Last updated June 14 2020 at 9:12 AM

296 Apartments for rent in Phoenix, AZ with gym

Apartment complexes with a gym offer a valuable amenity to Phoenix renters looking to get fit and slash their gym membership. However, not all gyms are the same. Make a list of...
Verified

1 of 10

Last updated June 14 at 06:38am
$
44 Units Available
Zazu Apartments
1502 East Osborn Road, Phoenix, AZ
Studio
$936
520 sqft
1 Bedroom
$933
803 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,278
1119 sqft
Live in Phoenix's Central Biltmore area in style! Zazu's superior lifestyle is nested in a beautifully landscaped gated community, with outstanding amenities both inside your home and surrounding neighborhood hotspots.
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
$
21 Units Available
Ava North and South
3426 N 32nd St, Phoenix, AZ
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,025
596 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,290
865 sqft
Welcome home to Ava North and Ava South. If you are looking for superb apartment home living in Phoenix, Arizona, you’ve come to the right place. We are conveniently near fantastic dining, shopping, and entertainment.
Verified

1 of 22

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
$
18 Units Available
Escape
4700 N 16th St, Phoenix, AZ
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,410
906 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,735
1065 sqft
Units feature patio/balcony, granite counters and ceiling fans. Residents enjoy communal pool, gym, garage and parking. Easy access to both the Biltmore and Esplanade areas of Phoenix.
Verified

1 of 27

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
Central Avenue Corridor
24 Units Available
Park on Central
4001 North Central Avenue, Phoenix, AZ
1 Bedroom
$1,350
785 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,775
1214 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
A centrally-located complex, these apartments come in one-, two-, three-bedroom, and penthouse floorplans. Amenities include modern gray cabinets, stainless steel appliances, under-mount sinks and illuminated bathroom mirrors.
Verified

1 of 22

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
Downtown Phoenix
20 Units Available
Skyline Lofts
600 N 4th St, Phoenix, AZ
Studio
$1,195
716 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,225
926 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,599
1474 sqft
Luxury lofts near U of A Downtown campus and City of Phoenix Biomedical. Features granite counters, walk-in closets and more. Community is packed with amenities, including yoga, age room, gym. Pet friendly.
Verified

1 of 17

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
5 Units Available
Paradise Falls
15434 N 32nd St, Phoenix, AZ
1 Bedroom
$900
694 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,075
961 sqft
Located just off Highway 51, close to Loop 101 and Squaw Peak Freeway, with easy access to neighborhood schools, restaurants and shopping options. Spacious apartments with balconies, W/D hookup, microwave and generous walk-in closets.
Verified

1 of 34

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
$
Downtown Phoenix
22 Units Available
Roosevelt Row
330 E Roosevelt St, Phoenix, AZ
Studio
$1,365
669 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,455
813 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,895
1114 sqft
Contemporary homes with fully equipped kitchens and designer finishes. Dogs and cats allowed. Exercise at the gym and swim in the pool. Near bus stops along Roosevelt Street. By Arizona State University Downtown Phoenix campus.
Verified

1 of 34

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
12 Units Available
Mirador
1550 E Thunderbird Rd, Phoenix, AZ
1 Bedroom
$1,085
778 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
1020 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,470
1201 sqft
Located in Phoenix, AZ, amenities include 24-hour maintenance, a heated pool, a fitness centers, walking trails, a gated entrance, online rent payments, views of the gold course and mountains, and more.
Verified

1 of 15

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
5 Units Available
Acclaim
2506 W Dunlap Ave, Phoenix, AZ
Studio
$940
563 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,085
694 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Minutes to I-17 for commuters. Hardwood floors, extra storage and dishwasher. Community amenities abound, including, 24-hour gym, coffee bar, hot tub and pool. Pets are permitted.
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
11 Units Available
Accolade Apartment Homes
220 W Bell Rd, Phoenix, AZ
1 Bedroom
$890
720 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,040
923 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,470
1319 sqft
Close to Fountain Square Mall for convenient shopping. Updated one- to three-bedroom units have granite counters, extra storage and laundry hookups. Community features sports courts, gym, pool and clubhouse. Pets welcome.
Verified

1 of 32

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
$
Central Avenue Corridor
8 Units Available
The Hawthorne
3848 N 3rd Ave, Phoenix, AZ
1 Bedroom
$1,095
777 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,335
1020 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,710
1198 sqft
Lavish and convenient, this community offers high-end design: white-washed oak cabinets, self-cleaning ovens and vaulted ceilings, just to name a few. Large, sparkling pool and hot tub, gym, and social clubhouse.
Verified

1 of 26

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
$
12 Units Available
Cala Paradise Valley
12211 N Paradise Village Pkwy S, Phoenix, AZ
1 Bedroom
$945
614 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,060
854 sqft
Located within walking distance from Paradise Valley Mall for convenient shopping and dining. Pet-friendly community features a pool and on-site laundry. Recently renovated 1-2 bedroom apartments include extra storage space and a patio or balcony.
Verified

1 of 14

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
67 Units Available
The Ryan
188 E Jefferson St, Phoenix, AZ
Studio
$1,619
628 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,829
831 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,574
1199 sqft
TOUR YOUR WAY. Meet your new community, on your terms. Call or email us today to make an appointment!
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
21 Units Available
Indigo Creek
14221 N 51st Ave, Phoenix, AZ
1 Bedroom
$985
771 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,265
1046 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,530
1154 sqft
Pet-friendly apartments with well-maintained landscaped grounds, excellent schools within walking distance and entertainment options like Jumpstreet, just a few minute's drive away. Walk-in closets, washer and dryer in unit, plush carpets and fully equipped kitchens.
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
29 Units Available
Omnia on Thomas
1645 E Thomas Rd, Phoenix, AZ
Studio
$765
370 sqft
1 Bedroom
$875
507 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,085
900 sqft
Omnia on Thomas offers upscale apartments for rent with amenities designed for residents who appreciate style, comfort, and convenience. These amenities were created with your enjoyment and well-being in mind and are yours to enjoy every day.
Verified

1 of 37

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
8 Units Available
Bayside Apartments
20245 N 32nd Dr, Phoenix, AZ
1 Bedroom
$1,050
717 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,145
895 sqft
Pet-friendly complex boasts round-the-clock maintenance and gym. Pool and hot tub on site. Air-conditioned units have laundry and walk-in closets. Deer Valley Towne Center Mall is across the street. Easy access to I-17.
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
Ahwatukee
25 Units Available
Sedona Ridge
5010 E Cheyenne Dr, Phoenix, AZ
1 Bedroom
$1,158
778 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,234
1115 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Newly renovated with hardwood floors and updated appliances. Luxury homes with patios and balconies overlooking a heated outdoor swimming pool. Fun spa and fitness center. Pet-friendly property. Custom two-tone paint and stylish interiors.
Verified

1 of 11

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
$
Camelback Corridor
25 Units Available
Capri on Camelback
5115 N 40th St, Phoenix, AZ
Studio
$799
450 sqft
1 Bedroom
$947
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,182
992 sqft
Great location in Phoenix, nestled under Camelback Mountain. Units include granite counters, hardwood floors and patio/balcony. Residents enjoy communal amenities like 24-hour laundry, internet cafe and parking.
Verified

1 of 32

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
$
Central Avenue Corridor
23 Units Available
The Curve at Melrose
4333 N 6th Dr, Phoenix, AZ
Studio
$1,195
694 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,245
770 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,529
1043 sqft
Minutes from the Melrose District. On-site amenities include a resort-style pool, fire pit, outdoor pool table and elevated lounge area. Spacious interiors with a mid-century, modern feel. Lots of storage and impressive views.
Verified

1 of 40

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
$
Central Avenue Corridor
21 Units Available
Broadstone Osborn
240 West Osborn Road, Phoenix, AZ
Studio
$1,245
675 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,435
750 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,785
1035 sqft
TOUR YOUR WAY. Meet your new community, on your terms. Our doors are open by appointment-only for self-guided tours. Additionally, virtual tours via video chat are still available.
Verified

1 of 36

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
$
13 Units Available
Elux
35035 North North Valley Parkway, Phoenix, AZ
1 Bedroom
$1,200
718 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
1091 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,650
1441 sqft
TOUR YOUR WAY. Meet your new community, on your terms. Our doors are open by appointment-only for self-guided tours. Additionally, virtual tours via video chat are still available.
Verified

1 of 17

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
$
30 Units Available
The Place at Sonoran Trails
28000 N Valley Pkwy, Phoenix, AZ
1 Bedroom
$1,200
762 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,355
1097 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,640
1304 sqft
One-, two-, and three-bedroom homes with modern design, hard surface flooring, quartz countertops and washer/dryers. Community has multi-purpose clubhouse, resident lounge, swimming pool, and 24-hour fitness center.
Verified

1 of 16

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
12 Units Available
Marble Creek
5601 W McDowell Rd, Phoenix, AZ
1 Bedroom
$805
720 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,015
980 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Conveniently located just off the Papago Freeway near Desert Sky Mall. Recently remodeled units with spacious floor plans. Gated community with covered parking, resident playground, pool and spa.
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
$
20 Units Available
Alanza Place Apartment Homes
1121 N 44th St, Phoenix, AZ
1 Bedroom
$1,103
847 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,365
1143 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Vibrant apartment complex in East Phoenix feature built-in bookshelves, ceramic tile and crown molding for added elegance. Laundry in unit, walk-in closets and open floor plans. 24-hour fitness center and beautiful community pool.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with gym in Phoenix, AZ

Apartment complexes with a gym offer a valuable amenity to Phoenix renters looking to get fit and slash their gym membership. However, not all gyms are the same.

Make a list of your must-haves in a gym setting. Ask about the variety and age of any cardio machines. Also ask about any weight training equipment and free weights.

Consider the spaciousness of the workout area. Some apartment gyms are small. Those can create tension with tenants looking to squeeze in a workout before or after work.

If you enjoy circuit training, make sure there’s enough space to spread out and get in the workout you want.

Cleanliness is also crucial to an apartment gym experience. During your apartment tour, carefully inspect the fitness area to check for cleanliness and any extra perks. Also consider the potential savings if you can cancel a gym membership!

Towels, an attendant, flat-screen TVs, and a locked door for exclusive tenants access can all add value to your apartment gym experience.

