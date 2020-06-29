All apartments in Phoenix
Monaco 31
Last updated July 14 2020 at 10:14 PM

Monaco 31

20244 N 31st Ave · (623) 253-8340
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Rent Special
$200 Look & Lease - $200 Look & Lease *specials cannot be combined with any other specials
Rent Special
$500 Off Select units - $500 Off Select units move in within 7 days or $300 off select units move in within 14 days *special cannot be combined with any other special
Location

20244 N 31st Ave, Phoenix, AZ 85027

Price and availability

VERIFIED 6 HRS AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 1098 · Avail. now

$1,110

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 676 sqft

Unit 1069 · Avail. Jul 22

$1,110

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 676 sqft

Unit 1152 · Avail. now

$1,120

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 676 sqft

See 1+ more

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2046 · Avail. now

$1,370

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 931 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Monaco 31.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
extra storage
fireplace
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
bathtub
carpet
oven
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
dog park
gym
playground
pool
hot tub
accessible
parking
dog grooming area
game room
guest parking
internet access
We offer three floor plans with one and two-bedroom apartment homes for rent. Monaco 31 floor plans have been newly renovated and creatively designed with attractive amenities to enhance your lifestyle. Apartment features include upgraded gourmet kitchens, wood plank flooring, a private balcony or patio, ceiling fans, extra storage, vertical blinds, in-home washer and dryer, and a wood-burning fireplace. Entertaining your family and friends couldn’t be easier with new stainless-steel appliances and quartz countertops with a breakfast bar. We are a pet-friendly community and welcome your entire family!

Become a resident and gain access to all the wonderful community amenities and services we offer. Our community comes equipped with assigned and covered parking, beautiful landscaping, and on-call maintenance. You can rest assured with our part-time courtesy patrol and short-term leasing options. Staying in shape is a breeze with the shimmering swimming pool, soothing spa, and play area. Call us today and see why Monaco 31 is the ideal place to call home.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
restrictions: Pets Welcome Upon Approval. Breed restrictions apply.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Monaco 31 have any available units?
Monaco 31 has 5 units available starting at $1,110 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does Monaco 31 have?
Some of Monaco 31's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Monaco 31 currently offering any rent specials?
Monaco 31 is offering the following rent specials: $200 Look & Lease - $200 Look & Lease *specials cannot be combined with any other specials
Is Monaco 31 pet-friendly?
Yes, Monaco 31 is pet friendly.
Does Monaco 31 offer parking?
Yes, Monaco 31 offers parking.
Does Monaco 31 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Monaco 31 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Monaco 31 have a pool?
Yes, Monaco 31 has a pool.
Does Monaco 31 have accessible units?
Yes, Monaco 31 has accessible units.
Does Monaco 31 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Monaco 31 has units with dishwashers.
