Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan extra storage in unit laundry patio / balcony walk in closets air conditioning dishwasher hardwood floors w/d hookup bathtub carpet microwave oven range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly accessible 24hr gym parking bbq/grill garage hot tub online portal sauna pool 24hr maintenance clubhouse e-payments internet access

We are temporarily ceasing in-person tours with prospective residents. Virtual tours are available. Call us today for more information! Welcome to Monterra Luxury Apartment Homes in Phoenix, Arizona. Offering beautiful apartments for rent at competitive prices, Monterra is a wonderful place to call home. Visit our community to discover its exceptional amenities, great customer service and central location.