:

    Apartment List is committed to making our rent estimates the best and most accurate available. To do this, we start with reliable median rent statistics from the Census Bureau, then extrapolate them forward to the current month using a growth rate calculated from our listing data. In doing so, we use a same-unit analysis similar to Case-Shiller’s approach, comparing only units that are available across both time periods to provide an accurate picture of rent growth in cities across the country.

    Our approach corrects for the sample bias inherent in other private sources, producing results that are much closer to statistics published by the Census Bureau and HUD. Our methodology also allows us to construct a picture of rent growth over an extended period of time, with estimates that are updated each month.

    Read more about our methodology here.

    About Rent Reports:

    Apartment List publishes monthly reports on rental trends for hundreds of cities across the U.S. We intend these reports to be a source of reliable information that help renters and policymakers make sound decisions, and we invest significant time and effort in gathering and analyzing rent data. Our work is covered regularly by journalists across the country.

    We are continuously working to improve our methodology and data, with the goal of providing renters with the information that they need to make the best decisions.

