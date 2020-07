Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony oven range refrigerator Property Amenities accessible courtyard 24hr gym parking pool pool table 24hr maintenance e-payments bbq/grill garage hot tub internet access media room online portal cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Live in the lap of luxury at Aspire Pinnacle Peak Apartment Homes. When you select an apartment in Phoenix, AZ, that’s part of our beautiful community, you’ll love your cozy apartment and our outstanding amenities. Be close to everything you need in terms of work, school, dining, shopping and entertainment at Aspire Pinnacle Peak.



Select from 12 elegantly designed apartment homes that are available with one, two or three bedrooms. You’ll love preparing your meals in our modern kitchens with energy-efficient appliances including the all-important dishwasher and microwave, as well as plenty of counter and cabinet space. Enjoy gorgeous track lighting fixtures, hardwood floors, private patios and balconies, and a full-sized washer and dryer in every home.



Step outside your apartment to appreciate our amazing community amenities. Enjoy stunning mountain views, pristine landscaping, and a breath-taking pool and spa. Children will love the onsite splash pad. Be sure to take full advantage