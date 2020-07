Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub ceiling fan in unit laundry patio / balcony stainless steel hardwood floors carpet fireplace oven range refrigerator Property Amenities dogs allowed pet friendly business center car wash area clubhouse coffee bar concierge elevator 24hr gym parking pool bike storage hot tub package receiving cats allowed garage bbq/grill car charging courtyard dog grooming area fire pit game room guest parking internet access internet cafe media room pool table

A stunning 19-story apartment community with mid-century appeal and historic DTPHX roots, The Stewart offers you an unparalleled vertical living experience stitched into the urban fabric of Roosevelt Row. Dramatic, refined, and distinctive, The Stewart provides a unique blend of amenities. Discover new heights of enjoyment as you delight in the stunning rooftop pool and spa. Condition your mind, body, and soul with a workout in the fitness center. Marvel at the breathtaking city and mountain views as you gaze out from your apartment’s epic balcony.