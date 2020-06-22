1620 East Kelton Lane

Amenities

in unit laundry pet friendly fireplace carpet

Unit Amenities carpet fireplace in unit laundry Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

This beautiful ranch style home features 3 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms, large enclosed yard and unique stonework. Tile and carpeting throughout. Kitchen appliances included! Laundry area with front loading washer and dryer included! Minutes from shopping and restaurants. Fireplace is for decorative purposes only. Don't pass this one up, see it today!



