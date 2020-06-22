All apartments in Phoenix
1620 East Kelton Lane

1620 East Kelton Lane · No Longer Available
Location

1620 East Kelton Lane, Phoenix, AZ 85022

Amenities

in unit laundry
pet friendly
fireplace
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
fireplace
in unit laundry
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
This beautiful ranch style home features 3 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms, large enclosed yard and unique stonework. Tile and carpeting throughout. Kitchen appliances included! Laundry area with front loading washer and dryer included! Minutes from shopping and restaurants. Fireplace is for decorative purposes only. Don't pass this one up, see it today!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1620 East Kelton Lane have any available units?
1620 East Kelton Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 1620 East Kelton Lane have?
Some of 1620 East Kelton Lane's amenities include in unit laundry, pet friendly, and fireplace. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1620 East Kelton Lane currently offering any rent specials?
1620 East Kelton Lane isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1620 East Kelton Lane pet-friendly?
Yes, 1620 East Kelton Lane is pet friendly.
Does 1620 East Kelton Lane offer parking?
No, 1620 East Kelton Lane does not offer parking.
Does 1620 East Kelton Lane have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1620 East Kelton Lane offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1620 East Kelton Lane have a pool?
No, 1620 East Kelton Lane does not have a pool.
Does 1620 East Kelton Lane have accessible units?
No, 1620 East Kelton Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 1620 East Kelton Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 1620 East Kelton Lane does not have units with dishwashers.
